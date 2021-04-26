89
Scout Notes April 26

Kane returns, City rotation and Bale benched: What the EFL Cup final means for FPL

A late Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) goal won Manchester City a one-sided Carabao Cup final, making it four years on the trot that the Sky Blues have lifted this least loved of major trophies.

The centre-half, in for the suspended John Stones (£5.1m), headed home Kevin De Bruyne‘s (£11.9m) free-kick in the 82nd minute to finally end Tottenham’s dogged resistance after a mostly one-sided content.

From a Fantasy perspective, however, the game was mostly about the returns from injury of some key players – and one man in particular.

KANE ‘FIT’

Having missed the midweek win over Southampton with yet another ankle injury, Harry Kane (£11.8m) made a swift recovery and was included in Spurs’ starting XI at Wembley.

Interim Spurs boss Ryan Mason said of Kane’s fitness ahead of kick-off:

Harry said he’s fit, so that’s enough for me. He’s trained with the group, so he’s fit and ready to go.

Based on the evidence of the final itself, Kane was neither of those things. He looked off the pace and strangely fragile at times, his labours not helped by such City dominance that the forward didn’t have a single shot all match.

The only good news for Kane, and his owners, is that Spurs now have a whole week off to recover both mentally and physically from Sunday’s loss.

They’ll then return to league action with a Gameweek 34 visit from Sheffield United, with Leeds, Wolves, Aston Villa and Leicester to come after that as they continue to chase down a Champions League spot for next season.

DE BRUYNE RETURNS

As for City, they welcomed back their only two previously sidelined players in the shape of De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero (£10.3m).

Aguero’s rather sad farewell season continued as he was an unused substitute but De Bruyne was as influential as ever, playing just off a ‘false nine’ – namely Phil Foden (£6.0m) – in the strikerless set-up that Guardiola often reserves for the so-called bigger games.

Pep Guardiola’s men completely controlled the match from start to finish, dominating possession (62%), attempts (21 v 2) and shots on target (4 v 1).

That it took so long for them to convert all that supremacy into a goal was down to profligacy, the odd slice of luck, stout defending and some smart keeping by Hugo Lloris (£5.6m).

Raheem Sterling (£11.1m) in particular ran amok in the first 20 minutes. He had nine penalty area touches during that spell and could have scored at least once.

The England international has been in and out of the side since his last league goal in the Gameweek 25 win at Arsenal and his current lack of form meant an old-school Sterling display at Wembley involving scintillating running, poor decision-making and precious little composure in front of goal.

Guardiola, however, was full of praise for his man:

Amazing. He showed the opponent we came here to win the game in the first actions. He was incredibly aggressive. We have no doubts of that, the mentality is great, he trained well and he made an incredible performance.

MORE CITY ROTATION

City’s run-in is an appealing one on paper and involves trips to Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Brighton and home games against Chelsea and Everton.

There are, of course, other factors at play for both De Bruyne and the rest of the team. 

City only need two more wins at most to secure the league title and there’s also the small matter of a Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain either side of Gameweeks 34 and 35, both of which should mean that this season’s Pep Roulette sessions aren’t done and dusted just yet.

True to form, Guardiola made six changes for this final from the strong-looking side he sent out in Gameweek 32.

Sunday’s match-winner, Laporte, is possibly the best bet for league starts in the short term, given that Stones will only be eligible to feature in Europe until he is free from suspension in Gameweek 36.

But should the likes of Ilkay Gundogan (£5.8m), Riyad Mahrez (£8.0m), Kyle Walker (£6.1m) and Foden all feature from kick-off against PSG on Wednesday, they will have racked up three successive competitive starts in the space of a week – surely putting them at risk of a benching against Palace next weekend.

BALE BENCHED

Kane, Lucas Moura (£6.7m) and Son Heung-min (£9.5m) were used in a three-pronged attack at Wembley, which meant no place for Gareth Bale (£9.1m).

There has been much talk of a possible end-of-season renaissance for the Welshman in FPL following the change of manager at Spurs but he was back in familiar surroundings on Sunday, warming the substitutes’ bench.

His omission wasn’t a massive shock, though, given the amount of off-the-ball work that the Lilywhites would have expected to carry out against the possession-hogging champions-elect.

A home match against relegated Sheffield United is a different ball-game altogether and there’s every chance that he returns to Mason’s starting XI in Gameweek 34.

While the overall Spurs display was underwhelming, the Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) and Eric Dier (£4.6m) partnership at centre-half was excellent and may be here to stay for the run-in; the fact that City had only four shots on target from 21 efforts overall was largely due to the bodies-on-the-line defending in front of Lloris.

Man City XI (4-2-1-3): Steffen; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Fernandinho (Rodri 84), Gundogan; De Bruyne (Silva 87); Mahrez, Foden, Sterling. 

Spurs XI (4-3-3): Lloris, Aurier (Bergwijn 90), Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Højbjerg (Alli 84), Winks, Lo Celso (Sissoko 67); Lucas (Bale 67), Son, Kane.

89 Comments
  1. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Rank these potential DGW 35 targets:

    A) Digne
    B) Watkins
    C) DCL
    D) Zaha
    E) JWP
    F) Martinez

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Shitkins only

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        fair enough.......but I would have to raise funds for him by selling Son........surely I should try to get a double gameweek out of the replacement?

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Watkins is worth it.

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        cheers, rival has him and I probably will need to cover

        Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      A - Indifferent form, think its a lot to spend
      B - No, horrible fixtures and no Grealish return on Horizon
      C - Would prefer Richarlison
      D - Hmm, maybe see how he looks but if he regains some form could be a good shout for 35 and 36
      E - Too many SGW players in his price range probably likely to score similar amount
      F - Wouldn't waste a transfer on a GK unless not got one playing, but think you'll be relying on saves and not CS

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        cheers, lots to think about

        Open Controls
      2. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        What about Seamus Coleman as a Digne alternative?

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Not sure about security of starts. If he's playing it could be good value

          Open Controls
        2. matiakez
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Coleman at 4.8 looks a steal provided he's playing regularly. Digne just feels like a big investment

          Open Controls
      3. Sharkytect
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        This is the problem at the moment. The top 3 in my mini league all have the following attack, and trying to find a differential to make up circa 30 points is impossible:

        bruno, Salah, Son, lingard,
        Kane, Ihenacho,

        2 have Jota, I have lacazette and raphinha. What else is there I can do???

        Richarlison might be tempting. I like the Zaha punt

        Open Controls
        1. Scholes Out Forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Maddison?

          Open Controls
    4. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      A - if price no object I like it
      B - solid hold rather than a transfer priority - looks better if Grealish is back. Villa are very mediocre without him
      C - not keen
      D - punty. Pałace are quite capable of sitting back to SHU. Might go there if there are signs of more positive outlook tonight
      E - an option for budget but prefer Bowen as SGW player if it's a playing slot going forward.
      F - not keen

      Open Controls
    5. Kannbury
        29 mins ago

        I've WC'd all 6 in ready for a BB in GW35.

        Open Controls
    6. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Shitkins only

      Open Controls
    7. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Fulham play Brighton, Newcastle and Southampton in the run in.

      So will play a large part in the drop. Those 3 teams have tricky games to win.

      4 more wins for WBA out of 6 would put the cat amongst the pigeons with both Southampton and Brighton looking vulnerable.

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        4 out of 5 for WBA? They've played 33

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 5 Years
          1 hour ago

          Fair play. Less likely but possible 12 points.

          Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        44 mins ago

        Gutted that WBA missed out on the win last night. Had they got that then all the momentum was with them. Just don't see it now sadly.

        More interested in the top of the table. The EL battle could almost be as interesting as CL - especially if Arsenal win the cup. That would leave just a couple of spots I think. That would likely be between two of

        West Ham
        Everton
        Liverpool
        Spurs

        If Everton win the game in hand they are ahead of Spurs and Liverpool!

        Open Controls
      3. Jimmers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        WBA are gone as are Fulham. Expecting teams to put a run of wins together that they haven't been able to do all season.

        Open Controls
    8. Netters2018
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      I have 2 fts 0.3m itb
      What to with this lot?
      Mendy Areola
      Rudiger Shaw Targett Dier Coufal
      Bruno Son Salah Jota Lingard
      Kane Nacho Bamford.

      Open Controls
    9. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Hypothetical, but would you rather start Rudiger or Holding in a DGW 35? Rudiger (mci, ARS) Holding (WBA, che)........also have Mendy

      Open Controls
      1. Ëð
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Holding I think. But only just.

        Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Rudiger probs

        Chelsea did okay in the last DGW against United and Liverpool and they haven't really regressed since then. Holding isn't the worst option but really really distrust that defence

        Open Controls
      3. FPL_Motty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Probably neither play both games so its a bit meh

        Open Controls
    10. Daghe Munegu
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Do I need Kane?
      I have only 1ft and 0.2 itb so would require a hit

      Jota Salah Greenwood Son Bruno
      Vardy Nacho Vydra

      Open Controls
      1. Ëð
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I think so. Spurs fixtures look good enough to get them out of this spell

        Open Controls
      2. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I think downgrading Bruno to a benchwarmer and then Vydra to Kane could work well if the money works.

        Only risk is that you have Greenwood, Vardy and Nacho all blanking in 36 (potentially) so assuming you have at least 1 CHE in your backline, as most do, that's four potentially blanking and only 1 FT to do anything about it so could mean another hit if injuries come in to play.

        Open Controls
        1. D.Glynn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Sounds like a good plan

          Open Controls
      3. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        If Kane is fit, it is borderline self harm not to have him.

        Open Controls
    11. Ëð
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      How is this WC team looking? Trying to get a few players for BB in GW35 whilst also a good team for the final 3 weeks. £0.1m left over.

      Meslier, Forster
      Trent, Shaw, Ward, Holding, Phillips
      Salah, Bruno, Son, Lingard, Raph
      Kane, Iheanacho, Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. D.Glynn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Bruno not in form. Raph injured. Watkins not in great form. Not sure about Ward

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Watkins has had 5 returns in 6 games. What more to expect from a 6.6 striker?

          Open Controls
      2. Wee Jinky
        • 9 Years
        31 mins ago

        Change Pickford for Meslier and Foster for Guaita for 4 goalkeeping games in GW35 (instead of 1), and Pickford v Sheff Utd in GW36
        Raph has injury probs

        Open Controls
      3. FPL_Motty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Firstly if you're planning to BB you 100% need 2x playing GK, otherwise it's a bit pointless. Like the person above said, go with 2 cheap that have doubles.

        Definitely not keen on Ward, neither Holding either, Luiz is close to returning so holdings days are numbered. The rest looks decent and template (nothing wrong with that).

        I would suggest an everton defender in there, since they double in 35 and play in 36. Same with villa, martinez? Or konsa.

        A possibility is drop Bruno to Rashford or Greenwood and you bank a huge amount of cash to spread across your defense and massively improve your overall BB. I'd probably recommend that considering how poor your defense looks with that front 8. Or potentially Son to Greenwood also works, you should be able to get a full team out in 36.

        Open Controls
    12. D.Glynn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Real benching headache this week, bench 3 from this lot please.
      1.TAA (Man U)
      2. Christensen and Rudiger (Ful)
      3. Holding (New)
      4. Castagne (Sou)
      5. Jota (Man U)
      6. Greenwood (Pool)
      7. Wood (Whu)

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I think 'pool vs UTD will be 0-0 - Untied will have eyes on the Europa League games and Liverpool can't score. So I would probably go for 5 and 6 as two. Probably 3 as the other - Newcastle could snatch a goal

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          54 mins ago

          Liverpool can't score at home. But they have 11 goals in the last 6 away matches - most of which were harder than their home matches.

          Agree United may not want to go full pelt but this is United Liverpool and a Liverpool that desperately need to win - I'm not expecting the Fab 4 to play but they will attack and attack and the high line creates opportunities - Greenwood could be ace with space.

          See goals personally

          Open Controls
      2. Jellyfish
        • 9 Years
        44 mins ago

        I agree with Biggsy, can see it being a 0-0 draw (or 1-1). Man U v Liverpool games are usually dull as....

        Open Controls
    13. RamboRN
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Mendy
      TAA Dias rudiger
      Greenwood Bruno salah jota lingard
      Kane inheanacho

      Subs forster vydra holding fofana

      2.4m itb 2ft. Last week did a 1 week punt on greenwood for son. Shall I just do the reverse this week to get son back or should I be looking at jota or even Bruno?

      Open Controls
    14. goblin140
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Any early thoughts on this team? 1 FT, 4.2m ITB.

      Martinez
      Alonso Dias Dallas
      Bruno Son Raphinha Gundogan
      Kane Iheanacho Watkins

      Jota Coufal Veltman

      Thinking about saving and potentially using 2 FTs for DGW35 if it happens

      Open Controls
    15. Hryszko
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Was so close to getting into the top 10k, a cracking performance from Nacho & Maddison tonight could bump me a bit closer (hopefully)... what is my best plan of action for next week here? got 1FT and 2.5m in the bank, was thinking about doing Jota > Gundo and potentially taking a -4 to do Coady > Dallas. Thoughts?

      Mendy
      Coady - Trent - Rudiger
      Salah - Bruno - Jota - Lingaard - Maddison
      Nacho - Kane (c)

      Bench: Forster - Coufal - Veltman - Vydra

      Open Controls
      1. CaptainKazuru
          1 min ago

          Would honestly roll the transfer and take 2FT into potential DGW35, and play coufal > Jota

          Open Controls
      2. AzzaroMax99
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Will wait till pressers but are those ok moves?

        Bruno+Bamford to Pereira+Kane(C) (-4)

        My team then:

        Martinez
        Dias Taa Dallas
        Salah Rash Son Mount
        Kane(C) Wood Nacho

        Steer Pereira Saiss Aina

        Open Controls
      3. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Would you make goal keeper change if you had Leno Forster or hope one of them starts in 34? If so who would your top target be- Villa defence not looking so secure lately so not totally convinced that Martinez right option

        Open Controls
        1. MIGHTY JOE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Got them both. Not going to prioritize transfer on GK at this point

          Open Controls
      4. Ruinenlust
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Is Pereira a good option
        For this week?

        Open Controls
      5. STONEROSES
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        When are DGW35 fixtures going to be officially confirmed?

        Open Controls
        1. IfYouTinkerYou'llHaveA…
          • 9 Years
          just now

          4pm

          Open Controls
      6. Stupendous
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Jota and Vydra
        To
        Saka and Kane?

        Own TAA and Salah and Son
        Not happy to lose Jota but this is the easiest way.

        Open Controls
        1. Ruinenlust
          • 3 Years
          32 mins ago

          Why Saka

          Open Controls
          1. Stupendous
            • 8 Years
            31 mins ago

            Has to be 5.4 or less.

            Raph?

            Open Controls
            1. DannyDrinkVodka
              • 1 Year
              23 mins ago

              Raphinha is better

              Open Controls
              1. Stupendous
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Raph and Kane
                In for Jota and Vydra it is then!

                Open Controls
            2. Ruinenlust
              • 3 Years
              16 mins ago

              Pereira?

              Open Controls
              1. Stupendous
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Don't like their fixtures but they are fighting for survival

                Open Controls
      7. Oh Mane Mane
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Do we think Maddison starts tonight?

        Open Controls
        1. Stupendous
          • 8 Years
          35 mins ago

          100% . Why?

          Open Controls
          1. Black Knights
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Games too soon together after a long lay off.

            Open Controls
      8. wulfrunian
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Best pick up to 6.9 to replace Jota?

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          32 mins ago

          Siggy ?

          Open Controls
          1. FPL_Motty
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Ew

            Open Controls
      9. MIGHTY JOE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        On the hunt in MLs. 2 FT 1.8 ITB.

        Leno
        Shaw Rudiger Coady
        Son Bruno Salah Lingard
        Nacho Kane Wood

        Forster Jota Veltman Phillips

        Would you do:
        A) Phillips/Jota -> TAA/Saka
        B) Phillips/Jota -> Dallas/Maddison
        C) None of the above??

        Open Controls
      10. George James
        • 6 Years
        53 mins ago

        Play 2 defenders and 1 attacker below for next GW.

        A) Shaw (LIV)
        B) Lowton (WHU)
        C) Targett (Eve)

        1) Jota (mnu)
        2) Bamford (bha)

        Open Controls
        1. ‘Tis the Season
          • 2 Years
          28 mins ago

          A and C
          2

          Open Controls
        2. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 1 Year
          just now

          AB, 2

          Open Controls
      11. ‘Tis the Season
        • 2 Years
        45 mins ago

        Worth transferring our DCL for Watkins?

        Open Controls
      12. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        39 mins ago

        There is a PARTY in 6 hours

        And u are all invited.

        We will FEAST oh yes we will!

        Open Controls
        1. Black Knights
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yes please lad! Want a captain score of at least 20 tonight.

          Open Controls
        2. JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Party cancelled by the order of Roy

          Open Controls
        3. moment
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Only a mega PARTY can save my gameweek.

          Open Controls
      13. Wee Jinky
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        An extravaganza 7 goal feast in 6 hours. Vardy 2 Nacho 2

        Open Controls
        1. Stupendous
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Vardy captain and Nacho here!

          Hope so!!!

          Open Controls
      14. Jimbo-Jones
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        23 mins ago

        On best ever season at 3.1k OR with Iheanacho and Castagne to play.
        28 points off Top 1k.
        Would you go template and secure the finish, or go for broke with some big diffs?

        Open Controls
        1. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 1 Year
          18 mins ago

          go for broke defo

          Open Controls
        2. FPL_Motty
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          14 mins ago

          Sticking template and smart obvious moves should get you top 1k.

          Open Controls
        3. LakhaneeFC
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          Wouldn’t shift off the template too much. I know the allure of gaining rank is high, but the slide downwards with differentials will be a lot more painful

          Enjoy the rank you get at the end, top 5k is an insane achievement.

          The downside of differentials is too high in my opinion

          Open Controls
        4. Stupendous
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          Definitely don't mess around with too many diffs.

          Safe, slow and steady and continue what you've done so far

          Open Controls
        5. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          It depends who and how, and varies by week. I'm considering Salah > Bale this week then Bruno > Salah next (as a United fan I can't not have Bruno for the Pool game). I wouldn't be selling the value template picks with good fixtures (Nacho, Lingard, Kane/Son), but there's room to move elsewhere.

          Open Controls
        6. dbeck
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          just do what you've been doing but dont let fear suddenly factor into your thoughts if you havent let it do so to date. Good luck

          Open Controls
        7. Who are all Lukakus
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          let me tell you, go template and always (c) the most obvious choice can bring you into top 1k.

          Open Controls
        8. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          My best season ever at 1.5k

          Iheanacho and Castagne to play.

          Open Controls
      15. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Mendy
        TAA Shaw Dallas Rudiger
        Salah Bruno Son Lingard
        Kane(c) Iheanacho

        Jota Vydra Holding Forster 0.1 ITB 1 FT

        Roll FT G2G?

        Open Controls
      16. Kielty
          14 mins ago

          Who should I start - Martinez or Leno? Should be Leno but I can see Newcastle scoring

          Open Controls
          1. FPL_Motty
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            Martinez

            Open Controls
          2. StayoutheSpiceZone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Newcastle will defo score. Arsenal are awful.

            Open Controls
        • dbeck
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          Are we thinking ok to roll the FT, thoughts on line up?

          Johstone
          James Rudiger Trent
          Son Jota Salah Lingerd
          Vardy Nacho Kane

          Forster Trossard Fofana Holding

          Open Controls
          1. Stupendous
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            100%m great team

            Open Controls
        • chesterCITY
            12 mins ago

            now spotify Billionaire want to buy Arsenal lol.

            Open Controls
          • Firminoooo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            GTG and save FT?

            Mendy
            TAA Rudiger Dallas Dias
            Salah Lindgard Son
            Kane Vardy Nacho

            Bench: Saka, Jota, Masuaku, Forster

            Open Controls

