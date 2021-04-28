42
Podcast April 28

Scoutcast Episode 376 – Chris Wood back in fashion among FPL managers

42 Comments
Joe and Seb are joined by Rich, aka FlapjackFPL from the FPL Surgery podcast, to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 34.

Burnley’s Chris Wood (£6.3m) was the surprising stand-out star of Gameweek 33 for many of us, with a 20-point haul against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But a points bonanza for the New Zealand international was arguably predictable given his stellar underlying statistics in recent weeks.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion striker was among ‘unfairly unfashionable’ picks the Scoutcast crew focused on two weeks ago and given his strong returns since, Joe once again looks at this list to find the next Wood.

Can Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m) be back in vogue? Will FPL managers see beyond Matheus Pereira‘s (£5.5m) West Brom label? And is it possible that Newcastle’s Joelinton (£5.7m) and Dwight Gayle (£5.9m) can continue delivering unexpected returns?

Meanwhile, Leeds United have dropped off the Fantasy Football catwalk in recent weeks due to a poor fixture run. But with a great set of games to round off the campaign, they are looking trim and tailored once again. Leeds fan Seb leads the discussion through the best options.

To make room for these passé potential points scorers, more established players need to make way.

The crew are on hand to ponder on the potential risks and rewards of removing Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) and Liverpool’s Diogo Jota (£7.1m).

In addition, the Scoutcast crew also look back on their Gameweek 33 highs and lows, and reveal their upcoming transfer and captaincy plans.

Rough with the Smooth features a painful-looking bench, the remaining fixtures are frisked and Rich takes his turn to pick a differential.

This episode was aired live via YouTube. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 34

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

42 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Arfaish
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Would you roll a FT here:

    Mendy, (Forster)
    Rudiger, Alonso, Castagne, (Shaw, Philips)
    Salah, Bruno, Son, Jesse, (Jota)
    Kane, Nacho, Vydra

    Start Jota over Bruno or Vydra?

    
    1. built_this_city
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Yes, roll the FT

      
  2. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Quick update on the league of mediocrity run from on here - The Middling and Average as I now think of it.

    Pleasingly there are now 4 teams that will be drummed out next season for top 10K performances. The Little Red One stills leads the way and is getting horribly close to a top 1K finish. Impressive. Nivin Sacai and Happy Hammers are looking good and all had well above average months.

    Midfield didn't have quite such a good month but there are still another 10 teams that could all finish top 100K. DGW and BGW leaves lots of scope for manoeuvre and Son is a bit of a differential too this week as it stands.

    
  3. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Maybe I keep Laca or is that a bad idea?

    
  4. Bavarian
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    who to bench?
    Jota-Bowen or Shaw?

    
    1. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Leaning towards Shaw

      
    2. Arfaish
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Yeah Shaw of those

      
  5. Jimmy Boy
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Morning all, might be wrong on this but with this possibly being Chelsea's schedule around the potential DGW:
    34: Fulham
    midweek: Champions League semi vs Real Madrid
    35: Man City
    midweek: Arsenal
    36: FA Cup final vs Leicester

    With Chilwell being first choice left-back now, got to think he gets the nod for Real, City and Leicester. Which should leave Alonso starting the two easier fixtures on paper vs Fulham and Arsenal. Worth holding onto for the double then getting rid? Feel like Alonso vs Arsenal has an attacking return in it too.

    
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      worth holding as long as you have a decent backup

      
  6. Fpl_elstatto
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    GW34 Differentials

    Another gameweek is just around the corner and we’ve cast our eye over the fixtures and form table to try and put together what we think is a team of the best Differentials available for this week.

    Anyone you would have included we haven’t?

    https://jumpersforgoalposts.info/fpl-gw34-differentials-xi/

    
    1. Finding Timo
        21 mins ago

        Good article thanks I am torn between pereira and Bowen !

        
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Vardy cap? Don’t own nacho and fancy something different from Kane

      
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Its ok if you want to go differential but I dont think Vardy is your answer, any other options?

        
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago

          Just brought pereira in, could cap?

          
    3. Areyouthereyet
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Is Son a must have for this gameweek? I have Kane at the moment.

      Bamford Jota to Davis/Vydra Son (-4)

      Worth it? Or should I roll the ft

      
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        i don't think he is a must for this GW, but a strong pick for rest of the season. doesn't look the worst hit.

        
      2. Sterling Archer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Son captain for me over Kane and Nacho, if theres goals he always gets involved!

        
        1. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          More so the case with Kane.

          
    4. Tmel
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Bench one:

      a) Castagne (sou)
      b) Shaw (LIV)
      c) Greenwood (LIV)
      d) Bamford (bha)

      
      1. Chandler Bing
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        C

        
      2. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        C if he starts Europa

        
    5. Werner Bremen
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Choose one to play from both:

      A Cresswell
      B TAA

      1 Bruno
      2 Jota

      
      1. Ohh1454
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Preferably like to play both defenders but hard to go against Trent and I’d play Bruno

        
    6. Ohh1454
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Gtg or is there anyone you would drop for Jota ?
      Ederson
      Dallas Shaw Trent
      Lingard Bruno Son Siggy
      Nacho Kane(C) Bamford
      Bench - Sanchez Jota Targett Konsa

      
    7. Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Who would you get until the end of the season? FH in DGW35 or whenever it is.

      A. Siggy
      B. Pereira (WBA)
      C. Bale (Have Kane and Son)
      D. Raphina (assuming he's fit)
      E. Bowen (Have Lingard)

      
      1. Werner Bremen
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        D

        
      2. Ohh1454
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        I like Siggy have himself fh35 aswell he has good fixtures up until last day of season so will probably ship him 38 and look at one week punt then

        
      3. artvandelay316
          1 min ago

          D. But consider bringing in Siggy for his DGW.

          
      4. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        What are people doing with United defence? They tend to keep a CS in these big games but I’ve got slab head and think I should bench?

        
        1. Ohh1454
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          Depends who else who’d play instead

          
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            15 mins ago

            Coufal, reg, azpi

            So only option would be slab in for coufal or jota, what do you think?

            
            1. Ohh1454
              • 3 Years
              13 mins ago

              I’d play him instead of Coufal. United hard to predict taking into account they’ve Europa league tomorrow but they’ve been very defensive against the big teams and have kept a good few clean sheets

              
      5. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        every transfer seems to carry more weight now there are so few GWs left.

        Martinez
        Digne Dallas Dunk
        Salah Fernandes Lingard Lucas
        Kane Watkins Iheanacho

        Areola Shaw Jota Burn
        1ft 0.5m

        only BB left, so Burn needs to go soon if I can have a full playing bench.

        A) Fernandes to Son
        B) Burn to Rudiger
        C) Roll in hope of DGW being announced soon

        
        1. JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          C

          
          1. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            Head says C yes. Heart says A.

            
        2. artvandelay316
            2 mins ago

            C

            
        3. Werner Bremen
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          Salah to Son?

          
          1. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            once united are out of the way, I'd rather Salah than Son.

            
          2. Chandler Bing
            • 4 Years
            10 mins ago

            No imo

            
          3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            I’d keep Salah personally mate, Spurs have Leeds away next week and don’t see a high scoring match again with Leeds defence massively improved!!

            
        4. OptimusBlack
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Martinez
          Digne Dunk Dallas
          Salah Gundo Son © Lingrad
          Nacho Vardy Watkins
          Areola (Jota - Konsa - Cresswell)
          £3.4 itb
          What to do Save FT or What ?

          
          1. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            getting Kane for Vardy is the obvious one. If you are happy with son as captain, then 2ft and that mitb open up lots of options for the double.

            

