Remaining fixtures announced but FPL managers wait on Double Gameweeks

The Premier League have released the dates of outstanding fixtures for the end of the season, although we await confirmation of exactly when the next Double Gameweek will take place.

A host of fixtures have been allocated to the midweek of the week commencing Monday, May 10 while Gameweek 37 has been delayed until the midweek of the week commencing Monday, May 17.

However, whether or not the following midweek fixtures will join the back-end of Gameweek 35 or constitute the beginning of a Double Gameweek 36 remains unclear.

We know we will get one more Double Gameweek but as things stand, we do not know whether it will be in Gameweek 35 or Gameweek 36.

Either Gameweek 35 will be a large Double Gameweek with eight teams playing twice and Gameweek 36 acting as a blank for four teams, or Gameweek 35 will be a standard round and Gameweek 36 will be a Double.

Tuesday 11 May

20:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 12 May

18:00 Man Utd v Leicester (BT Sport)

20:15 Chelsea v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Thursday 13 May

20:00 Aston Villa v Everton (Sky Sports)

Friday 14 May

20:00 Newcastle v Man City (Sky Sports)

Saturday 15 May

12:30 Burnley v Leeds (BT Sport)

15:00 Southampton v Fulham (Sky Sports)

20:00 Brighton v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Sunday 16 May

12:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)

14:05 Spurs v Wolves (Sky Sports)

16:30 West Brom v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

19:00 Everton v Sheff Utd (BT Sport)

Here’s what those announcements could mean…

