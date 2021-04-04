475
Dugout Discussion April 4

Ings, Walcott return from injury for Southampton

475 Comments
Danny Ings (£8.4m) is back from the treatment room for Southampton’s home clash against Burnley in Gameweek 30.

The striker was forced off the field back in Double Gameweek 27, after just 12 minutes of the Saints’ first fixture in that round of matches.

Ings is joined in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s starting XI by Theo Walcott (£5.8m), who had been sidelined since Gameweek 21.

James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m) has also been passed fit to start, having been a doubt due to a calf problem.

Budget goalkeeper Fraser Forster (£4.0m) – who could be a popular target for Gameweek 31 wildcarders – remains between the sticks for Southampton.

Ings is joined up front by Nathan Redmond (£6.4m), leaving new Scotland striker Che Adams (£5.8m) on the bench.

Ahead of kick off, Hasenhuttl said:

It was important to work through some issues during the break, we had enough players here to work on a few things. They had enough time off.

It’s important that Danny Ings and Theo Walcott have trained with us for the last few weeks, which has allowed me to rest a few guys who have travelled a lot.

You know you won’t get many chances against Burnley. Both teams need a win today, it gives them space to the relegation zone.

Burnley are unchanged from Gameweek 28, which is when both sides last played in the league.

Matej Vydra (£4.8m) makes a sixth consecutive start up front for the Clarets, partnering Chris Wood (£6.2m).

Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m) is on the Burnley bench, while Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) remains out with injury.

Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) and Jack Cork (£5.0m) are both fit enough to make the matchday squad.

“Some of the players got some sharpness back during the break, that rest was needed and hopefully we’ll see that in the performance.

“We have to work hard for everything we get, the minimum requirement is maximum effort. We have picked up results against big sides but now we have to deliver on a weekly basis. We are on a good run and we need consistency of performance.” – Sean Dyche

Southampton XI (4-2-2-2): Forster; Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Diallo; Walcott, Armstrong; Ings, Redmond.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson; Wood, Vydra.

  1. Top Dog
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Just catching up on some highlights and can’t believe the stat around Callum Robinson. I’m sure it’s been mentioned already but has only ever scored 5 Prem goals, and all of them have come against Chelsea!

    Can’t ever remember seeing a stat like that for a player

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      56 mins ago

      Absolute conman

      1. Top Dog
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Conman?

  2. mynameisq
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    I have a complete inability to realise when doing nothing might be the better option, I always go for the option that means I was active but sometimes letting things pan out is the best way. Cost myself so many points this way!

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Same with me mate, that’s just your style as a manager

      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        41 mins ago

        Eating dry toast here because I never get jam, but I'm always setting myself up to never get the jam in the first place. You're right it's just my style and there's plenty of things I do right, irks though!

  3. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Thank you Matt Lowton, your 1 point this week is a huge help, genuinely

    1. Al Moon Yeah
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      He outscored Mendy and Azpilicueta and Christiansen combined

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Amazing player

  4. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Time for the Easter main course X

  5. Isca Extremadura
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Good point that MyName..
    Need to also set myself a time deadline,
    If it takes me so long to make my transfer decision,
    Then often rolling it, is the better option

    1. Halftime Lemon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Rolling transfers is an underrated skill that I have yet to master

  6. Isca Extremadura
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    It’s Newcastle though, should create plenty of chances
    And even more when Son / Bale enter the fray..

  7. Debauchy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Arryyyy

