Scout’s Blank Gameweek 33 picks for the FanTeam €10k Weekly Mini-Monster

We’re having another crack at FanTeam‘s latest Weekly Mini-Monster, a tournament that effectively gives Fantasy managers the chance to build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for the eight Blank Gameweek 33 matches and win big.

There is a kitty of £9,000 (or €10k) to play for, with £900 (€1k) up for grabs for the winner and prizes awarded all the way down to 1,150th place.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 33 FIXTURES

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 33

While the ‘Stacking Penalty’ (see below) may deter others from defensive double-ups, Liverpool and Brighton’s matches against Newcastle and Sheffield United respectively are too good for us to ignore.

The unavailability of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette leads us to a curveball Eddie Nketiah pick, while Leeds United’s concession of lots of low-quality chances (and fewer ‘big’ ones) makes us opt for Illan Meslier between the posts; there should be save points against Manchester United, at the very least.

Adam Lallana is a bit of a risk given how much we cherish 90-minute men in FanTeam (midfielders and forwards get a bonus point for playing the whole game) but he has had more shots in the box than even the likes of Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay over his last six matches, so we’re hoping he can do plenty of damage against the Premier League whipping boys in whatever game-time he is afforded.

Chris Wood is more assured of a full-match run-out for Burnley and has five attacking returns in as many appearances, so joins the ‘shields’ (in Scoutcast parlance) of Mohamed Salah, Jesse Lingard and Kelechi Iheanacho in what we hope will be a potent offensive force.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of €105m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net ’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.

’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club. A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

The full rules can be accessed by clicking the above image.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 33 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions – detailed in the graphic above (click to expland).

