Fixtures April 30

Remaining fixtures announced but FPL managers wait on Double Gameweeks

The Premier League have released the dates of outstanding fixtures for the end of the season, although we await confirmation of exactly when the next Double Gameweek will take place.

A host of fixtures have been allocated to the midweek of the week commencing Monday, May 10 while Gameweek 37 has been delayed until the midweek of the week commencing Monday, May 17.

However, whether or not the following midweek fixtures will join the back-end of Gameweek 35 or constitute the beginning of a Double Gameweek 36 remains unclear.

We know we will get one more Double Gameweek but as things stand, we do not know whether it will be in Gameweek 35 or Gameweek 36.

Either Gameweek 35 will be a large Double Gameweek with eight teams playing twice and Gameweek 36 acting as a blank for four teams, or Gameweek 35 will be a standard round and Gameweek 36 will be a Double.

Tuesday 11 May
  • 20:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)
Wednesday 12 May
  • 18:00 Man Utd v Leicester (BT Sport)
  • 20:15 Chelsea v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
Thursday 13 May 
  • 20:00 Aston Villa v Everton (Sky Sports)
Friday 14 May 
  • 20:00 Newcastle v Man City (Sky Sports)
Saturday 15 May 
  • 12:30 Burnley v Leeds (BT Sport)
  • 15:00 Southampton v Fulham (Sky Sports)
  • 20:00 Brighton v West Ham (Sky Sports)
Sunday 16 May
  • 12:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)
  • 14:05 Spurs v Wolves (Sky Sports)
  • 16:30 West Brom v Liverpool (Sky Sports)
  • 19:00 Everton v Sheff Utd (BT Sport)

Here’s what those announcements could mean…

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 34

  1. Dirty_Harry
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Would going Bruno > Zaha next week be some crazy cakes?

    Punty as I know

    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Thats a potential captain to a renowned FPL troll...

    2. Bad Kompany
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Crazy is a generous way to describe it

    3. pjomara
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Bruno has dgw35 confirmed

  2. paza12
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Thoughts on Rudiger or Coady to Holegate for free? Cheers!

  3. Bad Kompany
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Is Coleman nailed?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      No

  4. Bobby_Baggio
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Thoughts on WC team with GW35 BB? Does it stich me up for GW36

    Martinez - Mendy
    Digne - Azpi - 4.9m - Targett - Castagne
    Bruno - Pulisic - Siggy - Zaha - Lingard
    Kane - Iheanacho - DCL

  5. tabby98
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A) Coady
    B) Jota
    C) Trent

    1. Gizzachance
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  6. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Now that the DGW schedule is all settled, we need a members article on best choice of Everton defender!

    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Would give one of the mods who lives on Twitter something to do during the boycott.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Digne > Keane/Godfrey > Coleman/Holgate.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        That'll be £20 please.

  7. Sturridge Wars
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Hold Watkins for DGW?

    1. fplking14
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'm holding him

  8. Silecro
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    7 DGWers for 35 without a hit probably enough, right? (Konsa, Greenwood, Zaha, Castagne, Watkins, Nacho, Vardy)

    Would leave me with 2fts for 36 to ship out Vardy, Greenwood for Kane, Raphinha

    1. Gizzachance
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sounds fine

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Fine

  9. Gizzachance
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Best dgw 35 def for coady ?
    Up to 4.6
    Ideally with 36 fixture

  10. mr messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Phillips to Digne a good move?

  11. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    To get Kane who to sell
    A - Watkins
    B- Vardy

    1. pjomara
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Don't sell players with a DGW in 35!

  12. Kabayan
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Best defender max 4.7 from 36 to 38?
    Need to sell Rudi (preparation for blank game week)

  13. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Who to play
    A - Jota
    B- Gundo
    Or Sell one of them to get Zaha

  14. fplking14
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Anyone going to punt on Zaha?

    1. pjomara
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yeah, Palace have the best fixtures of the DGW and have a decent fixture in the BGW so think 1 or 2 CP players are the way to go

