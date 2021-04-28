Scoutcast Episode 376 – Chris Wood back in fashion among FPL managers

Joe and Seb are joined by Rich, aka FlapjackFPL from the FPL Surgery podcast, to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 34.

Burnley’s Chris Wood (£6.3m) was the surprising stand-out star of Gameweek 33 for many of us, with a 20-point haul against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But a points bonanza for the New Zealand international was arguably predictable given his stellar underlying statistics in recent weeks.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion striker was among ‘unfairly unfashionable’ picks the Scoutcast crew focused on two weeks ago and given his strong returns since, Joe once again looks at this list to find the next Wood.

Can Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m) be back in vogue? Will FPL managers see beyond Matheus Pereira‘s (£5.5m) West Brom label? And is it possible that Newcastle’s Joelinton (£5.7m) and Dwight Gayle (£5.9m) can continue delivering unexpected returns?

Meanwhile, Leeds United have dropped off the Fantasy Football catwalk in recent weeks due to a poor fixture run. But with a great set of games to round off the campaign, they are looking trim and tailored once again. Leeds fan Seb leads the discussion through the best options.

To make room for these passé potential points scorers, more established players need to make way.

The crew are on hand to ponder on the potential risks and rewards of removing Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) and Liverpool’s Diogo Jota (£7.1m).

In addition, the Scoutcast crew also look back on their Gameweek 33 highs and lows, and reveal their upcoming transfer and captaincy plans.

Rough with the Smooth features a painful-looking bench, the remaining fixtures are frisked and Rich takes his turn to pick a differential.

This episode was aired live via YouTube.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

