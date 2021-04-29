36
Pro Pundit Teams April 29

An FPL Q&A with three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser

36 Comments
Share

The reigning Fantasy Premier League champion of India takes questions from the FPL community ahead of Gameweek 34.

I would like to start off this article by urging all of you to stay safe and take care of your loved ones. The situation in India right now has spiraled and things are looking very bad at the moment. To our Indian readers: if you need any information amplified on Twitter, feel free to reach out to me (@lateriser12) and I’ll be happy to share and help.

Every once in a while, I do a ‘Burning Question’ article where I let the community ask questions and I answer a few of them. I’ve picked out some conundrums relevant to Gameweek 34 and beyond, so I hope you find this piece useful.

Q) Should the Leeds defence be seriously talked about now? They have been showing some great numbers. Are budget buys Pascal Strujik and Diego Llorente worthy of consideration? (@predictators23)

Out-of-position £4.0m defender Struijk starts in midfield for Leeds

A) Thank you for the question! I hope you are keeping safe. Leeds United’s underlying numbers have definitely been very impressive. In the last six matches, only Chelsea have conceded more big chances than the Whites and only Manchester United have shipped more goals.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa himself talked about this ‘evolution’ of the team:

In the game, we defended well. We couldn’t attack how we wanted to. Even if we didn’t dominate, we avoided the game becoming unbalanced. There are signs of evolution. We have been playing against teams like Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City and in games like this, we have to concede some things. The group of players have constructed a solid group. Throughout this time they have made errors and have learned how to correct them. And in the same way, they have learned to avoid errors that are avoidable. I have the feeling that there has been a growth in the maturity [and] in the experience to manage these games.

What I find interesting from these quotes is that he talks about teams like Chelsea and Manchester City when discussing maturity and there is some conjecture in terms of whether they might not be so balanced against other sides. That said, I feel like the Whites are not going suddenly going to change drastically and more so, I am of the opinion that the addition of Llorente in their defence has certainly made them a stronger unit.

Keeping these things in mind, I think it’s definitely time to jump in on Stuart Dallas (£5.3m), who has the most goals this season amongst all defenders. It is certainly not a fluke – he has very much replaced Mateusz Klich (£5.2m) in a midfield role and what is even more encouraging is Bielsa’s explanation for why:

The place that Dallas occupies in the team at the moment is the role that [Matuesz] Klich usually has. In the majority of the games that the team played, he [Klich] was one of the best players in our team. When Dallas started to play in this position, he started to show different ways of playing in this position.

To score goals was a clear expectation when he started to play in this position and as the minutes go by, he manages to have a marked influence or definition in the finalisation of our chances. In this sense it’s something that’s a novelty, even though it’s a novelty – it’s within his facilities as he’s managed to maintain it.

The line “to score goals was a clear expectation” absolutely convinces me to go for him and if you watch the Leeds United games, you’ll notice that he’s just a very trigger-happy player. I will be very surprised to see him as a defender in FPL next season, so make the most of this opportunity.

If you’re in the market for someone cheaper, I quite like Ezgjan Alioski (£4.3m) as a pick who has started the last six games and has had Eight shots in the same period.

Q) Is it time to finally bin Bruno Fernandes? (@rohanisapunk)

Third straight league start for Bale as fit-again Zaha returns on Palace bench 3

A) I’ve been asked this question a lot and my answer is “no”. I haven’t owned him since Gameweek 27 and I’m currently contemplating buying him, as he has a potentially good-looking Double Gameweek 35 should the fixtures be rearranged. I have been watching all the Manchester United matches and he is still occupying great positions inside the opposition box.

Moreover, his underlying numbers are pretty good as well. He’s fifth for expected goal involvement (xGI) amongst all players in the last six matches, having racked up 19 shots and 13 key passes in that period. If you want to, you can bin him after Gameweek 35 – but I definitely wouldn’t encourage doing so now.

Q) With so much ambiguity around the form of popular attacking picks like Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min, is it time to switch to a five-man defence? (@HitManUtd)

A) That’s certainly not my opinion as all these players you mentioned above still have good-looking fixtures remaining. And in the last six Gameweeks, we have only seen five clean sheets per Gameweek on average so I’m not entirely sure which defences are completely reliable right now except for Chelsea. Liverpool, Manchester United and as discussed above, Leeds United do have some interesting options in defence, however.

Q) Who are some high-upside differential options? (@UnderstandingF8)

Hope that Kane could return in Gameweek 34 as Bale thrives under new manager 1

A) Call it my gut instinct but I really like the look of Gareth Bale (£9.1m) as an option for the run-in. I just have a feeling that he will have the same impact that Paul Pogba (£7.6m) had once Jose Mourinho left Manchester United. They both were similarly sidelined under Mourinho and if Bale plays, he will get you Fantasy points given his sheer quality. He does play Sheffield United at home this Gameweek and he’s just a differential punt I really fancy.

Last week’s hat-trick hero, Chris Wood (£6.3m), is still only owned by 2.6% of FPL managers and his underlying numbers look very encouraging to me. He is second for goal attempts and shots in the box and has accumulated the highest number of big chances amongst all outfielders in the last six matches. I quite like his fixtures until the end of the season as he’s playing for a Burnley team that honestly look very unlike the traditional Clarets teams we are used to. Indeed, only two teams have scored more goals than Sean Dyche’s troops in the last six matches.

That’s it from me for this week. The one piece of advice I’d give is if you can help it, try saving a transfer this week because we might get confirmed Double Gameweek news after Friday’s deadline, and two transfers might come in handy. If you want to know more, you can watch this week’s edition of The FPL Wire below:

Pro Pundits 27
The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 34

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

36 Comments Post a Comment
  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Hello

    Open Controls
  2. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Repost

    Guys 2ft 0.0itb

    Mendy
    Shaw taa rudi
    Salah bruno son lingz jota
    Kane nacho

    Forster vydra veltman coady

    A) coady to Coleman free
    B) jota coady to raphinha digne
    C) vydra bruno to vardy raphinha

    Need suggestions guys.

    20k rank now, leaning towards c but equally fearful to loose Bruno.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B looks tidy but is Raphinha fit?

      Open Controls
  3. as33
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Pick 3 to start:
    a)Taa
    b)Shaw
    c)Dallas
    d)Dunk
    e)Lowton

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      ABC

      Open Controls
  4. TimoTime
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Which 3 defenders to start this week:

    A) Dallas
    B) Dias
    C) Reguillon
    D) TAA
    E) Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      CDE

      Open Controls
    2. tbos83
        10 mins ago

        ACE

        Open Controls
      • Goldtop73
        • 11 Years
        just now

        BAD

        Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Looking for a Pereira replacement?
      Anyone considering removing Emi, the clean sheets have dried up?
      Bench look correct?

      Martinez
      Rüdiger, Trent, Shaw
      Lingz, Bruno, Son, Salah
      Nacho, Kane, Watkins,

      Button, #Pereira, Jota, Veltman

      Open Controls
    4. Daghe Munegu
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Vardy to Kane -4?
      Yes or no ?

      Open Controls
      1. Ian Davis
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        I’m doing it as long as Kane is confirmed fit. Kane at home to Sheffield United and chasing golden boot, can’t not have him..

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Only for a hit.

        Open Controls
    5. Pedersen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Scout picks kinda late again...

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        More than 24hrs left

        Open Controls
    6. Tshelby
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Vardy and Bruno out for Kane and Son? (-4)

      Martinez, Guaita
      TAA, Veltman, Konsa, Dallas, Castagne
      Bruno, Salah, Jota, Greenwood, Lingard
      Vydra, Vardy, Nacho

      Open Controls
    7. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      "In the last six matches, only Chelsea have conceded more big chances than the Whites and only Manchester United have shipped more goals."

      This for some reason is confusing me :/

      Open Controls
      1. Vertigo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Pretty sure he just made the 'upside' question up too.

        Open Controls
    8. A Kun & Mateta
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Do as I say not as I do! Must say hits make the game more fun. Might offload Bruno and Bamford to Jorghino and Kane (c) for a - 4.

      Open Controls
    9. davies
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      How do I shave 1.0 off this lot?

      Martinez Forster
      Alonso Dallas Stones Rudiger Holding
      Salah Bruno Son Jota Lingard
      Kane Iheanacho Bamford

      Cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Forster to Button

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          oops, i though 0.1

          Downgrade one of the front 8

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            *thought (facepalm!!!)

            Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Stones out

        Open Controls
      3. Mr Ozil
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Downgrade Jota

        Open Controls
    10. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Chances of the dgw fixtures being announced before deadline? Stuck with wc and bb still left to play.

      Open Controls
      1. Tshelby
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Stupid me used my WC last week.. Didn't know about the dgw. Talk of games being postponed because of the empty stadiums?

        Open Controls
    11. Phlajo
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sitting on 2FT and 1,5itb... and having a hard time to decide what's the best move here - suggestions very welcome 🙂

      Team is
      Mendy Forster
      TAA Rudiger Coady Alioski Mitchell
      Bruno Salah Son Mount Jota
      Vardy Nacho Vydra

      Considering
      A Coady to Coleman (Roll other FT)
      B Vardy + Coady to Kane + Holgate (exact cash)
      C Vydra + Jota to DCL + Eze (Bench Eze this GW)
      D Something else? 🙂

      Pretty worried about Rudiger, Mount, Jota and Vydra being benched this GW..

      Open Controls
      1. lets talk about 6
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        im in the same boat. considering A or B.

        Open Controls
    12. lets talk about 6
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      vardy to kane worth a -4?

      already have nacho and son.

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Not in your case, No.

        Open Controls
    13. Black Knights
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      'In the last six matches, only Chelsea have conceded more big chances than the Whites and only Manchester United have shipped more goals.'

      Have they managed to get 'more' confused for 'fewer' twice in the same sentence? Or am i confused?

      Open Controls
      1. Big Mac 24
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I noticed that too, a little proofreading wouldn’t go a miss eh

        Open Controls
    14. fcsaltyballs
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Who makes at for Son:

      1. Jota
      2. Greenwood

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Oooo Matron
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Same dilemma. I think probably Jota if Greenwood has a DGW, but Liverpool run is so good and Jota had loads of chances v Newcastle. Very tough to call

        Open Controls
    15. Fit_to_drop
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Have I got the running order correct with this lot? Rolling my 1FT to next week

      Mendy
      Azpilicueta Shaw TAA Struijk
      Lingard Salah Fernandes Son
      Iheanacho (v) Kane (c)

      Forster Jota Coady Davis

      Open Controls
    16. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Should I do Bruno to Son (have Kane) or hold the free transfer?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.