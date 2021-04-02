FPL injury and team news updates as Mourinho clears Son for Gameweek 30

Son Heung-min (£9.4m) has recovered from a hamstring injury in time for Gameweek 30.

José Mourinho confirmed in his Friday press conference that the Fantasy Premier League midfielder had trained with the first team and that he would feature against Newcastle.

That will come as welcome news to the 42.1% of managers invested in Son, as well as those who had been considering Harry Kane (£11.6m) for a Gameweek 30 captaincy.

“Sonny is good. He will be selected. He trained with the team fully, first time, this morning. Yesterday he was doing partial exercises. Last week he didn’t train at all, so it was impossible for him to play internationals.” – Jose Mourinho

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce says Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) “could be involved” against Spurs but does not think Callum Wilson (£6.5m) will be available, despite a return to training. Martin Dubravka (£4.8m) is expected to recover from a stomach illness.

Jack Grealish (£7.5m) could finally be back in action for Aston Villa when Fulham visit on Sunday afternoon.

On Thursday, the Villa boss said he was “hopeful” he would be involved and on Friday revealed he had “put himself up for selection”.

“I am [hopeful that he’ll be involved v Fulham]. That was the aim. When it first happened, we thought Fulham would be the first game. There was always the possibility [for sooner] but it wasn’t the case. “The pain is under control now, we still have to manage him to make sure that his loading isn’t too much but his tolerance levels are really good. We’ve had scans that have come back really positive, as well.” – Dean Smith

Wesley (£6.0m) is to be involved for Aston Villa’s Under-23s on Friday while Kortney Hause (£4.4m) is back in full training.

Upcoming opponents Fulham continue to enjoy good fortune in the injury department with Scott Parker revealing no new problems as a result of the international break.

“We are all good. The players have come back fine.” – Scott Parker

In the wake of Diogo Jota‘s (£6.7m) impressive form for club and country, Roberto Firmino (£9.1m) is available for selection in Gameweek 30.

“Bobby is back, all the others not.” – Jurgen Klopp

Mikel Arteta will have to check on Bukayo Saka (£5.3m) and Emile Smith Rowe (£4.2m) ahead of Arsenal’s meeting with Liverpool.

“(Saka) hasn’t trained with the team yet. He’s been doing some individual work. We had to pull him out of the England squad. He’s feeling better but hasn’t trained with the team yet.” – Mikel Arteta

“(Smith Rowe) has some discomfort in his hip. That’s why [England under-21s] decided to keep him out. We will see today, will speak with the doctors and the physios and see if he’s available for training tomorrow.” – Mikel Arteta

Marcelo Bielsa made no specific reference to Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) in his Thursday press conference ahead of a Gameweek 30 meeting with Sheffield United.

However, he did clarify “the group is healthy”, suggesting their centre-forward is ready to be involved on Saturday afternoon.

The Leeds manager also confirmed Liam Cooper (£4.3m) is available after illness although Rodrigo (£5.7m) and Pablo Hernández (£5.7m) are still short of match fitness despite being injury-free.

Sheffield United are not expecting to have any of their injured players back in time for the trip to Elland Road. John Egan (£4.7m) has returned to training but is not yet ready to start while Billy Sharp (£5.5m) and Sander Berge (£4.9m) are a few weeks away.

Enda Stevens (£5.0m) had to return early from international duty with the Republic of Ireland but according to caretaker manager Paul Heckingbottom, he “should be fit to train”.

Thiago Silva (£5.6m) is back in contention for Chelsea, perhaps complicating the conundrum of how to cover them in defence moving forward.

Meanwhile, N’Golo Kanté (£4.9m) is set to miss the Gameweek 30 meeting with West Bromwich Albion and is a doubt to face Porto midweek.

The Baggies will be without Conor Gallagher (£5.5m) at Stamford Bridge as he is ineligible to face his parent club.

Hal Robson-Kanu (£5.2m) will be available though, having produced a negative COVID-19 test after his departure from the Wales squad for disciplinary reasons.

Everton should have James Rodríguez (£7.7m) at their disposal when they host Crystal Palace on Monday evening while Tom Davies (£5.2m) and Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) will have to overcome knocks to be ready in time.

Fabian Delph (£4.8m), Bernard (£5.7m) and Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.2m) will miss the Gameweek 30 clash while Robin Olsen (£4.5m) is free to deputise for a still-injured Jordan Pickford (£4.8m).

“Delph and Bernard are not available. Doucoure is out. Davies and Godfrey had little problems but I think they will be available on Monday. Not available Jordan Pickford, he still has problems. Olsen is OK. James is well and in good condition.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Roy Hodgson reported that the Crystal Palace players who travelled for international duty “appear” to have returned without injury. Cheikhou Kouyaté (£4.8m) has not been looked at yet but the Eagles manager “believes” he is fit.

Tyrick Mitchell (£3.8m) could be back for the trip to Goodison Park while James McCarthy (£4.3m) and Nathaniel Clyne (£4.5m) are still being assessed.

Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) could be involved when Manchester United host Brighton although they have to get through the next training session first.

“[Marcus and Mason] need to get through the session tomorrow. They both joined in this morning and, hopefully, they don’t get any reaction. If they complete the session tomorrow they’ll be available for selection.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Anthony Martial (£8.6m) and Victor Lindelöf (£4.8m) are also doubtful after missing training on Friday.

“Neither of them trained this morning. We are still waiting for final confirmation on how they are.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Brighton’s injury situation has not been altered by the international break, Graham Potter revealing on Friday that Adam Webster (£4.3m) is “making progress” on his way back from an ankle problem.

As they prepare to host Manchester City, interest in Leicester assets may not be particularly high for Gameweek 30, although there are still important updates coming out of their camp.

In his Thursday press conference, Brendan Rodgers confirmed James Maddison (£7.1m) and Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) are available for Saturday’s top-four clash.

The Leicester manager does not want to rush Harvey Barnes (£6.7m) back while Cengiz Ünder (£5.7m) remains sidelined with a thigh issue.

Manchester City have a clean bill of health regarding COVID-19 tests, Pep Guardiola confirming on Friday his whole squad came back negative.

However, the Citizens manager did add during his latest media briefing that he would need to further assess any of his players who were on international duty over the last two weeks.

Ahead of hosting West Ham, Wolves could be without João Moutinho (£5.2m) as well as Daniel Podence (£5.3m) although Rui Patrício (£5.3m) has recovered from the head injury sustained against Liverpool.

“We have some issues. Joao Moutinho and some of the players have returned with small problems but we still have a couple of days to assess and decide. Daniel Podence has joined part of the session and is progressing well. I’m very positive he will join the squad soon. We will see (for the West Ham game).” – Nuno Espirito Santo

“That moment was scary. Rui Patrício is okay and trained well this week which is good news.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Meanwhile, David Moyes reported a “few knocks and bruises” among the West Ham players who travelled for international duty.

After extensive time on the sidelines with a knee injury, Arthur Masuaku (£4.3m) is to be assessed for match fitness ahead of Gameweek 30 while Andriy Yarmolenko (£5.5m) and Angelo Ogbonna (£4.7m) remain out.

Ralph Hasenhüttl revealed on Friday that he would have to assess James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m) for a calf issue sustained during the international break.

If the player can train on Saturday, the Southampton midfielder is more should be okay to face Burnley on Sunday morning.

“So far, everybody was returning from their international teams quite okay. Prowsey had a little problem with his calf, still not training, we rest him. Hopefully tomorrow he can train with the team and then he’s an option for the weekend.” – Ralph Hasenhüttl

Burnley are still without Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) who is making good progress but still some way off a return while Robbie Brady‘s (£5.0m) absence is expected to last “weeks” after picking up an injury while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

