The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the Gameweek 32 Premier League action

Double Gameweek fever is attacking the metaphorical intestinal linings of Fantasy managers across the globe.

Tottenham Hotspur play twice over the next five days, with their Friday-night clash with Everton getting Gameweek 32 underway.

CAN’T DEFEND FOR TOFFEE

The scorelines are generally high whenever Everton and Tottenham Hotspur meet at Goodison Park: the last four meetings have seen 22 goals fly in, with the two sides’ encounter in the FA Cup earlier this year ending 5-4 to the Toffees.

Over 2.5 goals to be scored at even money catches the eye, then, although an injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin does leave Carlo Ancelotti’s troops short on numbers in attack.

So what other possible outcomes leap out from the myriad betting markets?

Well, Spurs have dropped 18 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season – an unwanted tally that only Brighton (20) can ‘better’. In three of their last four Premier League matches, indeed, have early advantages been given away by Jose Mourinho’s side.

So Everton to win from behind a 12/1 merits a mention.

Fortunately for those backing the Lilywhites, bet365 will pay out on single full-time result bets if your team goes two goals ahead – even if that team subsequently capitulates and loses their advantage.

RICH PICKINGS

Spurs have conceded nine big chances and 26 shots in the box in the last two Gameweeks alone, with only Crystal Palace possessing a worse defensive record on both fronts.

A small sample size, for sure, but the personnel changes and unsettled nature of their backline will give Everton cause for optimism.

A Gameweek 24 move to a centre-forward role has benefitted Richarlison, with a run of impressive underlying stats ensuing.

The Brazilian is joint-second for shots in the box when FPL assets are filtered by their last six matches, just for starters.

He is 13/2 to score the first goal on Merseyside on Friday.

LOAN SHARK

Can anyone slow Jesse Lingard down?

His rate of attacking returns (12 in nine appearances) is surely unsustainable over the course of a full season but then again, there are only seven Gameweeks left of the campaign and that will do very nicely, thank you very much.

His opposition on Saturday aren’t renowned for their defensive fortitude, either.

Newcastle United have kept just two clean sheets this calendar year, which represents the joint-worst record in the Premier League.

The bookies have learned their lesson from previous weeks and Lingard is now 5/1 to open the scoring on Tyneside, with an anytime goal priced at 6/4.

West Ham are in no great shape at the back, either, with Declan Rice’s absence not helping.

A total of seven goals conceded in their last three outings suggests there could be some joy to be had for a Newcastle side likely welcoming back Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin (who is 10/1 to open the scoring) into their starting XI.

Over 2.5 goals in the game and both teams to score is appealing at 6/5.

WITH A WHIMPER

Sheffield United could be condemned to the drop this weekend, although the writing has been on the wall for some time.

Operation ‘Back Against the Blades’ worked superbly for those punting on Arsenal and their players last weekend, with the Gunners strolling to a 3-0 win.

Paul Heckingbottom’s troops have now scored just two goals in their last eight matches, so it’s a bit of a surprise to see Wolves at almost even money (10/11) to keep a clean sheet on Saturday.

