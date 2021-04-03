Cooper return sees Struijk drop to Leeds bench for Yorkshire derby

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has made just one change to his side for the Gameweek 30 meeting with Sheffield United.

Captain Liam Cooper (£4.3m) returns to the starting XI for the first time since Gameweek 27, named alongside Diego Llorente (£4.4m) at centre-back.

With Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) reestablished in midfield following a positive international break, there is no place in the team for Pascal Struijk (£4.0m).

The budget defender drops to the bench for the first time since Gameweek 14, having only missed the Gameweek 27 defeat at West Ham through injury.

That will be of some disappointment to Struijk’s 5.6% ownership considering Leeds’ latest opponents Sheffield United are the Premier League’s worst goal-scoring side on the road this season.

In 14 away matches, they have found the net just six times, working out at 0.4 per game.

Stuart Dallas (£5.1m) will be relishing this afternoon’s encounter though, considering more time on the bench for Mateusz Klich (£5.2m) should make for another outing at central midfield alongside Tyler Roberts (£4.6m).

The 13 goals conceded by Sheffield United in their last six matches has put some of the Fantasy focus on Raphinha (£5.7m) and Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) this afternoon.

They are the differential captains among the top 10,000 Fantasy managers for Gameweek 30, earning the backing of 3.6% and 3.2% at that level respectively.

Gameweek 30 Line-ups

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Alioski, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling; K Phillips; Harrison, Dallas, Roberts, Raphinha; Bamford.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale; Stevens, Jagielka, Bogle; Osborn, Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock; McBurnie, McGoldrick.

Gameweek 30 so far…

West Bromwich Albion executed a shock win at Stamford Bridge in the lunch-time kick-off, making a mockery of recent claims about the Chelsea defence.

Matheus Pereira (£5.3m) and Callum Robinson (£5.2m) both found the net twice in a shock 5-2 win, Thomas Tuchel’s first Premier League defeat after a streak of two goals conceded in 10 matches.

The Baggies were helped by a sending off for Thiago Silva (£5.6m) in the first half but were arguably the better side throughout.

There was mixed emotions for those invested in Chelsea, whose line-ups are increasingly becoming as hard to predict as Manchester City’s.

Antonio Rüdiger (£4.7m) was benched for the second time in three Gameweeks and remained there for the duration while Mason Mount (£ was also among the substitutes, although the midfielder came on to grab a second-half goal.

While Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) beat the Tuchel Tombola as predicted, he ended the afternoon with just three points.

He did add plenty of attacking threat, hitting the post twice and coming away with an assist but he lost two points due to the number of goals Chelsea conceded.

Provisional bonus points

3 – Matheus Pereira

2 – Callum Robinson

1 – Mbaye Diagne

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT