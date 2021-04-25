450
Dugout Discussion April 25

Kane fit to start in EFL Cup final as De Bruyne returns

450 Comments
Share

Harry Kane (£11.8m) has made a swift recovery from an ankle injury and starts for Tottenham Hotspur in this afternoon’s EFL Cup final.

The Spurs striker, sold in his droves in Fantasy Premier League this week, leads the line for the Lilywhites but there is no place for Gareth Bale (£9.1m) in Ryan Mason’s starting XI.

Both of these clubs are, of course, without a Premier League fixture in Gameweek 33 as a result of their involvement in this cup tie at Wembley.

They return to FPL duties next weekend with appealing fixtures: Spurs at home to Sheffield United, City away at Crystal Palace.

Seven of the most-sold players of the current Gameweek are from today’s finalists, with Kane suffering more transfers out than any other player.

De Bruyne set for scan ahead of DGW32 match as Chelsea book place in FA Cup final

Other than Kane for Bale, Mason’s only other change to his starting XI sees Harry Winks (£5.1m) brought in from the cold at the expense of Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m).

Pep Guardiola has been busier, making six changes from City’s midweek Premier League win at Aston Villa.

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) and Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) are both fit, the former back in the side and the latter among the substitutes.

Zack Steffen (£4.4m), Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m), Joao Cancelo (£5.9m), Fernandinho (£5.4m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.1m) are the other returnees.

Ederson (£6.1m), Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m), Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m), Rodrigo (£5.3m), Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) are benched, with John Stones (£5.1m) suspended.

Stones will also miss out in Gameweeks 34 and 35.

Manchester City XI: Steffen, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Højbjerg, Winks, Lo Celso, Lucas Moura, Son, Kane.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

450 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Scholes Out Forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Spurs needs a new defence and a new midfield...

    Yikes

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      And a new striker in the Summer 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Dont think anyone will pay the 150M Levy will be demanding for Kane, at least no club should pay that much in the Covid era

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Wouldn’t rule it out

          Open Controls
        2. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          No one has the money on the face of it but Spurs have the worst debt problem of all the ESL clubs so it's not impossible. Over I billion in debt as it stands and that will increase

          Open Controls
      2. chesterCITY
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          second striker, may be Dybala next season.

          Open Controls
          1. Would Ed Woodward
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Good one.

            Open Controls
      3. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        and a centre forwards who's more than half fit.

        Open Controls
      4. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Sell their attack and goalkeeper and they might be able to afford it or at least keep their debt under 1.5 billion.

        Open Controls
      5. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Ndombele, Sissoko and Hojberg are good enough. They just need a new centre back pairing

        Open Controls
        1. Scholes Out Forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Yeah thats true, they just need to be able to handle the press better. They panic so much and pass it back or hoof it

          Open Controls
          1. JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            That’s down to management. Ndombele is probably the most press resistant player in the league. With Kane and Son’s partnership too they have the quality. If Tuchel was at Spurs instead of Chelsea you’d see the difference

            Open Controls
        2. CBonci
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          They do need a CB upgrade. No stability. And they don’t have fullbacks/wingbacks who can defend. Aurier and Doherty haven’t convinced. Reg and Davies meh. Reg has potential though for sure.

          Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Son sighting.

      Open Controls
    3. Bookkeeper
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Pep buys trophies

      Open Controls
      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        He’s a class above the rest...

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          30 mins ago

          For sure. England is lucky to witness such classy pep football.. i dont think many managers out there would be able to produce this even with the same amount of investments

          Open Controls
          1. Thomas Magnum
            • 5 Years
            24 mins ago

            People don’t understand how hard it would be to keep a squad motivated and successful for as long as Pep has.
            Managers genuinely have no response but to play almost every man behind the ball and hope to score on the counter against them. Just shows you how dominate every city performance is, and the score line and stats show it.
            Having money and resources is good and all but means nothing if you don’t spend it properly, as he has done for years.
            People should just sit back and enjoy the weekly clinics whilst they last

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              Yes the attention to detail in the city play is incredible when u watch them regularly and closely. Wish he stays in the pl for as long as possible

              Open Controls
            2. mynameisq
              • 7 Years
              just now

              I disagree, most people appreciate that and he's achieved insane things we just don't put it over achieving things with a lesser side, other than a Messi blessed barca his time at bayern was a failure in Europe, at city thus far again failure in Europe

              Open Controls
      2. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        59 mins ago

        So many managers have tried "buying" trophies in english football. They usually have a good year but quickly run out of ideas even with investments

        This level of dominance hasnt been seen in england for a long long time. How many domestic trophies has pep won now its getting ridiculous. Investments alone dont guarantee such consistency

        Open Controls
        1. Bookkeeper
          • 4 Years
          58 mins ago

          who?

          Open Controls
        2. mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          51 mins ago

          Nobody has spent like this other than Chelsea who pretty much had a similar period of dominance, he can field 3 separate teams in the competitions for godsake. He's one of the best yes but I simply cannot put his achievements over someone like klopp, even early mourinho with inter and Porto

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            16 mins ago

            I agree what klopp has done is even more incredible becuase he's done it for a good 3 years

            Chelsea havent been able to put two good seasons together since 2006

            Even the other city managers spent a ridiculous amount relative to the spendings of their time. Nobody has come close to this.

            Its one thing having a ridiculously good solitary achievement like ranieri with leicester, moirinho with porto but if its that easy to dominate for so long we would have seen other city or chelsea teams have a proper 4 year run such as this

            Open Controls
            1. mynameisq
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              Sorry but that ignores that those early city spenders were building the club, signings like silva Hart kompany aguero yaya, they had money yes but not the real pull and hadn't been established, so peps continuation of that spend has just seen them win more cups but not the champions league

              Again I think pep isba legend, and one of the best, his teams play amazing football and are so consistent but I can't deny that he can just buy a player for 40m and bench him a whole season if he wants and then buy a new one, nobody else can do that other than Chelsea and I do think they had a period of dominance these past 15 years. Maybe not quite as consistent as pep with the cups but they did better in Europe

              Open Controls
              1. mynameisq
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                And what klopp did with dortmund- champs final and league titles, pep has never done. Granted he shouldn't go to a lesser team for no reason but still, that's more impressive to me than winning lots of cups by having 3 squads worth of players that should be challenging for the title- the consistency is still impressive I'm not slating

                Just saying I rate klopp dortmund, klopp what he's done at Liverpool higher, hell I rate mou Porto and inter higher.

                The key pep failure is lack of champions league at bayern, without Messi he couldn't even do what klopp did with Liverpool and mou did for Porto and inter

                Open Controls
      3. Forza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        58 mins ago

        The vast majority of trophies are won by teams who spend loads. Pep's still better than the managers of those teams.

        Open Controls
        1. Bookkeeper
          • 4 Years
          57 mins ago

          never did it with a mid table club with limited resources. No great for me.

          Open Controls
          1. Forza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            52 mins ago

            He's never been at a mid-table club because he's always been above that level.

            If he went to Everton instead of Ancelotti and won 5 trophies in 5 seasons, Pep's critics would still be saying "yeah, but has he taken a league 2 club to the top?!?!?!". Then if he did that, people would be saying "yeah, but did he win a World Cup with San Marino?!?!?!?!". He just can't win over some people, and it's good that he's not trying to.

            Open Controls
            1. Bookkeeper
              • 4 Years
              50 mins ago

              critics wouldn't be saying that. That's a really poor attempt from you.

              Open Controls
              1. Forza
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                20 mins ago

                I was just exaggerating my point that some people are overzealously contrarian, and managers shouldn't deliberately make their jobs 100 times harder just to appease those arguments.

                Open Controls
                1. Thomas Magnum
                  • 5 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Exactly, why would he even care to do it at a smaller club. At the end of the day you win the same trophy no matter who it is you’re coaching

                  Open Controls
      4. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        48 mins ago

        Pep is a great and a legend, but he has basically unlimited money and still has only won the league 3/5 since arriving in England, I doubt they would have won this season either without Liverpool crippling injuries

        Champions league has got knocked out be lesser sides consistently since leaving barca too

        A great yes, but for me klopp deserves more credit and mourinhos early work too

        Open Controls
        1. Bookkeeper
          • 4 Years
          41 mins ago

          his two CL trophies were with Barcelona where he had the greatest club player ever playing for him. This player also helped Luis Enrique to a CL trophy and treble that season.

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 7 Years
            just now

            My point exactly, however I disagree with you that hes not a great. Why would he deliberately go to a lesser team

            Open Controls
      5. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        35 mins ago

        Only those who don't really understand modern football disappreciate Pep's achievements.

        Open Controls
    4. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      City 3-0 Spurs - Mourinho
      City 1-0 Spurs - Ryan Mason

      Mourinho = Fraud

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        You missed:

        Spurs 2-0 City

        Open Controls
        1. JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Aggregate 3-2 City.

          Mourinho = Ryan Mason

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            You're pickling and choosing here 🙂

            Spurs - Southampton 5-2 (Mou)
            Spurs - Southampton 2-1 (Mason)

            Open Controls
    5. FPL_Motty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I'm not sure whether we'd have seen a different spurs today if mourinho was still in charge.

      I would also be quite worried as a spurs fan with Mason in charge rest of the season. I think levy is trying to do things on the cheap to save money since he's paying mourinho off. But despite I like Mason as a guy, he hasn't done anything tactically today, changes were delayed and ineffective. He changed nothing when it was going very wrong. A world class manager could have made a difference today.

      City were fantastic but spurs didn't have one serious moment of attack, kind of pathetic really. At least go out with some fight

      Open Controls
      1. CBonci
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        As a Spurs fan I agree with the comment about Mason’s management...but I doubt Spurs would have stood a chance regardless. Even with Mourinho. Maybe they nick an early goal and then City would have inevitably took charge when Spurs sat back.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_Motty
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Oh no I'm not saying you would have done better with mourinho. More a world class temp manager, a benitez etc, someone who's been there done that and just coaches until the end of the season.

          Yeah in fairness I'm not sure how spurs were ever going to beat City today but you would want to at least see something more than they gave today.

          Open Controls
          1. CBonci
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Yeah I think they were too passive in general. Mason up against Pep in his second match juuuuuust a bit of a mismatch.

            Open Controls
      2. circusmonkey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Surely Levy is waiting until the summer to get a manager. On the cheap comment is not warranted.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_Motty
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          He is of course hiring at the end of the season. But you can hire a world class manager for the final games of the season, will cost you but could have made a difference today is my point.

          Open Controls
    6. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Gary Neville: Son's crying 😆

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Going to be more until he moves to a winning team

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          He was the worst player on the pitch

          Open Controls
    7. chesterCITY
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        one cap down two more to go. City we move.

        Open Controls
      • dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        So which Spurs player, if any would you prioritise bringing in for Sheffield United game?

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          K & S

          Open Controls
          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            +1

            Open Controls
        2. CBonci
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Kane & Son. I still have Reg but not confident.

          Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Kane & Son need another club, the so close gang otherwise.
        All this talk of they won’t let Kane go, if he wants out who can stop him, they cannot afford for him to sit on the bench.

        Open Controls
        1. Scholes Out Forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Levy can stop him. Kane is not the type to sit out games even if he's unhappy

          Open Controls
      • Lets Talk About 19 Baby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Its good to see Laporte not being sent off by limp biscuit officials didn’t effect the outcome of this final. Officials throwing a game for money bags City, Corruption on planet earth, no not having that.

        Open Controls
        1. beric
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Tell us more

          Open Controls
      • Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Son Kane Lloris the only players in that club that actually cares

        Open Controls
        1. Would Ed Woodward
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          More than that care, they're just rubbish.

          Open Controls
          1. Scholes Out Forever
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            lol youre blind

            Open Controls
            1. mynameisq
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              I think he meant not only are the other players not caring, they're rubbish too

              Not the players you mentioned are rubbish

              Open Controls
              1. Would Ed Woodward
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Yep, obviously.

                Open Controls
            2. Would Ed Woodward
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              ?

              I meant other players also care but they're just not very good, Dier for example.

              Open Controls
      • Bookkeeper
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        This Spurs side under Ryan Mason look ineffective, is Kane required if they can't create chances?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_Motty
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Sheffield utd aren't city

          Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Martinez
        Rüdiger, Pereira, Trent
        Lingz, Bruno, Son, Salah
        Nacho, Watkins, Kane

        Button, Jota, Shaw, Veltman

        Don’t like Jota on the bench but pulled off too many times!
        Bench look correct?

        Open Controls
        1. Utopsis
          • 1 Year
          44 mins ago

          Don't like Shaw on the bench, maybe swap Watkins for him

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            26 mins ago

            Playing Pool so might not get CS

            Open Controls
            1. Utopsis
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              He's similar to Trent - don't play him for his CSs, he creates so many chances from open play and set pieces

              Open Controls
      • The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Didn't see the game, 21-2 in shots.. Damn. Were Spurs that bad?

        Open Controls
        1. KAALI_DAAL
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Very

            Open Controls
        2. Forza Papac
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          xG
          City 2.82
          Spurs 0.04

          Open Controls
          1. The Train Driver
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Wow!

            Open Controls
          2. FPL_Motty
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            Lol spurs xg didn't change from 1st half. How bad

            Open Controls
          3. JBG
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Mourinhos defensive tactics today killed them.

            Open Controls
        3. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Crikey - Son is distraught. How many tears is Levy liable for?

          Open Controls
          1. Thomas Magnum
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            He needs to leave ASAP. Just look at his trophies won, he deserves a better legacy.

            Open Controls
        4. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Every season it is the same story for me. Great start, a slump when Champions League kicks off, decent christmass, tragic February and March and then climbing up in April and May. I would have said it is just a coincidence if it didn't happen every single season I played. Why could this be? Maybe FPL is more predictible with one game a week rather than in a congested schedule when players are tired and rested often? Or maybe I just have more time to think then?

          What do you think? Do you also have some patterns during a season?

          Open Controls
          1. FPL_Motty
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Funnily I have the opposite pattern. Always a bad start first 10-15gws and then always gain in the final 10 but last couple years has been frustratingly starting from too far behind.

            Open Controls
        5. chesterCITY
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            It never gets easier to lose. That's two major finals and two defeats for Harry Kane with this club. Will he be here when they finally do break their barren streak?

            Open Controls
            1. ZimZalabim
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              If there is a project and a manger that he can back and there is enough investment then there is a chance that they could win a cup maybe in the next couple of years, but tbh Kane doesn't have any more time for this.

              He had the big project and a manager with a plan some investment and they came up short, then the Hail Mary Jose play which failed and now he has to either stay for loyalty and a very big contract and probably break shearers record but maybe win 1 domestic cup before he's done or he goes to City/United/Madrid and gets a few trophies and hell still get a big contract, I think its his last summer to get a move though or he might be too old for most apart from maybe United.

              Open Controls
          • Gleys11
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Shaw down to 2 bonus

              Open Controls
              1. FPL_Motty
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                Gr. Why was that updated twice..

                Open Controls
              2. JBG
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                Mark doesn't have him, surprise, surprise.

                Open Controls
              3. Thomas Magnum
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                STOP THE COUNT!

                Open Controls
              4. Fudgy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                Typical

                Open Controls
                1. Little Red Lacazette
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  You went 5 at the back. Ballsy.

                  Open Controls
            • wulfrunian
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Score check?43 with Nacho to go.

              Open Controls
              1. Little Red Lacazette
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Ask after this game.

                Open Controls
            • Lindelol
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Absolutely needed a West Brom goal

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.