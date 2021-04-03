826
Dugout Discussion April 3

Rudiger, Mount and Chilwell benched, as Alonso returns to Chelsea’s starting line-up

The continued rotation of Chelsea’s big squad sees Antonio Rudiger (£4.7m), Mason Mount (£7.1m) and Kai Havertz (£8.2m) amongst the substitutes for their hosting of West Bromwich Albion.

For those managers desperate to invest in the league’s strongest defence, the return of Thiago Silva (£5.6m) only worsens the headache. He and Kurt Zouma (£5.3m) step in for Rudiger and Andreas Christensen (£4.7m), with Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) starting ahead of Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) at left wing-back.

Alonso has been a popular transfer this week amongst the online Fantasy Premier League community, with many seeing the incredibly attacking defender as the ideal one-week punt ahead of a Gameweek 31 Wildcard. He wasn’t on international duty, so owners will be hoping for a repeat of his 14-point haul from beating Burnley 2-0 in Gameweek 21.

Former defender Thomas Tuchel’s arrived as head coach in January and quickly made Chelsea’s back line impenetrable, conceding only twice in 14 matches (all competitions) as they seek their eighth consecutive clean sheet.

However, these successful shut-outs are achieved with rotating personnel, with only Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.9m) seemingly assured of a starting spot. Rudiger, Zouma, Christensen and Thiago Silva share the remaining two spots, as Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) starts again in goal.

As detailed in Thursday’s feature, Mount (225), Havertz (212) and Chilwell (180) played in the majority of their country’s 270 minutes during the international break. Therefore, Tuchel has given them a breather, showcasing their squad depth by bringing in Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) and Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m).

Timo Werner (£9.2m) starts up front, his barren streak worsened by a terrible miss for Germany against North Macedonia. With one league goal from 1,350 minutes – the equivalent of 15 matches – his confidence seems shattered but the expected goals (xG) number of 6.34 in that spell suggests that he’s still getting in the right positions.

Reece James (£5.0m) starts at right wing-back, with Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) keeping his starting spot.

As for West Brom, they were unchanged for four consecutive matches but Sam Allardyce has been forced into one change as loanee Conor Gallagher (£5.5m) cannot play against his parent club. He has been replaced by Semi Ajayi (£4.8m), suggesting a switch from 4-1-4-1 to a 5-4-1 formation.

Stuck in the relegation zone, the Baggies haven’t scored in their last three matches but have kept three clean sheets in the last five matches, ideal for Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) owners. They picked up 1-1 draws at Liverpool and Man City, so will feel a Stamford Bridge result is achievable.

Branislav Ivanovic (£4.4m) is on the bench against the club he made 377 appearances for.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI (3-4-3): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Zouma; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Pulisic, Werner

West Bromwich Albion XI (5-4-1): Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, O’Shea, Bartley, Townsend; Phillips, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Pereira; Diagne

Marc Jobling Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

  1. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Alonso looking essential with the positioning.

    1. Daniel - FH Active
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      He is on 3 pts no ?

    2. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Surely won’t co tongue like that every game

      1. UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Continue*

    3. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Lol

  2. TheBiffas
      2 mins ago

      LETS GO

      1. UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Where?

    • Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Werner not a striker

    • Daniel - FH Active
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mount you beauty juhuuuuuu

      Assist next I am sure

    • AzzaroMax99
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mount on the bench. Lovely stuff.

      1. Daniel - FH Active
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Against WBA ?

    • Fred54
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Turns out Rudiger was the better option than Azpi.

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        One week clouded by RC, yes ... long term to be seen

    • thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I almost didn't watch this game as I thought it was going to be a pretty dull and routine 1 or 2 nil to Chelski. And, having bought Rudiger, I was kinda pissed too.

      So happy I stuck with it now. Cracking game

    • pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      This is pretty much equivalent to Villa putting 7 past Liverpool

    • Daniel - FH Active
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Havertz in

      1. Daniel - FH Active
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Mount assist Havertz goal upcoming

        1. UNDERWORLD7
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Nah

          1. Daniel - FH Active
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I predicted Mount goal

    • BenDavies
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Any other competent striker tucks that home and Alonso gets the assist. Shame Werner is shot of all confidence

      1. Egg noodle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        It's been what, 9 months now? He's got to start producing..

    • Daniel - FH Active
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Kovacic playing amazing

      1. BDA Shadow
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Still can't shoot to save his life, but yes his dribbling is incredible.

    • Ady87
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      It’s as if...playing your best players is the best idea. Crazy I know.

      1. Daniel - FH Active
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah Mount should have started. Rudiger too

    • TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Justice for mount owners

      1. Daniel - FH Active
        • 11 Years
        just now

        We need assist and bonus too

    • Brehmeren
      • 10 Years
      just now

      As a Mount and Rudiger owner that is some roller coaster start to the gw.

      1. Daniel - FH Active
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Same here. Have them both

    • Old Bull
      • 7 Years
      just now

      West Brom obviously been making the mistake of playing against 11 men each week

    • GinjaWhinja
      • 11 Years
      just now

      If you’re Timo Werner and you’re not shooting when inside the 6 yard box, why are you even allowing yourself to be picked?

      Such a joke that he continues to be picked when he’s got no confidence whatsoever.

      Poor Alonso should have 2 goals and 2 assists.

