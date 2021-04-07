Allsvenskan Fantasy – Midfielders

Midfielders in Allsvenskan Fantasy can be tough to nail down, as the bonus point system means some players like Sebastian Larsson (10.0m) can be a lot less reliant on goals and assists than the likes of Jo Inge Berget (9.0m) for points. The Scout tries to alleviate this pain by taking a look at midfielder options, ranging from budget to premium.
Fantasy Football Scout’s article on midfielders for Allsvenskan Fantasy can be found here.
Previous positional articles
For signup in English, look no further than here.
Our mini-league code for the Fantasy Football Scout league this season is u1ouqr.
Up next, we will round the series off with an overview of the forwards!
If you want to chat about fantasy football in general or Allsvenskan Fantasy in particular, follow me @FF_Meltens.
4 hours, 48 mins ago
Brilliant Petter thanks. There’s a heck of a lot of choice in the middle. That said, your article has helped confirm in my mind the way I’m going to start off. I’m still favouring a 5-4-1 with just one big hitter for the first six GWs that being Haksa who I can see giving the armband to for the first six until the DGW.
It does mean that my frontline is perhaps the worst ever seen in fantasy Allsvenskan so your next article may convince me to re-shape.
At the moment I’m set up as:
Oscar Jansson
J. Larsson, Witry, Bjornstrom, Ahmedhodzic, Joel Nilsson
Haksabanovic, Alm, Heintz, Chilufya
Blair Turgott
Bench: Gal – Yusuf, Silverholt, Alex Johansson
Like I said, thinner than my balding head up front but I like the value at the back and in the middle and we have time before the DGW to see which Malmo have the form and game-time for the double.
Feel free to rip it to shreds mate, your comments are always welcome.
J