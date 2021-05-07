Pereira returns as Leicester host Newcastle in Triple Gameweek 35

Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) is one of two changes for Leicester as they host Newcastle in Triple Gameweek 35.

The right wing-back has not been involved since the Gameweek 31 defeat at Leicester, displacing Luke Thomas (£4.1m) upon his return.

Pereira’s inclusion means Timothy Castagne (£5.8m) vacates the right wing-back role he has thrived in during recent weeks. He was originally due to staff the left-hand side of midfield before Jonny Evans‘ (£5.6m) warm-up injury pulled him into the back-three.

Caglar Söyüncü (£5.3m) and Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) join him there, the three-man defence protected by Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) and Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m) in midfield.

James Maddison (£7.3m) is a number 10 once again, operating in support of Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.3m).

Leicester’s number nine is top among all FPL forwards for assists over the last four matches (four), while his strike partner has seven goals and two assists in that time.

Newcastle appear to have matched Leicester’s three-man defence and four-man midfield with their setup tonight.

Paul Dummett (£4.4m), Federico Fernández (£4.7m) and Emil Krafth (£4.2m) line up behind Matt Ritchie (£4.9m), Jonjo Shelvey (£5.3m), Joe Willock (£4.7m) and Jacob Murphy (£4.9m).

Callum Wilson (£6.5m) starts for the second Premier League match in a row, joined in the team by Miguel Almirón (£5.6m) and Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m).

Triple Gameweek 35 Line-ups

Leicester City XI (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel; Söyüncü, Evans, Fofana; Castagne, Tielemans, Ndidi, R Pereira; Maddison; Vardy, Iheanacho.

Newcastle United XI (3-4-2-1): Dúbravka; Dummett, Fernandez, Krafth; Ritchie, Willock, Shelvey, Murphy; Almirón, Saint-Maximin; Wilson.

