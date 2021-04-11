1222
Dugout Discussion April 11

Son back in Mourinho’s starting XI but Bale only a substitute for Spurs v United

1,222 Comments
Son Heung-min (£9.4m) returns to the Tottenham Hotspur starting XI this afternoon but Gareth Bale (£9.2m) once again has to content himself with a place among the substitutes.

Manchester United are the visitors to north London, where the action gets under way at 16:30 BST.

Son is one of three players recalled to Jose Mourinho’s side, with the other two changes occuring in defence.

Eric Dier (£4.6m) and Serge Aurier (£5.2m) are brought into the back four as Davinson Sanchez (£5.2m), Japhet Tanganga (£4.9m) and Carlos Vinicius make way.

Manchester United make three changes from the side that beat Granada 2-0 on Thursday night but compared to Gameweek 31, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI shows just one tweak.

Scott McTominay (£4.9m) is recalled, with Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) dropping to the bench.

That means that David de Gea (£5.3m) is once again only among the substitutes, with Dean Henderson (£5.2m) lining up between the posts.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Reguilon, Aurier, Rodon, Dier, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Moura, Son, Kane

Manchester United XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford, Cavani

GAMEWEEK 31 SO FAR…

Image

The phenomenal form of Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.9m) and Jesse Lingard (£6.4m) continued at the London Stadium, with both players bagging braces in West Ham United’s 3-2 win over Leicester City.

The pair are joint-top of the Premier League’s goalscoring table from Gameweek 22 onwards, which marked the start of both of their extended runs in their respective sides.

The in-demand pair were among the top three most-bought players of Gameweek 31 and rewarded their new and existing owners with double-digit hauls; this was Lingard’s fifth such return in nine West Ham appearances.

Also among the points was the injured Michail Antonio‘s (£6.6m) replacement, Jarrod Bowen (£5.9m), who teed up Lingard’s second goal and then scored what turned out to be the match-winner when converting Tomas Soucek‘s (£5.3m) pass.

It was a poor afternoon for owners of the defenders on show, with West Ham almost letting a three-goal lead slip yet again.

It’s one clean sheet in seven for the Hammers, one in eight for Leicester.

Vladimir Coufal (£4.6m) and Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) at least partly compensated with assists but Aaron Cresswell (£5.9m) limped off with a hamstring injury, with his substitution marking the first time he has missed Premier League minutes this season.

James Maddison (£7.2m) and Ayoze Perez (£6.0m) were missing altogether from the visitors’ squad but their absences are thought to be for disciplinary reasons rather than injury-related.

1,222 Comments
  1. hullcityfan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Need one of Digne or Dunk to somehow miss out tomorrow

    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Unlikely. Might get a nice few points off them hopefully.

  2. Bleh
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Cresswell injured?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Looks like hamstring

  3. Isco Disco
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    61 All out on WC!
    What's the best WC score this GW?

    Open Controls
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      173, from Johnny Gollaguna OR 8 million.

    2. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      The best? >150

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      69 all out on WC, only blight was trying to gt holding in instead of fofana due to internet drop out. But i was trying to buy Alonso as a punt too lol

  4. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Maddison or Greenwood for the next few?

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Have a feeling Greenwood going to have strong finish to season

    2. Flynny
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Greenwood could be explosive end of season option

      I'm thinking of him rather than bruno

    3. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Neither. Wait and see if Maddison will play. Silly boy. Unfortunately Greenwood not nailed on but injuries on Thursday might help there.

      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        He's no worse than he was this time last season for nailedness surely

  5. SomeoneKnows
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mount > Son or should I not bother?

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Hard to sell Mount right now. Even for a dgw. No other way to get to Son?

      1. SomeoneKnows
        • 5 Years
        just now

        The others are even harder to sell... Salah, Jota, Bruno & Lingard

  6. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is greenwood a viable option now for the run in?

    I have cash for Sterling to bruno.

    But as I'm chasing rank, is greenwood a decent alternative

    2 per cent owned v 50 per cent owned

    Thanks

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Tough with Greenwood and Cavani not knowing who starts. Cavani seeks easier given the lack of other fwds in the game.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I am thinking Stering to Greenwood instead of Bruno as let’s me improve front 3 but will see how Thursday game goes

    3. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Unfortunately, Man Utd may get a DGW if Leicester beat Southampton in the cup. Difficult to go without Bruno for that.

  7. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 mins ago

    On 60 with Holding coming on for Alonso. Including Sterling (c) as a punt over getting Salah - doh.
    Love Lingard, Iheanacho, Son and TAA.

    Up into the top 500.

    Feeling goooood.

    1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      So you should be. Well done.

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice 69 all out on WC, currently 200 exactly, but that will drop

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Heck yeah!

    3. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Getting Salah for Sterling for next gw?

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Yep that’s the plan.
        Tempted for Moura though. Will wait for CL games.

    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Congrats!

  8. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play Dallas or Raphinha next week?

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Dallas

    2. beric
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      you're the leeds fan, you tell us

      1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Dallas has more upside.

        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Drop Bruno for him?

          1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Burnley at home. Don't think I could justify that.

    3. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Was wondering same between or including Bamford and Dallas.

      1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Think I'm doing Bamford to Nacho. It's mini league related.

  9. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Saka playing at LB?

  10. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Saka over Bruno on WC may pay off. Lets go!

  11. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Do we think Reguilon will play in both games in the double?

  12. gonzalocampos
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Any change or GTG for next week?

    Leno
    Azpi - Shaw - Coady
    Son - Bruno - Lingardinho - Jota - Salah
    Iheanacho - Kane (C)

    Martinez - Rudiger - Bamford - Phillips

