Phillips and Costa miss out as Leeds travel to face out-of-form Brighton attack

Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) is a surprise absentee for Leeds as they travel to Brighton in Gameweek 34.

The central midfield player has been a pivotal figure for Marcelo Bielsa’s men this season and a key cog in the defensive set-up that has conceded the second-fewest number of goals in the last six Premier League matches.

Phillips was not listed as an injury concern in this week’s media briefing although he was forced off against Manchester United last time out.

His absence means Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) could mean moves back into midfield after a string of centre-back outings deputising for suspended captain Liam Cooper (£4.3m).

With the skipper still missing, Robin Koch (£4.3m) makes his first start since Gameweek 11. While Diego Llorente (£4.4m), Ezgjan Alioski (£4.3m) and Luke Ayling (£4.4m) making up the rest of the back-four, Koch could also be used as a Phillips replacement – one to watch at the Amex Stadium.

Stuart Dallas‘ (£5.3m) role could be one to watch today with Mateusz Klich (£5.2m) start for the first time since Gameweek 27, when he was hooked at half-time against West Ham.

With Tyler Roberts (£4.6m) also involved and Hélder Costa (£5.0m) also missing, the Northern Ireland international could be on the right-hand side of midfield. Alternatively, Alioski could be used on the flanks of midfield with Jack Harrison (£5.4m) and Dallas at left-back…

Meanwhile, Brighton line up in a 3-4-1-2 formation with Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) and Neal Maupay (£6.0m) leading the attack in front of Leandro Trossard (£5.7m).

Dan Burn (£4.2m) comes back into the side at left wing-back after missing the Sheffield United game while Joel Veltman (£4.4m) leaves the three-man defence to play at right wing-back.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (3-4-1-2): R Sánchez; White, Dunk, Webster; Burn, Bissouma, Groß, Veltman; Trossard; Welbeck, Maupay.

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Alioski, Koch, Llorente, Ayling; Struijk; Harrison, Roberts, Klich, Dallas; Bamford.

