Burn benched as Brighton travel to already-relegated Sheff Utd

Dan Burn (£4.2m) is on the bench as Brighton travel to Sheffield United in Blank Gameweek 33.

The budget defender played a full 90 minutes in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea, coming away with a fifth clean sheet of the campaign.

That was his first start since his Gameweek 28 injury and it looks as if Graham Potter is taking no chances with his fitness for this one, even with Ben White (£4.5m) suspended.

Joël Veltman (£4.4m) forms part of the back-three with Adam Webster (£4.3m) and Lewis Dunk (£4.9m), who has 31 points in his last five matches thanks to a goal, three clean sheets and five bonus.

Jakub Moder (£5.0m) and Pascal Groß (£5.8m) are in the wing-back roles tonight while Leandro Trossard (£5.7m) features alongside forwards Neal Maupay (£6.0m) and Danny Welbeck (£5.5m).

The Belgian has two double-figure hauls in his last five Premier League appearances while Sheffield United have conceded 13 goals in their last five.

Rhian Brewster (£4.3m) remains the most popular Sheffield United asset with 5.2% worldwide ownership and he makes his second successive start against Brighton, lining up alongside David McGoldrick (£5.2m).

Blank Gameweek 33 Line-ups

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; K Bryan, Egan, Baldock; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Osborn, Bogle; McGoldrick, Brewster.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (3-4-1-2): R Sánchez; Webster, Dunk, Veltman; Moder, Lallana, Bissouma, Groß; Trossard; Maupay, Welbeck.

Blank Gameweek 33 so far…

Timo Werner (£9.2m) scored the only goal of Chelsea’s 1-0 win over West Ham, his first in the Premier League since Gameweek 24.

Ben Chilwell (£5.8m), who continues to keep Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) out of the side, got the assist in a closely-fought battle for the top four.

Chelsea got back to their clean-sheet securing ways as Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) and César Azpilicueta (£5.9m) returned to the starting XI, although the former lost one of his points from a stoppage-time yellow card for time wasting.

Jesse Lingard’s (£6.6m) run of reliable FPL delivery came to an end at the London Stadium, the scene of his first blank since Gameweek 23.

That means he has now gone two matches without an attacking return from open play since Aaron Cresswell (£5.7m) sustained a hamstring injury.

Bonus points

3 – Ben Chilwell

2 – Antonio Rüdiger

1 – Thiago Silva

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT