Son back in Mourinho’s starting XI but Bale only a substitute for Spurs v United

Son Heung-min (£9.4m) returns to the Tottenham Hotspur starting XI this afternoon but Gareth Bale (£9.2m) once again has to content himself with a place among the substitutes.
Manchester United are the visitors to north London, where the action gets under way at 16:30 BST.
Son is one of three players recalled to Jose Mourinho’s side, with the other two changes occuring in defence.
Eric Dier (£4.6m) and Serge Aurier (£5.2m) are brought into the back four as Davinson Sanchez (£5.2m), Japhet Tanganga (£4.9m) and Carlos Vinicius make way.
Manchester United make three changes from the side that beat Granada 2-0 on Thursday night but compared to Gameweek 31, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI shows just one tweak.
Scott McTominay (£4.9m) is recalled, with Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) dropping to the bench.
That means that David de Gea (£5.3m) is once again only among the substitutes, with Dean Henderson (£5.2m) lining up between the posts.
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Reguilon, Aurier, Rodon, Dier, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Moura, Son, Kane
Manchester United XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford, Cavani
GAMEWEEK 31 SO FAR…
The phenomenal form of Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.9m) and Jesse Lingard (£6.4m) continued at the London Stadium, with both players bagging braces in West Ham United’s 3-2 win over Leicester City.
The pair are joint-top of the Premier League’s goalscoring table from Gameweek 22 onwards, which marked the start of both of their extended runs in their respective sides.
The in-demand pair were among the top three most-bought players of Gameweek 31 and rewarded their new and existing owners with double-digit hauls; this was Lingard’s fifth such return in nine West Ham appearances.
Also among the points was the injured Michail Antonio‘s (£6.6m) replacement, Jarrod Bowen (£5.9m), who teed up Lingard’s second goal and then scored what turned out to be the match-winner when converting Tomas Soucek‘s (£5.3m) pass.
It was a poor afternoon for owners of the defenders on show, with West Ham almost letting a three-goal lead slip yet again.
It’s one clean sheet in seven for the Hammers, one in eight for Leicester.
Vladimir Coufal (£4.6m) and Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) at least partly compensated with assists but Aaron Cresswell (£5.9m) limped off with a hamstring injury, with his substitution marking the first time he has missed Premier League minutes this season.
James Maddison (£7.2m) and Ayoze Perez (£6.0m) were missing altogether from the visitors’ squad but their absences are thought to be for disciplinary reasons rather than injury-related.
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
7 mins ago
Need one of Digne or Dunk to somehow miss out tomorrow