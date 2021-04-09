Allsvenskan Fantasy – Differential Picks to Consider for the New Season

It may be too early to talk about differentials but, as many managers are aiming to wildcard in GW8 (straight after the first DGW of the season), some may opt to select some differentials from the off. I’ve selected two differentials per position. The idea was to pick as many Double Gameweekers as possible given free transfers in this game are as valuable as in FPL.

Marko Johannson (6.5) (Ownership: 3.3%)

Only 3 goalkeepers have been priced at 6.5, and Johansson is one of them. Expensive goalkeepers can be a bit of a put-off for experienced fantasy football managers but this time there’s a case to be made for him to be selected from the start. He may not have the best of fixtures ahead and Malmö FF have been somehow shaky at the back during pre-season, but the reigning champions will have a Double Gameweek in GW7 with both games at home and he is pretty nailed since Johan Dahlin (6.5) is likely to remain sidelined by then.

Lucas Hägg Johansson (5.5) (Ownership: 5.3%)

If you are looking for clean sheets, Karlmar is definitely not the place to go, but they have a fairly kind early run of fixtures, and Johansson is very good in the bonus points department. He’s made one penalty save every season since his arrival and if it wasn’t for an injury that kept him sidelined during a considerable period last season, he would have finished higher in the scoring ranks. Expect plenty of save points and occasional clean sheets.

Kadir Hodžić (5.5) (Ownership: 2.3%)

The former AFC Eskilstuna left-back looks certainly less attractive than his teammate Joel Nilsson (5.5), who is renowned for bombing forward down the wing and getting high up in pitch in virtually every game. However, Hodžić has been sharing set-piece duties during pre-season and his crossing ability makes him a good prospect. Expect a fair amount of bonus points. He may have recorded only one assist to his name last season, but the fact he delivered 2 goals and 4 assists the season before shouldn’t be overlooked. Mjällby AIF have looked good defensively during pre-season, so the potential for clean sheets is there.

Simon Strand (5.5) (Ownership: 3.0%)

The loss of Rönning is certainly a concern for IF Elfsborg defensive unit as Mathias Dyngeland (5.0) has still a lot to prove in the league, but the left-back has been kindly priced this season compared to his teammates. The risk of an early sub and/or a red card is always there, but the upside outweighs the risk this time as he’s got a Double Gameweek in GW 7 with some tasty fixtures along the way. Strand looked fairly decent during pre-season and he even scored one goal.

Jo Inge Berget (9.0) (Ownership: 3.5%)

It was no wonder the Norwegian attacker was a very popular pick last season as he was a very consistent source of points. Now he faces serious competition from electric winger Veljko Birmancevic (8.0), who was recently signed from Serbian side FK Čukarički. What makes Berget a stand-out pick is that he’s definitely a good captaincy option: on his day he can be very explosive. Rotation can be a concern in the (near?) future, but he’s worth a punt at that price.

Jeppe Okkels (7.0) (Ownership: 2.0%)

Last season the Danish youngster was classified as a striker and scored only 3 goals in 623 minutes. No assists were recorded to his name and his bonus production was poor, but this season he has a DGW in GW7 and plays a very advanced role, so he can be the best alternative for those who can’t afford Rasmus Alm (8.0) or Per Frick (8.5). His price makes it easy to catch any bandwagon.

Christian Kouakou (5.5) (Ownership: 2.9%)

Sirius may have lost creativity with the departures of Stefano Vecchia and Elias Andersson (7.0) and they will have to adapt to a new season with a squad that looks weaker this time. This means that other players will be given minutes though. Kouakou is expected to be a starter and his goalscoring record in lower divisions is pretty decent. He scored 23 goals and gave 6 assists during his spell at IK Brage. Kouakou has been doing well in preseason and he can be the perfect enabler as he’s got some tasty fixtures from an offensive point of view.

Robin Söder (8.5) (Ownership: 2.1%)

A very familiar name for Allsvenskan devotees, the veteran striker has been hampered by injuries recently to the extent he missed most of last season. In fact, he suffered an injury while training during pre-season, but he’s fit again is expected to play the next game, albeit from the bench if he is to be protected. He scored 14 goals in the 1019-2020 season and was among the highest-scoring forwards in the game back then. A possible concern is that experienced striker Marcus Berg will return to “Blåvitt” next summer and may harm Söder’s game time, but meanwhile he’s a very aggressive pick to attack early on in the season. Boosted by the arrival of the Slovakian star Marek Hamšík (12.5) and the creativity of players like Tobias Sana (8.5) or Gustaf Norlin (6.5), Söder is expected to rack up a few goals this season if fit.