1184
Scout Picks April 2

Gameweek 30 Scout Picks built on Leeds triple-up

1,184 Comments
Share

Leeds United are the key team for our Gameweek 30 Scout Picks.

Their home match against Sheffield United warrants a triple-up while two Spurs players have made the cut for a trip to Newcastle.

After assessing the Scout Squad submissions by David, Neale, Tom and Andy, we have settled on our best XI players for Gameweek 30.

Lining up in 4-3-3 formation, our latest selection comes in at £80.2m, £2.8m inside our budget of £83.0m.

Goalkeeper

Gameweek 28 Scout Picks built on Spurs, Everton and Villa assets 1

Emiliano Martínez (£5.4m) is our goalkeeper for Gameweek 30 largely on account of a favourable fixture for Aston Villa. Over the last six matches, Fulham have scored three goals, only West Bromwich Albion (two) and Sheffield United (one) finding the net less often during that time.

Defenders

Returning Digne can help Everton's attacking assets return to form in Gameweek 20

There is potential for Lucas Digne (£6.2m) to get returns at either end of the pitch in Gameweek 30. The left-back is second-best among all defenders for crosses over the last six matches while no side has conceded more headed goal attempts than Crystal Palace over the same period. Meanwhile, the Eagles have failed to find the net in four of their last even away matches.

There was plenty of demand for Chelsea defence in this week’s Scout Squad article, which led to us choosing Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.8m) for the Scout Picks. The club captain is the most reliable starter in defence as the only one to play every minute of Thomas Tuchel’s tenure at Stamford Bridge. West Bromwich Albion have scored in just two of their last seven in the league while Chelsea have the best figure for expected goals conceded (xGC) over the last six matches.

Luke Shaw (£5.2m) has rapidly become an important FPL defender to own this season. Manchester United have kept clean sheets in each of their last four matches while Shaw tops the league for chances created among defenders over their last six matches.

In Gameweek 30, Stuart Dallas (£5.1m) faces one of the most favourable match-ups on offer in the Premier League right now. Sheffield United have scored just six goals in 14 away matches this season (0.4 per game) and are comfortably the worst in the division for xGC over the last six matches. Dallas is likely to hold down a midfield role again on Saturday too.

Midfielders

Spared any involvement in Portugal’s final game of the international break because of suspensionBruno Fernandes (£11.5m) makes the cut for our Gameweek 30 Scout Picks. The Manchester United midfielder has five goals and three assists over the last eight matches, a spell that includes three double-digit hauls.

Son Heung-min (£9.4m) is ready to return to action as Spurs host Newcastle in Gameweek 30. Over his last six matches, the South Korean international is top among Spurs assets for key passes and big chances. He also ranks best in the Premier League for the latter over the same period.

Raphinha (£5.7m) could enjoy a big haul against Sheffield United, especially considering the aforementioned statistic about their xGC over the last six matches. During that period, Raphinha is top of the Premier League for key passes while only two midfielders have bested him for shots in the box.

Forwards

Gameweek 28 Scout Picks built on Spurs, Everton and Villa assets

Harry Kane (£11.6m) has six attacking returns in his last five Premier League appearance and, in Gameweek 30, faces a Newcastle side that has conceded two goals or more in five of their last eight.

As already mentioned, Crystal Palace are the joint-worst in the league for headed attempts on goal conceded over the last six matches. Enter aerial specialist Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m).

Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) also looks set to benefit from Sheffield United’s obliging defence in Gameweek 30. Not only are they bottom of the league for xGC over the last six, but no team has also given up more chances through the middle of the pitch than the Blades over the same period.

SUBSTITUTES

  • Edouard Mendy (£5.2m)
  • Antonio Rüdiger (£4.7m)
  • Jesse Lingard (£6.2m)
  • Leandro Trossard (£5.8m)

THE CAPTAIN

Who are the best captain options for FPL Gameweek 36+?

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Because we use Fantasy Football Scout data so heavily in this process, the skipper we choose each Gameweek is known only to those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here’s how we voted for Gameweek 30:

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 30

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,184 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gun gun
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    So will mount start?

    Open Controls
    1. rjcv177
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Same boat here.
      Considering upgrade to Bruno or downgrade to jwp

      Open Controls
  2. Better luck next year
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A) Antonio
    B) Bale
    C) Dias

    Open Controls
  3. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bale to Bruno for free?

    Wildcarding next week.

    Open Controls
    1. bautasten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Seems sensible. Son anotjer option

      Open Controls
  4. fpork
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Bench one:
    Pope
    Dallas, Targett, Reguilón
    Salah, Grealish, Son, Raphinha
    Calvert-Lewin, Bamford, Kane

    Open Controls
  5. Better luck next year
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Play Mendy, Antonio, Bale and Dunk on BB?

    Open Controls
    1. rjcv177
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Only "risk" is Bale

      Open Controls
  6. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Can I hear arguments for / against starting Lingard over Gundogan?

    If Gundo doesn’t start it’s unlikely he comes on for a cameo?

    Open Controls
    1. Hint
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I'd play Lingard

      Open Controls
  7. Hint
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Martinez
    Dallas Reguilon Alonso
    Bruno Son Mount Lingard Raphinha
    Kane Bamford

    Subs: Watkins Cresswell Dias / Martin

    Correct subs? Wish I'd kept my bench boost!

    Open Controls
    1. bautasten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yep i'd play the same

      Open Controls
  8. bautasten
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Start two out of these:
    A) gundo
    B) cancelo
    C) b. traore

    Open Controls
    1. _figu
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B for sure. Flip a coin for the other.

      Open Controls
  9. Kuzser
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Guys what would you with this defence?
    Stones Cancelo Strujik (Dawson, White)

    1) nothing, leave as is
    2) play Dawson for Stones
    3) white-> rudiger for free and play Rudi over Stones

    Open Controls
    1. bautasten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      3 good long term, but rudi could get rested this week..

      Open Controls
  10. Mane Mane Mane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 mins ago

    Which one should I do

    A) Bale to Son
    B) Dunk to Che defender
    Or leave it

    Open Controls
    1. rjcv177
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      The WC is the factor there.

      Open Controls
      1. Mane Mane Mane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Should have mentioned I am wildcarding next week

        Open Controls
    2. _figu
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Son has the highest upside. Could go Alonso if you fancy him

      Open Controls
  11. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Play Gundo or Watkins?

    Open Controls
    1. _figu
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Watkins, Gundo probably benched

      Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I have the same quandary...

      I’ve had Watkins benched all IB, but Gundo’s minutes for Germany plus Champs league has got me worried...

      May bench Gündoğan now

      Open Controls
  12. Eastman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Havertz or Mount one week punt.

    Open Controls
    1. _figu
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'd go Havertz

      Open Controls
      1. Eastman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        probably sensible thanks

        Open Controls
  13. _figu
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Mendy
    Azpi Rudiger Shaw
    Bruno KDB Son Jota Raphinha
    Kane Bamford

    Forster Ihenacho Stones Phillips

    Thoughts on this WC.

    Antonio over Bamford? KdB is there for two weeks, then moving to Vardy in 32 with 2 transfers.

    Open Controls
  14. Big Col
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best Wolves defender til rest of season?

    A) Coady

    B) Saiss

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Coady safe option, but Saïss has always done well for me when I’ve owned him and is threatening on set pieces so I’d probably go for him

      Open Controls
    2. _figu
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Coady

      Open Controls
  15. thegaffer82
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Not really sure what to do with Auba now. He was a desperation punt in BGW when I was short on numbers and there was a limited pool of players to choose from.

    Could just do a reverse transfer back to Salah (not best form/fixture). Or could go funky and punt on Mount or Havertz as rest of my squad is fairly template.

    So basically;

    A) Auba > Salah
    B) Auba > Mount
    C) Auba > Havertz
    D) Keep Auba til after Sheff Utd game

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      just now

      It’s so tricky as he has amazing fixtures after this week

      Open Controls
  16. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Start Cresswell or JLingz?

    Open Controls
    1. _figu
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Lingard

      Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I always go for the attacking player, so Lingard for me

      Open Controls
  17. Bubbles1985
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    GTG?

    Martinez
    Cancelo Digne(vc) Shaw
    Gundo Bruno Salah Son(c) Soucek
    Antonio Bamford

    Steer Maja Pereira Mitchell

    I have 3.2itb and 1ft.
    Still got WC and TC to play! Thinking I will WC next week so no point rolling a transfer??

    Thoughts please?

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. _figu
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gundo to Havertz? or Maja to DCL/Rich

      Open Controls
      1. Bubbles1985
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Maja to DCL was on my hit list. Cheers

        Open Controls
  18. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    A) Gundogan > Jota & WC 31
    B) Roll FT to 31 - no WC
    C) Your suggestion

    3.2 ITB

    Martinez
    Dallas | Rudiger | Digne
    Raphinha (C) | Lingard | Bruno | Son
    Watkins | Kane (V) | Bamford

    GK: Pope | Cresswell | Gundogan | Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      bench boost

      Open Controls
  19. Viper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    If you could only start one, which one would it be?

    A. Gundogan

    B. Soucek

    C. Dias

    Open Controls
    1. _figu
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Dias

      Open Controls
  20. Jones Kusi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you do this if you plan to use WC around Gw35?
    Watkins, Auba, Salah > Bruno, Kane, Lingard (mid up to 8.0) -4

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeto__Bandito
        1 min ago

        Salah has great fixtures so no

        Open Controls
      • Nimby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Not sure that's worth a -4. Maybe just to Auba to Lingard this week and make the other transfers later.

        Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Is this bench boostable?

      Johnstone - Dias - B. Traore - Dawson

      Would be getting in Rudiger for a hit to go in the XI and bumping Dias out, which i dont mind since he's a long term buy

      Open Controls
    3. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Will Bale start?

      Open Controls
    4. RECKLESS
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Which 2 to start from these 4?
      1) Cancelo or Targett
      2) Bale or Gundongen
      Currently on Cancelo + Bale

      Open Controls
    5. Big Ronnie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      One week punt on Alonso before WC? Will most likely go with Azpi on WC.

      Martinez
      Shaw, Reguilon, Dallas
      Son, Bruno, Raph, Lingard
      Kane, Bamford, Watkins

      Pope, Dias, Gundo, Dunk

      Open Controls
      1. andres
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yes

        Open Controls
    6. andres
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      What would you do with this uderperforming team?

      Martinez (froster)
      Reguilon Rudriger creswell (dias burn)
      Bale Lingard KdB Raph (odegard)
      Watkins Antonio Kane
      1FT 4.6

      Open Controls
    7. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Who to bench, Watkins or lingard?

      Open Controls
      1. andres
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Watkins

        Open Controls
    8. buttsy9
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Anyone sticking with Bale?

      Currently planning on doing Auba > Son but could obviously do Bale > Son or Auba/Bale > Son/Bruno for -4

      Bale could go mad against Newcastle but will Jose bother to use him?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.