Set-piece duties and three assists in last four warrant DGW32 punt on Moura

Gameweek 32 is almost upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Manchester United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Lucas Moura

FPL ownership : 2.4%

: 2.4% Price : £6.6m

: £6.6m GW32-36 fixtures: eve + SOU | – | SHU | lee | WOL

Tottenham Hotspur are the only team who play twice in Double Gameweek 32, as they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton tomorrow night, before playing Southampton at home on Wednesday.

Loading up on their assets is a no brainer, but if your budget won’t stretch to Son Heung-min (£9.4) or Harry Kane (£11.7m), or if you fancy complementing them with a differential, FPL bosses could do a lot worse than look at Lucas Moura (£6.6m).

Until last month, it felt like another patchy season for the Brazilian, as he struggled to establish himself in the starting XI. However, the 28-year-old has now started nine of the last ten league matches, providing two goals, four assists and 47 FPL points during that time. Interestingly, that’s five more than Son over the same period, and you could argue that along with Kane, he is one of Spurs’ in-form players right now.

Moura’s numbers over the last six Gameweeks are also encouraging. Among team-mates, he ranks second for chances created and joint-third for shots in the box, while no player has touched the ball more often in the final-third. Crucially, he has been taking some corners too, which could yield returns against Everton, who rank third-worst for set-piece attempts conceded over their last six home matches.

Son and Kane remain the stand-out picks in Double Gameweek 32, but Moura continues to be overlooked and could offer real value at just £6.6m.

Jarrod Bowen

FPL ownership : 2.3%

: 2.3% Price : £5.9m

: £5.9m GW32-36 fixtures: new | CHE | bur | EVE | bha

With Michail Antonio (£6.6m) side-lined with a hamstring injury which could see him miss the remainder of the season, Jarrod Bowen (£5.9m) is impressing in his absence.

The 24-year-old has now scored three goals in as many games, and also provided an assist against Leicester City last time out.

In his new role as a striker, Bowen has shown he is capable of leading the line by using his pace to make clever runs in behind the opposition’s backline. His partnership with Jesse Lingard (£6.5m) is thriving, and the duo’s movement in recent matches suggests Newcastle’s defenders could be in for a long afternoon on Saturday. It’s also worth noting that the Magpies’ have conceded more goals from counter-attacks than any other side this season, and have kept just one Premier League clean sheet at St James’ Park.

West Ham continued their charge towards Champions League football with a win in Gameweek 31 and most of their remaining matches are against teams currently in the bottom-half. In fact, the home game against Chelsea in Gameweek 33 looks to be the only fixture to be truly wary of.

Though Lingard has stolen the show since arriving in east London, Bowen is stepping up right when the Hammers need him most, and could be an effective differential for the run-in.

Mason Greenwood

FPL ownership : 2.1%

: 2.1% Price : £7.0m

: £7.0m GW32-36 fixtures: BUR | lee | LIV | avl | LEI

After a difficult start to the season, Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) has now scored three goals in his last four appearances.

The 19-year-old played a decisive role in Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, as he came off the bench and provided a goal and assist.

Tactically, it was an interesting setup, with Paul Pogba (£7.6m) starting as the left-sided player in a 4-2-3-1 formation. However, as the game went on, he and Marcus Rashford (£9.5m), who Greenwood later replaced, took up narrower positions and effectively swung the clash in Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side’s favour.

If Pogba is to continue in a similar, more advanced role, where he has the vision and ability to quickly switch play, United’s right-sided forward stands to benefit most.

Rotation at clubs still involved in Europe is always a concern at this stage of the season, but Greenwood has now started eight of the last ten matches in all competitions, and with Anthony Martial (£8.6m) out injured, more opportunities should come his way.

The number 11’s push for a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championships this summer could be an important factor, too, as he will need to showcase his undoubted talent during the run-in. Encouragingly, the fixtures offer him an opportunity to do exactly that, as the Red Devils now face Burnley, Leeds United and Aston Villa between Gameweek 32 and 35.

Greenwood is one of the Premier League’s brightest young stars, and with an ownership of just 2.1%, is a tempting midfield differential.

