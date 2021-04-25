Kane fit to start in EFL Cup final as De Bruyne returns

Harry Kane (£11.8m) has made a swift recovery from an ankle injury and starts for Tottenham Hotspur in this afternoon’s EFL Cup final.

The Spurs striker, sold in his droves in Fantasy Premier League this week, leads the line for the Lilywhites but there is no place for Gareth Bale (£9.1m) in Ryan Mason’s starting XI.

Both of these clubs are, of course, without a Premier League fixture in Gameweek 33 as a result of their involvement in this cup tie at Wembley.

They return to FPL duties next weekend with appealing fixtures: Spurs at home to Sheffield United, City away at Crystal Palace.

Seven of the most-sold players of the current Gameweek are from today’s finalists, with Kane suffering more transfers out than any other player.

Other than Kane for Bale, Mason’s only other change to his starting XI sees Harry Winks (£5.1m) brought in from the cold at the expense of Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m).

Pep Guardiola has been busier, making six changes from City’s midweek Premier League win at Aston Villa.

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) and Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) are both fit, the former back in the side and the latter among the substitutes.

Zack Steffen (£4.4m), Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m), Joao Cancelo (£5.9m), Fernandinho (£5.4m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.1m) are the other returnees.

Ederson (£6.1m), Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m), Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m), Rodrigo (£5.3m), Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) are benched, with John Stones (£5.1m) suspended.

Stones will also miss out in Gameweeks 34 and 35.

Manchester City XI: Steffen, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Højbjerg, Winks, Lo Celso, Lucas Moura, Son, Kane.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT