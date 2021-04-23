Calvert-Lewin returns as Arsenal face Everton without key personnel

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m) is back in the Everton line-up following his recent injury.

Facing Arsenal tonight, the mid-price Fantasy Premier League forward makes his first start since the Gameweek 30 draw with Crystal Palace.

The England international is joined in Everton’s attack by Richarlison (£7.8m) who has not directly involved himself in his team’s goals since a four-match scoring streak between Gameweeks 24 and 26.

James Rodríguez (£7.7m) and Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) have been in better form and start again tonight.

The Colombian international has a goal and assist in the last four while former Reading midfielder Sigurdsson netted twice in the 2-2 draw with Spurs.

Michael Keane (£5.1m) is missing from defence tonight, making for a centre-back pairing of Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) and Mason Holgate (£4.8m) while Lucas Digne (£6.1m) and Seamus Coleman (£4.8m) staff the flanks of defence.

In the absence of Kieran Tierney (£5.2m), Granit Xhaka (£5.2m) appears to be at left-back for Arsenal tonight, despite a place on the bench for Cédric (£4.6m).

On the other side of Rob Holding (£4.2m) and Pablo Marí (£4.4m), Calum Chambers (£4.5m) returns to the side at right-back.

Dani Ceballos (£4.7m) and Thomas Partey (£4.9m) are in the holding midfield roles tonight with an attacking-midfield trio of Bukayo Saka (£5.1m), Emile Smith Rowe (£4.2m) and Nicolas Pépé (£7.6m) in support of Eddie Nketiah (£5.3m).

Blank Gameweek 33 Line-ups

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Xhaka, Marí, Holding, Chambers; Ceballos, Partey; Pépé, Smith Rowe, Saka; Nketiah.

Everton XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Digne, Holgate, Godfrey, Coleman; Sigurdsson, A Gomes, Allan; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Rodríguez.

