Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 31?

Fantasy Premier League managers may have to look past this season’s most reliable assets for the Gameweek 31 captaincy.

Son-Heung min (£9.4m), Harry Kane (£11.7m)and Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) have been among the most reliable skippers in 2020/21 but Sunday afternoon’s meeting between Spurs and Manchester United has blown the latest debate wide open.



A number of alternative options have emerged including Diogo Jota (£6.9m)and Mohamed Salah (£12.4m)who starred in Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Arsenal and face Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.



Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Manchester City’s starting XI for their lunch-time meeting with Leeds. While this is a favourable fixture for Pep Guardiola’s men, it is sandwiched between two key UEFA Champions League ties with Borussia Dortmund.



As always, the Captain Sensible article is here to help you with this week’s captaincy conundrum. Given that this text includes plenty of analysis backed up by the extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

As shown above, Salah is the leader of this week’s Captain Poll, having gained 27.4% of total votes so far. The Egyptian scored in his last two appearances for the club (against Arsenal and Real Madrid) and looks to be getting back to his goalscoring best, just in time for the final stretch in the Premier League Golden Boot race.



Just behind him in the poll sits Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) with 17.7% of votes from our users. The Belgian was unlucky to come out without any returns against Leicester City in Gameweek 30, but played a crucial part in his team’s win over Borussia Dortmund midweek, opening the scoreline in the first half and providing a crucial pass in the build-up for the late winner. The match-up against Leeds United could be a great opportunity for a big haul, although there is heavy uncertainty over the likelihood of him starting.



This season’s top goal-scorer, as well as the top assist provider, Kane has gained 9.0% of total votes. The England international has been in outstanding form in this campaign, often winning games for his team single-handedly.

That said, in Gameweek 31, Kane will face a tough opponent in Manchester United. He may have scored 16 points in the reverse fixture but the chances of another double-digit haul are not too strong considering the Red Devils have improved significantly since their 6-1 thrashing at Old Trafford.



The top-five list is closed by the aforementioned Jota (8.6% of votes) and Raheem Sterling (£11.3m, 5.2%), who could turn out to be a shrewd one Gameweek captaincy punt.

KEY MATCHES

Liverpool v Aston Villa

