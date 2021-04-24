492
Dugout Discussion April 24

Mendy and Azpilicueta return for Chelsea as Tuchel benches Havertz

492 Comments
Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) and César Azpilicueta (£5.9m) are back in the Chelsea side as they travel to West Ham in Blank Gameweek 33.

Both key defenders were absent from the starting XI for the 0-0 draw with Brighton on Tuesday, the latter ending his run of having played every Premier League minute under Thomas Tuchel.

Against the Hammers, Azpilicueta is joined in the team by Thiago Silva (£5.6m), Antonio Rüdiger (£4.7m) and Andreas Christensen (£4.7m), the latter claiming more clean sheets than any other Chelsea defender in the last six matches (five).

Their involvement today means a rare foray onto the right-hand side of Chelsea’s four-man midfield for Azpilicueta while, at left wing-back, Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) keeps Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) out of the team again.

Kai Havertz (£8.2m) is on the bench this afternoon for the second time in the last four matches.

Timo Werner (£9.2m) comes back in for his first start since Gameweek 30 with Mason Mount (£7.3m) and Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) either side of him, the latter Chelsea’s top-scorer in the last four matches (three goals).

West Ham remain without Aaron Cresswell (£5.7m) and Arthur Masuaku (£4.3m) while Craig Dawson‘s (£4.5m) suspension means starts for Fabian Balbuena (£4.1m) and Ryan Fredericks (£4.2m).

Michail Antonio‘s (£6.4m) continued absence means Jesse Lingard (£6.6m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.0m) lead the West Ham attack with Pablo Fornals (£5.8m) at number 10.

Blank Gameweek 33 Line-ups

West Ham United XI (3-4-1-2): Fabianski; Ogbonna, Diop, Balbuena; Fredericks, Noble, Soucek, Coufal; Fornals; Lingard, Bowen.

Chelsea (3-4-3): E Mendy; Rudiger, T Silva, Christensen; Chilwell, Jorginho, Kanté, Azpilicueta; Mount, Werner, Pulisic.

Elsewhere in Blank Gameweek 33

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) earned his Blank Gameweek 33 points quickly on Saturday lunchtime as he netted in the third minute of Liverpool’s meeting with Newcastle.

However, the encounter proved to be a rather frustrating one for those in possession of the Reds’ assets considering they should have won by a big scoreline.

Sadio Mané (£11.7m) and Diogo Jota (£7.1m) missed a string of chances with the latter coming off in the 58th minute and missing out on a clean sheet point in the process.

His team-mates came close to securing a shut-out against Newcastle but a late Joe Willock (£4.7m) goal wiped it off the board.

Callum Wilson (£6.5m) also put the ball in the net minutes before but had his effort ruled out for a handball.

Bonus points

  • 3 – Martin Dubravka
  • 2 – Andrew Robertson
  • 1 – Alisson, Joe Willock
Arsenal’s FPL defenders denied clean sheet by freak own goal in Everton defeat
How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Blank Gameweek 33

  1. Mr. O'Connell
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Mount class again for no FPL points

    Open Controls
    1. AMBELLINA PRISE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      I have him, apologies

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Same. Can't even be pissed off tbh, he's class. Points will come.

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Doubtful. I don't think he's an FPL points getter in Tuchels set up.

          Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Should've had 4 assists this game. So sad

      Last game for Mason next GW then its on to Maddison or Lingard

      Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Top player ... but doesn’t look like FPL volcano sadly.

      Open Controls
  2. tbos83
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Oh ffs Mendy

      Open Controls
    • Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      I can understand Kavanaugh's perspective there.

      After looking at the rules, endangering an opponent because you lost control (follow through of the kick was out of control) is still meant to be a red, soooo I guess it's justifiable.

      The issue is the wording of the rule. "Endangering" is very subjective, and every ref has a different understanding of that word. If Chilwell broke his leg there then would that be a red card offense?

      Open Controls
      1. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Makes no difference whether Chilwell breaks his leg or not, cards shouldn't be handed out based on the outcome. It was either an offence or it wasn't. In my opinion clearing the ball is not an offence

        Open Controls
        1. Sharkytect
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Agreed. Son got sent off for a freak tackle last season when his opponent (gomes) broke his leg. The ref was gonna book son but then changed it to a red when he saw the damaged leg. Not after seeing a replay. Different punishment for the same tackle.

          Open Controls
          1. Sharkytect
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            (This shouldn't happen)

            Open Controls
      2. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Second non red of the week. Just get out VAR. Just get out.

        Open Controls
    • Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Mendy Azpi Rudi Triple finally!!!!!

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Good for you ... genuinely

        Open Controls
    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Tammy wastes Mount assist.

      Full time.

      Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Lingard blank and Rudiger cleanie, GET IN I can breathe

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Happy for that balance

        Open Controls
    • Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Brewster time

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        OMG Brewster to ruin Brighton defence buyers ...

        Open Controls
    • Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Lingard was due...

      Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Is that 2 juicy ones for Rudiger too?!

      Open Controls
    • chesterCITY
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Beautiful Rudiger with another Beautiful CS.

        Open Controls
      • EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Moyes ignored the referee, shook hands with other officials.

        Open Controls
      • The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Jota > Siggy?

        Pretty good schedule, dgw 35 and not a blank gw 36.

        Open Controls
        1. The Invincibles
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          I'm thinking Siggy or even Bowen. Would be a West Ham double up on attack as I own Lingard, but their fixtures till the end of the season are really good and he's playing up front.

          Open Controls
        2. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Everton are the most underwhelming over achieving team this year ... so yeah, stick him in, bound to deliver more than the hickey player posing as a footballer Diogo Joker.

          Open Controls
      • TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Rudiger and Mendy paying me back somewhat after last weeks disaster

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          Rudi had 7 last GW.

          Open Controls
          1. TheDragon
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Benched him for Dias didn’t I.

            I’m great at FPL 🙂

            Open Controls
        2. Milkman Bruno
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            I played last week and benched this week

            Open Controls
          • Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            This.

            Open Controls
        3. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          Rudiger was a good purchase a few weeks back, especially with lack of funds to spend in the back.

          Open Controls
        4. TheDragon
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          Salah is up to 2 bonus points!!!

          Open Controls
          1. Milkman Bruno
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              Carrier pigeon?

              Open Controls
              1. TheDragon
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 32 mins ago

                I’ve not spent all day on here - shocking I know

                Open Controls
                1. Milkman Bruno
                    2 hours, 31 mins ago

                    How dare you ? I just log on and post sarcastic comments to fit in really. My apologies. 😉

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ginkapo FPL
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 29 mins ago

                      Keep up the good work

                      Open Controls
                      1. Milkman Bruno
                          2 hours, 27 mins ago

                          That’s the spirit

                          Open Controls
                  • chesterCITY
                      2 hours, 31 mins ago

                      on the move

                      Open Controls
                    • My heart goes Salalalalah
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      GTFO

                      Open Controls
                  • KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 32 mins ago

                    To be taken off with the final adjs after Sheff game

                    Open Controls
                  • The Invincibles
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 26 mins ago

                    All 3 now!

                    Open Controls
                    1. TheDragon
                      • 3 Years
                      2 hours, 23 mins ago

                      Sadly dubrevka is way ahead

                      Open Controls
                2. gooberman
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 11 mins ago

                  FFS Mendy booking. Only 5pts now. Watch Martinez concede 2 and still get 3-4pts. I guess this is the issue with Mendy.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Qaiss
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 5 mins ago

                    Only 5 pts instead of 6. First world problems.

                    Open Controls
                    1. gooberman
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      3 hours, 4 mins ago

                      5th minute of injury time though. So needless.

                      Open Controls
                  2. Eh, just one more thing ...
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 48 mins ago

                    Wow. More stressful typing that heart wrenching message than it was worth surely.

                    Open Controls
                3. Milkman Bruno
                    3 hours, 11 mins ago

                    Benched double Chelsea defence

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dreaming of glory
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 31 mins ago

                      Same! After the last 3 weeks this means no cleans from mendy since I got him in 29 & taa lost his cs in 96th min.

                      Need veltman to get a cs to make up for lost rudiger points now, was a ballsey call as rival had double Chelsea def and I thought they would concede. Tried to be too smart clearly

                      Open Controls
                      1. Milkman Bruno
                          2 hours, 28 mins ago

                          I took a -8. Kane, Digne and Cancelo to Vardy, Trent and Castagne. Then played Shaw, Trent and Castagne and benched Digne and Rudiger and Mendy.

                          Open Controls
                      2. El Presidente
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        2 hours, 27 mins ago

                        You can't complain, how on earth you bench the best defense in the league???

                        Open Controls
                        1. Milkman Bruno
                            2 hours, 23 mins ago

                            Well, the obvious reason really. My other players had better fixtures ?

                            Open Controls
                        2. Eh, just one more thing ...
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          2 hours, 17 mins ago

                          Prob best keeping that to yourself. But as you haven’t I can recommend the Kleenex with added Alo Vera as you’ll no doubt rattle through a few boxes of tissues

                          Open Controls
                      3. SHOWSTOPPERRR
                        • 3 Years
                        3 hours, 10 mins ago

                        Started Shaw veltman coady ahead of Rudiger especially I was starting mendy lingard..Not a bad decision right regardless of what others do?

                        Open Controls
                        1. TheDragon
                          • 3 Years
                          2 hours, 31 mins ago

                          Perfectly reasonable decision

                          Open Controls
                        2. Eh, just one more thing ...
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          2 hours, 18 mins ago

                          Sensible enough ...

                          Open Controls
                        3. Ruth_NZ
                          • 6 Years
                          2 hours, 8 mins ago

                          I'd have benched Lingard. In fact I did bench Lingard. 🙂

                          Open Controls
                      4. Mweene
                        • 7 Years
                        3 hours, 9 mins ago

                        Would like an explanation for how Robertson lost those BPs.

                        Finding it increasingly hard to believe that these highly captained players keep sneaking BPs late in the day by coincidence.

                        Open Controls
                        1. El Presidente
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          2 hours, 25 mins ago

                          Well deserved Salah was Liverpool's best player

                          Open Controls
                          1. Bushwhacker
                            • 1 Year
                            2 hours, 5 mins ago

                            Only player.

                            Open Controls
                      5. Finding Timo
                          3 hours, 9 mins ago

                          Was mendy in bonus points before he got YC?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Phlajo
                            • 2 Years
                            2 hours, 30 mins ago

                            No

                            Open Controls
                          2. FPL_Motty
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            2 hours, 30 mins ago

                            No not really, only 2 saves.

                            Open Controls
                          3. Eh, just one more thing ...
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            2 hours, 19 mins ago

                            Nowhere near.

                            Open Controls
                        • chesterCITY
                            3 hours, 6 mins ago

                            veltman do the trick

                            Open Controls
                          • Mweene
                            • 7 Years
                            3 hours, 3 mins ago

                            Need Iheanacho to score 2+ or this GW could derail my season.

                            Rank has more than doubled so far.

                            Open Controls
                            1. JONALDINHO
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              2 hours, 25 mins ago

                              No Mo?

                              Open Controls
                            2. TheDragon
                              • 3 Years
                              2 hours, 24 mins ago

                              He should def get minimum 2 points so you’ll be fine

                              Open Controls
                            3. Eh, just one more thing ...
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              2 hours, 19 mins ago

                              That’s what happens when you triple captain your mum.

                              Open Controls
                            4. Bushwhacker
                              • 1 Year
                              2 hours, 4 mins ago

                              Your season is already great. You cannot derail your season by benching the entire squad the rest of the way.

                              Open Controls
                            5. Wet Knee Houston
                              • 7 Years
                              1 hour, 47 mins ago

                              So far you've had blanks from players with 63%, 73% and 84% in the top 10k (i assume not much different percentages in top 1k), so not a big deal, plus Salah (9) 148.5% against you, again not a big deal. 4/12 against 6/12 average, so the drop is likely temporary and irrelevant, as you very well know 😛

                              Open Controls
                          • Ramboros
                            • 9 Years
                            3 hours, 2 mins ago

                            Kind of fishy by OPTA to add a key pass on Salah in a situation where Mané clearly loses the ball while trying to dribble past Dubravka. No shot given to Mané in the statistics, but somehow Salah gets a key pass and a big chance created. That's a strict contradiction to their definitions.

                            Open Controls
                            1. JONALDINHO
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              2 hours, 23 mins ago

                              Are you suggesting Mark paid OPTA to add 1 key pass to Salah’s stats in order to boost him to 2 baps in order to increase his rank by 0.5% then you are absolutely correct

                              Open Controls
                            2. mynameisq
                              • 7 Years
                              2 hours, 13 mins ago

                              Does the key pass only count if the receiving player shoots?

                              Open Controls
                          • Little Red Lacazette
                            • 4 Years
                            3 hours ago

                            Something tells me should have played Sanchez over Emi.

                            Open Controls
                            1. TheDragon
                              • 3 Years
                              2 hours, 21 mins ago

                              Brighton definitely higher clean sheet probability

                              It’s just for Martinez a clean sheet is normally 9-10 points whereas it’s 6 for Sanchez.

                              Very close decision I think

                              Open Controls
                            2. Eh, just one more thing ...
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              2 hours, 21 mins ago

                              Something tells me should have played EMI over Sanchez.

                              Open Controls
                          • Bushwhacker
                            • 1 Year
                            2 hours, 40 mins ago

                            I do love Moyes at times, experience, measured, doesn't make a massive thing of it but points out the referee is a complete clown still.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Duke Silver ☑
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              1 hour, 57 mins ago

                              Yeah I liked his interview. Could tell he was pished off but kept calm all things considering.

                              Open Controls

