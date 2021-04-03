Guardiola benches Gundogan, Stones and Cancelo at Leicester

Pep Guardiola has left a raft of important Fantasy Premier League assets on the bench in Gameweek 30.

The chief of those is Ilkay Gündogan (£6.1m), who has missed out on the starting XI in each of the last two matches.

At 35.0% ownership, the German international remains the most-popular Manchester City asset this season although he has just two attacking returns since Gameweek 25.

It looks as if Guardiola has gone for a 4-2-3-1 shape today with Rodrigo (£5.3m) and Fernandinho (£5.4m) in holding roles.

That leaves Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.2m) to provide the width in attacking midfield either side of Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) while Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) leads the line following confirmation of his departure from the club at the end of the season.

Naturally, that leaves no space in the team for Phil Foden (£6.1m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.4m), who both sit on the bench.

John Stones (£5.3m) and João Cancelo (£6.1m) both find themselves among the substitutes too as Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) is paired with Ruben Dias (£6.1m) while Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) and Kyle Walker (£6.1m) staff the flanks of the Citizens’ back-four.

Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m) makes his fifth successive Premier League start this afternoon, having found the net five times in his last three.

The Nigerian international is up-front with Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) once more as Leicester still continue without Harvey Barnes (£6.7m).

The fact that Iheanacho stays in the team despite Marc Albrighton (£5.2m) and Ayoze Pérez (£6.0m) featuring bodes well.

The former Manchester City man initially came into the side because several injuries to wide players forced Brendan Rodgers to switch to a 3-5-2 system although his form has helped him hold onto a place – worth knowing ahead of some appealing fixtures for Leicester after Gameweek 31.

Gameweek 30 Line-ups

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Amartey, Evans, Fofana; Castagne, Tielemans, Ndidi, Albrighton; Pérez; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; B Mendy, Laporte, Dias, Walker; Rodrigo, Fernandinho; Jesus, De Bruyne, Mahrez; Aguero.

Gameweek 30 so far…

Leeds beat Sheffield United as expected on Saturday afternoon although it was largely a result that left Fantasy managers wondering what might have been.

Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) registered a blank while Raphinha (£5.7m) was subjected to another outing characterised by his colleagues missing key chances.

In the end, the Brazilian got one assist, was denied a goal by Phil Jagielka‘s (£3.9m) intervention on Jack Harrison‘s (£5.4m) cross, who was the only Leeds player involved in both goals at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, Stuart Dallas (£5.1m) was arguably one of the best players on the pitch but managed only two points in the end.

Not only did he miss two decent chances created by Raphinha, he also missed out on a clean sheet as Sheffield United scored a rare goal.

Ben Osborn‘s (£4.7m) first-half effort was the Blades’ seventh on the road this season.

Provisional bonus points

3 – Jack Harrison, Ben Osborn

1 – Aaron Ramsdale

