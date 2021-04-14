149
Sky Sports April 14

Sky Sports Fantasy Football differential captains for the season run-in

Billy Lumsden selects some differential captaincy options to consider for the coming weeks in Sky Sports Fantasy Football.

Transfers will be few and far between for most Sky Sports Fantasy Football managers, but where can you get that little something extra above and beyond your opponents for the remainder of the season?

Kelechi Iheanacho – £8.4m

You can’t really deem this a surprise pick based on his current form, which has proved that he is here to stay in Brendan Rodgers’s starting XI.

If a total of seven goals in his last five matches isn’t impressive enough, Iheanacho has racked up 57 points during that period, which averages out at just over 11 points per game. Given that his ownership is a mere 2.5% in the top 1,000, he offers a great differential option.

The clincher is the next two matches for Leicester City, with a pair of individual captaincy days at home to West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace in a matter of a week.

Alexandre Lacazette – £10.2m

Lacazette is another player who has come into some recent form. The striker has five goals in his last six matches and is coming into the clash against Fulham off the back of a 17-point haul against Sheffield United, a game in which he scored two goals and earned the Man of the Match award.

The Frenchman boasts 50 points from his last six matches and now finds himself in 1.8% of the top 1,000 Sky Sports Fantasy Football teams. I expect this to increase quite drastically, particularly when considering the current lack of a goal threat and dip in performance levels from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal’s last seven fixtures consist of Fulham, Everton (individual captaincy day), Newcastle United, West Brom, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion. He could well be a set-and-forget option during this period, then, and one capable of providing a steady drip-feed of points.

Vladimir Coufal – £6.1m

West Ham United have conceded at least two goals in their last three matches but Vladimir Coufal has compensated at the other end of the pitch. He has provided an assist in successive games and has now created six goals this campaign, combining attacking bonuses with semi-regular defensive returns.

Similar to Arsenal, the Hammers have a favourable run-in. Despite a game against Chelsea, David Moyes’s outfit still have Newcastle, Burnley, Everton, Brighton, West Brom and Southampton to play. If ever there was a time to get your clean sheet record up, this would be it.

Again, Coufal is not particularly popular within the top 1,000 Fantasy Football teams, with his 1.4% ownership at this rank tier meaning that he could be a great differential option for the rest of the campaign.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 32

