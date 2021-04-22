Vardy and Iheanacho lead Fantasy interest as Leicester host West Brom

Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.1m) lead the Fantasy Premier League interest as Leicester host West Bromwich Albion in Double Gameweek 32.

The former comes into Thursday’s match owned by 19.9% of managers although he shares the spotlight with his strike partner these days.

Vardyy has just four assists and no goals in his last seven Premier League matches, combining those for a total of 28 points, 4.0 per game.

By comparison, Iheanacho has seven goals and 54 points during his last seven outings, 7.7 per game.

Consequently, the Nigerian international has amassed 17.7% worldwide backing and is even featured in the Blank Gameweek 33 captaincy debate. His performance tonight could play a big part in how many trust Iheanacho with the armband against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Double Gameweek 32’s final match is not without its benchings, Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) among the substitutes after a reported niggle coming into the match.

Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) and Luke Thomas (£4.1m) are the wing-backs tonight while James Maddison (£7.2m) looks set for a more advanced central midfield role in front of Ayoze Pérez (£6.0m) and Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m).

West Bromwich Albion are unchanged from the side that beat Southampton in Gameweek 31.

Callum Robinson (£5.2m) and Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m) lead the line with Matheus Pereira (£5.4m), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) and Matt Phillips (£5.1m) in support.

Double Gameweek 32 Line-ups

Leicester City XI (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Söyüncü; Thomas, Tielemans, Ndidi, Castagne; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy.

West Bromwich Albion XI (4-1-3-2): Johnstone; C Townsend, O’Shea, Bartley, Furlong; Yokuslu; M Pereira, Maitland-Niles, M Phillips; C Robinson, Diagne.

