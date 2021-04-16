358
FanTeam April 16

Play FanTeam’s Double Gameweek 32 leaderboard for a chance to win prizes

358 Comments
Share

Sponsored by FanTeam

Double Gameweek 32 is another marathon for Fantasy managers as 10 matches will be spread out across the next seven days, starting with Everton v Tottenham Hotspur on Friday evening and ending with Leicester City v West Brom next Thursday.

And FanTeam are marking the week-long event with a brand new Premier League Leaderboard for their Daily Showdown contests.

Fantasy managers who take part in FanTeam‘s single-game €10 contests over this seven-day period will be competing for not just a €1.1k Spring Championship of Online Fantasy Football (SCOFF) ticket but €4,000 in total prizes.

Each user can enter up to 10 teams per contest.

Premier League Leaderboard prizes

How the Premier League Leaderboard points are calculated

As stated above, the only thing you have to do in order to participate in the Leaderboard is to play in the Premier League’s single match contests during the promotional period (April 16-22).

The user with the most profit (total winnings minus total buy-ins) of each contest will receive the most points.

What format will these Fantasy games take?

All of FanTeam‘s Premier League single contests will be played in Pursuit 5 format.

In Pursuit, you can choose any players you like without a budget constraint. However, every Fantasy asset is assigned some Bonus Points, which are added or subtracted to the player’s Gameweek score – a bit like a handicapping system.

This means that star players start with a disadvantage, while underdogs will give you points right off the bat.

If you are new to this style of Fantasy management, FanTeam have plenty of material to help you get up to speed:

  1. Zladan
    • 3 Years
    5 hours ago

    GTG?

    Mendy
    James Rüdiger Phillips
    Salah Bruno Son(v) Jota
    Kane (TC) Vardy Nacho

    Forster Holding ESR Amartey

    1FT

    
    1. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Prefer Holding to Phillips.

      
  2. Zladan
    • 3 Years
    5 hours ago

    James to Rodon for free?

    
  3. Pep bites Kun
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    With Auba & Odegaard out. Does this guarantee ESR a start this week v Ful?

    
    1. Zladan
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      He should start yes

      
    2. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Not guarantee, but certainly likely.

      
  4. sminkypinky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    Bottomed so shameless repost:

    Start Saka or Dias?

    
    1. Zladan
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Dias

      
    2. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Saka

      
    3. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Tough one. Would be Saka, bit of a no-brainer, if I hadn't read the team news tab. Since Saka's potentially due a rest soon, I'd go Dias I guess, but wouldn't be happy about it.

      
      1. sminkypinky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Same! Made the mistake and read it too.
        Still leaning towards Saka but a 1 pointer would hurt.

        
    4. sminkypinky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Torn then. Dias more assured to start. Saka might play though and come good.

      
    5. Crystal Pulis
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Dias

      
    6. sminkypinky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      I’ll risk it with Saka.

      
      1. sminkypinky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        Cheers all though!

        
    7. Pompey5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Dias.
      Pep will want to right last weeks result. The sooner the league is sewn up the better for chasing the UCL

      
  5. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    Play Martinez (MCI) or Sanchez (che)? Currently on Mart.

    Cheers.

    
    1. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Yeah I'd go Martinez, but it's not a fun choice to make

      
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        Cheers. Yes more than likely the difference between a 1 and a 2 pointer...weird that Sanchez made an appearance in the Scout Squad..

        
  6. Deulofail
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    RP. For one week only:

    A) Reguilon* + Lingard (new)
    B) Reguilon*+ Iheanacho (WBA)
    C) Reguilon* + Lacazette (FUL)
    D) Moura* + Iheanacho (WBA)
    E) Lingard (new) + Iheanacho (WBA)

    Playing WC next gameweek
    * = DGW (eve/SOU)

    
    1. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      D or E for me, probably E given his ridiculous form!

      
    2. sminkypinky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Ooh... tough one. Maybe a cheeky punt on D

      
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      E

      
    4. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      D

      
    5. Pompey5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours ago

      E

      
    6. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Thanks all. i went for E 🙂

      
  7. BurnMyBread
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      Better long-term option for the rest of the season: Jota or Bruno?

      
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 54 mins ago

        Jota has form and fixtures but still Bruno for me (assuming you have Salah)

        
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 52 mins ago

        Bruno

        
    • RWB_1991
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      Do we think Lucas Moura starts both games this GW?

      
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        Personally, yes.

        
      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        Probably, but depends on whether he’s nailed for a cup final place.

        Personally, I think Spurs big guns will be rested for Southampton. They should be anyway, but I f he’s not first choice for the cup final starting XI then I’d suspect he’d start against Southampton.

        But most everyone else on here will happily guarantee you that Spurs starters will play both league games so you may get a Moura double.

        
    • Denis Tueart on the wing
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Any advice - TC Kane or leave it until next DGW, whenever that is

      
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        Go for it!

        
      2. sminkypinky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        Now

        
      3. CarelessGenius©
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        I'm TC-ing Kane.
        Can't think of a better time with those two plum fixtures....

        
      4. Denis Tueart on the wing
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        unanimous 🙂 thanks

        
    • tim
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Martinez to Lloris worth a hit?

      
      1. Pompey5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 48 mins ago

        Nah

        
      2. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        no

        
    • Pompey5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      Who to play?
      A. Holding (FUL)
      B. Rudiger (BHA)

      
    • crxtchplz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Play two...

      A) Holding (FUL)
      B) Coady (SHU)
      C) Dias (avl)
      D) Rudiger (BHA)

      
    • lufcMOT
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Mendy (Meslier)
      Shaw Coady Coufal (veltman, konsa)
      Salah Bruno Lingard Mount Raphinha
      Kane Nacho (DCL)

      Gtg?
      Kane triple captain

      

