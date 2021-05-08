19
Community May 8

Eliteserien 2021 Scout Picks – Runde 1

19 Comments
Share

GOALKEEPER

Sondre Rossbach (ODD – 5.5mNOK, 10.7%) vs. Sandefjord (H)

• Sandefjord (H) = Potentially easiest fixture of season

• High clean sheet probability 

• Only the relegated Aalesunds (313) attempted fewer shots than Sandefjord (344) in the 2020 season

• Sandefjord’s goal threat has significantly diminished after losing creative players Deyvr Vega and Rufo 

DEFENCE

Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (MOL – 6.5mNOK, 10.7%) vs. Kristiansund (H)

• Kristiansund (H) = Winnable fixture with high clean sheet potential

• A dangerous right-back with bags of potential

• Last season over 30% of his accurate passes were in the final 1/3 – only Rosenborg’s Erlend Dahl Reitan (6.0mNOK) and Kristiansund’s Christoffer Aasbak (5.5mNOK) could do better. (30.19% & 35.10%)

• Kristiansund have failed to replace Amahl Pellegrino and could really struggle in front of goal (Pellegrino scored almost 50% of Kristiansund’s 2020 league goals)

Fredrik Andre Bjorkan (B/G – 6.0mNOK, 45.0%) vs. Tromso (H)

• Tromso (H) = Opening game of season versus newly promoted opposition

• 6.0m feels cheap for one of the best attacking defenders in the league

• Last time out no other defender attempted and completed as many dribbles (45/76), played as many accurate passes in the final 1/3 (376) and boasted an overall passing accuracy of over 87% (56% of those passes = opposition half)

• Glimt’s average possession was 60%+ in 2020

• In best defence in the league + high attacking threat 

Odin Luras Bjortuft (ODD – 5.0mNOK, 5.9%) vs. Sandefjord (H)

• Good with the ball and a great all-round centre back 

• Cheap route into the Odd defence for one of the games they should definitely be looking to not concede

• Attempted and played more passes than any other defender last season

• Good differential pick for opening game 

Viljar Helland Vevatne (VIK – 5.0mNOK, 5.0%) vs. Brann (H)

• Brann (H) = Viking strong favourites

• The only defender to score more goals than Vevatne (3) last season was Espen Ruud (7.0mNOK) with 6

• Last time these two sides faced each other at the SR-Bank Arena, the home side won 2-0

• Vevatne is the same price as teammate Henrik Heggheim (5.0mNOK) but in less than half the number of teams – same defence, more goal threat, bigger differential

MIDFIELD

Aron Donnum (VIF – 10.0mNOK, 30.1%) vs. Rosenborg (H)

• Rosenborg (H) = Not an easy game but he’s one of the most fixture-proof players in the game

• Best dribbler in the league (70 successful dribbles in the league last season – 19 more than anyone else)

• Created 9 big chances last year – more than any other Valerenga player and his only teammate to play more key passes (36) was Christian Dahle Borchgrevink (6.0mNOK) with 44

• This is a huge game. Rosenborg are huge rivals – non-geographical – and an opening day win, at home, would be the perfect start for ‘The Bohemians.’

Sondre Sorli (V) (B/G – 9.5mNOK, 9.4%) vs. Tromso (H)

• He’s the main man on the right side of Glimt’s front line and their cheapest attacking option

• Good opening fixture for him to open his account with the Champions

• Has looked lively in pre-season and strong chance is on penalties 

• Is a better player than his stats would suggest – being surrounded by quality players I think we’ll see the best of him this season

Eirik Hestad (MOL – 8.5mNOK, 5.1%) vs. Kristiansund (H)

• Molde have a big squad but Hestad is still arguably one of their best players

• Good chance Magnus Wolff Eikrem (12.5mNOK) won’t be fit for this game which means it would take a miracle for him not to feature

• A versatile and dynamic player, he can play on the wing or in the middle 

• Eikrem was the only Molde player to produce more accurate passes in the final 1/3 or big chances per 90 minutes than Hestad last season (19.93 – 18.58 & 0.97 – 0.32)

Joe Bell (VIK – 5.0mNOK, 2.9%) vs. Brann (H)

• Might have only created one big chance last season but played as many key passes (37) as Johan Hove (8.0mNOK) and more than Aron Donnum, Kristoffer Velde (8.5mNOK) and new teammate Kevin Kabran (8.5mNOK) (all 36) to name a few

• His price belies how important he is to this Viking team and he’s surrounded by better players than he was last season

• Huge differential option and would still be a player I’d have in my team if he was 0.5-1.0m more expensive

• Creative, hard-working and never loses the ball – in fact he was dispossessed a mere 8 times in the whole of last season

FORWARDS

Veton Berisha (K) (VIK – 10.5mNOK, 38.3%) vs. Brann

• 2020 Stats: 16G, 7A, 29 BFP = 163pts

• Main man at Viking and the best goal scorer in the league – should be in everyone’s team

• Great team player – wants to provide for his teammates as well as score

• He’s an obvious pick especially for this week – no need to overthink it, just bring him in and keep him in – forever 

Tobias Lauritsen (ODD – 8.0mNOK, 6.8%) vs. Sandefjord (H)

• Has looked good in pre-season and looked fantastic before his injury last season

• Will be Odds’ main attacking outlet and offers assist potential as well as goals

• A full 1.5m cheaper than Mushaga Bakenga (9.5mNOK) 

• He’s very tall (1.94m) 

• A relatively cheap option for a player with a very high likelihood of scoring this week

ReindeerHotdog ESF: https://en.fantasy.eliteserien.no/entry/12433/event/17 Follow me on Twitter: @ReindeerHotdog”

19 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Bielsa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Three fantastic articles RH really looking forward to this season having finished 60th last year.

    With your help think I'm set on the squad now just one last decision, if you had to bench one of these four this week who would it be:

    Reitan - Vevatne - Bell or Kitolano ?

    Open Controls
    1. ReindeerHotdog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Cheers mate, appreciate it. 60th? Crazy rank, congrats.

      I would say Reitan on fixtures alone. Valerenga away is as tough a fixture Rosenborg will have and I don't think it'll be a high scoring game. Obviously famous last words and all...

      I think you get more potential upside from everyone else but with this being the Eliteserien who actually knows. If this fixture was halfway through the season I'd maybe say Bell or Vevatne but for the opening game I'd be looking at trying to exploit Brann over Valerenga.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Bielsa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Thanks I'd actually got Reitan as sub so that backs up my thinking, good luck for the opening week.

        Open Controls
    2. Eytexi
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Vevatne for me! Reitan just about pips him, the others I really like. Good luck mate.

      Open Controls
  2. bhh
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Thanks for all the stuff this last week, really helped me nail down a few places in the team (and pick out some cracking enablers like Bell!). Going into my first season of doing the Eliteserien this year - also doing Allsvenskan this year as part of my desire to focus on more leagues outside of the PL. I'm going in looking like this.

    Opdal
    Borchgrevnik - Bjorkan - Gregersen
    Donnum - Sorli - Ceide - Bell
    Berisha - Islamovic - Ebiye

    Bench: Karlstrom (GK) Hopmark, Ranger, Jonassen

    Best of luck everyone

    Open Controls
    1. ReindeerHotdog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      No problem mate, just hoping it'll actually prove useful!

      I would say Ebiye has a strong chance of starting this gw due to Espejord looking likely to miss out but when everyone's fit I'd exercise caution with him as a part of your XI.

      I do like the Ceide pick but I wouldn't necessarily expect too much from the first game. (I wouldn't let a low scoring return influence you to sell afterwards).

      Gregersen is a nice pick I'd just keep an eye on his fitness as he's suffered a bit in the last 12 months.

      Ranger is a nice pick (I'll either move for him or Toyland) but I'd be a bit wary of Jonassen not playing much. He's a decent enabler though but if you wanted a 4m defender more likely to play I'd probably suggest Foosnaes Hansen as he's featured a lot in pre-season.

      Open Controls
    2. Eytexi
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Really strong team - good luck mate.

      Open Controls
  3. ReindeerHotdog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Don't forget we will have line-ups out 15 minutes before kick off tomorrow - make sure you check them so you know if your players will play!

    Open Controls
    1. Eytexi
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I'd genuinely, somehow, let this slip my mind.

      Open Controls
      1. ReindeerHotdog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I'm just glad the Glimt Tromsø game got moved from today because that's the one XI I'm more confident about than any other in these games...

        Really interested to see the Molde line up. What a team they have. Can't see anyone else winning the league this year.

        Open Controls
        1. Eytexi
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Molde have to be the favourites, but I'm backing Valerenga to take it really close.

          Open Controls
          1. ReindeerHotdog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I think it'll be between Valerenga and Glimt for third - very similar teams with similar issues.

            Molde seem to have more cover, better players and haven't replaced their entire attack in one fell swoop.

            I still think Rosenborg finish 4th despite some experts saying it'll be Glimt.

            Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      This is brilliant info, thanks. Finished just outside top 1000 last season so will be looking to break into it this year. Early team news will certainly help.

      Open Controls
      1. Mince n Tatties
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Don’t you worry good sir...
        I will be there as always with all the team line ups prior to deadline...
        Bring it on!

        Open Controls
        1. ReindeerHotdog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Amazing. I was hoping you'd say this haha.

          It will be appreciated as it was for the whole of last season mate!

          Open Controls
  4. TAT
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Haven’t had time to make as many Eliteserien drafts in preparation for the new season, and I’m struggling a bit settling on a team that can navigate the first few fixtures without having to play the WC. This is my current draft, with 2.0 in the bank. The reason being that I’m not sure if I want to go without Wolff Eikrem or not. Eikrem over Vecchia leaves me with 1.0 short, so I need to downgrade someone if I want to start the season with the Molde mid. On the other hand, the 2.0 could also be spent on Reitan perhaps, which will set my team up nicely for Roesnborg’s first few fixtures.

    Karlstrøm
    Bjørnbak - Bjørkan - Borchgrevink
    Berg - Vecchia - Saltnes - Dønnum - Jørgensen
    Berisha - Espejord
    (Thomas - Kristiansen - O. Sivertsen - Ogbu

    Open Controls
  5. SUNFLOWER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Thanks RH for some brilliant, in-depth articles in the run-up to the start of the new season. They've been really helpful.

    I think I'm finally there with a team I'm happy with, barring any last minute news:

    Klaesson
    Gregersen - Dahl Reitan - Bjorkan - Borchgrevink
    Saltnes - Fridjónsson - Dønnum - J. Kitolano
    Islamović - Berisha
    (Trige - Hopmark - O. Sivertsen - Jonassen)

    Good luck everyone!

    Open Controls
  6. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Just found this - many many thanks

    Eliteserien never stays still does it. Played once two year back and not sure I recognise any names much beyond Eikrem. Just hope that this Scout Picks squad is the business as I'm fairly sure it'll need to be the basis of my squad.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.