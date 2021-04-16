Allsvenskan Fantasy Scout – Picks GW2

With Gameweek 1 put to the books and the Allsvenskan Fantasy game charging on, we are treated with a slew of big games this coming weekend as Häcken entertain Malmö, AIK travel to Göteborg and Djurgården attempts to build upon their successful start at home to Norrköping.

Gameweek 1 review

This section is intended to house some personal thoughts alongside community reviews going forward, the content contained within dependant on available time and interest from the community here and on Twitter. We will try to keep it somewhat short and sweet with the key takeaways taking the central stage.

@poohdini59 on Twitter provided us with these superb summaries of data points from GW1:

As you can see Jacob Bergström was perhaps a bit unlucky not to score and might find an open Hammarby a better opportunity to get on the scoresheet. Malmö and AIK were the big xG performers but Mjällby and Kalmar are very high up there in terms of shots in the box.

Overall while defenders tend to do well in Allsvenskan Fantasy, this amount of clean sheets seem unsustainable and we could see a lot more goals in GW2.

Scout Picks

The Scout Picks selection is 11 players hand-picked as the best options for the week, with no more than 3 players from one team and within an 83.5m budget. The picks for Gameweek 1 are:

David Mitov Nilsson (5.0m)

Johan Larsson (8.0m), Axel Björnström (6.0m), Eirik Haugan (5.0m)

Sebastian Larsson (10.0m), Gustav Ludwigson (9.5m), Edward Chilufya (7.0m), Johan Bertilsson (6.5m)

Astrit Selmani (10.5m), Per Frick (8.5m), Victor Edvardsen (6.5m)

