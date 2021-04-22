639
Dugout Discussion April 22

Vardy and Iheanacho lead Fantasy interest as Leicester host West Brom

639 Comments
Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.1m) lead the Fantasy Premier League interest as Leicester host West Bromwich Albion in Double Gameweek 32.

The former comes into Thursday’s match owned by 19.9% of managers although he shares the spotlight with his strike partner these days.

Vardyy has just four assists and no goals in his last seven Premier League matches, combining those for a total of 28 points, 4.0 per game.

By comparison, Iheanacho has seven goals and 54 points during his last seven outings, 7.7 per game.

Consequently, the Nigerian international has amassed 17.7% worldwide backing and is even featured in the Blank Gameweek 33 captaincy debate. His performance tonight could play a big part in how many trust Iheanacho with the armband against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Double Gameweek 32’s final match is not without its benchings, Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) among the substitutes after a reported niggle coming into the match.

Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) and Luke Thomas (£4.1m) are the wing-backs tonight while James Maddison (£7.2m) looks set for a more advanced central midfield role in front of Ayoze Pérez (£6.0m) and Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m).

West Bromwich Albion are unchanged from the side that beat Southampton in Gameweek 31.

Callum Robinson (£5.2m) and Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m) lead the line with Matheus Pereira (£5.4m), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) and Matt Phillips (£5.1m) in support.

Double Gameweek 32 Line-ups

Leicester City XI (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Söyüncü; Thomas, Tielemans, Ndidi, Castagne; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy.

West Bromwich Albion XI (4-1-3-2): Johnstone; C Townsend, O’Shea, Bartley, Furlong; Yokuslu; M Pereira, Maitland-Niles, M Phillips; C Robinson, Diagne.

  1. gart888
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    What's the template move for people that did the template WC31?

    Mendy-Forster
    TAA-Shaw-Rudiger-Holding-Dias
    Salah-Bruno-Son-Lingard-Jota
    Kane-Iheanacho-Davis

    Was planning on using my transfers at this point to get rid of Son and maybe upgrade elsewhere, but the whole Chelsea keeper thing has thrown a wrench in those plans.

    What are others doing?

    Open Controls
    1. CrouchDown
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      If Jota is out then Jota + Kane > Greenwood + Vardy

      Open Controls
      1. roghippo
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        I suppose when you put it like that, he has blanked loads though

        Open Controls
      2. gart888
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        Ughhh. I hadn't heard of the Jota absence. Thanks.

        I'm hesitant to move on from Kane just because i got him in for 11.2.

        Open Controls
  2. balint84
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    A) Vardy+Bissouma -4
    B) Greenwood+Ichenacho -4
    C) hold Son, get a 4.5 def for bench

    Open Controls
  3. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    Not a bad start to a hopefully strong fun. Cheers JV

    Open Controls
    1. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Run**

      Open Controls
  4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    Vardy with 26 returns in his last 28 appearances - and CPL, sou, NEW up next

    Rumours of his demise have been greatly exaggerated....

    Open Controls
    1. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      Happy I hopped on when I did

      Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      and New is likely a dgw with Man U.

      Open Controls
    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Or twice in his last 7 .. depends how you look at it.

      Missed you on his back to back blanks; no Vardy stat updates those weeks..

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        He has 5 returns in his last 7 though?

        2 Blanks in a row is criminal though for sure, residual when one e against man City 😆

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 20 mins ago

          Oh I see what you are doing; still getting spanked by Nacho whichever way you slice it

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 14 mins ago

            But Nacho has blossomed into an incredible player over the last 6 gameweeks... Don't think you'll find many folks arguing against that tbf

            Although "whichever way you slice it" is almost as embarrassing as "I wouldn't sign Vardy for 6.0" right before he notches 5 returns in 4 games...

            You could slice it over a season and say 26 returns to 9 for example?

            That's a fair old spanking alright 😆

            Open Controls
            1. The Suspended One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              4 hours, 8 mins ago

              LOL; you keeping Vardy the rest of the season then?

              Open Controls
              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                4 hours, 6 mins ago

                Certainly not letting go before the end of the good fixture run - as per the original plan 😉

                Open Controls
                1. The Suspended One
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 57 mins ago

                  I won’t lie, I don’t enjoy Lei games much at the moment. Hoping to survive with only nacho and will FH him in for their double, only 2 more weeks to worry about

                  Open Controls
  5. McPollolocco
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      What should i do with Mahrez?

      a) keep
      b) --> Pulisic
      c) --> Havertz
      d) --> Rodriguez?

      Open Controls
    • Pointless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      Is it worth the gamble to sell Bruno for Greenwood to fund Watkins to Vardy?! (Already have Iheanacho and Kane) (reply fail!)

      Open Controls
    • Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      With 2FT 2.4m ITB, are Son Dias to Salah Dallas the moves here?

      Martinez
      Shaw Rudiger TAA
      Bruno Lingard Jota
      Vardy Vydra

      Forster Kane Son Gundogan Dias

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 39 mins ago

        I like those moves.

        Open Controls
    • The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      3 flagged in my team. Cresswell,Raphinia,Lacazette
      2 blanking. Son and Kane
      Jota, Mendy and Alonso rotation risks.

      Mendy
      TAA, Shaw, Rudiger,Alonso
      Fernandes,Lingard,Jota,Raphinia*
      Iheanacho,Lacazette *

      Lloris,Kane,Son,Cresswell 1FT. 0.6m itb.

      Is a -8 justifiable?
      Something like Mendy,Son,Lacazette >> Sanchez,Salah,Watkins..

      Open Controls
    • Silecro
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      I think I'm set on my WC, a bit of risk with no Kane, but have to live a little:

      Patricio
      Trent, Castagne, Webster, Konsa
      Salah(c), Lingard, Rashford
      Vardy, Nacho, Watkins

      Meslier, Dallas, Raphinha, Son
      0.0 itb

      Good to go for the rest of the season?

      Open Controls
    • Ibralicious
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Do we know the LMS Safety score yet?

      Looks like 70 would be good for any given week, but might not end up being enough for me to survive this time! 😀

      Open Controls
      1. SL8
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 36 mins ago

        https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

        Open Controls
      2. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        71 I think

        Open Controls
    • sk24
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Jota to Maddison for -4?

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      67 (-12) all out, not too bad in the end.
      A 1 point BB hurts though, nothing I can’t clawback in a few weeks though I guess.

      Team feels in good shape

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        78 all out here. Up to 78k but team in not so good shape. Looks like some hits for me this week.

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 33 mins ago

          Yeah and I did my sorting out this week - could pay off. Just about did for me

          Open Controls
          1. The 12th Man
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 31 mins ago

            What do you think?
            Mendy,Son, Lacazette > Sanchez,Salah,Watkins -8.

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              4 hours, 16 mins ago

              I think I would do that!

              Open Controls
    • Blue Moon Rising
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Prioritise two to get rid of this week:

      A) Mendy
      B) Phillips
      C) Son
      D) Vydra
      E) Jota
      F) Masuaka
      g) Kane

      Currrently on A) and C)

      Open Controls
      1. FF Dirtbag
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        C for sure. Unsure on the next one.

        Open Controls
    • FF Dirtbag
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Thoughts on my free transfers?
      Son and Phillips out
      Greenwood and TAA in

      Current team, 2FTs and 2.8 mill in the bank:
      Mendy Forster
      Shaw Dias Rudiger Saiss Phillips
      Salah Fernandes Son Lingard Jota
      Kane Iheanacho Vydra

      Open Controls
      1. Blue Moon Rising
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 36 mins ago

        What’s the latest on Philips?

        Open Controls
        1. FF Dirtbag
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 35 mins ago

          No clue. But want to get TAA for the attacking returns anyway

          Open Controls
    • Mimi
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Watkins or Welbz? Or maybe Maupay?

      Open Controls
    • Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      I do hate a Friday deadline

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        The worst...

        Open Controls
    • TB303
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Vydra to

      A) Welbeck
      B) Benteke

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Welbeck if anyone for SHU, but why sell Vydra?

        Open Controls
    • Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Benched Dunk and Coufal

      Started Stones

      Bad mistake

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        You've done so constantly.

        Like it's your goal?

        Some kind of emotional undeveloped obsessive

        Open Controls
    • markus808
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      FH hit in GW 35 or 36? That could be a final stage where you can earn solid points on anyone. Have you considering FHing in 35 and building your team more balanced thanks to that?

      Let's consider that Crellins predictions are 100% accurate, would you maximise your points more than people who are building their teams for GW35 and then FHing in GW 36? How popular is thought about FH in GW35 anyway?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        It's all marginal from here

        Open Controls
    • Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Money no option, best midfield to bring in this week for Son? (Have Jota, Salah, Bruno & Lingard)

      Currently caught between Maddison & Greenwood

      Open Controls
      1. The Smudger88
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        Maddison for me

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 1 min ago

          don't think he looked all that good today to be honest.
          greenwood for me.

          Open Controls
          1. Stupendous
            • 8 Years
            4 hours ago

            He could have hauled another day.
            Not a bad first day back imo
            Ready to go v Palace

            Open Controls
    • gart888
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Why aren't more people talking about Bowen? Pretty nailed on up front for an in form attack. Are we just that scared of Chelsea's D?

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        I like him but nobody knows extent of Antonio injury

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          And we all own Lingard already

          Open Controls
        2. gart888
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          Isn't he thought to be out for most of the season?

          Open Controls
          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 26 mins ago

            That’s the rumor

            Open Controls
        3. Keeptrying
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          West Ham fans seem to think that Antonio is out for a bit longer.
          I already got in Bowen for Gundogan for GW32, anything against CHE is a bonus, the fixtures afterwards are quite good.

          Bowen not only is OOP atm, but when you watch a compilation of his first 50 goals for Hull you see that he can score poacher goals and is not scared of being in the midst of the action!

          Open Controls
    • The Smudger88
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      What would you do for transfers? 2FT 2.5 ITB

      Mendy
      Rudiger Coady TAA Veltman
      Salah Raphinha Jota Lingard
      Wood Iheanacho

      Forster Dawson Son Kane

      Thinking of getting rid of Dawson but for who?

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Killitzer
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Why not Targett and prepare have a Villa player for their DGW?

        Open Controls
        1. The Smudger88
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 6 mins ago

          Like the Targett idea, initially was looking at Castagne for the next couple.

          Open Controls
    • Chrisitis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      They removed Tielemans assist which means Nacho is still in the mix?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        No, Evans, Castagne, Vardy

        Open Controls
        1. Chrisitis
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          To get the assist
          Or is it clear he didnt touch it

          Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        Yes his goal stands 🙂

        Open Controls
      3. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        Really? BBC were saying it was a West Brom head that flicked it on ... so maybe no assist. I only caught the last reply as chose an opportune moment to leave the room ... so can’t say for sure if Nacho got the touch ....... few people on here swear he did ....

        Open Controls
    • Danstoke82
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Best 6.5 striker?

      A) Bamford
      B) Watkins

      Thanks in advance?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        A but might do the swap a Rooney to Watkins when they double

        Open Controls
        1. Danstoke82
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          Cheers!

          Open Controls
    • Killitzer
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Evening all. Been behind the curve recently and trying to make up lost ground. Already brought in TAA on FT

      Martinez
      Targett Apz TAA Dallas
      Jota Bruno Lingard
      Bamford Nacho

      Pope Kane Son Bruno Gundo

      1. Save
      2. Gundo ➡️ Traore -4
      3. Something else
      4. WC

      Any feedback would be appreciated!

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        I see your problem, you have 2 x Bruno. I would look at Son to Greenwood.

        Open Controls
    • John wick
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Current team.....
      Sanchez
      Digne burn konsa holding
      Salah bruno periera ling
      Bamford nacho

      Martinez stones kane son

      1ft....
      A.stones to coday or saiss
      B save ft

      Open Controls

