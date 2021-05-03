Coady the most-owned FPL player on show in Monday’s Black Country derby

With a new date still yet to be arranged for Manchester United v Liverpool, the presumed penultimate match of Gameweek 34 sees West Bromwich Albion face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Hawthorns.

Kick-off in the Black Country derby is at 18:00 BST.

A defeat for the Baggies would almost ensure that their one-year stay in the Premier League comes to an end, as it would leave Sam Allardyce’s side 11 points from safety with just four matches to play.

Wolves are mathematically safe but will be motivated by a desire to help their local rivals on their way to Championship and exact revenge for a 3-2 defeat at Molineux in the reverse fixture.

From a Fantasy perspective, there is not quite so much at stake.

Not one player on show has a double-digit ownership in FPL, although Conor Coady (£5.0m)) sits in almost one in three of the top 10,000 Fantasy managers’ squads.

Coady was benched by a large chunk of those leading FPL bosses but with no-shows in abundance this weekend, not least thanks to events at Old Trafford on Sunday, it’s a fair bet that he’ll be widely appearing as an automatic substitute.

Matheus Pereira (£5.5m) is the most-popular Albion asset, with an ownership around the 6% mark overall and in the top 10k.

Both players start for their respective sides this evening.

As for the team news, Nuno Espirito Santo has made three changes to his starting XI this evening.

One of those alterations is enforced, with Willy Boly (£5.4m) unwell.

Santo said of his centre-half ahead of kick-off:

He’s not able to compete, he was infected and then this week, the symptoms are very bad. He’s not in a good moment, unfortunately.

Daniel Podence (£5.3m) and Willian Jose (£6.8m) drop to the bench, with Owen Otasowie (£4.5m), Fabio Silva (£5.2m) and Vitinha (£4.7m) handed rare starts.

Sam Allardyce makes just one change to the West Brom side that drew with Aston Villa in Gameweek 33.

It may prompt a change of shape, too, as centre-half Dara O’Shea (£4.2m) replaces forward Callum Robinson (£5.2m).

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, O’Shea, Bartley, Townsend, Gallagher, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Pereira, Diagne.

Subs: Button, Robson-Kanu, Robinson, Livermore, Phillips, Diangana, Sawyers, Peltier, Grant.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Patricio, Saiss, Coady, Dendoncker, Semedo, Neves, Otasowie, Ait Nouri, Vitinha, Traore, Silva.

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Podence, Willian Jose, Gibbs-White, Cundle, Kilman, Corbeanu, Marques.

