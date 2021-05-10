305
Dugout Discussion May 10

Differentials on show as Fulham host Burnley

305 Comments
Fantasy Premier League differentials are the headline assets as Fulham host Burnley in Triple Gameweek 35.

Nick Pope (£5.5m) is tonight’s most-popular option with 10.7% ownership, while Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) is the runner-up with the backing of 4.6%.

Chris Wood (£6.4m) is the form asset, after posting five goals and three assists across his last five Premier League outings.

He is partnered by Matej Vydra (£4.8m) once again tonight, although both Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) and Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m) are on the Burnley bench.

Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) and Josh Brownhill (£4.9m) provide the width in midfield while Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) and Matt Lowton (£4.4m) are either side of James Tarkowski (£5.3m) and Ben Mee (£4.7m) in defence.

Fulham are in their 3-4-3 formation at Craven Cottage with Ademola Lookman (£4.8m) and Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) flanking Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.5m) in attack.

Triple Gameweek 35 Line-ups

Fulham XI: Areola; Adarabioyo, Andersen, Tete; A Robinson, Lemina, Anguissa, De Cordova-Reid; Lookman, Mitrovic, Cavaleiro.

Burnley XI: Pope; Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Brownhill; Wood, Vydra.

305 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rabb05
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Evening all, its my second season of playing fpl but 1st one I've taken seriously. On a rank of 400k right now so looking to improve next year hopefully. The high has been a gw rank of 5k on the Chris Wood hattie week for sure!

      I wondered what is a reasonable level of hits to take in a season. Hits have cost me 88pts this year. Not sure if that's way high and what should be a reasonable target for a season?

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        22 hits sounds like way to much

        Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        That's 3 hits every 5 games. Definitely high.

        Open Controls
      3. TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        It’s a cliche but ‘every hit on its merits’

        Different managers make different styles work so there is no right or wrong.

        Personally I think whilst you get really solid at FPL try to take as few as possible. I normally average 10-15 (so 40-60 points worth) and finish top 100k (or better) every season.

        There are a lot better players than me who take a lot more hits and there are a lot better players than me who take a lot less. Find the style that works for you.

        Open Controls
      4. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I’m a bit happy but tried to lay off them this time. 13 in total. Nothing wrong with a justified hit and I’ve made mistakes both doing them and not doing them.

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          I meant hit happy. I’m also generally a bit happy.

          Open Controls
      5. Burger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        24 hits here (96pts), rank just over 50k.

        Open Controls
        1. xuwei
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Do you know what rank you'd have without them?

          Open Controls
      6. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Don't look at the cost, judge it on the gains. If it costs you -4 but you gain more than 4 points more than if you didn't make the transfer, then you have benefited.

        Open Controls
        1. Rabb05
            just now

            Cheers lads some good helpful advice there. Onwards and upwards to top 50k next year hopefully!

            Open Controls
        2. Jimmers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          49 mins ago

          I like trying to save a FT which then enables me to make 3 changes for one hit in a particular GW. Like a mini-WC which allows you to restructure your team. Simply taking hits week on week can be a waste unless they are taken with a longer term view.

          Open Controls
        3. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          47 mins ago

          I'm on 28 of hits so far and just over 1k rank and always have a quite conservative approach to hits. E.g. getting in high EO who could do serious damage, or getting in a player showing v. strong form issues to fix in team or to get a playing player in a BGW. More aggressive approaches can work equally well. If can see a longer term gain from taking the hits then go for it, and try to avoid the hits which could have been avoided by planning a bit further in ahead.

          Open Controls
          1. xuwei
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            28 points or 28 hits?

            Open Controls
            1. Gandalf
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              Sorry not clear, 28 points worth of hits

              Open Controls
              1. xuwei
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                5 mins ago

                Okay phew!

                Open Controls
                1. Gandalf
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Seen some bench boosts with 20 points of hits which massively pay off, but I'm too chicken to consider that! Most hits in a week I've ever taken I think is an 8 point hit

                  Open Controls
        4. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          28 mins ago

          Good rank in a challenging season.

          The last seasons I had:
          20/21 - 400k (88 point transfer cost)
          19/20 - 76k (60 point transfer cost)
          18/19 - 12k (64 point transfer cost)
          17/18 - 37k (100 point transfer cost)
          16/17 - 10k (??)

          This year has been a tricky one for me, although the hits not necessarily the cause.

          I'm not hit averse so it's not minor, but more fun personally. Based on the above 60ish seems like a sweet spot, but you can go over and under and still do better based on others here.

          Open Controls
          1. Gazwaz80
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            112 points of hits here, overall rank of 72, 000 😀

            Open Controls
        5. Buck The Trent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          I took 20 hits so far = -80 points, OR 37k

          I am a punter and focus on winning on money leagues and not chasing OR

          Open Controls
      7. Jet5605
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Struggling for starters next week. 1 FT and 0.2 ITB

        Thinking Fofana > Keane
        Anything else worth a -4 hit?

        Forster
        Dallas
        Salah - Son - Lingard
        Kane - Wood

        Mendy - Lindelof - Fofana - Holding - Rudiger - Bruno - Greenwood - Nacho

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Forster also 50/50 I would be thinking -8 for Bruno to Son/Bale/Mahrez, Fofana to Digne and Iheanacho to DCL. You should make hits back

          Open Controls
          1. Jet5605
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Thanks mate. Already got Son. You still think I need a -8? Mahrez is good but I don't trust Pep

            Open Controls
            1. dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour ago

              It’s a risk but cannot see Mahrez not playing 2 of last 3 to keep rhythm and sharpness up for CL. You could just get Raphinha who looked good on comeback from injury. I think you do need -8 but many will disagree

              Open Controls
      8. DycheDycheBaby
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Oh thank you for not sending off Areola. Thank you!

        Open Controls
        1. xuwei
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          I own him for some dumb reason - but man he deserved it.

          Open Controls
          1. DycheDycheBaby
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Yeah I've owned him since he kept 5 clean sheets out of 7, and he is not kept one since then lol. But yes that was extremely lucky.

            Open Controls
            1. xuwei
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              I was thinking that fighting for survival would mean more clean sheets but had my heart broken multiple times.

              Open Controls
              1. DycheDycheBaby
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                3 saves Areola 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. xuwei
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  Woohoo! 🙂

                  Open Controls
      9. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        VAR officals asleep?

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          They own him and need a playing GK for the blank.

          Open Controls
          1. Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            😀

            Open Controls
      10. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Only 8 with games in 36 ( assuming Forster starts)

        Which moves do you prefer for 36 ? Don’t mind hits where taking out non players for players happy to have for rest of season

        A -4
        Maguire to Dallas
        Iheanacho to DCL
        Bruno to Mahrez/Bale/Son

        B-8
        Maguire to Dallas
        Iheanacho to DCL
        Bruno to Mané
        Jota to Raphinha

        Forster
        TAA Digne
        Salah Jota Lingard
        Kane Vydra

        Leno Bruno Greenwood Fofana Holding Maguire Iheanacho

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          A with Son I think. Not sure if Bale & Mahrez will get 3 games and they are prone to early subs.

          Open Controls
          1. Gandalf
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            Agree with this

            Open Controls
        2. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          Unfortunately don't think Forster is meant to start

          Open Controls
      11. RED_ARMY
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Nacho to
        a) Bam (have Raph)
        b) Wood

        Open Controls
      12. CFC1990
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Who is he best striker under 7m for the rest of the season?

        Antonio? Bamford?

        Open Controls
        1. Burger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Why Bamford, he's been awful for months?

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            46 mins ago

            This is a vintage FFS comment

            Bamford has 17 points to Kane’s 18 points over the last 5 gameweeks...

            And has 31 points to Kane’s 40 points over the last 8 gameweeks (I.e. one goal + baps in the difference)

            And in FFS-speak - no mention of his remaining fixtures being amongst he best in the league, no mention of him being the main striker for an attacking team, on penalties, no mention of him being second top scoring striker in the game - just “why Bamford, he has been awful for months”

            SMH

            Open Controls
            1. Gentle_Turks
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              39 mins ago

              It's easy to just pick a player who has scored less to compare him with. If you had picked Antonio to compare - Antonio has 25 points over his last five game weeks.

              Open Controls
              1. Gentle_Turks
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                •not less, but less than expected.

                Open Controls
              2. Jimmers
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Easy to pick a player that has a decent points return but ignore how injury prone he is................

                Open Controls
            2. Burger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              31 mins ago

              Yup Kane has also been awful 😀

              Open Controls
      13. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        That deserved to go in for Anguissa

        Open Controls
      14. MIGHTY JOE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Areola should not be in the pitch to make that save. VAR is shocking sometimes.

        Open Controls
        1. DycheDycheBaby
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Sometimes? lol

          Open Controls
        2. Van der Faart
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Sometimes? All the time.

          I don't think it's actually bad. It's just they use it dreadfully in the PL. Look at the Madrid v Seville game last night. They took their time but not over dramatic in order to come to the correct decision. That wouldn't have happened in the PL. PGMOL will come out with some tweak to pretend that Areola decision was correct.

          Open Controls
          1. Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            They just did, trying to say the defender was going to be on the cover, oh my word!

            Open Controls
          2. xuwei
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            People hated the decisions in Madrid Seville

            Open Controls
            1. Van der Faart
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              The handball rule is terrible but at least they applied it correctly. They'd never have gone with that in the PL

              Open Controls
      15. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Better option?

        A) Kane & Raphinha
        B) Son & Bamford

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          A for me

          Open Controls
      16. Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Yeah that defender sure looked like he was going to be on the cover 😆

        Open Controls
      17. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        "Differentials on show as Fulham host Burnley"
        Is this in reference to posters on here? Absolutely dead

        Open Controls
      18. rebecs
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        If I plan to Free Hit for next gameweek, can I make a transfer first or roll one over til the next?

        Open Controls
        1. TheDragon
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Can’t roll a transfer when free hitting and you can’t make a transfer first.

          If you free hit you’ll start next week with the team you have at the start of this week and with 1 free transfer.

          Open Controls
          1. rebecs
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Great thanks! Saves me making a transfer and not being able to use my FH at all.

            Open Controls
            1. TheDragon
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Oh sorry, just to be clear - you can make a transfer and then decide to free hit. But the transfer won’t be there when you get your team back the week after

              Open Controls
      19. matiakez
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Is Dubravka a crazy option for the last 3? City game is obviously tough but there's potential for save points and the last 2 looks good.

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Had crossed my mind.

          Risk of Darlow getting a nostalgic GW38 game?

          Open Controls
        2. Hits from the Bong
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Like it. I’ve just brought him in, but he can sit on the bench for a week while hopefully Forster plays Fulham

          Open Controls
      20. Danstoke82
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Hi all, these moves yay or nay? -4

        Mendy + Iheanacho > Meslier + Antonio.

        Gives me 11 players for 36

        Open Controls
        1. Croaker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
          1. Danstoke82
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Cheers!

            Open Controls
        2. james 101
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          Not convinced Ant is the right option.

          But many are

          Open Controls
          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Bamford, now that Raph is back?

            Open Controls
            1. james 101
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              For me BamBam and DCL

              Open Controls
              1. james 101
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                Wood is delivering incredible numbers too

                Open Controls
              2. Danstoke82
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Can’t afford DCL would love to have him in though for Sheff U

                Open Controls
          2. Danstoke82
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            It’s either him or Bamford but I’m still not convinced on the latter

            Open Controls
        3. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yes from me

          Open Controls
      21. MIGHTY JOE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Need that cs wiped!!!

        Open Controls
      22. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        What would you do with this team?

        Lloris (Martinez)
        TAA Coufal Dallas Konsa (Azpi*)
        Son Lingard Jota Bruno* (Greenwood*)
        Kane Bamford (Nacho*)

        A. Bruno > Salah, Azpi > Lowton
        B. Bruno > Salah, Greenwood > Raphinha
        C. Nacho > DCL, Greenwood > Raphinha

        Open Controls
        1. Duke Silver ☑
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          I like C.

          If you do A or B would you be getting Bruno back for Fulham?

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Thx, no Bruno till end of the season if getting Salah in. So basically Salah or Bruno ...

            Open Controls
            1. james 101
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Salah

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                I think so, there is Greenwood for MUN but LIV will be more motivated in PL to get top 4. MUN sort of secured for top 4 and lurking European final.

                Open Controls
            2. Duke Silver ☑
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Tough one. If you're chasing then I would do B.

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Nice one, ta!

                Open Controls
      23. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        58 mins ago

        Will FPL Towers crank up Wood to 3 bonus like the did with Bruno yesterday?

        Open Controls
      24. Egg noodle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        53 mins ago

        How many of Fernandes 17 PL goals this season were penalties?

        Open Controls
        1. Duke Silver ☑
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          9 I think.

          Open Controls
      25. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        51 mins ago

        Foden or Raphinha?

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Wanted to say both, but if must Raphinha for certainty of mins

          Open Controls
      26. shuddahaddum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        45 mins ago

        Best League in the world with incompetent referees. Not capable of World Cup 2018 shouldn't be in Euro 3020. I referee American Footbsll in Canada for 18 and under. I am filmed and each play scored as to a correct or incorrect call.
        Hit them in the wallet. Take games away and promote from Championship. There has to be acountability.
        Nobody playing today still pi__ed at Aqueros gift of 10 points to the players chasing me.

        Open Controls
      27. AzzaroMax99
        • 4 Years
        45 mins ago

        Chris Wood is such an awesome guy. In the last 3 games - 32 pts.
        What a differential xD

        Open Controls
      28. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        44 mins ago

        Made 3 transfers this week for -8. I sold:

        Bamford
        Pereira
        Lowton

        And benched Dallas

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          21 mins ago

          It’s ridiculous

          Open Controls
        2. Fudgy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          Oh dear

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Crazy right

            Open Controls
        3. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Always risks with this sort of DGW, TGW

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I just can’t get over the timing, it’s just a joke. Really is

            Open Controls
      29. james 101
        • 9 Years
        44 mins ago

        Tally up?

        83 with 18 to play (count your captain’s games twice)

        Open Controls
        1. james 101
          • 9 Years
          43 mins ago

          I saw guys with 90 yesterday so assume someone’s got their tonne?

          Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          37 mins ago

          BB?

          Open Controls
          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            has to be can't have more than 16 to play without it.

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Yeah just realised that 18 to go mentioned

              Open Controls
        3. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          35 mins ago

          78 with 18 to play. On BB which has contributed just 5 points, with only Guiata still to play.

          Open Controls
        4. MIGHTY JOE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          34 mins ago

          71 with 15 left (13 assuming Maguire is done)

          Open Controls
        5. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          31 mins ago

          some killer scores here - must be huge green arrows on the way.
          I'm 68 w/ 10 to play (no hits), bump from OR738 > 637.
          Would be thrilled to maintain a green by the end of the gw.

          Open Controls
        6. Dthinger
          • 4 Years
          29 mins ago

          61 with 14 left to play

          Open Controls
        7. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          83 (-4) with 15 left to play. No chip played

          Open Controls
      30. Milkman Bruno
          41 mins ago

          Wood nowhere near any Baps. Normally he is quite good for them after a goal

          Open Controls
          1. MIGHTY JOE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            GW30 1G 1A = 1 bap
            GW34 1G = **** all
            GW35 1G = **** all

            ... disgusted

            Open Controls
            1. Milkman Bruno
                1 min ago

                Wow, I’m way off the Mark.

                Open Controls
          2. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            37 mins ago

            Between the 3rd of April, and the 19th of May there was/will be only one day with no PL or European fixtures. It's the day the pubs reopen !

            Open Controls

