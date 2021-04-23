Calvert-Lewin returns as Arsenal face Everton without key personnel

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m) is back in the Everton line-up following his recent injury.
Facing Arsenal tonight, the mid-price Fantasy Premier League forward makes his first start since the Gameweek 30 draw with Crystal Palace.
The England international is joined in Everton’s attack by Richarlison (£7.8m) who has not directly involved himself in his team’s goals since a four-match scoring streak between Gameweeks 24 and 26.
James Rodríguez (£7.7m) and Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) have been in better form and start again tonight.
The Colombian international has a goal and assist in the last four while former Reading midfielder Sigurdsson netted twice in the 2-2 draw with Spurs.
Michael Keane (£5.1m) is missing from defence tonight, making for a centre-back pairing of Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) and Mason Holgate (£4.8m) while Lucas Digne (£6.1m) and Seamus Coleman (£4.8m) staff the flanks of defence.
In the absence of Kieran Tierney (£5.2m), Granit Xhaka (£5.2m) appears to be at left-back for Arsenal tonight, despite a place on the bench for Cédric (£4.6m).
On the other side of Rob Holding (£4.2m) and Pablo Marí (£4.4m), Calum Chambers (£4.5m) returns to the side at right-back.
Dani Ceballos (£4.7m) and Thomas Partey (£4.9m) are in the holding midfield roles tonight with an attacking-midfield trio of Bukayo Saka (£5.1m), Emile Smith Rowe (£4.2m) and Nicolas Pépé (£7.6m) in support of Eddie Nketiah (£5.3m).
Blank Gameweek 33 Line-ups
Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Xhaka, Marí, Holding, Chambers; Ceballos, Partey; Pépé, Smith Rowe, Saka; Nketiah.
Everton XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Digne, Holgate, Godfrey, Coleman; Sigurdsson, A Gomes, Allan; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Rodríguez.
GW33 'professional' watch:
Fabio Borges: Kane to Vardy, Salah (c)
https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/440328/event/33
Magnus Carlsen: -4, Alonso + Lookman to Castagne + Jota, Salah (c)
https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/76862/event/33
Ville Ronka: Kane to Vardy, Salah (c)
https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/617620/event/33
Jay Egersdorff: Dias to Castagne, Salah (c)
https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/259780/event/33
Mark Sutherns: Son to Salah, Salah (c)
https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/194/event/33
Lateriser: -4, Cancelo + Son to TAA + Greenwood, Iheanacho (c)
https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/55085/event/33
Jan Sienkiewicz: Phillips + Son to TAA + Trossard, Vardy (c)
https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/3904/event/33
Darren Wiles: Gundogan + Son to Greenwood + Maddison, Salah (c)
https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/1331101/event/33
Stephen Harrap: -4, Phillips + Son to Robertson + Maddison, Salah (c)
https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/1191/event/33
Tom Stephenson: Alonso + Raphinha to Veltman + Lingard, Salah (c)
https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/129818/event/33
Andy LTFPL: Alonso to Konsa, Salah (c)
https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/40/event/33
Pandin Bruyne (OR #1): -4, Cresswell + Neto + Lacazette to Veltman + Trossard + Vardy, Vardy (c)
https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/10811/event/33
Fudgy 😉 : save FT, Salah (c)
https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/32812/event/33
Good luck all!