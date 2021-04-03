767
Dugout Discussion April 3

Cooper return sees Struijk drop to Leeds bench for Yorkshire derby

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has made just one change to his side for the Gameweek 30 meeting with Sheffield United.

Captain Liam Cooper (£4.3m) returns to the starting XI for the first time since Gameweek 27, named alongside Diego Llorente (£4.4m) at centre-back.

With Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) reestablished in midfield following a positive international break, there is no place in the team for Pascal Struijk (£4.0m).

The budget defender drops to the bench for the first time since Gameweek 14, having only missed the Gameweek 27 defeat at West Ham through injury.

That will be of some disappointment to Struijk’s 5.6% ownership considering Leeds’ latest opponents Sheffield United are the Premier League’s worst goal-scoring side on the road this season.

In 14 away matches, they have found the net just six times, working out at 0.4 per game.

Stuart Dallas (£5.1m) will be relishing this afternoon’s encounter though, considering more time on the bench for Mateusz Klich (£5.2m) should make for another outing at central midfield alongside Tyler Roberts (£4.6m).

The 13 goals conceded by Sheffield United in their last six matches has put some of the Fantasy focus on Raphinha (£5.7m) and Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) this afternoon.

They are the differential captains among the top 10,000 Fantasy managers for Gameweek 30, earning the backing of 3.6% and 3.2% at that level respectively.

Gameweek 30 Line-ups

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Alioski, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling; K Phillips; Harrison, Dallas, Roberts, Raphinha; Bamford.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale; Stevens, Jagielka, Bogle; Osborn, Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock; McBurnie, McGoldrick.

Gameweek 30 so far…

West Bromwich Albion executed a shock win at Stamford Bridge in the lunch-time kick-off, making a mockery of recent claims about the Chelsea defence.

Matheus Pereira (£5.3m) and Callum Robinson (£5.2m) both found the net twice in a shock 5-2 win, Thomas Tuchel’s first Premier League defeat after a streak of two goals conceded in 10 matches.

The Baggies were helped by a sending off for Thiago Silva (£5.6m) in the first half but were arguably the better side throughout.

There was mixed emotions for those invested in Chelsea, whose line-ups are increasingly becoming as hard to predict as Manchester City’s.

Antonio Rüdiger (£4.7m) was benched for the second time in three Gameweeks and remained there for the duration while Mason Mount (£ was also among the substitutes, although the midfielder came on to grab a second-half goal.

While Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) beat the Tuchel Tombola as predicted, he ended the afternoon with just three points.

He did add plenty of attacking threat, hitting the post twice and coming away with an assist but he lost two points due to the number of goals Chelsea conceded.

Provisional bonus points

  • 3 – Matheus Pereira
  • 2 – Callum Robinson
  • 1 – Mbaye Diagne

767 Comments
  1. Nimby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Just an assist. That's what we get for being brave and not just captaining Kane like was probably most sensible. Damn you Az!

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - FH Active
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      You mean Mark?

      Open Controls
      1. Nimby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        No I captained Raphinha because I really thought he was the best choice. He created lots of chances to be fair. I'm not really blaming Az either. He convinced me to go with my gut and on another day it could really have paid off big.

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          If Kane blanks you won’t be crying anymore will you?

          Too early to cry now. 5 points better than 2

          Open Controls
          1. Nimby
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Course. Don't think he will blank though. I'm not really that bothered. The game is all swings and roundabouts anyway.

            Open Controls
    2. BigBillyBass
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Suicidal decision

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        yawn

        Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Played well. Was unlucky. Just didn't get the rub of the green. I captained him and I'd do it again tbf. No point stressing about it now.

      Open Controls
  2. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Anyone smacked that WC button yet? Any harm in activating now or should we wait a day?

    Open Controls
    1. Tango74
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Not yet, trying to work out pep team for next weekend

        Open Controls
    2. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Non-PL football a consideration for those on a WC.

      Arsenal need to win the EL to get CL football (or any European football). Will probably focus on the EL.
      Man City have the PL wrapped up and want to win the CL for the glory. Will probably focus on the CL.
      Liverpool need to win the CL to get CL football. Will probably focus on the CL.
      Spurs have a big cup final coming up and need to win for the glory (otherwise what have they won in the last 30 years?). Will probably focus on the EFL Cup.

      Leicester and West Ham are possibly the teams who can be relied upon most. They have no real outside considerations, are playing well, and are focused on getting into the CL. Will play their best team and try their hardest.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Liverpool and Spurs can still get top 4. Spurs have no midweek games either. It’s not like you or anyone else is going to go without Kane/Son going forward anyway..

        Open Controls
        1. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          I could see myself going without Kane from GW33 onwards.

          Salah, Fernandes, Vardy, Son an interesting quadruple. Go without Son in GW33 and then transfer in from GW34.

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            You could see yourself going without Kane for Sheff Utd and Leeds? Come on now..

            Open Controls
      2. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        So you say have 0 players from the big 6?

        Open Controls
        1. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          No. But I would be interested to see how Liverpool do this week in the CL, for example.

          Can you rely on Dias, Stones, KDB, Gundogan playing games when they have EFL Cup, FA Cup, CL all to win? They want the quadruple (however much they pretend they don't care). The owners want it badly and the pressure will be on Pep to deliver. It would make them the greatest PL team in history if they achieve it.

          Mourinho is under pressure to deliver CL football especially after losing his best route through the EL.

          Open Controls
      3. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        So City aren't going to try their hardest and Liverpool have given up on 4th despite being only a couple of points off it if they win this week?

        Open Controls
        1. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          City will try their hardest. But which of them do you pick to avoid benchings?

          Open Controls
          1. BobB
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Dias and the goalkeeper. No-one else.

            Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      The annoying thing about that Gundo benching is that it’s so likely he starts the Leeds game now while KDB will get benched and everyone who’s not wildcarding gets an easy captain choice.

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Not interested in Gundo on WC at all

        Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      The Newcastle game is the big one of the weekend.

      As well as 1st v 3rd.

      Open Controls
    5. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Surprised Mendy picked ahead of Cancello

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Cancelo needs a rest

        Open Controls
    6. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Ederson and Dias the only City players worth considering.

      Open Controls
      1. Vamos Los Celeste
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        KDB

        Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        The CL lineup is the important one, not this one.

        Open Controls
        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          yep, no bad feeling for Pep he has to do what's best to advance on all fronts

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Not just that, I mean I’m FPL terms. On Tuesday, we will see who is first choice and who isn’t. Who isn’t first choice may be more likely to start the Leeds game and games later in the season.

            Open Controls
    7. JohnnyRev7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      New post boys and girls.

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/04/03/guardiola-benches-gundogan-stones-and-cancelo-at-leicester/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=yes#hc_comment_23640388

      Open Controls
    8. BigBillyBass
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Ben Osborn outscores Raphinha, Bamford AND Dallas combined. I love this game hahahaha!!

      Open Controls
    9. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Need a miracle appearance from Kilman to get XI out this week

      Open Controls
    10. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I wonder if Pep sadistically enjoys ruining FPL.

      Open Controls
    11. mojoindojo
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      New post alert

      Open Controls
    12. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      Braindead footballers costing me points again. Last week it was Cash lunging in on Kane when he was going nowhere and not threatening the goal and giving Kane a penalty. Now Silva needlessly lunging in on a player when already on a yellow and getting sent off, likely costing Alonso a haul.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.