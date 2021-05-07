The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the Gameweek 35 Premier League action



Sponsored by bet365

With Triple Gameweek fever sweeping our small corner of the world, we’re entering into the spirit of proceedings with a few doubles and trebles of our own.

We’ll be wagering a few modest-sized bet on the upcoming Premier League games in our weekly betting piece, with the odds provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365.

If you’re doing likewise, we urge you to gamble responsibly and always remember: when the fun stops, stop.

On the subject of accumulators, or ‘accas’ as we must simply never call then, let’s introduce you to bet365’s Soccer Accumulator Bonus.

Such is the feat of predicting even one correct outcome in this topsy-turvy season, then getting multiple winners deserves a bit of an extra reward.

Bet365 are currently offering an accumulator bonus on a wide range of leagues and competitions, which increases with every line.

Should you be plumping for a treble, a four-fold or anything beyond in Double Gameweek 35, then make sure to take advantage of this particular offer to maximise your potential winnings.

A breakdown of the bet types and the associated bonus is listed below:

Bet Type Bonus Trebles 5% bonus 4-folds 10% bonus 5-folds 12% bonus 6-folds 15% bonus 7-folds 20% bonus 8-folds 25% bonus 9-folds 30% bonus 10-folds 35% bonus 11-folds 40% bonus 12-folds 50% bonus 13-folds 60% bonus 14-folds and upwards 70% bonus

Soccer Accumulator Bonus Up to 70% bonus for accumulators on a wide range of selected leagues and competitions. Applies to pre-match accumulators of 3+ selections on standard Full Time Result, Both Teams To Score or Result/Both Teams To Score markets only. Bonus percentage is dependent on number of selections. Bonus capped at £100k and applied to returns. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

Back onto the fixtures themselves, then.

Manchester United are the talk of the town after being presented with an almost unprecedented Triple Gameweek, with three matches to negotiate in the space of a five days.

When you’re a United fan or are lumping on their assets in FPL, then you’ll be wanting the Red Devils to make light of their workload and prosper.

A clean sweep of United victories returns just short of 11/1, while a hat-trick of clean sheets for the Red Devils is more than 34/1.

While both scenarios are optimistic, you wouldn’t bet against Bruno Fernandes racking up a tidy haul in Triple Gameweek 35.

The goalscorer odds for the Liverpool match hadn’t been priced up at the time of writing but Fernandes to score at any time during the Villa game and then repeat the trick against Leicester returns more than 5/1.

Each Way First Goalscorers Place an Each Way First Goalscorer bet on any Soccer match. If your player scores at any time during the game in 90 minutes play, we will pay you out at 1/3 odds for unlimited places.

United’s Triple Gameweek could be very good news for Leicester City, with their trip to Old Trafford the tricky middle fixture in the Red Devils’ ludicrous five-day schedule – so rotation may be on the cards.

If you’re of the mindset that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are there for the taking, then a Leicester City Double Gameweek 35 win double returns around 7/2.

Jamie Vardy is 2.71/1 to score at any time in both of his Gameweek 35 matches, which makes Kelechi Iheanacho’s price for the same market look very generous indeed: the in-form Nigerian is 4.25/1 to find the back of the net against both Uniteds.

And nothing says Double Gameweek fever like a punt on Palace assets, who most of us ordinarily wouldn’t touch with a bargepole.

But their double-header against Sheffield United and Southampton, the division’s two worst defences of 2021, is unquestionably the best of the nine sides to play at least twice in Gameweek 35.

Anytime goals for talisman Wilfried Zaha against these two defensively suspect sides is an eye-catching 8.6/1 – just keep an ear out for Roy Hodgson’s presser on Friday for news of the Ivorian’s fitness.

For all the latest Premier League odds, visit bet365 and build your personalised football bet.

Odds subject to fluctuation. 18+. Gamble responsibly: BeGambleAware.org. #ad

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT