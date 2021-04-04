270
Scout Notes April 4

Declining form and tough fixtures hampering Bamford’s GW31 Wildcard appeal

Leeds 2-1 Sheff Utd

  • Goals: Jack Harrison (£5.4m) | Ben Osborn (£4.7m)
  • Own goals: Phil Jagielka (£3.9m)
  • Assists: Raphinha (£5.7m), Harrison | Oli McBurnie (£5.6m)
  • Bonus points: Harrison x3, Osborn x3, Raphinha x1, Aaron Ramsdale (£4.6m)

BAM DUNK

Calls for mass sales of Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) intensified on Saturday afternoon as he recorded a blank against Sheffield United.

Recording his sixth blank from a possible eight matches since Gameweek 24 is perhaps cause enough to look elsewhere but the fact it occurred in arguably the most favourable match of the season will not have helped matters.

Bamford’s Fantasy Premier League credentials had been slowly winding down in recent weeks anyway, with Gameweek 30’s blank the icing on the cake.

Between Gameweeks 1 and 23 this season, Bamford accrued a total of 130 points in 22 matches, working out at 5.9 points per game.

In the eight matches since Gameweek 24, he has posted just 28 points, at a rate of 3.5 points per game.

Not only is Bamford’s recent form poor enough to justify moving him on, especially for Gameweek 31 Wildcarders, but Leeds’ upcoming fixtures are also rather ominous.

Between Gameweeks 31 and 33 they face Manchester City (away), Liverpool (home) and Manchester United (home), three of the hardest fixtures in the Premier League calendar.

Gameweek 34 is arguably when Leeds’ schedule becomes more obliging with Brighton (away), Spurs (home), Burnley (away), Southampton (away) and West Bromwich Albion (home) between then and the end of the season.

 RAPH WITH THE SMOOTH

While Bamford has experienced a dip in form, it is worth highlighting that Leeds were far from a poor side in their win over Sheffield United, which they dominated.

The Whites have now registered at least 20 shots in a Premier League game for the fifth time this season (23 in total), with only Manchester City doing so more often so far this term (six).

And, ahead of Leeds’ fixture swing, there was significantly more encouragement for Raphinha (£5.7m) owners in Gameweek 30 than Bamford backers.

It was the usual story for the Brazilian, who was the best player on the pitch by far, ran the show in terms of chances created although he had to make do with just six points based on the profligacy of his team-mates.

Raphinha provided an assist for Jack Harrison (£5.4m) in the first half, his second attacking return in as many matches and he could have had a seventh goal of the campaign had Phil Jagielka (£3.9m) not turned a second-half cross into his own net.

Meanwhile, Bamford, Ezgjan Alioski (£4.3m) and Stuart Dallas (£5.1m) both spurned fantastic chances created by Raphinha, who remains top of the Premier League for key passes over the last six matches.

It would be remiss of us not to point out Harrison’s impressive display, who has more attacking returns in Leeds’ last two matches than any colleague (three).

“The last two games he has had a bigger increase in his performance. Today he had a lot of influence. He was decisive and in the game against Fulham also. He is a player, when he manages to be at his best version, has an influence on our offensive game.” – Marcelo Bielsa

STRUIJK OUT

Out-of-position £4.0m defender Struijk starts in midfield for Leeds

With Leeds’ ominous fixtures on the horizon, interest in their defenders is not expected to be high across the next three Gameweeks.

The fact they were breached by Sheffield United is sure to plague Fantasy managers holding representatives from the Whites’ back-line.

Ben Osborn‘s (£4.7m) first-half strike was just the Blades’ seventh away goal all season and their first since the 2-1 win at Manchester United in January.

Meanwhile, there appears to be some uncertainty creeping into the equation as far as defensive personnel are concerned too.

A return from injury for Liam Cooper (£4.3m) on Saturday meant Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) missed out on the starting XI for only the second time since Gameweek 15.

Such a decision was an eye-opening one considering Struijk has arguably been one of Leeds’ best centre-backs in recent months. 

“Pascal played very well against Chelsea and Fulham. In the training this week I saw Cooper was at his best. Cooper is the type of player who doesn’t lose his sharpness even if he can’t train for one or two weeks. When we confirmed that he was still in this manner, I opted for him. The two games Pascal played would have also made him deserving of continuing.” – Marcelo Bielsa

Whether he will reclaim his place in subsequent matches is hard to predict considering that Bielsa now has a number of centre-backs available and appears unwilling to clarify which ones he prefers.

“All the centre-backs have had the chance to play. Koch then Llorente, Cooper and Pascal. Ayling when he had to play there, even at one point Phillips. All of them had a very good level. In a season so long, the three most defensive positions, the two centre-backs and DM, good to be able to count on five players. Also considering Pascal, Koch and Llorente can play as defensive midfielders.”

Sheffield United’s injury problems continued in brutal fashion in Gameweek 30.

George Baldock (£4.9m) and Jayden Bogle (£4.3m) both sustained a concussion at Elland Road and must now observe the relevant protocol.

“As soon as George reported any symptoms, we have to take him off. It’s the same with Jayden not long into the second half. We accept you can’t take any chances. We’re led by the medics now. That’s probably right. We’ll see (if they’re okay). Obviously, they’ve been concussed and there’s now further protocols to follow. They’re being assessed by the doctors and we’ll know more towards the end of the evening.” – Paul Heckingbottom

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Alioski, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling; K Phillips; Harrison, Dallas (Koch 90+3′), Roberts (Klich 81′), Raphinha; Bamford (Rodrigo 65′).

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale; Stevens, Jagielka, Baldock (Ampadu 45′); Osborn, Fleck, Norwood (Burke 65′), Lundstram, Bogle (Brewster 73′); McBurnie (Egan 77′), McGoldrick.

  Garlana
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    Rather embarrassed to ask this as not sure I've done it this way before but if I take a -4 or - 8 for example then activate my WC will hits be removed before the deadline? I'm assuming I'm correct but just after confirmation.

    Open Controls
    Flair
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
      Garlana
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        Thought so, thanks

        Open Controls
    The VAR Team
      1 Year
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Yep I'm on -24 at the moment

      Open Controls
      Garlana
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Good good 🙂

        Open Controls
    Fitzy.
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Just activate your WC, never understand why people make transfers and then play it.

      Open Controls
      The VAR Team
        1 Year
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        That way your transfers affect price changes

        Open Controls
        Fitzy.
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          Yeah, right... How much do you really think the small percentage of players activating their WC has on prices?

          Open Controls
          Fitzy.
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            9 Years
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            *activating their WC late

            Open Controls
  The VAR Team
    1 Year
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    Rate my WC? Hvae got FH for 33 🙂

    Lloris / Forster
    Trent Shaw Dias / Coady Phillips
    Bruno Son Jota Maddison Gundo
    Kane Antonio / Nacho

    Open Controls
    pingissimus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Nice

      Like the defence - plenty of oomph there. Maddison may be a week or so early and might have Lingard in. You can get Maddison for 33 on FH.

      Open Controls
      The VAR Team
        1 Year
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Cheers, I'll have a look at Lingard

        Open Controls
    House Frey Wedding Planner
      2 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      I like this team

      Open Controls
  Danstoke82
    6 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    Which trio on a WC?

    A) TAA, Gundo, Bamford/6.3 striker
    B) Azpi/Alonso, Mount, Watkins

    Thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
    The VAR Team
      1 Year
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    Breezyy
      2 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  1justlookin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Definitely getting rid of Bamford for Antonio.
    Jota for Grealish/Raphinha will be my next one out, just hoping Jota doesn't do too well against AVL in GW 31

    Open Controls
  iL PiStOlErO
    1 Year
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Wc first draft, Salahless. Just toying around to see what can I get. What do you say for first draft?

    Schmeichel 3.9
    Robbo Dias Coady Dallas Mitchell
    Bruno Jota Maddison Gundo Neto
    Kane Vardy Lacca

    Open Controls
    The VAR Team
      1 Year
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Looks nice, but not convinced by Laca. Also what's your 32-33 strategy?

      Open Controls
      iL PiStOlErO
        1 Year
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Cheers. Me neither but trying to have some ars cover, games look solid. Can get Saka instead of Neto. For 32 i am good with having only Kane and for 33 not sure yet. Maybe do some transfer(s) before if situation allows it.

        Open Controls
        The VAR Team
          1 Year
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          I would find a way of planning Gundo > Son for 32! Saka sounds like a good shout over Neto to be honest

          Open Controls
  TheBiffas
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      WC

      Leno - Forster
      TAA - Reguilon - Shaw - Coady - Mitchell
      KDB - Bruno - Son - Jota - Lingard
      Kane - Iheanacho - Brewster

      Gw33: KDB + Son -> Salah + Maddison

      Open Controls
      Biggsy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        I'd worry about certainty of starts. Could see Nacho & KDB benched and with Mitchell and Brewster you could be down to 10

        Open Controls
        The VAR Team
          1 Year
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          This. And Reguilon isn't nailed is he?

          Open Controls
      TheBiffas
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          After my gw33 transfers I'll have enough ITB to upgrade one of the fodders if necessary, but yes I see your point.

          Open Controls
      DA Minnion
        8 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        Please Forster start.

        Open Controls
      JY84
        5 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        Just curious... R there any1 who r still holding on to their wildcards but do not intend to use it on Week 31??? I had planned to use it nx week but the Spurs double fixtures in week 32 has disrupted my plans esp since i do not have my FH anymore... Cant afford to hv 3 Spurs players in my squad for week 32 n den them not playing in Wk 33 esp since I oso still have Dias n Gundogen in my squad too....

        Open Controls
        DA Minnion
          8 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          Still have it. Still holding.

          Open Controls
          ThisTimeNxtYrRodney
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 Years
            3 hours, 45 mins ago

            No need to play it in 31 or 32 for me. I may FH in 33 and WC in 34 as we should know more about gw35 fixtures by then. I will probably play TC in 35 as I've decided not to play it in gw32 as I think spurs players gametime may be lessened due to carabao cup final. I really need a climb in rank as I've been stuck around 200k for weeks.

            Open Controls
            HVT
              10 Years
              3 hours, 42 mins ago

              Who will you TC in 35?
              If you had BB, where would you fit in?

              Open Controls
              ThisTimeNxtYrRodney
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                5 Years
                3 hours, 34 mins ago

                Not decided on gw35 TC yet until I see fixtures and I have used (wasted) BB in last big dgw.

                Open Controls
                HVT
                  10 Years
                  3 hours, 33 mins ago

                  Cool, I've too many chips at this stage and time running out I fear, team linked below, more than open to suggestions

                  Open Controls
          HVT
            10 Years
            3 hours, 42 mins ago

            Can I ask your plan?

            Open Controls
            DA Minnion
              8 Years
              3 hours, 38 mins ago

              I'm going to hold for now. Taking it on a week to week basis at the minute. I've a pretty serious mini league that I'm leading by about 40 points . Second place also has wildcard so ideally I would like him to play his and see then. Waiting on a good size double to go all in if that happens. At 3.5 K at minute.

              Open Controls
              HVT
                10 Years
                3 hours, 34 mins ago

                Fair play, I like your composure, nothing wrong with that..
                I’m at 120k with WC,BB,FH,TC to play but genuinely not sure what to do, team below would appreciate any input.
                https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/199617/event/30/

                Open Controls
                DA Minnion
                  8 Years
                  3 hours, 24 mins ago

                  You're in pretty good shape. Need to start using those chips soon. You should end up with a great rank if the chips go your way. I'm prioritizing Jota for next few weeks. Maybe Bale/Moura for 32 along with son and Jane who I already have. Maybe wildcard 33 or 34.

                  Open Controls
                  HVT
                    10 Years
                    3 hours, 22 mins ago

                    Thanks mate, can easy do 1 of Lindz/Gundo/Raph> Jota and asses.
                    Think your right, maybe just hold off.

                    Open Controls
                    DA Minnion
                      8 Years
                      3 hours, 18 mins ago

                      Play your own game. You seem to have so far. Sometimes on here when the majority seem to be doing something it's easy to get caught up in the group think. Not always a good thing. Best of luck for the rest of the season. Will keep an eye out for you to see how you get on.

                      Open Controls
            JY84
              5 Years
              2 hours, 55 mins ago

              For me, Im currently planning to WC in week 3 so that I can readjust e no of Spurs and City players in my squad! E only problem i am facing now is e no of Leeds players in my squad but i think it can be rectified easily by making a transfer every week! As what Da Minnion has said which I oso agree, the first priority now is Jota esp since I have alr removed Salah from my squad! Hope to survive without Salah until I include him back in my squad when I activate my wildcard!

              Open Controls
        Holmes
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          Still 50-50 for me. It doesn't feel like I'm making any major upgrade on WC.

          Issue is delaying further would probably result in cash shortage. Like now, I'm 0.1 short due to Jota rise.

          Open Controls
        3. The VAR Team
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          I wouldn't WC this week if I didn't have my FH still

          Open Controls
        4. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          I’m using 31
          This stage I’ll keep Son and switch to Salah when spurs blank

          Open Controls
      5. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        RMWCT

        A little bit different plan but would love to hear thoughts on it

        Mendy
        TAA Shaw Coady Rudiger Coufal
        Gundo Sterling Son Neto Jota
        Kane Anotnio Nacho

        The plan is to chase Leeds defense - start with Sterling (probably C) then Sterling to Salah in GW 32 for the Leeds game, then Son to Bruno, again for the Leeds game.
        I set the team with a good bench so i could spend transfers only on big hitters.

        Open Controls
        1. sunzip14
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          Sounds like a plan but FPL always throws something unexpected at you. Probably a Sterling(C) benched to start with 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 48 mins ago

            haha yeah, that could happen. cheers

            Open Controls
        2. tomasjj
          • 6 Years
          4 hours ago

          Too risky with Sterling, Gundo, Euro and roulette imo.
          Otherwise fine.

          Open Controls
          1. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 35 mins ago

            Sterling just for next GW. After that he will become Salah.

            Open Controls
        3. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 57 mins ago

          Leeds defence has been holding up fairly well at home. Right up there in the past couple of months.

          I'd put both the next 3 games down to anything could happen territory. They are much less shelter skelter nowadays so think the chances of pastings are lesser. Not a bad call of course to chase them.

          Any room for Raph over Neto?

          Open Controls
          1. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 36 mins ago

            Cheers.
            Nah will get him later for Neto. Don't fancy him over the next 3 or so GWs.

            Open Controls
      6. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        JWP means no TAA pts

        Open Controls
        1. Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          JWP plays

          Open Controls
          1. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 31 mins ago

            Yes I stupidly but Trent on my bench (dodgy Liverpool defence/free scoring Arsenal side). My only hope was Ward Prowse hamstring but he seems to have recovered. He needs to score big now

            Open Controls
      7. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        Forster starts. 6 out of 6 so far on bench boost. Now need a haul.

        Open Controls
        1. sunzip14
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          Hoping for 0-0 with Forster and Lowton on BB

          Open Controls
      8. bigdip
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Anything you'd change on this WC?

        Mendy Forster
        TAA, Rudiger, Saiss, Stones, Reguillon
        Fernandes, Gundo, Son, Jota, Neto/Raphina
        Kane, Ihenacho, DCL
        (0.6 itb)

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          Reguillon out shaw in

          Saiss out Jonny in (if you want Wolves) or Cresswell in if not.

          Other than that it looks sweet

          Open Controls
          1. Flynny
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 21 mins ago

            I think you have 5 players who do not play 33

            Do you have free hit left? If so. Looks good

            Open Controls
            1. bigdip
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 20 mins ago

              no I dont

              Open Controls
      9. Bun Rab L3D2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Southampton XI: Forster; Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Walcott; Redmond, Ings.

        Burnley XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Vydra.

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          Che derailed

          Open Controls
      10. tomasjj
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        WC team is done.

        Couldn't really get the balance 100% as I had to pick Brewster, but should do the job until the last 4 games when I rotate in a couple of Leeds and West Ham players.
        442 formation. What do you think?

        Mendy
        TAA, Shaw, Dias, Rudi
        Jota, Bruno, KDB, Mount
        Kane, Nacho
        ---
        Forster - Saka - Phillips - Brewster

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          Looks pretty decent!

          Open Controls
          1. tomasjj
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 17 mins ago

            Thanks!
            Of course, in one GW, it will all have been blown to pieces!

            Looked to get another Spurs or Leicester player in there, but Son and Maddison were the only candidates really, and went with Mount over Maddison.

            Open Controls
        2. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          Don't see the point in KDB over Gundogan?
          Rudiger nailed? Would rather Keane.

          Open Controls
          1. tomasjj
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            Everton? Hmm, that is a good point.
            I just see Chelsea as more stable, WBA game an anomaly.
            I think Rudi will be straight back in. Wanted Azpi, but couldn't afford it. I will think about this. Thanks!

            KDB is more nailed - along with Dias, Rodri and Ederson, I reckon they will play every game.
            With Jota there, who might not be 100% nailed, I need someone more nailed than Gundo.

            Open Controls
            1. tomasjj
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 13 mins ago

              Actually, as is, I am a bit short to get Keane for Rudi.

              Open Controls
      11. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        Don’t see me getting a green arrow this week!
        Need Villa to have a shocker & few players to haul after yesterday 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          Fulham scoring is what I need

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            True, Chelsea game was a huge flop, never saw that coming.
            Mendy never even got a save point.

            Open Controls
          2. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            Likewise

            Decided to bet against Villa defence this week. Irritated by the Ederson yellow.

            Open Controls
            1. Flair
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 hours, 52 mins ago

              Went Meslier over Martinez, shocked that Leeds conceded - certainly leaves me quite worse off.

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 43 mins ago

                SHU are turning into a pain aren't they

                The goal against Villa in the big DGW still hurts

                Open Controls
      12. mr messi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        How's this wc team? Plan to bb gw32.

        Mendy Lloris
        Rudiger Shaw TAA Coady Dias
        Raphina Jota Bruno Son Lingard
        Kane Antonio Iheanacho

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          V good indeed

          Open Controls
        2. tomasjj
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          Strong team.

          Open Controls
      13. DGW Sane TC Fail....
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        Not sure what to do with Jota. I don't do stats so asking for some advice. How likely is the ownership likely to be in the top 10k?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          Not sure about ownership but he is a decent pick. If I have to pick only one player from Liverpool, it will be him.

          Open Controls
          1. DGW Sane TC Fail....
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            He would be in my team right away if it was mid season.

            Open Controls
        2. Whazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          Do you mean next week? I'm thinking around 40% but will rise

          Open Controls
          1. DGW Sane TC Fail....
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Yes next week. I want to try and push my rank. But am not sure if its worth getting him in if everybody is jumping on the train

            Open Controls
        3. Kun Tozser
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          Potential to be the highest owned player come GW35 due to price, pool fixtures, coming off Spurs

          Open Controls
      14. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        Any views on this wildcard please?

        Mendy forster
        Taa azpi shaw coady konsa
        Salah son jota mount esr
        Kane vardy iheanacho

        No other chips left.

        Main debate is mount v raphinha who has a run of tough fixtures. Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Corgzzzz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          Nice team, not sure about having zero City..............What's your OR

          Open Controls
          1. Flynny
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 51 mins ago

            OR 300k so nothing to lose

            Think City will be rotated extremely heavily . Will never have a clue who will start. And need to be careful re their 33 blank. Thanks

            Open Controls
        2. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          Not keen on Konsa. I think as a 5th defender you grab the Liverpool lad at 4m who seems to have locked down the centre back spot ... given their fixtures ,,, frees up a few quid as well.

          Agree mount over Raphinha

          I’m not sure about vardy ... I’d go Antonio ... then use that cash to upgrade ESR ... allows you to rotate that 5th mid position with a wedge if cash too ... pinpointing fixture based picks each week.

          Open Controls
          1. HVT
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 48 mins ago

            Solid advice

            Open Controls
          2. Flynny
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            Cheers.....I already have 3 lpool and pretty set on taa jota and salah

            Konsa only there as he has a dgw. Will consider downgrading vardy but they have the fixtures and at my OR it seems worthy of a double up. Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. Eh, just one more thing ...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 44 mins ago

              Maybe Maddison in that 5th mid spot and vardy out ... meaning leic double up for as long as you want it ,,, then great option in mid or fwd when you decide to take either him or nacho out with all that spare cash.

              Open Controls
              1. tomasjj
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 41 mins ago

                This might solve it!

                Open Controls
        3. tomasjj
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          Very strong.
          Vardy feels like overpaying a bit, but slim pickings up front.
          ESR not nailed is a worry. Maybe downgrade one of Konsa/Coady to get enough money to get a nailed 5th mid?

          Open Controls
          1. Flynny
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 25 mins ago

            Cheers.....I'm happy with esr as my 3rd fodder sub as I have no bb and 2 playing subs

            Maddison an interesting option - thanks!

            Not sure how quickly he regains his starting place though - or what I'd do with the cash in that vardy position. One to think about for sure - thanks!!

            Open Controls
            1. Flynny
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 18 mins ago

              This has gone thinking now!!

              Will look later as could get dcl in the 3rd striker spot with his dgw to be scheduled - and upgrsde esr to madison....thanks!

              Open Controls
      15. Milkman Bruno
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          Only have 10 players this week after Gundo, Rudiger, Struijk and Cancelo no shows. Frustrating but at least I had Salah and Jota.

          Open Controls
        • LarryJunior
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          Time to WC?
          Martinez-Areola
          Alonso-Digne-Shaw-Maguire-Dallas
          Bruno-Son-Lingaar-B.Traore-Raphina
          Kane-DCL-Bamford.
          No FH. 1FT and 2.9 ITB.

          Open Controls
        • Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          I could fit in TAA, Salah, Bruno, Son and Kane if I have Brewster as my 8th attacker.

          Worth the sacrifice if you have 2 decent playing 5th def and mid?

          Open Controls
          1. HVT
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            Yea why not

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 38 mins ago

              Go Davis and save 0.1 more 😉

              Open Controls
          2. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 46 mins ago

            Yes

            Open Controls
          3. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 37 mins ago

            Could pay nicely given you have FH

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 15 mins ago

              I think I'm leaning towards 0 City or Dias and save the FH for 35

              Open Controls
              1. Finding Timo
                  3 hours, 9 mins ago

                  I am torn with Dias as only city player have but Not having Him frees up cash elsewhere, it’So just finding good 4-5m replacement?!

                  Open Controls
          4. Gazza2000
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 44 mins ago

            Despite not playing yesterday I can’t see Gundo playing against Leeds.

            Think he will play the both games in the CL and the semi final against Chelsea.
            If he starts agains Leeds that would mean 4 games in a row.

            Or he should miss out the Chelsea game but I can’t see that happening...

            Open Controls
            1. Breezyy
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 26 mins ago

              Don’t read that much into Rotation.. Gundo is there most important player he’ll start all Imo

              Open Controls
              1. Gazza2000
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 22 mins ago

                In their last 12 games Gundo did not once play 4 games in a row, max was 3 in a row but mostly he had two games and the 3rd game he was rested.

                Open Controls
            2. Eh, just one more thing ...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 23 mins ago

              I think the Leeds game is a nasty trap for those holding City players ... it’s prime for key players being benched. An evil fixture where the tears will flow ... either because none of you players start ... or they do when you’ve benched them or shipped them out.

              Open Controls
              1. Eh, just one more thing ...
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 23 mins ago

                I have my eye on Foden ... as long as he does not start in Europe

                Open Controls
                1. Gazza2000
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 20 mins ago

                  I most likely will start that game imo, same with Cancelo who I own. Can’t see him play the next 4 games.

                  Open Controls
          5. Whazza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            Any takers?

            Lloris Martinez
            Rudiger Cresswell Saiss Veltman Phillips
            Salah Bruno Son Jota Gundo(for LEE)
            Kane Antonio Nacho

            Open Controls
            1. HVT
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 41 mins ago

              Nice the only miss is TAA but you’ve a big MF instead, plan on rest of chips?

              Open Controls
              1. Whazza
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 3 mins ago

                Just feel Phillips is too cheap not to include. No chips I'm afraid! That's why Veltman is there, plays Sheffield in 33

                Open Controls
            2. Finding Timo
                3 hours, 40 mins ago

                That’s a great team - I have gone mount & lingard instead of gundo?

                Open Controls
              • Finding Timo
                  3 hours, 39 mins ago

                  No Dias ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Whazza
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    3 hours, 2 mins ago

                    Yeah Gundo is for 1 gw only so will look to get Mount/Saka/Neto. Not Lingard as 2 WHU already. I'm done with City and Pep and didn't get Dias when he was cheaper 🙂

                    Open Controls
                • pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 35 mins ago

                  Lloris Rudiger or Mendy Reg?

                  Think I'd go the other way. Not sure that DGE spells cs for Spurs and would want a chance of returns in attack. Also easier to move Reg on after 34/35

                  Open Controls
                  1. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    3 hours, 34 mins ago

                    In case you're wondering that's a double game eeek - an eeek a bit like the one we're having now 🙂

                    Open Controls
                    1. Whazza
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      2 hours, 53 mins ago

                      Hah 🙂

                      Open Controls
                  2. Whazza
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    3 hours, 32 mins ago

                    Sounds lovely but Reguilon is not completely nailed on. There is even an argument for Mendy too, considering Kepa played gw 24 and kept a CS. While I think Rudiger could be more nailed after his rest and yesterday's sh*tshow 😀

                    Open Controls
                    1. pingissimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      3 hours, 28 mins ago

                      Oh

                      Thought there was a drought at fullback for Spurs and they were down to 2/3. Doherty and Davies crocked leaves Reg Tanganga and Aurier or something.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Whazza
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 49 mins ago

                        True, think Tanganga has played LB.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Finding Timo
                            2 hours, 48 mins ago

                            Can Tanganga play both DGW32?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Whazza
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              2 hours, 43 mins ago

                              Unlikely.. But who knows. That's why I'm leaning towards Lloris

                              Open Controls
                  3. Kun Tozser
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 33 mins ago

                    Lingz looks a better West Ham pick over Antonio for me
                    Pointy on Leno over Lloris for Martinez rotation but really is a punt given Arsenal CS

                    Open Controls
                    1. Whazza
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      2 hours, 54 mins ago

                      Both good, think there are more options in midfield though. Also think Antonio has the best XGI/min of all players in the game. Leno was in earlier but no DGW and Luiz and Tierney injured plus no CS in 9 :/

                      Open Controls
                • bigdip
                  • 8 Years
                  3 hours, 41 mins ago

                  Anything you'd change on this WC? (Got 10 players for GW 33 and use FT to make 11).

                  Mendy
                  TAA (c) Rudiger, Saiss, Stones,
                  Fernandes, Gundo, Son, Jota,
                  Kane, Ihenacho, DCL
                  (Subs: Forster, Son, Neto, Shaw)

                  Open Controls
                • Original - Wolves Ay We
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 38 mins ago

                  Not getting excited about doing a WC for 31. Anyone else?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Gazza2000
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    3 hours, 33 mins ago

                    Me

                    Open Controls
                    1. Gazza2000
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      3 hours, 16 mins ago

                      Already played mine in 26 😉

                      Open Controls
                  2. Holmes
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 32 mins ago

                    o/

                    All moves looks sideways, sigh... And pretty sure it will feel same every week.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Gazza2000
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    3 hours, 29 mins ago

                    Really team depending I guess, if you have 3 Leeds, 3 City and a weak bench or so I can understand that you would pull the trigger

                    Open Controls
                  4. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    3 hours, 23 mins ago

                    Given a lot of teams I'm seeing are only a minus 4 or so away from my non WC team it doesn't seem all that. Benefit possibly was in getting in players for 29.

                    Think the DGW for Spurs has thrown it all out. Didn't see Son in a WC squad before the announcement.

                    Open Controls
                • Flair
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  3 hours, 30 mins ago

                  Shoehorning Salah, Bruno, TAA, Kane, Son in the same side is proving rather tricky

                  Open Controls
                  1. potatoace
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    3 hours, 21 mins ago

                    Shoehorn jota instead

                    Open Controls
                    1. Flair
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      3 hours, 8 mins ago

                      He's in there too

                      Open Controls
                  2. Holmes
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 20 mins ago

                    Mendy, 3.9
                    Trent, Cresswell, Coady, Rudiger, 3.8
                    Salah, Bruno, Son, Jota, Lingard/Maddison
                    Kane, Antonio, 4.2

                    Open Controls
                    1. Finding Timo
                        3 hours, 17 mins ago

                        Holmes good team - see Antonio over nacho ?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Holmes
                          • 7 Years
                          2 hours, 48 mins ago

                          Not much in it Timo, Nacho can also work over next few weeks.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Finding Timo
                              2 hours, 20 mins ago

                              I can squeeze In both nacho and Antonio if I downgrade Dias To Mitchell so may do that as have other ok defenders

                              Open Controls
                        2. Flair
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          3 hours, 17 mins ago

                          Pretty much what I'm on with a slight reshaping of the defense

                          Open Controls
                          1. Flair
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            3 hours, 2 mins ago

                            Also Gundo over Maddison/Lingard

                            Open Controls
                        3. Whazza
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          2 hours, 57 mins ago

                          A bit thin on the squad depth for me, considering there are still blanks and dgws to come. By having a more balanced squad you might give yourself great DGW options you don't even know about yet 🙂

                          Open Controls
                          1. Holmes
                            • 7 Years
                            2 hours, 49 mins ago

                            Their is only one BGW left I guess? GW33? Should be easy to navigate that one.

                            Same for DGW. I think I would be happy to have a strong XI than a good squad.

                            Open Controls
                      • Herman Toothrot
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        3 hours, 16 mins ago

                        See below

                        Open Controls
                      • Nanoelektronicar
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        3 hours, 5 mins ago

                        Leno Forster
                        TAA Coady Lowton Veltman Reguillon
                        Bruno Son Jota Neto Lingard
                        Kane Vardy Ihenacho

                        or Salah and Davis instead of Vardy and Neto

                        Open Controls
                    2. Herman Toothrot
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      3 hours, 24 mins ago

                      WC active. FH still available.

                      Mendy // Forster
                      TAA // Shaw // Rudiger // Coufal // 3.8
                      Salah // Bruno // Son // Jota // Mount
                      Kane // Nacho // Vydra

                      Yes, I realise I have no city.

                      Open Controls
                      1. pingissimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        3 hours, 17 mins ago

                        Solid

                        Bit skinny up top of course but I suspect Nacho is good for a few weeks yet. Wait a few days and you might get a playing 3.7 with a DGW ahead 🙂

                        Open Controls
                    3. Finding Timo
                        2 hours, 46 mins ago

                        guys any views on WC2 (no Dias)..
                        Lloris
                        Mendy
                        Rüdiger
                        Coady
                        Mitchell
                        Lowton
                        Phillips
                        Fernandes (Will actually be Mount then Bruno GW32)
                        Salah
                        Lingard
                        Son
                        Jota
                        Antonio
                        Iheanacho

                        Open Controls
                        1. Finding Timo
                            2 hours, 9 mins ago

                            Sorry plus Kane!

                            Open Controls
                        2. SharkyT
                          • 7 Years
                          2 hours, 44 mins ago

                          WC Activated;

                          Martinez Forster
                          TAA Diaz Azpi Coady Dawson
                          Lingz Bruno Jota Salah Gundo
                          Nacho Kane Antonio

                          Any obvious changes?

                          Plan is Diaz to Spurs def GW32. Can’t find a way into Son or KdB.

                          Open Controls

                        You need to be logged in to post a comment.