Scout’s Gameweek 31 picks for the £67,500 FanTeam Weekly Monster

We’re back for another shot at FanTeam‘s latest Weekly Monster, a tournament that effectively gives Fantasy managers the chance to build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for eight upcoming Gameweek 31 matches and win big.

There is a kitty of £67,500 (or 75) to play for, with £6,750 up for grabs for the winner and prizes awarded down to 863rd place – not bad considering that there are only 43 entrants at the time of writing and a maximum of 5,173 teams allowed.

Entries cost £18, with the deadline at 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

For those on a budget, there is a sister tournament with exactly the same rules that costs £1.80 to enter and offers a prize pool of £11,250.

Head to the FanTeam lobby below and look for the ‘Gameweek 31 €75,000 Weekly Monster [€7.5K to 1st]’ link to enter.

A brief how-to-play guide is featured beneath our picks below.

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 31

While the ‘Stacking Penalty’ (see below) may deter others from defensive double-ups, it’s hard enough in this business to pinpoint where one or two clean sheets will come from in any given Gameweek, let alone four or five.

It’s for that reason that we’ve doubled up on the two sides who the bookies think are statistically likeliest to bank shut-outs in Gameweek 30, minus a Manchester City outfit whose Saturday lunchtime fixture isn’t involved in this FanTeam event.

And should Thomas Tuchel rotation strike, there is always the ‘Safety Net’ feature (see below) to back up our picks.

Jesse Lingard looks like scoring against anyone at present, having averaged over eight points per game since his move to West Ham. Given that he’s more than £5.0m cheaper than the Weekly Monster’s most expensive midfielder, Mohamed Salah, this weekend, it’s a low-risk investment.

An out-of-position Nathan Redmond is also tempting us after his double-digit haul last weekend, while Matheus Pereira bagged four attacking returns against Chelsea a week ago – just imagine what he’ll do against a side that doesn’t keep clean sheets.

Harry Kane is available on the cheap as a result of his ‘tougher’ fixture, while Kelechi Iheanacho will have a great chance to continue his purple patch given that West Ham will be without influential midfield shield Declan Rice at the King Power Stadium and have just conceded five goals in their last two outings.

The in-form Chris Wood rounds off our picks against a Newcastle side that has kept a joint-league-low two clean sheets in 2021.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of €105m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net ’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.

’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club. A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 31 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions – detailed in the graphic above.

