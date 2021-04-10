24
Allsvenskan Fantasy April 10

Allsvenskan Fantasy – Scout Picks GW1

24 Comments
Welcome back to Allsvenskan Fantasy! The deadline for Gameweek 1 is 14.00 CET and we are very happy to be collaborating with the official Allsvenskan Fantasy site once again this season!

Scout Picks

The Scout Picks selection are 11 players hand-picked as the best options for the week, with no more than 3 from one team and within a 83.5m budget. The picks for Gameweek 1 are:

Jansson (6.0m)
Nilsson (5.5m), Jallow (5.5m), Haugan (5.0m)
Haksabanovic (12.0m), Heintz (7.0m), Sana (8.5m), Sebastian Larsson (10.0m)
Adegbenro (7.5m), Jeremejeff (9.5m), Edvardsen (6.5m)

The full article on our Scout Picks for GW1 in Allsvenskan Fantasy can be found here.

Positional articles

Goalkeepers

Defenders

Midfielders

Forwards

For signup in English, look no further than here.

Our mini-league code for the Fantasy Football Scout league this season is u1ouqr.

If you want to chat about fantasy football in general or Allsvenskan Fantasy in particular, follow me @FF_Meltens.

24 Comments Post a Comment
  1. General Nuisance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Very useful. Cheers!

  2. Bakule-ski
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Second year playing Allsvenskan fantasy and loving it... all the articles were very useful.. this is my team for the moment

    M. Nilsson

    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Bold strategy. Let's see if it pays off!

      1. Bakule-ski
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        I pressed post by accident lol

      2. Geoff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        😀

    2. Bakule-ski
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      M. Nilsson/ Pahlsson

      Witry Knudsen J. Nilsson Jallow

      Chilfuya Haksa Alm Sana

      Jerem Hummet

      Kouakou E.Olsson Carlen

      G2G?

  3. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Thanks Meltens! I've been really looking forward to the new season and your articles, and I'd be lost without them. Good luck in the season ahead!

  4. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    This is MT and if anyone would care to R it I would be most grateful! Cheers

    Jansson
    Larsson Jallow Nilsson Otieno
    Chilufya Haksa(c) Heintz Ludwigson
    Jeremejeff Adegbenro

    (Påhlsson, Collander, Olsson, Vilhelmsson)

    1. General Nuisance
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Looks good. I would suggest making one change: Kahl probably is more or less nailed, which means Otieno probably will not play or is subbed in. A pity, because Otieno has looked good in preseason.

      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Great advice, much appreciated. 50 minutes to decide...

  5. TAT
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Latest draft. 1.0 in the bank and no Malmö cover. should I be worried about that?

    Jansson
    Witry - Nilsson - Holst - Jallow
    Haksabanovic - Sana - Chilufya - Heintz
    Adegbenro - Jeremejeff
    (Gal - Silverholt - Olsson - Hellborg)

    1. General Nuisance
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looks good. Maybe swap Holst for another defender? Not sure if he is nailed. You could get Strand from same team, if you want, more nailed.

      1. TAT
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Completely forgot they're the same price. Thanks!

  6. ReindeerHotdog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    57 mins ago

    This season I'm going to be following these scout picks as closely as possible and post the results along the way.
    Got my team:

    Jansson (Gal)
    Nilsson, Jallow, Haugan (Almeback, Stenmark)
    Haskabanovic (V), Heintz, Larsson, Sana (Hellborg)
    Jeremejeff (K), Adegbenro, Edvardsen

    I know absolutely nothing about Swedish football so this is the most interesting way I can think to play the game. Will be interesting to see where I end up. (This season I WILL keep this up for the entire campaign!)

    Cheers!

    1. Geoff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Good luck!

      1. ReindeerHotdog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 mins ago

        I just picked the highest-owned players in the remaining positions.

        Two 4m players is far from ideal but I'm not taking this Allsvenskan season seriously at all, just a bit of fun and see what happens!

        Not sure whether I'll be making wholesale changes to match the Scout's Picks each week or just stick to one per week and get Melten's input on who to bring in for who haha.

        I'm just curious to see where a team following the Scout's Picks would actually end up come the end of the season as I'm not too sure if anyone has actually done similar.

  7. Allsvenskan Fantasy GW1 deadline
    Geoff
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Allsvenskan Fantasy GW1 deadline is at 13:00!

    How's your team looking? Any last minute decisions still to make?

    1. General Nuisance
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yeah, having Malmö players from the start or not. Two tricky opening games, but favorites to win the title.

      1. Geoff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Yeah I don't have any, currently

        1. General Nuisance
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Me neither, but looking to jump on any Malmö bandwagon, if one emerges.

      2. TAT
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        No Malmö cover here either, which does worry me. Always possible to get some of them after those opening fixtures though.

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Agree, that is the current plan.

          1. TAT
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            There's also time to bring in Malmö players for the DGW, which doesn't happen before GW7.

  8. Cpt Crunch Scott talent
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Can’t find inspiration for fantasy games these days but made a team after lunch and hopefully I’ll find my mojo during season.

    Jansson , (Nobody)
    Larsson, Larsson, Ahmedhodzic, Witry, Nilsson
    Haksa, Chilufya, Wålemark, (Ssewankambi), (Innocent),
    Adegbenro, Hummet, (Nobody)

