Captain Sensible April 15

Who is the best FPL captain for Double Gameweek 32?

Harry Kane (£11.7m) and Son-Heung min (£9.4m) have emerged as the two outstanding candidates for the Double Gameweek 32 captaincy.

They are, of course, the only two premium Fantasy Premier League assets with two fixtures and strong chances of significant game-time across both.

The question for many is how to choose between them and, of course, are there any single Gameweek options we must make sure we do not overlook.

As always, the Captain Sensible article is here to help you with this week’s captaincy conundrum. As this includes extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

Both Kane and Son have dominated this week’s Captain Poll, gathering an incredible 88.0% of total votes combined.

While their strong poll performance comes as no surprise, it is certainly interesting that Son has been backed by only 10.8% of voters, compared to 77.1% for his centre-forward counter-part.


Meanwhile, none of the remaining options have managed to gain 3.0% of votes. Jesse Lingard (£6.5m)came closest with a backing of 2.6%, followed by Richarlison (£7.9m)and Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m).

KEY MATCHES

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Gameweek 28 Scout Picks built on Spurs, Everton and Villa assets
The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 32

  1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Playing bb, so who to transfer in for a hit :

    1. Fabio Silva
    2. Calum Wilson
    3. Patrick Bamford
    4. Someone else up to 6.8
    ?

    1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 9 Years
      just now

      * already have Iheancho

  2. istanbul05
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Dumped Lingard on my WC... Moura to Lingard with my 1FT?

    A) Yes
    B) No

    Mendy,
    TAA, Rudiger, Coady,
    Salah, Bruno, Jota, Moura,
    Kane, Vardy, Iheanacho.

    Forster, Mount, Holding, 3.8.

  3. In a Rush
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    On wild card
    A.Mount
    B.jota
    C.Greenwood

    1. Starskyb
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      A

  4. abaalan
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    In:
    A) Lingard
    B) Jota

    Out:
    1) Raphinha
    2) Odegaard

    1. One of Those Days
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Both

  5. Lennox142320
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Current team:
    Emi (Fabri)
    TAA, Azpi, Shaw, Alonso, (Burn)
    Salah, Lingard, Son, Mount, (Pereira)
    Kane, Iheanacho (Antonio)
    Do I bench Alonso, Mount or Pereira? Don’t want to bench any really but fear Mount may be most likely to get limited minutes after the FA cup semi.

    1. Prison Mike
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I’d bench Mount

  6. Prison Mike
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Best move?

    A) Start Holding

    B) Neto -> Lingard (-4)

  7. Ibralicious
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Mendy
    Trent - Stones - Rudiger
    Salah - Bruno - Son - Jota - Gundogan
    Kane - Iheanacho

    (Forster) - (DCL** - Holding - Amartey) 0.0 ITB

    A) DCL + Gundo -> Bamford + Lingard
    B) DCL -> Bamford (As cover for Gundo in case he doesn't start)
    C) Save FT

    Cheers!

