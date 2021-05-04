184
Champions League May 4

Our UCL Fantasy tips and advice ahead of semi-final second-leg matches

Manchester City are the only side who carry a lead into the second leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-finals. On Tuesday, a potentially Kylian Mbappé-less Paris Saint-Germain visit Manchester City, whilst Chelsea host Real Madrid looking to join their women’s team in a UCL Final.

MANCHESTER CITY V PSG (2-1)

The first leg was a real game of two halves. City struggled to get a foothold in the first half, as Marquinhos’ (€6.0m) header from an Angel Di Maria (€8.9m) set-piece put PSG ahead. City quickly turned the game around after a Kevin De Bruyne (€11.4m) deep ball bamboozled Keylor Navas (€5.8m) and crept in at the far post, before Riyad Mahrez (€9.0m) tucked a free-kick in just minutes later. Idrissa Gueye’s (€4.9m) rash sending off in the 77th minute confirmed that PSG had entirely lost their heads. 

With City bringing both a lead and two away goals back to Manchester, many pundits have declared them the victors already. However, this is a PSG side who have shown incredible resilience in this competition numerous times before, something City have only really demonstrated in the second half of the last leg. 

PSG’s hopes will rest heavily on Kylian Mbappé’s (€11.2m) shoulders. Whilst Mauricio Pochettino remains adamant that the striker is doubtful for this evening’s game, it’s hard to see him missing out in such a crucial tie whilst both of his legs are still attached. Assuming he starts, he and Neymar (€11.6m) remain great fantasy assets. PSG have to attack this game from the off and both will use their big bags of tricks and skills to break down City’s defence. 

However, expect the home side to take advantage of PSG needing to counter-attack. Phil Foden (€7.4m), Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez were all individually brilliant in the first leg and we expect to see more of the same in Manchester. Mahrez’s apparent role as penalty taker makes him a great pick for this tie as it is the sort of game where defenders make mistakes under pressure. De Bruyne is still the best pick from this City team due to his role as the attacking lynchpin. 

In defence, John Stones (€5.2m) still stands out above the other options due to his set-piece threat. He could be key to City’s efforts at both ends this evening. If PSG turn this tie around, Marquinhos will be important, as shown by his first-leg goal. He also scored at the weekend.

With Mbappé not at full fitness, the fantasy captaincy falls to Kevin de Bruyne. He’s been brilliant in this competition so far and may well be given a lot of freedom by a PSG side desperate to score themselves. 

CHELSEA V REAL MADRID (1-1)

Rüdiger forcing way into Chelsea picture ahead of appealing fixtures

Chelsea were the better team in the first leg, but Real Madrid getting Sergio Ramos (€6.5m) back from injury is a big boost for them. Penalty-taking captain Ramos is one of Europe’s premier big-game players and will be key to Real’s hopes of winning this tie. 

Chelsea are expected to line-up almost exactly as they did last Tuesday in Madrid. Kai Havertz (€8.9m) may replace Timo Werner (€10.5m) after his weekend brace against Fulham, but Antonio Rüdiger (€4.9m) has been declared fit to play. Havertz could be a great differential as he’s begun to come into form for Thomas Tuchel’s side. Christian Pulisic (€8.7m) and Mason Mount (€6.9m) will look to build on their stellar first-leg performances and are both good fantasy picks for the home side. Jorginho (€6.3m) has continued to rack up balls recovered points and is still Chelsea’s penalty taker. 

At the back, Ben Chilwell (€5.5m) is still a threat both ways for Chelsea. He’s the best pick from their very solid defence.

For Real, Karim Benzema (€10.4m) is still their best attacking choice. His first leg goal was incredibly well taken and shows his potential to get something from nothing in a game where it’s going to be needed. Chelsea’s midfielders seem to present better options than their Madrid counterparts. Jorginho has penalties whilst Casemiro (€6.3m) does not and Havertz, Mount and Pulisic are all in better form than Vinicius (€8.2m) and Marco Asensio (€8.1m). 

Ben Chilwell, Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic are all strong captaincy options from this tie.

