An Elaborate Guide Covering all the Teams Worth Looking at for GW35

1. Man City

Fixtures: Che (h)

Chelsea are probably the most defensively disciplined team since Tuchel joined and we saw how they fared against the city side in the FA cup Semi-finals, although City would like to get some revenge, this could be a very tight game.

Players to pick :

1. Mahrez : Probably one of the most in-form city assets and I feel City will play their best team.

2. Aguero : A risky punt with a decent upside. We all know what Aguero can do against Chelsea. He has tremendous stats against many clubs, but not better than Chelsea who he has bagged 15 goals and 3 assists in 21 appearances

3. Dias : Solid at the back and Chelsea attack hasn’t been very convincing

2. Manchester united (TGW)

Fixtures : avl (a), lei (h), liv (h)

United have posted very good numbers in the final third of the pitch and with the reemergence of Pogba they have another dimension of creativity to boost them. Villa haven’t looked convincing ever since Grealish got injured and I see goals leaking here. Leicester’s defence has fared likewise to Villa and this could be another high scoring tie. The Liverpool match, unlike the reverse fixture earlier this season, could be a high scoring one if Liverpool decide to go for it – which they should if they have any hopes to qualify – meanwhile United will be happy to sit back and counter which suits them.

Players to pick:

1. Bruno Fernandes: The undisputed prince of FPL since he joined the league. You wouldn’t miss out on him in a TGW

2. Shaw : He is the most creative PL defender this season and effectively plays as the LM for United.

3. Pogba : Pogba could be the differential you are looking for to chase through the ranks. Playing on the LW, he has more license to create and get into the box. One to think about.

I know there are many tempting United assets but unfortunately we can only go for 3. And beware of Ole roulette which could strike considering they are playing 4 matches in 12 days.

3. Leicester City

Fixtures : New(h), Mun(a)

As convincing as they have looked attacking the same can’t be said about their defence. But with Newcastle’s show against Arsenal last week, the stars look bright for Leicester against them.

Players to pick :

1. Iheanacho : He’s got 14 goals in all domestic competitions since the turn of the year – the most of any Premier League player.

2. Vardy : Form is temporary but class is permanent. If you want a differential, Vardy is your man.

3. Castagne : With a fixture against new, CS odds are good and Castagne effectively plays as their RW when played on the right side, with a massive upside, he’s a decent pick.

4. Chelsea

Fixtures : City (a), ars (h)

The last two times Chelsea went to Etihad, the score lines were 1-2 and 0-6. It’s surely something on the minds of the Chelsea players. But with the impressive showing against Real in the CL and ever since Tuchel showed up, feel free to back Chelsea in both of these games.

Players to pick :

1. Havertz : With an unconvincing attacking show, the only highlight in the recent GWs is probably Havertz playing up top. If it’s between him and Mount, I’d always prefer someone who plays as a striker.

2. Rudiger : Chelsea has been the most disciplined side with the least amount of goals conceded since Tuchel arrived.

3. Chilwell : Alonso seems to have fallen out recently with Tuchel which makes Chilwell a fair shout ahead of this DGW.

5. West Ham

Fixtures : eve (h)

This season has been nothing short of spectacular for west ham, and with the return of Antonio and Cresswell, it will be a huge boost for West Ham’s race for top 4. With the unconvincing display of eve defence in the recent weeks, I won’t be surprised to see another high scoring game for West Ham.

Players to pick :

1. Antonio : Even though it’s a single Gameweek, Antonio’s form makes him a tempting differential and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him outscoring DGW assets.

2. Lingard : At this point, I don’t think you need to be convinced about why he is in the list.

3. Cresswell : Cresswell is a decent differential and is very much involved in creating chances for this high scoring West Ham team.

6. Spurs

Fixtures : Leeds (a)

Spurs managed a 3-0 result in the reverse fixture. But both teams have turned around and evolved since then. Leeds have been defensively solid apart from the Brighton game whereas Spurs have been given the license to press and play attacking football by Mason. They have scored 6 goals in 2 PL games during his reign.

Players to pick :

1. Gareth Bale : Bale has averaged a goal every 81 minutes, a better ratio than any other player in the Premier League this season.

2. Son : Leeds is the type of game that would suit a player like Son who has been in incredible form this season and was very unlucky last week despite getting a goal and an assist.

3. Kane : Despite not being at his best since he still seems to be recovering from his injury. Kane is playing for the golden boot and to get spurs into UCL and one ought to back him.

7. Liverpool

Fixtures : MUN (A), SOU(H)

Liverpool’s descent began in the reverse fixture in January, when Danny Ings’ goal against his former club inflicted only a second league defeat of the season on Liverpool. They will be giving their all as a rare two-week break will be making them itch to be on the field with Southampton

The unexpected gap between fixtures will have given Liverpool the perfect chance to rest and reset as they look to finish the season strong and give themselves the best chance possible of finishing in the top four. Do not count Liverpool out in what is traditionally a fiercely contested game between them and United.

Players to watch :

1. Mo Salah : xGI- .72+.22 over the last 5 games, Salah has started showing why he is the real deal when it comes to attacking stats, he has shown his improved form in the past few games

2. Di0go Jota : xGI – 0.67+.08 over the last 5 games, if you watch Liverpool’s games, it is a no-brainer that Jota gets the most chances and if he had a a better finishing he would be hauling every other game.

3.Alexander-Arnold : You can always count on him for attacking returns, be it freekicks or crosses. Can look for clean sheets this DGW.

8. Everton

Fixtures : WHU(A), AVL(A)

These matches will be significant to determine which club will finish in a European spot. Everton have been on a low form though recently, losing 2-1 to Aston Villa in their last Premier League match. They will be looking for revenge.

Players to watch :

1.Dominic Calvert-Lewin : Just scored in the last GW, you can expect goals from the top scorer of Everton this season, be it Aerial threat from crosses/corners.

2.Lucas Digne : Look out for attacking returns from Digne, can always count on Digne/DCL combo for goals and assists. They also have a chance of at least one clean sheet as Pickford looks amazing in the goal the past few games.

3.Richarlison : Differential, always proves to be a constant threat. If for better finishing, he would be on the race for top scorer alongside DCL. On good days, he would be scoring more than DCL thanks to his pace.

9. Arsenal

Fixtures : WBA(H), CHE(A)

Arsenal aim to keep their Europa hopes alive, and we are positive that they will fight tooth and nail against WBA. WBA, on the other hand, are eleven points behind the safe zone, meaning that this has to go down as a must-win game for them. Chelsea will be a difficult fixture for Arsenal, but you can expect Arsenal to perform in a derby game to live up to its prestige.

Players to watch :

1. Aubameyang : Scored and assisted in the last game looks like a nice option for both these fixtures.

2. Lacazette : Should come back fit and has always carried the attack in absence of Auba this season. Looks like a good attacking option alongside Auba to especially attack the West Brom fixture.

10. Aston Villa

Fixtures : MUN(H), EVE(H)

Both the fixtures look tough going ahead but can expect a result against Everton due to their poor form. They just beat Everton away and will definitely give a tough game at home for Everton.

Players to watch :

1.Watkins : Has proven to be an amazing attacker and provides a threat to opposition. Can expect an assist/goal from these tough fixtures.

2.El Ghazi : Can look to score goals when it’s his day with goal involvements in his last two games

3.Martinez : Can get you save points but don’t expect clean sheets

11.Crystal Palace

Fixtures : SHU (A), SOU(A)

Two amazing fixtures for attacking returns against poor defensive sides, look out for attacking options

Players to watch :

1. Wilfried Zaha : Expect returns from him this Gameweek. Always been the best attacking option from Crystal Palace so never count Zaha out against poor defences.

2. Benteke : Cheap attacking option, and a nice punt for a differential

12. Southampton

Fixtures: LIV(A), CRY(H)

Player to pick:

1. James Ward-Prowse : On all corners, free-kicks and penalties, in order for this pick to come off, we’re essentially relying on both Liverpool and Crystal Palace to give away penalties and/or free-kicks in and around the box. No player has scored more than Ward-Prowse’s four free-kicks this campaign and Palace give away just under 11 fouls per match on average.

13. Brighton

Fixtures : WOL(A)

Brighton have shown signs of maturity recently, and with a great result against Leeds last time out, confidence will be running high. Another three points here for the Seagulls would officially guarantee their survival.

Player to pick:

1. Veltman: With 4 CS in the last 6 games, Veltman would be a smart choice this GW as Wolves are really struggling against teams with good defence