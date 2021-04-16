Play FanTeam’s Double Gameweek 32 leaderboard for a chance to win prizes

Sponsored by FanTeam

Double Gameweek 32 is another marathon for Fantasy managers as 10 matches will be spread out across the next seven days, starting with Everton v Tottenham Hotspur on Friday evening and ending with Leicester City v West Brom next Thursday.

And FanTeam are marking the week-long event with a brand new Premier League Leaderboard for their Daily Showdown contests.

Fantasy managers who take part in FanTeam‘s single-game €10 contests over this seven-day period will be competing for not just a €1.1k Spring Championship of Online Fantasy Football (SCOFF) ticket but €4,000 in total prizes.

Each user can enter up to 10 teams per contest.

Premier League Leaderboard prizes

How the Premier League Leaderboard points are calculated

As stated above, the only thing you have to do in order to participate in the Leaderboard is to play in the Premier League’s single match contests during the promotional period (April 16-22).

The user with the most profit (total winnings minus total buy-ins) of each contest will receive the most points.

What format will these Fantasy games take?

All of FanTeam‘s Premier League single contests will be played in Pursuit 5 format.

In Pursuit, you can choose any players you like without a budget constraint. However, every Fantasy asset is assigned some Bonus Points, which are added or subtracted to the player’s Gameweek score – a bit like a handicapping system.

This means that star players start with a disadvantage, while underdogs will give you points right off the bat.

If you are new to this style of Fantasy management, FanTeam have plenty of material to help you get up to speed:

