Dugout Discussion April 24

Burn benched as Brighton travel to already-relegated Sheff Utd

Dan Burn (£4.2m) is on the bench as Brighton travel to Sheffield United in Blank Gameweek 33.

The budget defender played a full 90 minutes in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea, coming away with a fifth clean sheet of the campaign.

That was his first start since his Gameweek 28 injury and it looks as if Graham Potter is taking no chances with his fitness for this one, even with Ben White (£4.5m) suspended.

Joël Veltman (£4.4m) forms part of the back-three with Adam Webster (£4.3m) and Lewis Dunk (£4.9m), who has 31 points in his last five matches thanks to a goal, three clean sheets and five bonus.

Jakub Moder (£5.0m) and Pascal Groß (£5.8m) are in the wing-back roles tonight while Leandro Trossard (£5.7m) features alongside forwards Neal Maupay (£6.0m) and Danny Welbeck (£5.5m).

The Belgian has two double-figure hauls in his last five Premier League appearances while Sheffield United have conceded 13 goals in their last five.

Rhian Brewster (£4.3m) remains the most popular Sheffield United asset with 5.2% worldwide ownership and he makes his second successive start against Brighton, lining up alongside David McGoldrick (£5.2m).

Blank Gameweek 33 Line-ups

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; K Bryan, Egan, Baldock; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Osborn, Bogle; McGoldrick, Brewster.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (3-4-1-2): R Sánchez; Webster, Dunk, Veltman; Moder, Lallana, Bissouma, Groß; Trossard; Maupay, Welbeck.

Blank Gameweek 33 so far…

Timo Werner (£9.2m) scored the only goal of Chelsea’s 1-0 win over West Ham, his first in the Premier League since Gameweek 24.

Ben Chilwell (£5.8m), who continues to keep Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) out of the side, got the assist in a closely-fought battle for the top four.

Chelsea got back to their clean-sheet securing ways as Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) and César Azpilicueta (£5.9m) returned to the starting XI, although the former lost one of his points from a stoppage-time yellow card for time wasting.

Jesse Lingard’s (£6.6m) run of reliable FPL delivery came to an end at the London Stadium, the scene of his first blank since Gameweek 23.

That means he has now gone two matches without an attacking return from open play since Aaron Cresswell (£5.7m) sustained a hamstring injury.

Bonus points

  • 3 – Ben Chilwell
  • 2 – Antonio Rüdiger
  • 1 – Thiago Silva
247 Comments
  1. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    offside

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Phew

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Correct call

      Open Controls
    3. DeadStar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I thought the ball had to go forward?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        The player needs to be behind the ball when it's played. You just don't see it happening like this too often.

        Open Controls
      2. DeadStar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Ignore me I’m wrong.

        Open Controls
  2. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Molder G
    Scully A

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Smoking man ruled it offside

      Open Controls
  3. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Brewster off for Burke

    Open Controls
    1. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Another PB equalling FPL score for Brewster. Consistent.

      Open Controls
  4. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Gross and Moder off for Connelly and Jahanbahsbsbxbdhs

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      You spelled Connolly wrong

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Damn it knew there was something wrong.

        Open Controls
  5. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    I laughed when I saw my rival started Bissouma .

    Not laughing anymore

    Open Controls
    1. Les Bleus
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I don’t get it.

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Looks the most likely for Brighton

        Open Controls
        1. Les Bleus
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Ah gotcha

          Open Controls
  6. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    I need this season to end. Fed up with it now.

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Gonna call you Fudgy 2.0

      Breathe my man

      Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Great rank though

      Open Controls
  7. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Worth doing Jota to Greenwood?

    Have just now the exact funds

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      What do you do if Greenwood gets injured tomorrow?

      Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      58 mins ago

      Don't do it.

      I did DCL to Lacazette on saturday.
      Lacazette got injured on sunday.

      Open Controls
    3. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      I'm about to ask this. Keep Jota or switch to Greenwood.

      Their stats are almost the same over last four gameweeks but Greenwood could score.

      Open Controls
      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Manchester United also still in UEL. That's probably another reason for not to make a switch yet.

        Have UEL / UCL got suspended? I saw it somewhere when the news of Super League announced.

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          No...

          Open Controls
          1. NATSTER
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            Thank you. That means United may give priority in UEL for trophy too.

            Open Controls
            1. The Suspended One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Ole never rotates

              Open Controls
              1. NATSTER
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Right. I forgot this.

                Open Controls
                1. The Suspended One
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  I don’t generally buy Greenwood being nailed. I do expect him to play vs Liverpool.

                  Open Controls
    4. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      Reasonable to wait after all, United fixtures ain’t looking that great after all too

      Open Controls
    5. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      Yes, Jota is a trap. Still trying to prise my ankle free.

      Open Controls
  8. REDMOND IN SANDALS
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      what is Maupay's goal/XG ratio again?

      Open Controls
    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Maupay is so consistent.

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 9 Years
        57 mins ago

        Still has more goals than Firmino and Werner

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          56 mins ago

          I never said Werner wasn't consistent either!

          Open Controls
          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            54 mins ago

            You are triggering me...!

            Open Controls
        2. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          55 mins ago

          So does mcgoldrick...

          Open Controls
    • acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Key players or teams to look.at on WC34?

      TAA Salah
      Watkins Nacho Kane
      Bruno Greenwood
      Some Everton Wolves
      Best keeper?

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Beware of blank 36

        Open Controls
        1. acidicleo
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Wish I didn't waste my FH for nothing...
          But have BB left for potential double..

          Open Controls
          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Will be a balancing act between 35/36

            Open Controls
      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Just get Martinez as GK.

        Open Controls
    • Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      When the hell are we going to hear confirmation on DGW 35/BGW 36?

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Hopefully before deadline

        Open Controls
      2. HonestBlatter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Next week

        Open Controls
    • Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Brighton are another one of those teams whose defenders get CS and BAPs when they're buried deep on your bench and then blank whenever you start them.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        True

        Open Controls
      2. The Red Devil
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        always

        Open Controls
    • Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Typical Brighton. The week you need their players to turn up.....

      Open Controls
      1. MMN
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        If only that were also true for the week ppl went triple Brighton in the blank and they hauled ...

        Open Controls
      2. Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        35 mins ago

        Remind me of Wigan from a few years ago. They'd always produce some ridiculous performance against a top side and then get beat by West Brom at home the following week.

        Open Controls
      3. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        34 mins ago

        When i needed them veltman Trossard and dunk got me 44 points in one week

        Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Played Veltman & benched Rüdiger sums up my season

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        But . . . why??

        Open Controls
      2. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Hmmmmm.

        Open Controls
      3. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Played, Trent, Pereira, Shaw & Veltman

        Believed WHU would score with a Lingz on fire

        Open Controls
    • REDMOND IN SANDALS
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        at least i didn't get trossard so that's something

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          It's still early if you start now!

          Open Controls
      • Royal5
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Top 100k avg anyone?

        Open Controls
        1. AlternativeB
            6 mins ago

            This round?

            Open Controls
          • NATSTER
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            20.66

            Open Controls
        2. Garth Marenghi
          • 4 Years
          49 mins ago

          Do we know why Diogo only played 57 minutes today?

          Open Controls

