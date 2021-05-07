846
Dugout Discussion May 7

Pereira returns as Leicester host Newcastle in Triple Gameweek 35

Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) is one of two changes for Leicester as they host Newcastle in Triple Gameweek 35.

The right wing-back has not been involved since the Gameweek 31 defeat at Leicester, displacing Luke Thomas (£4.1m) upon his return.

Pereira’s inclusion means Timothy Castagne (£5.8m) vacates the right wing-back role he has thrived in during recent weeks. He was originally due to staff the left-hand side of midfield before Jonny Evans‘ (£5.6m) warm-up injury pulled him into the back-three.

Caglar Söyüncü (£5.3m) and Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) join him there, the three-man defence protected by Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) and Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m) in midfield.

James Maddison (£7.3m) is a number 10 once again, operating in support of Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.3m).

Leicester’s number nine is top among all FPL forwards for assists over the last four matches (four), while his strike partner has seven goals and two assists in that time.

Newcastle appear to have matched Leicester’s three-man defence and four-man midfield with their setup tonight.

Paul Dummett (£4.4m), Federico Fernández (£4.7m) and Emil Krafth (£4.2m) line up behind Matt Ritchie (£4.9m), Jonjo Shelvey (£5.3m), Joe Willock (£4.7m) and Jacob Murphy (£4.9m).

Callum Wilson (£6.5m) starts for the second Premier League match in a row, joined in the team by Miguel Almirón (£5.6m) and Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m).

Triple Gameweek 35 Line-ups

Leicester City XI (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel; Söyüncü, Evans, Fofana; Castagne, Tielemans, Ndidi, R Pereira; Maddison; Vardy, Iheanacho.

Newcastle United XI (3-4-2-1): Dúbravka; Dummett, Fernandez, Krafth; Ritchie, Willock, Shelvey, Murphy; Almirón, Saint-Maximin; Wilson.

  DycheDycheBaby
• 5 Years
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    My rival put in Evans. Oh how much they needed him tonight.

    Open Controls
    Bushwhacker
• 1 Year
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Soyuncu running to the tunnel, into his car, on the M1.

      Open Controls
    2. BIG TONES
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Unlucky timing for Leicester, they don't concede a couple of those goals with him on the pitch

      Open Controls
  2. Chenku╰☆╮
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    So that assist might be awarded to nacho after all. Replay showing clear spin after it passed him.

    Open Controls
    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      If only Mark captained Nacho over Salah it would be given

      Open Controls
    Nightcrawler
• 1 Year
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      The one vardy got? Nope

      Open Controls
    Bushwhacker
• 1 Year
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Not intentional even if it hit him. The pass was Vardy's.

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Trolling, I hope

        Open Controls
        doher.ty
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Kettle... black

            Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          If it hit Nacho, it's his assist. Intentional or not.

          He's not an opposing team's player.

          Open Controls
          Cancelo Culture
• 2 Years
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            But did it? All this hype about a TGW and many other doubles in a long GW and still there’s desperation for an assist from a player that everyone owns...

            Open Controls
        3. Abaddon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

Lol

          Lol

          Open Controls
    Nightcrawler
• 1 Year
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Wow vardy and nacho

      At least something

      Open Controls
    5. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Nacho to hold the 2 baps?

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        3 when his assist gets added*

        *Allegedly, potentially

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          On 36 currently. Wouldn't overtake Wilson (54), as an assist only gives you 9.

          Open Controls
          Dark Side Of The Loon!
• 4 Years
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

This

            This

            Open Controls
    Cancelo Culture
• 2 Years
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      All that fuss for a UTD double GW...

      Open Controls
    7. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Fantastic for West Ham. Thanks Newcastle.

      Open Controls
    Aster
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        A goal and an assist for Nacho.

        Great

        Open Controls
        Big_Andy_GAWA
• 9 Years
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Assist...???

          Open Controls
          Aster
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              Yes, the replay (slomo) showed that he tipped that ball

              Open Controls
              doher.ty
                  2 hours, 2 mins ago

lol

                  lol

                  Open Controls
                doher.ty
                    2 hours, 2 mins ago

                    You must be really behind in your mini league to bring yourself to this level

                    Open Controls
              Bushwhacker
• 1 Year
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

Non.

                Non.

                Open Controls
            • Big_Andy_GAWA
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 54 mins ago

              'Turkish Slabhead' is nothing without Evans beside him. Evans made Ollie Norwood the player he is now, too. What was T. Slabhead doing for that first goal?!! Ridiculous!!!

              Open Controls
            • Super Saints
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 53 mins ago

              Vardy will lose the assist, I own him

              Open Controls
              1. mynameisq
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 12 mins ago

                He'll lose it if it touched nacho, not because you own him

                Open Controls
                Big_Andy_GAWA
• 9 Years
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 5 mins ago

                  Lol, the sarcasm lost on you there...!!

                  Open Controls
                  1. mynameisq
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 3 mins ago

                    No I got it, but his posts are always the same so they need blunt responses

                    Open Controls
            • Bookkeeper
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              Maddison has turned to poo

              Open Controls
            Dark Side Of The Loon!
• 4 Years
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              Maddison out, Perez in and things start happening. I still cant believe Brendan still keeps playing Maddison.

              Open Controls
              Dark Side Of The Loon!
• 4 Years
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                Sorry for the two "stills" there! 🙂

                Open Controls
              2. panda07
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                He hasn't been great since coming back from injury but was very good earlier in the season

                Open Controls
                Dark Side Of The Loon!
• 4 Years
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 5 mins ago

                  Yes. But as a manager that is my job. 3 games before this one is big enough a sample set to know what is happening. Rodgers has been bottling it up since his Pool days. And just cannot stop.

                  Open Controls
            • Will Kane
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              Another predictable night in the prem. ASM gets my bench boost off to a solid start with 2 points 🙂

              Open Controls
              Bobby Digital
• 3 Years
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

Unlucky

                Unlucky

                Open Controls
            Nightcrawler
• 1 Year
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 50 mins ago

              Does Mark Own Vardy?

              If not, then congrats Nacho cappers

              Open Controls
            Aster
                2 hours, 48 mins ago

                Waiting for that assist to rightfully go to Nacho

                Open Controls
                Dark Side Of The Loon!
• 4 Years
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 4 mins ago

                  Nobody reads the comments section here to check who to award an assist. You have already posted this multiple times. If he touched the ball he will get it.

                  Open Controls
                  1. mdm
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 3 mins ago

When?

                    When?

                    Open Controls
                  doher.ty
                      2 hours, 1 min ago

                      Multiple times is an understatement

                      Open Controls
                      Aster
                          1 hour, 59 mins ago

                          The same can be said about you replying to my comments

                          Open Controls
                  3. Pompel
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 48 mins ago

                    How on earth is it possible for Nacho to be on 2 baps with a yellow card, when Ritchie has two assists and no yc?

                    Open Controls
                    Aster
                        2 hours, 6 mins ago

                        How on Earth is it possible for Nacho not to have an assist? He tipped the ball.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Pompel
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          2 hours, 3 mins ago

                          No assist given yet, so point stands

                          Open Controls
                        Cancelo Culture
• 2 Years
                          • 2 Years
                          2 hours, 1 min ago

                          Did you captain him?

                          Open Controls
                          doher.ty
                              2 hours ago

                              Even if he didn't this level of begging for a single assist is shocking

                              Open Controls
                              1. mynameisq
                                • 7 Years
                                1 hour, 59 mins ago

                                Lol you seem very hurt, more than anyone here about it. Pot, kettle. You're essentially begging against the assist

                                Open Controls
                                1. mynameisq
                                  • 7 Years
                                  1 hour, 59 mins ago

                                  All i said was I thought the ball deviated, that's it

                                  Open Controls
                              Aster
                                  1 hour, 58 mins ago

                                  I'm not begging, just stating the obvious. And I like noticing things no one noticed initially

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Slouch87
                                    • 5 Years
                                    1 hour, 54 mins ago

                                    What a sad individual you are.

                                    Open Controls
                          2. mynameisq
                            • 7 Years
                            2 hours, 6 mins ago

                            Because there's more to the calculations than assists and yellow cards

                            Open Controls
                          3. Babelcopter
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            2 hours, 6 mins ago

                            FPL towers

                            Open Controls
                          Nightcrawler
• 1 Year
                            • 1 Year
                            2 hours, 6 mins ago

                            Nacho has a dgw so counts x2

                            Open Controls
                          5. Salan
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            2 hours, 5 mins ago

                            That's why I always say this BPS has big problems.

                            Open Controls
                          Jon Walter's Hatty
• 7 Years
                            • 7 Years
                            2 hours, 5 mins ago

                            Bonus system is a bigger joke than var

                            Open Controls
                            Jon Walter's Hatty
• 7 Years
                              • 7 Years
                              2 hours, 4 mins ago

                              Give it an hour and Salah will pick up all 3

                              Open Controls
                              1. Pompel
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 7 Years
                                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                                Or Kane, he'll swear on his daughter it was his assist

                                Open Controls
                          7. pingissimus
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            1 hour, 55 mins ago

                            Mega baps for forward goals - it's necessary if mids get an extra point for goals and cs. The system is slanted enough against forwards as it is.

                            Anyone who whinges about Salah - he's the normal "victim" - missing baps needs to remember how many free points he picks up elsewhere.

                            Open Controls
                        Lord of Ings
• 5 Years
                          • 5 Years
                          2 hours, 43 mins ago

                          Wil Nacho get the assist? What do you lot reckon?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Babelcopter
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            2 hours, 2 mins ago

Yes

                            Yes

                            Open Controls
                          Aster
                              2 hours, 1 min ago

                              Tbh, you have to be blind not to see it.

                              Open Controls
                            • Pompel
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              2 hours, 1 min ago

                              After Tuesday, Nacho cappers might have the last laught after all

                              Open Controls
                            • Super Saints
                              • 4 Years
                              2 hours ago

                              100%

                              Open Controls
                            • pingissimus
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              1 hour, 59 mins ago

                              Think he might at that

                              Open Controls
                          3. Jon Walter's Hatty
                            • 7 Years
                            2 hours, 37 mins ago

                            If you play that assist back very very slowly it is clearly McCauleys

                            Open Controls
                            1. mynameisq
                              • 7 Years
                              1 hour, 56 mins ago

                              After all this I bet its gonna be dummets touch or just a pitch bobble

                              Open Controls
                          4. Lord of Ings
                            • 5 Years
                            2 hours, 35 mins ago

                            Possibly how long before they finalize their decision regarding the assist? An hour?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Aster
                                1 hour, 52 mins ago

                                I think an hour.

                                Open Controls
                              • Super Saints
                                • 4 Years
                                1 hour, 51 mins ago

                                It's not clear so won't be changed

                                Open Controls
                                1. Lord of Ings
                                  • 5 Years
                                  1 hour, 48 mins ago

                                  Fair enough!

                                  Open Controls
                                2. Aster
                                    1 hour, 46 mins ago

                                    Not true. It is clear, to everyone who can see.

                                    Open Controls

                                      1. Aster
                                          1 hour, 44 mins ago

                                          Hey, take it easy. I get it that you captained Vardy. But let's all play it by the book.

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Slouch87
                                            • 5 Years
                                            1 hour, 43 mins ago

                                            I get it now. You base your comments on supposition as opposed to fact.

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Aster
                                                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                                                A slomo is not a fact to you?

                                                Wait and see.

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Slouch87
                                                  • 5 Years
                                                  1 hour, 41 mins ago

                                                  Vardy is not a fact toe either . 2-0

                                                  Open Controls
                                    2. Bushwhacker
                                      • 1 Year
                                      1 hour, 20 mins ago

                                      Pass was Vardy's, if it made any contact with nacho there was no intention

                                      Open Controls
                                  • Finding Timo
                                      1 hour, 59 mins ago

                                      Rudiger , greenwood & nacho to Dawson, son & Antonio for -4 look ok?

                                      Open Controls

