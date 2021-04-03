314
Dugout Discussion April 3

Guardiola benches Gundogan, Stones and Cancelo at Leicester

Pep Guardiola has left a raft of important Fantasy Premier League assets on the bench in Gameweek 30.

The chief of those is Ilkay Gündogan (£6.1m), who has missed out on the starting XI in each of the last two matches.

At 35.0% ownership, the German international remains the most-popular Manchester City asset this season although he has just two attacking returns since Gameweek 25.

It looks as if Guardiola has gone for a 4-2-3-1 shape today with Rodrigo (£5.3m) and Fernandinho (£5.4m) in holding roles.

That leaves Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.2m) to provide the width in attacking midfield either side of Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) while Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) leads the line following confirmation of his departure from the club at the end of the season.

Naturally, that leaves no space in the team for Phil Foden (£6.1m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.4m), who both sit on the bench.

John Stones (£5.3m) and João Cancelo (£6.1m) both find themselves among the substitutes too as Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) is paired with Ruben Dias (£6.1m) while Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) and Kyle Walker (£6.1m) staff the flanks of the Citizens’ back-four.

Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m) makes his fifth successive Premier League start this afternoon, having found the net five times in his last three.

The Nigerian international is up-front with Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) once more as Leicester still continue without Harvey Barnes (£6.7m).

The fact that Iheanacho stays in the team despite Marc Albrighton (£5.2m) and Ayoze Pérez (£6.0m) featuring bodes well.

The former Manchester City man initially came into the side because several injuries to wide players forced Brendan Rodgers to switch to a 3-5-2 system although his form has helped him hold onto a place – worth knowing ahead of some appealing fixtures for Leicester after Gameweek 31.

Gameweek 30 Line-ups

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Amartey, Evans, Fofana; Castagne, Tielemans, Ndidi, Albrighton; Pérez; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; B Mendy, Laporte, Dias, Walker; Rodrigo, Fernandinho; Jesus, De Bruyne, Mahrez; Aguero.

Gameweek 30 so far…

Leeds beat Sheffield United as expected on Saturday afternoon although it was largely a result that left Fantasy managers wondering what might have been.

Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) registered a blank while Raphinha (£5.7m) was subjected to another outing characterised by his colleagues missing key chances.

In the end, the Brazilian got one assist, was denied a goal by Phil Jagielka‘s (£3.9m) intervention on Jack Harrison‘s (£5.4m) cross, who was the only Leeds player involved in both goals at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, Stuart Dallas (£5.1m) was arguably one of the best players on the pitch but managed only two points in the end.

Not only did he miss two decent chances created by Raphinha, he also missed out on a clean sheet as Sheffield United scored a rare goal.

Ben Osborn‘s (£4.7m) first-half effort was the Blades’ seventh on the road this season.

Provisional bonus points

  • 3 – Jack Harrison, Ben Osborn
  • 1 – Aaron Ramsdale

314 Comments
  1. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    If Leeds are the best team (as a neutral) to watch. Then city must be the ‘best’ worst team.

    Every game so boring as they efficiently pass a team to death.

    1. TOLV TUMS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      It does get a little overly sublime

      1. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        I’m not downplaying city’s brilliance but it just makes a rubbish spectacle.

        Bit like F1 in recent years. You need competition and not a procession

        1. TOLV TUMS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          24 mins ago

          Oh to be clear I totally agree. And also agree re F1, here's hoping for this season

        2. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          24 mins ago

          Hopefully that’s changed this season for F1 🙂 the race last week was fab.

          1. TOLV TUMS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            22 mins ago

            Honestly I'll take anything that throws a spanner in the Mercedes/Hamilton procession. And you're right, it's promising so far

            1. Bushwhacker
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              FIA have tried with the floor rules

            2. Qaiss
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Just hope it continues this season and then next with the rule changes, 3/4 teams all in the mix rather than 1/2.

          2. TomSaints
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            21 mins ago

            Yep great start, hopefully not a one off fluke!

        3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          FI is not a great spectator sport though as well. Broom, Broom, fast blurs going around in circles.

          1. TOLV TUMS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            Watch a few minutes of any Indy car race haha

    2. Fred54
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Last 2 mins looked very lethal.

    3. JBG
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Basically all of Peps teams for the last 10 years or so.

    4. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Have you watched Man United? Chelsea under Tuchel? Spurs most of the time?

      Man City are along with Leeds in the PL, the best team to watch.

      1. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        22 mins ago

        There are definitely worse teams, in fact a lot of poor football this year.

        Maybe better phrased as the ‘worst best team’ to watch. It’s just so boring

        1. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          Imo even Liverpool are way worse.

          1. TomSaints
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            I’ve enjoyed watching Liverpool fail haha

          2. TOLV TUMS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            12 mins ago

            Agreed. I'm a Liverpool supporter and it's incredibly difficult stuff to watch even so.

            1. Qaiss
              • 5 Years
              9 mins ago

              Liverpool were good to watch under Klopp when he first took over with the rock and roll. They’ve done great as well winning things. But since then, it’s just spam crosses and play round the back, bit of magic from Salah/Mane. All I meant was that City are far ahead in terms of style of play and they aren’t boring like some comments here suggest.

              1. TOLV TUMS
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                7 mins ago

                I was an admirer when he was at Dortmund and this is starting to feel very late-period Klopp.

                1. Qaiss
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Still, you shouldn’t want him to leave. He’s changed your entire club for the better. Liverpool were 8th five seasons ago. Just need a few new players to freshen things up I suppose.

    5. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Always wondered if City players in some ways get frustrated because it seems every week their opposition will play like 6 at the back with 4 mids dropping back to protect them so all city can do is pass and wait for an opportunity

    6. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Then you don’t appreciate how hard it is to do it. They are brilliant at it.

      1. TOLV TUMS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        They are. Doesn't mean it isn't a bit of a bore sometimes.

        1. JBG
          • 2 Years
          22 mins ago

          This.

        2. Forever In Our Shadow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          21 mins ago

          Then watch 80’s footballers in their heyday. That was horrendously boring. Lump it lad, lump it.

          1. TOLV TUMS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            19 mins ago

            I think the point here is that we'd all rather avoid boring, not seek it out. Interesting suggestion though, I kind of thought those TBT cup-final replays from back then during the deep covid times were pretty interesting.

        3. Forever In Our Shadow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          It’s the teams that play them that make it a bore. Instead of going at them, they just defend deep which allows them to do it. Should be rules like crickets to limit the amount of defenders you can have in the final third. 😉

          1. TomSaints
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            I like the idea of getting a bonus point for 2 goals scored.

            It would encourage open games and reward attacking right till the end

    7. sunzip14
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      I have a good game to suggest to you if this is boring. Southampton vs Burnley tomorrow 🙂

      1. TOLV TUMS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Haha - there's sublime and boring, and there's also poor and boring. Good point.

      2. Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        😀

      3. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        You mean a season defining clash that allows either team to take a big step towards safety?

        It’s going to be a ‘thrilling’ 1-1 draw haha

    8. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      This season has been a terrible advert for football since Christmas really ; players are just done in.

      1. TOLV TUMS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yeah, very much. Astounding number of games being played, especially considering all the internationals

    9. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      It's sport not Netflix. Guardiola wants to win trophies not Britain's got Talent. I blame Facebook for telling the world that football should be entertaining 😉

      1. TOLV TUMS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        As Bob Sugar famously said, "It's not show-friends, it's show-business" 😉

    10. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      See your point

      Really looking. forward to City Leeds - they're one of the very few teams that will try to put City off their game. Not sure they've still got the aw energy of the start of the season so it may not work next time. They gave them an awful scare first time around

      1. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Partly it’s a reflection of the financial disparity of top teams v rest of league. Plus one of the best managers ever.

        So it’s crazy impressive but doesn’t lead to great football.

        It’s one reason I’ve really gotten into nfl in last few years. I still prefer a good football game but the average nfl game is pretty competitive and action packed (if you watch a 60 min game highlight without adverts and pauses).

        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Not sure if this works or not

          But my instinct is that the pattern changes slightly as the season wears on and teams start to look at league position more carefully, Lots of teams are now more concerned with not losing than giving themselves a chance of a win.

          My memory of early season was that there were more teams who were prepared to "have a go". Didn't Brighton take it to them too. Not sure they would now given their position.

    11. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Some teams are purely entertaining because they leave so much space at the back (Leeds), or consistently make mistakes that allows dangerous chances (Arsenal, United)

      City doesnt have that characteristic, which makes them seem less entertaining, but they're just a good coached team that doesnt allow the other team to do much

  2. sunzip14
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    0 shots from Leicester in 45 minutes but I plan to get 2 forwards on my WC.
    5 goals conceded by Chelsea vs WBA but I plan to get 2 defenders.

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Mind games.

    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      🙂

  3. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Dammit! So close!

  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    What a boring game.

  5. mynameisq
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Aguero was right, they really don't pass him

    1. Rolls-Royce
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Actually, Aguero doesn't fit their system anymore.

      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah but still, they're clearly ignoring him sometimes

    2. sunzip14
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      There was a short compilation video of when his teammates didn't pass to him against Borussia. It was quite plain to see that they didn't want to pass to him and it was very sad watch with sad background music on it 🙁

      1. Toby Lerone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Can you post the link please haha

        1. sunzip14
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4quTNN5jpM

          Not the video I watched with the sad background music that broke my heart but still shows some of it in this video too 🙂

    3. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      City were right to let him go. He is done at this level.

  6. dshv
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    WC

    Mendy (button)
    Coady dias TAA (dallas mitchell)
    Jota Kdb mount raphinha bruno
    Kane lacazette (brrewster)

    Any advices ?

    1. Flynny
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'm steering away from city due to rotation

      Also arsenal may favour Europe and their formation I think means laca is not nailed

      I may do a captaincy punt on laca v Sheffield next week if he doesn't start In Europe with cAsh for vardy

  7. Rolls-Royce
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Well done Dias owners!

  8. PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    So what's the ideal WC team for ppl with BB and FH left??

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      *Searches for crystal ball

      1. PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        hehe

        1. Forever In Our Shadow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          Seriously though. No city as you can’t trust Pep. Multiple Chelsea defence at your own risk and a health warning. Leicester on this performance, expect disappointment.

          1. TOLV TUMS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Hahaha all of this.

    2. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      The same players as the ones who have been performing all season

    3. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      play your own game, the transfer planner on livefpl is a great tool

    4. Daniel - FH Active
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Get your cheapies from Wolves, Leicester, West Ham

  9. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Leiecester are a disgrace. Literally offering nothing.

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Agreed. And they are the reason this game is boring. Not city, as others have suggested!

      1. TOLV TUMS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Well, it could be both reasons 😉

    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not the worst night out and great curry.

    3. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      No we're not. We're third in the league and drawing 0-0 at half time with the top team. There's another 45 minutes, but what on earth do you expect against a much better side? 1 match of pragmatism seems fine to me.

      1. Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        If they had a go I think they will get something out of the game.

      2. tomasjj
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Spot on.
        Maybe nick it on the counter.

    4. Amey
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      They'd get fecked if they offer too much space to City.
      I am pretty sure as the game progresses they will start to open up a bit ....
      No shame in being safety first vs City.

  10. Slitherene
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    WC from this,

    Martinez Forster
    Reguilon Azpi Coufal Veltman Holding
    Bruno KdB Bale Lingard Saka
    Kane Bamford Antonio

    To this?

    Areola Sanchez
    Pereira Boly Coady Rudiger Dawson
    Bruno Son Gundogan Jota Saka
    Kane Vardy DC-L

    BB & FH available...

  11. Tango74
      10 mins ago

      Games boring , we need some subs

    • TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Chances of Gundo and Cancelo staying on the bench?

      1. Amey
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Gundogan will come on IMO. City need his creativity

        1. GGMU
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          This game needs Gundo

        2. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          They've created the openings for at least 3 already. Leicester are very lucky not to be well down imo

          1. Amey
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Gundogan might stay long in my team if he comes on & chnages this game. He's been brilliant.

      2. Tango74
          9 mins ago

          Who knows I have both , don’t care if they come on

        • JBG
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          I need Gundo to stay on the bench... Or Bale for Spurs. Dias first on the bench.

          1. Daniel - FH Active
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I thnk Gundo will get a cameo but Cancelo wont

      3. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Dias owners so lucky ffs

        1. Tango74
            3 mins ago

            How they lucky? Games not over yet

            1. Scholes Out Forever
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              hook and sinker

          • Amey
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            You get what you pay for

        2. Daniel - FH Active
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Castagne goes high on my watchilst

        3. Daniel - FH Active
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          So much jinx tries for Dias

        4. Alisson WondHaaland
          • 5 Years
          just now

          GW31 wildcarders:

          Has todays game changed your thoughts about Chelsea defence much? Or are we happy to accept that its a one off?

          I was pretty set on Rudiger + Mendy on WC but less sure now

