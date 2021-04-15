Who is the best FPL captain for Double Gameweek 32?

Harry Kane (£11.7m) and Son-Heung min (£9.4m) have emerged as the two outstanding candidates for the Double Gameweek 32 captaincy.

They are, of course, the only two premium Fantasy Premier League assets with two fixtures and strong chances of significant game-time across both.

The question for many is how to choose between them and, of course, are there any single Gameweek options we must make sure we do not overlook.



As always, the Captain Sensible article is here to help you with this week’s captaincy conundrum. As this includes extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.



CAPTAIN POLL

Both Kane and Son have dominated this week’s Captain Poll, gathering an incredible 88.0% of total votes combined.



While their strong poll performance comes as no surprise, it is certainly interesting that Son has been backed by only 10.8% of voters, compared to 77.1% for his centre-forward counter-part.



Meanwhile, none of the remaining options have managed to gain 3.0% of votes. Jesse Lingard (£6.5m)came closest with a backing of 2.6%, followed by Richarlison (£7.9m)and Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m).

KEY MATCHES

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

