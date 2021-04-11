197
Scout Notes April 11

The latest on Pope’s injury as Saint-Maximin exploits out-of-form Burnley defence

197 Comments
Our write-ups of Sunday’s matches begin with the early afternoon kick-off at Turf Moor.

A round-up of the day’s other three games follows at the bottom of this piece, with more detailed Scout Notes to follow on Monday.

BURNLEY 1-2 NEWCASTLE UNITED

  • Goals: Matej Vydra (£4.8m) | Jacob Murphy (£4.9m), Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m)
  • Assists: Chris Wood (£6.3m) | Saint-Maximin, Jonjo Shelvey (£5.3m)
  • Bonus: Saint-Maximin x3, Murphy x2, Shelveyx1

SAINT-MAXIMUM BONUS POINTS

After an uninspiring first half from the Magpies which Burnley ended 1-0 ahead, it was the arrival of the fit-again Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) that sparked Newcastle into life at Turf Moor.

It took the Frenchman just three minutes to leave his mark on the Gameweek 31 clash as he took on the Burnley defence in the area before laying the ball back perfectly for Jacob Murphy (£4.9m).

The right wing-back slotted a scintillating effort in the far side of Bailey Peacock-Farrell‘s (£4.0m) net.

Five minutes later Saint-Maximin made it fairly certain he would pick up all three bonus points, with a slaloming run from just inside the Burnley half ending in the winger finding the corner of the Clarets’ net.

It could have been an even bigger haul for the FPL midfielder but for James Tarkowski (£5.3m), who blocked a Miguel Almiron (£5.6m) shot on the line after further excellent work from Saint-Maximin.

“I feel really great. Everybody knows this game is really important for Newcastle. I give this win to the supporters who couldn’t be here. I’m really happy to help my team with an assist and goal in this important game.

“I was really frustrated when we were losing 1-0 and I said to the coach I would like to have time [on the pitch]. [This win] is a big opportunity. We are six points over Fulham.

“Now we just have to keep going forward and try to do the best we can do against West Ham. It’s important to come back stronger after being injured.” – Allan Saint-Maximin

The winger was introduced at the same time as Callum Wilson (£6.5m), who was making his return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Of the pair, Steve Bruce said:

They weren’t capable of doing 90 minutes. The question was, can they make an impact? We’ve been without them for so long, you can see what they bring.

We know when we have people like them in the team, you can see the impact it has. Without our biggest and best players it’s been a struggle.

NO BLANK FOR CZECH

While Matej Vydra (£4.8m) just missed out on bonus points after Newcastle’s comeback, he continued to push his credentials as a budget striker option.

The Burnley forward scored from close range after Chris Wood (£6.3m) got down the left-hand side of Newcastle’s defence in the box before pulling the ball back for his strike partner.

Wood has five FPL attacking returns in his last four outings, with Vydra registering three goals and an assist in his five most-recent appearances.

“It was the same last weekend. We were so deep. The game totally changed and we lost again. In the Premier League, there is so much quality. We were unlucky because we just didn’t score that second goal. We have to be focused for 95 minutes. I don’t know what’s happened the last two weeks. We have to be focussed every single game and take some points because we have lost six points from last two games.” – Matej Vydra

BURNLEY LIVE IN POPE

Fantasy community eyes Burnley clean sheet in first Double Gameweek match

A shoulder injury ruled Nick Pope (£5.5m) out of action in Gameweek 31. Following the defeat, Dyche explained:

He made a save at Southampton and [hurt the shoulder]. It has settled down, so we were in risk and reward territory. We decided not to risk him. It has calmed down already.

Having given up a 2-0 lead against the Saints in Gameweek 30 to lose 3-2, the Clarets were again guilty of squandering an advantage.

They are the only Premier League team without a clean sheet in their last six matches and the Burnley boss reflected:

We’re a bit limited at the minute. It’s a strange season for us. We played well for a large period of the game last week and didn’t see it through. The same things has happened this week. We’re not a million miles away.

We have dominated a home game and they had a good five minutes and two key moments but that is sometimes a performance. I think it was our most dominant performance of the season statistically but the biggest statistic is the scoreline.

Bruce, meanwhile, was naturally delighted with three huge points for the Toon.

This win is big but there’s still a bit to go. Certainly, it’s a helping hand. It’s an important game, so to win it was very good. It’s been difficult with our injuries. You can see what Allan Saint-Maximin brings to the team. We’ve missed that bit of quality and excitement. To be missing your top players constantly, it affects teams.

Let’s hope our players stay fit. As good as I think I am, I need our best players. We’ve still got a long way to go, a lot of twist and turns as that’s what the Premier League is. For me it’s always been about the accumulation of points. There’s a points tally you have to get to and we’re creeping towards it. To come and win here is a big result for us.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Peacock-Farrell; Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson (Mumbongo 90′); Wood, Vydra.

Newcastle United XI (3-4-3): Dubravka; Dummett, Clark, Fernandez; Ritchie, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Murphy; Joelinton (Saint-Maximin 56′), Gayle (Wilson 56′), Almiron (Hendrick 90+2′).

ELSEWHERE IN GAMEWEEK 31…

Ill Aubameyang misses out as Xhaka starts at left-back

Some of the lesser-owned Fantasy Premier League assets from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United took centre stage as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side triumphed 3-1 in north London.

Blanks for Harry Kane (£11.7m), Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m), Luke Shaw (£5.3m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.7m) meant that four of the five FPL players with double-digit ownerships in this fixture didn’t deliver anything more than appearance points.

Only Son Heung-min (£9.4m) from this quintet popped up with anything meaningful, tapping Spurs into a first-half lead for his first goal since Gameweek 23.

Edinson Cavani (£7.8m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) both registered two attacking returns apiece along with bonus points to supplement their scores.

It was far from a convincing audition for Spurs assets ahead of Double Gameweek 32, with their defence looking particularly suspect again.

Son topped the shot count and key passes table to further his case for inclusion in our squads next weekend but there was more misery for those who retained the services of Gareth Bale (£9.2m), who was benched for the third straight Premier League match; his total pitch-time over the last three Gameweeks comes to ten minutes.

Image

The phenomenal form of Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.9m) and Jesse Lingard (£6.4m) continued at the London Stadium, with both players bagging braces in West Ham United’s 3-2 win over Leicester City.

The pair are joint-top of the Premier League’s goalscoring table from Gameweek 22 onwards, which marked the start of both of their extended runs in their respective sides.

The in-demand pair were among the top three most-bought players of Gameweek 31 and rewarded their new and existing owners with double-digit hauls; this was Lingard’s fifth such return in nine West Ham appearances.

Also among the points was the injured Michail Antonio‘s (£6.6m) replacement, Jarrod Bowen (£5.9m), who teed up Lingard’s second goal and then scored what turned out to be the match-winner when converting Tomas Soucek‘s (£5.3m) pass.

It was a poor afternoon for owners of the defenders on show, with West Ham almost letting a three-goal lead slip yet again.

It’s one clean sheet in seven for the Hammers, one in eight for Leicester.

Vladimir Coufal (£4.6m) and Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) at least partly compensated with assists but Aaron Cresswell (£5.9m) limped off with a hamstring injury, with his substitution marking the first time he has missed Premier League minutes this season.

James Maddison (£7.2m) and Ayoze Perez (£6.0m) were missing altogether from the visitors’ squad but their absences are thought to be for disciplinary reasons rather than injury-related.

Arsenal’s first clean sheet in 15 competitive matches predictably arrived at Bramall Lane, with a doomed Sheffield United side turning in another sorry showing.

Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m) grabbed a brace in South Yorkshire, taking his total to 10 goals from Gameweek 15 onwards – a total that no other FPL forward can beat in that time.

Injuries and illness played a big part in the narrative in this plum fixture for the Gunners, with semi-popular differential punts Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m), Emile Smith Rowe (£4.2m), Martin Odegaard (£5.9m) and Kieran Tierney (£5.2m) all sidelined.

Bukayo Saka (£5.2m) limped out of the match midway through the second half with a thigh injury, meanwhile.

  1. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    WC with triple Chelsea defence, Dias, Masuaku, Saka, Jota and Sterling(C). Still 60 points and green arrow.

    Open Controls
    1. Buck The Trent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      What’s the 10k average this week?

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        45

        Open Controls
        1. Buck The Trent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Thanks

          Open Controls
  2. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Best GK for rest of season?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tough one. I probably should've stuck with Martinez. DD if he keeps a CS or if he doesn't he will get 3 or 4 due to saves

      Open Controls
    2. jonnybhoy
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Mendy

      Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    Looking to roll FT.

    First sub?
    A. Holding
    B. Dallas (yes he was 2nd sub this GW)
    C. Another def

    1FT 0ITB
    Mendy
    Alonso TAA Rudiger
    Son Lingard Jota Salah Bruno
    Nacho Kane
    (Forster Holding Dallas Davis)

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'd roll. Looks good

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yup that's the plan. Who would be your first sub

        Open Controls
        1. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          As is. Holding

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Cheers. Just second guessing myself after Dallas haul

            Open Controls
  4. ...al
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Nacho seems like a shoe-in or Watkin or Bamford with the next few fixtures coming... Who to drop for Iheanacho? Watkins or Bamford?

    At the risk of chasing points, I've also Gundog and Raphina on my team, possible Lingard in? Looks great atm and 2 Leeds (Raph/Bam) seems overkill and leftover from the previous fixtures. 2ft

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Bamford

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      You'll want Bamford back at some point, doubt you'll want Watkins back

      Open Controls
  5. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Best team to bring a defender in from for the run in

    A. Leicester
    B. Arsenal
    C. Wolves

    Open Controls
    1. tomasjj
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      i went with an everton defender instead

      Open Controls
    2. ...al
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Don't trust any, cs are hard to find, but Leicester from that list, or Holding maybe?

      Open Controls
      1. Disco Stu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Holding and Castagne were the two I was eyeing up

        Open Controls
        1. ...al
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Yeah probably holding though, no cs's at all and might save some pennies. Think holding done well toady too, didn't see the game though

          Open Controls
    3. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Castagne looked good today but they're conceding too many..

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Go cheap with Holding. Don't think I can trust LEI def and Wolves formation with either 4ATB or 5 is difficult to predict

      Open Controls
    5. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I went Holding and Fofana on WC this week (2nd and 3rd bench - Holding on for Alonso)
      Will play double Alonso, Rudi and TAA most weeks.

      Open Controls
  6. ZAMUNDA
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Jesus to Laca?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Always a rotation risk with Auba. If you don't mind that then go for it

      Open Controls
      1. ZAMUNDA
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I actually had DCL and went for Jesus instead of Laca for a 1 GW captain punt. Still got a green arrow, can't complain

        Open Controls
    2. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Laca great fixture and it good form. Linked really well with Martinelli today

      Open Controls
    3. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Cavani?

      Open Controls
  7. Buck The Trent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Rank has been plummeting due to not having Jlingz. Would you do Raphinha to Lingard or is it too late?

    Open Controls
    1. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      You have probably missed the boat now.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yup and nope it's not too late. Newcastle next who concede a lot of chances

      Open Controls
    3. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Tough one. He's been playing so well. Fixtures look testy though.

      Open Controls
  8. istanbul05
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Dumped Lingard on my WC but can't see an easy route back to him this week. Would you risk going without?

    Mendy,
    TAA, Rudiger, Coady,
    Salah, Bruno, Jota, Moura,
    Kane, Vardy, Iheanacho.

    Forster, Mount, Holding, 3.8.

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      No chance have to get him back

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      It'll have to be mount.

      Open Controls
  9. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Best week to use FH?

    A. Use it in 33 when Kane Son Dias are benched.
    B. IF we get a dgw later in the season

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      A, unless your bench is a 10/10

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Assuming you can use FT to do something about the benching, I'd probably go B in your situation.

      I think the benefits could outweigh the risk unless you have some rotation risks in your other 10

      Open Controls
  10. TeddiPonza
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Would you wildcard this:

    Martinez (Forster)
    Dias Stones Shaw Digne (Coufal)
    Gundo Salah Bruno Jota Raphinha
    Kane DCL (Watkins)

    To this or save until gw 34? Have 2 FT:
    Martinez (Forster)
    TAA Shaw Coufal (Holding Diop)
    Salah Bruno Jota Lingard Son
    Kane Nacho (Vydra)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Yup I would just to get away from the City rotation every GW.

      Open Controls
  11. jonnybhoy
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Can't believe I benched Nacho aww well we go again next week

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      I nearly benched JLingz for Gundo. So easy to make a big mistake

      Open Controls
  12. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Been hovering around 200k last few weeks..87 all out today. Nacho, JLingz, Laca and Son all done me good.. Feels good

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Wow well played. Massive score

      Open Controls
  13. Mr. O'Connell
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    WC1 red arrow
    TC red arrow
    WC2 red arrow

    Dare not play the bench boost or free hit

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Chips are definitely overrated

      Open Controls
    2. Kane and Ablett
        6 mins ago

        I agree Chips and even DGWs are over rated....

        Open Controls
    3. Good Times
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Been a while since something clicked, laca captain!

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Nice one

        Open Controls
      2. ZAMUNDA
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Nice call

        Open Controls
    4. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Who to make way for TAA? Want to get rid of all them tbh.

      A. Digne
      B. Cresswell
      C. Targett
      D. Dias

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        I'd sell Dias personally. The rest have attacking threat

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        A, C, D, B priority order.
        Unless Cresswell is broken

        Open Controls
    5. That Was Easy!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      No captain this week - Kun (C) and Auba (VC)...having a Lateriser-type year so wanted to have some fun, didn’t pan out. What are the chances...Kun suddenly not been training, Auba gets the flu...

      Open Controls
    6. andymck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Having an absolute shocker this week, team needs some surgery. I have 2FT and 3.0ITB.

      Martinez Fabri
      Dias Cancelo Digne Rudiger Dallas
      Jota Fernandes Son Gundogan Smith-Rowe
      Kane DCL Bamford
      ??
      Was thinking something like Digne Gundo and DCL > Trent Lingard and Ihenacho for -4? Too risky to go without Salah?

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Good moves

        Open Controls
    7. Lloyds of London
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      I think I'm going to pull the trigger on my WC or taking a 4point hit to bring in Iheanacho and TAA.

      current:
      martinez, meslier
      targett, dallas, stones, cresswell, mitchell
      son, mount, bruno, jota, lingard
      kane, DCL, bamford

      WC Option:A 5.3M ITB
      martinez, meslier
      HOLDING, dallas, TAA, SEMEDO, PHILLIPS
      son, mount, bruno, jota, lingard
      kane, IHEANACHO, bamford

      WC Option B: 3.4M ITB (trade Bruno for Salah)
      martinez, meslier
      HOLDING, dallas, TAA, SEMEDO, COADY
      son, mount, SALAH, jota, lingard
      kane, IHEANACHO, bamford

      4pt Hit Option C: 3.3M ITB
      martinez, meslier
      targett, dallas, stones, cresswell, TAA
      son, mount, bruno, jota, lingard
      kane, IHEANACHO, bamford

      Finally, overall, thinking a switch from Bruno to Salah would be a good move. I'm tempted to go TAA, Salah, Phillips v. TAA, Salah, Jota.

      Open Controls
      1. MidTableFantasy
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        I think you'll want to figure out a way to have Bruno and Salah, personally. If you are going WC, change your GKs- I don't see many clean sheets left for Villa and Leeds are usually leaky. Downgrade some of those defenders. Make Bamford a fodder and buy him back when their fixtures change. There are ways to afford both with the money you have ITB. Unless you have BB left and are planning around that... All pretty good options you have. Good luck!

        Open Controls
        1. Lloyds of London
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Thanks for the response!

          Open Controls
    8. Breezyy
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Would you rather have..

      Bruno (BUR H) no United player
      Jota ( LEE A) also have Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Bruno. Surely pens puts him ahead of Jota but I would want both players

        Open Controls
    9. MidTableFantasy
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Are Iheanacho and Lingard still worth getting or stupid to chase? Would be for Gundo and Bamford.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yup both have good fixtures

        Open Controls
      2. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Nacho is still relatively low ownership

        Open Controls
      3. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Both still cheap and good fixtures before end of season.

        Open Controls
    10. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      What's the most number of points you've had on your bench this season?
      GW 22, I had 26 points on the bench.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        28 for me mate!! It was typically the week after my BB when I got 22!!

        Open Controls
        1. Duke Silver ☑
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          22 ain't bad at all. BB chip got to be the hardest to plan. I have mine left but no idea when to play it. 😆

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Haha yeah it can be mate!! I should have gone AWB over Dier on WC, and then I would have had 28 on BB coz I would have had Dawson on the bench instead of Dier but still 22 was okay!!! When are you going to play it mate?? When the double comes round??

            Open Controls
          2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I have 23 on my bench this week by the way!! Haha I was actually happy Cresswell got zero today coz I already had 23 on my bench from yesterday and Friday!!(Areola, Bamford, Dallas)

            Open Controls
      2. Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        22 with one to play. This week (Ihenacho, Holding, Dawson, Forster). Playing the BB next week but I'm actually not expecting to even get 11 starters. I'm just sick of having the chip.

        Open Controls
    11. lordkippe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Is this team GTG for DGW32 you think ? Would want a green arrow

      Mendy (Areola)

      Alonso - Dias - AWB - Perreira ( Coufal )

      Bruno - Son - Jota ( Soucek, Raphinha )

      Kane (C) - DCL - Bamford

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Doesn't everyone want a green arrow haha I would play Raphinha ahead of Bamford. Soucek against a poor Newcastle ahead of Dias

        Open Controls
    12. stu92
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Thoughts on this squad? Originally planned to wildcard after GW32 for the blanks, but getting killed with no Lingard or Iheanacho.

      Martinez Sanchez
      Cancelo TAA Coufal Azpilicueta Targett
      Bruno Son Gundo Raphinha Jota
      Kane Bamford Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Probably WC rather than falling behind and chasing the WC

        Open Controls
    13. TeddiPonza
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      How is this template Wildcard? Anything you would change?

      Martinez (Forster)
      TAA Shaw Coufal (Holding Diop)
      Salah Bruno Jota Lingard Son
      Kane Nacho (Vydra)

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I wouldn't have a WHU def as your 3rd def. Without rice and Antonio and possibly Cresswell, def is leaky

        Open Controls
    14. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Cavani anyone?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        I could see Greenwood rotating the CF position with him. Not for me

        Open Controls
      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Why not Benteke or Martinelli? They both scored this week as well

        Open Controls
      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I was considering Greenwood over him... If one was nailed... But neither is and Cavani is leaving the club and Greenwood was very good.

        Open Controls
    15. jonnybhoy
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Any changes/bench order good? Got such a benching headache this week.

      Mendy
      Holding Rudiger Coufal
      Salah Son Lingard Bruno
      Nacho Kane (C) Lacazette

      Forster Jota Stones Phillps

      Open Controls
    16. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      This is set up for next week- benching headache in defence! Is Sterling to Bruno the best (sensible but boring) use of free transfer or carry transfer for 2 in 33?

      Leno
      TAA Rüdiger Alonso
      Salah Son Lingard Jota Sterling*
      Kane (c) Iheanacho

      Forster Fofana Holding Vydra

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Stick with the plan of Sterling being a 1GW punt and get rid

        Open Controls
    17. Life_Ban
        1 min ago

        When is everyone with BB chip planning to play it???

        Open Controls
      • Alisson WondHaaland
        • 5 Years
        just now

        At 18:27 on Friday I did (on wildcard)

        Lingard + Son to Sterling (c) + Saka

        and took the armband off Salah

        Now that hurts

        Open Controls

