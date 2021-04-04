Ings, Walcott return from injury for Southampton

Danny Ings (£8.4m) is back from the treatment room for Southampton’s home clash against Burnley in Gameweek 30.

The striker was forced off the field back in Double Gameweek 27, after just 12 minutes of the Saints’ first fixture in that round of matches.

Ings is joined in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s starting XI by Theo Walcott (£5.8m), who had been sidelined since Gameweek 21.

James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m) has also been passed fit to start, having been a doubt due to a calf problem.

Budget goalkeeper Fraser Forster (£4.0m) – who could be a popular target for Gameweek 31 wildcarders – remains between the sticks for Southampton.

Ings is joined up front by Nathan Redmond (£6.4m), leaving new Scotland striker Che Adams (£5.8m) on the bench.

Ahead of kick off, Hasenhuttl said:

It was important to work through some issues during the break, we had enough players here to work on a few things. They had enough time off. It’s important that Danny Ings and Theo Walcott have trained with us for the last few weeks, which has allowed me to rest a few guys who have travelled a lot. You know you won’t get many chances against Burnley. Both teams need a win today, it gives them space to the relegation zone.

Burnley are unchanged from Gameweek 28, which is when both sides last played in the league.

Matej Vydra (£4.8m) makes a sixth consecutive start up front for the Clarets, partnering Chris Wood (£6.2m).

Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m) is on the Burnley bench, while Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) remains out with injury.

Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) and Jack Cork (£5.0m) are both fit enough to make the matchday squad.

“Some of the players got some sharpness back during the break, that rest was needed and hopefully we’ll see that in the performance. “We have to work hard for everything we get, the minimum requirement is maximum effort. We have picked up results against big sides but now we have to deliver on a weekly basis. We are on a good run and we need consistency of performance.” – Sean Dyche

Southampton XI (4-2-2-2): Forster; Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Diallo; Walcott, Armstrong; Ings, Redmond.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson; Wood, Vydra.