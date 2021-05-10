"Differentials on show as Fulham host Burnley"

Fantasy Premier League differentials are the headline assets as Fulham host Burnley in Triple Gameweek 35.

Nick Pope (£5.5m) is tonight’s most-popular option with 10.7% ownership, while Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) is the runner-up with the backing of 4.6%.

Chris Wood (£6.4m) is the form asset, after posting five goals and three assists across his last five Premier League outings.

He is partnered by Matej Vydra (£4.8m) once again tonight, although both Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) and Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m) are on the Burnley bench.

Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) and Josh Brownhill (£4.9m) provide the width in midfield while Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) and Matt Lowton (£4.4m) are either side of James Tarkowski (£5.3m) and Ben Mee (£4.7m) in defence.

Fulham are in their 3-4-3 formation at Craven Cottage with Ademola Lookman (£4.8m) and Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) flanking Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.5m) in attack.

Triple Gameweek 35 Line-ups

Fulham XI: Areola; Adarabioyo, Andersen, Tete; A Robinson, Lemina, Anguissa, De Cordova-Reid; Lookman, Mitrovic, Cavaleiro.

Burnley XI: Pope; Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Brownhill; Wood, Vydra.

Triple Gameweek 35 so far…

