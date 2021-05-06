500
FanTeam May 6

Your chance to turn €2.70 into €100k in FanTeam’s Gameweek 37-38 SCOFF

500 Comments
The 2020/21 finish line is in sight and the long slog is almost over.

FPL mini-leagues may be close to being settled already, while realistic ambitions of overall ranks will replace dreams of a top 1k finish.

But there is still one last chance to salvage a huge cash win from this topsy-turvy Premier League season.

That’s because FanTeam’s Spring Championship of Online Fantasy Football (SCOFF) is getting ever closer.

Running over Gameweeks 37 and 38, the SCOFF has a massive €500,000 prize pool and the manager finishing in first will scoop a life-changing €100,000.

How does SCOFF work ?

Following recent changes to the fixture schedule, the SCOFF will now begin on Wednesday, May 18 and run over Gameweeks 37 and 38.

The two weeks will run independently of one another so entrants will pick two separate teams for each week. Effectively, it’s like being given two back-to-back Free Hit chips in FPL.

How to qualify

The final buy-in is €1,100 (£990) but there are many ways to get involved for much less money.

The large majority of the final entrants will have come from feeder events called ‘satellites’, which will be running until the tournament starts. 

Three steps to Scoff

FanTeam have created a three-step system that gives users the chance to qualify for as little as €2.70 (£2.48). 

  • Step 1: Start your journey for €2.70 (£2.48) and battle it out to qualify for step 2
  • Step 2: Worth €55 (£49.50), you can either buy in directly or qualify from step 1
  • Step 3: You have made it to the €1,100 (£990) SCOFF!

It’s not just through Fantasy football tournaments that you can qualify, either. Satellites are running in a range of different sports, from NBA to NHL.

If you fancy a more direct route, look out for the direct satellites starting from as low as €11 (£9.90). 

All the satellite tournaments can be found in the FanTeam lobby via the below link:

Turn €2.70 into €100k

With so many routes to qualify for the SCOFF, there is every chance that FanTeam could see a winner that qualified for as little as €2.70 (£2.48).

Last November, FanTeam user fscottl showed how it can be done by qualifying for the WCOFF for €2 and walking away with a first prize of €30,000.

  1. Zlatan F.C
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      2FT 0.0m in the bank.

      Mendy Forster
      TAA Holding Rudiger Coufal Godfrey
      Salah Jota Bruno Son Lingard
      Kane Vydra Nacho

      Would you do:

      A) Son and Rudiger > Greenwood and McGuire
      B) take a -4 and do Godfrey to Digne

      Open Controls
      1. Zlatan F.C
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Would also play bench boost

          Open Controls
      2. PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Is this BB team G2g? (-4)

        Mendy Forster
        TAA Rudiger Maguire Shaw Konsa
        Salah Jota Maddison Siggy Bruno (c)
        Vardy Nacho Wood

        Wood is the only single GW player

        Open Controls
      3. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        2FTs, is it worth doing Son/Holding -> Greenwood/Digne? (bench Rudiger)

        Would only give me 8 for next week (10 with a hit)

        Mendy
        TAA Rudiger Shaw
        Salah Bruno Son Jota
        Kane Watkins Nacho

        Forster Holding Lingard Veltman

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          If you did that you would have a really similar team to mine (10/11 with the only difference being I have Phillips over TAA).

          So yeah I guess so?

          Open Controls
          1. _Ninja_
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Cheers, risky selling Son when he has Leeds but gw has the extra fixtures and Digne looks great for 36.

            Open Controls
        2. Guba
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Personally I'd rather a midfielder with a double game week that plays in 36, seeing as as you can't field 11 in 36. Greenwood realistically only gets 2/3 games anyway so someone like JWP or Zaha effectively has 3 games to his 2, and without a -4 too.

          Open Controls
      4. Totti
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        jota to zaha?

        A) yay
        B) Nay

        Open Controls
        1. Steiger
          • 2 Years
          25 mins ago

          Nay

          Open Controls
          1. BaleKaneSon
              just now

              Nay

              Open Controls
          2. Pariße
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Sideways but I'd rather have Zaha

            Open Controls
        2. BaleKaneSon
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Bamford, Son and Rudiger to DCL, Zaha and Maguire for a -4?

            Open Controls
            1. BaleKaneSon
                46 mins ago

                or Bamford, Son and Rudiger to Watkins Greenwood and Digne -4

                Open Controls
                1. poulteren
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  what is with the fascination with watkins? He has the worst fixtures...and his stats are pretty average

                  Open Controls
              • Pariße
                • 6 Years
                25 mins ago

                This one yes, looks good. Wins you 3 more games in the next 2 GWs.

                Open Controls
                1. BaleKaneSon
                    21 mins ago

                    the 2nd option?

                    Open Controls
                    1. BaleKaneSon
                        15 mins ago

                        cheers i think i might go that one and then i could go bruno back to son next gameweek for the blank

                        Open Controls
                      • Pariße
                        • 6 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        I guess the 2nd does the same, but I like the first selection more

                        Open Controls
                        1. BaleKaneSon
                            4 mins ago

                            DCL has better fixtures I would much rather him than Watkins although he is in slightly better form?

                            Open Controls
                  • Vovhund
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    Is it worth it to take a hit for Greenwood to play over Holding?

                    Open Controls
                    1. BaleKaneSon
                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                        yes

                        Open Controls
                      • bigwig
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        Looks like it as David Luiz is back

                        Open Controls
                    2. poulteren
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      58 mins ago

                      Hi all, have i missed someting...isnt Henrderson a good shout in goal for a triple Man United gameweek, and meaning he can rotate if you have a 2nd playing keeper for the blank?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Pompel
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        29 mins ago

                        As he's belivef to play two oof three matches: If you don't have a double playing keeper then yes, otherwise play you DGW keeper

                        Open Controls
                        1. poulteren
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          27 mins ago

                          thanks mate. He started the last 9 league matches though? I have martinez who has tough fixtures

                          Open Controls
                          1. Pompel
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            15 mins ago

                            Keep Mariinez, matches no worse than United

                            Open Controls
                      2. Pariße
                        • 6 Years
                        24 mins ago

                        I think even he will sit one out.

                        Open Controls
                    3. greggles
                      • 10 Years
                      41 mins ago

                      How's this FH team? Quite a bit left ITB

                      Martinez
                      Shaw / Castagne / Digne / TAA
                      Bruno / Salah / Zaha / Greenwood
                      Watkins / Iheanacho

                      Subs: Forster / Holding / Davis / ****

                      Open Controls
                      1. BaleKaneSon
                          17 mins ago

                          Is there any way you can squeeze DCL in instead of Davis?

                          Open Controls
                          1. greggles
                            • 10 Years
                            13 mins ago

                            Yes, I can, but that would mean a change in formation - should I drop one of Shaw / Castagne / TAA / Digne?

                            Open Controls
                            1. BaleKaneSon
                                1 min ago

                                castange for me

                                Open Controls
                        • bigwig
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          17 mins ago

                          Guys is holding now a dud with Luiz back? seems like his injury isn't too bad

                          Open Controls
                          1. Forza
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            14 mins ago

                            Yeah, Holding was already being benched before Luiz got injured.

                            Open Controls

                        You need to be logged in to post a comment.