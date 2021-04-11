Son back in Mourinho’s starting XI but Bale only a substitute for Spurs v United

Son Heung-min (£9.4m) returns to the Tottenham Hotspur starting XI this afternoon but Gareth Bale (£9.2m) once again has to content himself with a place among the substitutes.

Manchester United are the visitors to north London, where the action gets under way at 16:30 BST.

Son is one of three players recalled to Jose Mourinho’s side, with the other two changes occuring in defence.

Eric Dier (£4.6m) and Serge Aurier (£5.2m) are brought into the back four as Davinson Sanchez (£5.2m), Japhet Tanganga (£4.9m) and Carlos Vinicius make way.

Manchester United make three changes from the side that beat Granada 2-0 on Thursday night but compared to Gameweek 31, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI shows just one tweak.

Scott McTominay (£4.9m) is recalled, with Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) dropping to the bench.

That means that David de Gea (£5.3m) is once again only among the substitutes, with Dean Henderson (£5.2m) lining up between the posts.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Reguilon, Aurier, Rodon, Dier, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Moura, Son, Kane

Manchester United XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford, Cavani

GAMEWEEK 31 SO FAR…

The phenomenal form of Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.9m) and Jesse Lingard (£6.4m) continued at the London Stadium, with both players bagging braces in West Ham United’s 3-2 win over Leicester City.

The pair are joint-top of the Premier League’s goalscoring table from Gameweek 22 onwards, which marked the start of both of their extended runs in their respective sides.

The in-demand pair were among the top three most-bought players of Gameweek 31 and rewarded their new and existing owners with double-digit hauls; this was Lingard’s fifth such return in nine West Ham appearances.

Also among the points was the injured Michail Antonio‘s (£6.6m) replacement, Jarrod Bowen (£5.9m), who teed up Lingard’s second goal and then scored what turned out to be the match-winner when converting Tomas Soucek‘s (£5.3m) pass.

It was a poor afternoon for owners of the defenders on show, with West Ham almost letting a three-goal lead slip yet again.

It’s one clean sheet in seven for the Hammers, one in eight for Leicester.

Vladimir Coufal (£4.6m) and Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) at least partly compensated with assists but Aaron Cresswell (£5.9m) limped off with a hamstring injury, with his substitution marking the first time he has missed Premier League minutes this season.

James Maddison (£7.2m) and Ayoze Perez (£6.0m) were missing altogether from the visitors’ squad but their absences are thought to be for disciplinary reasons rather than injury-related.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT