Your chance to turn €2.70 into €100k in FanTeam’s Gameweek 37-38 SCOFF

The 2020/21 finish line is in sight and the long slog is almost over.

FPL mini-leagues may be close to being settled already, while realistic ambitions of overall ranks will replace dreams of a top 1k finish.

But there is still one last chance to salvage a huge cash win from this topsy-turvy Premier League season.

That’s because FanTeam’s Spring Championship of Online Fantasy Football (SCOFF) is getting ever closer.

Running over Gameweeks 37 and 38, the SCOFF has a massive €500,000 prize pool and the manager finishing in first will scoop a life-changing €100,000.

How does SCOFF work ?

Following recent changes to the fixture schedule, the SCOFF will now begin on Wednesday, May 18 and run over Gameweeks 37 and 38.

The two weeks will run independently of one another so entrants will pick two separate teams for each week. Effectively, it’s like being given two back-to-back Free Hit chips in FPL.

How to qualify

The final buy-in is €1,100 (£990) but there are many ways to get involved for much less money.

The large majority of the final entrants will have come from feeder events called ‘satellites’, which will be running until the tournament starts.

Three steps to Scoff

FanTeam have created a three-step system that gives users the chance to qualify for as little as €2.70 (£2.48).

Step 1: Start your journey for €2.70 (£2.48) and battle it out to qualify for step 2

Step 2: Worth €55 (£49.50), you can either buy in directly or qualify from step 1

Step 3: You have made it to the €1,100 (£990) SCOFF!

It’s not just through Fantasy football tournaments that you can qualify, either. Satellites are running in a range of different sports, from NBA to NHL.

If you fancy a more direct route, look out for the direct satellites starting from as low as €11 (£9.90).

All the satellite tournaments can be found in the FanTeam lobby via the below link:

Turn €2.70 into €100k

With so many routes to qualify for the SCOFF, there is every chance that FanTeam could see a winner that qualified for as little as €2.70 (£2.48).

Last November, FanTeam user fscottl showed how it can be done by qualifying for the WCOFF for €2 and walking away with a first prize of €30,000.

