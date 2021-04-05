Rodríguez returns for Everton as Ancelotti uses wing-backs against Palace

James Rodríguez (£7.7m) is back in the Everton team as they host Crystal Palace in Gameweek 30.

The Colombian international has missed each of the last four Premier League matches through injury, making his first start since the Gameweek 25 win over Liverpool.

As he did during Everton’s blistering start to the 2020/21 campaign, Carlo Ancelotti has deployed Rodríguez on the right-hand side of a front-three, which features Richarlison (£8.0m) on the other flank with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) as the spearhead.

Of particular interest is what Everton’s Gameweek 30 line-up means for Lucas Digne (£6.2m), who has been purchased by 250,000 Fantasy managers since the Gameweek 25 deadline.

Mason Holgate (£4.8m), Yerry Mina (£5.5m) and Michael Keane (£5.1m) all make the cut alongside Digne, who is joined in the team by Seamus Coleman (£4.8m).

That suggests a three-man defence with advanced wing-backs either side of Tom Davies (£5.2m) and André Gomes (£5.3m) in midfield.

Meanwhile, Allan (£5.2m) misses out while Ben Godfrey‘s (£5.0m) international break knock means he is fit enough only for the bench.

The former Norwich defender is joined among the substitutes by Jean-Philippe Gbamin (£5.0m), who makes his first appearance in an Everton matchday squad for 596 days.

Crystal Palace name an unchanged XI from the side that saw off West Bromwich Albion in Gameweek 28.

That means budget option Tyrick Mitchell (£3.8m) is fit enough only for a bench role with Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) in for a fifth successive Premier League start at left-back.

Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) and Christian Benteke (£5.5m) are likely to feature up-front with Jordan Ayew (£5.6m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) providing width in midfield.

Gameweek 30 Line-ups

Everton XI: Olsen; Mina, Keane, Holgate; Digne, T Davies, A Gomes, Coleman; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Rodríguez.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; van Aanholt, Cahill, Kouyaté, J Ward; Eze, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Ayew; Zaha, Benteke.

