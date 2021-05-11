Greenwood only Man United asset to retain place as Solskjaer rotates heavily

As feared, Manchester United bring a heavily rotated side into their second Triple Gameweek 35 fixture.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes 10 changes from the team that beat Aston Villa on Sunday, Mason Greenwood (£7.2m) the only asset to retain his starting berth against Leicester City.
After featuring on the flanks of attacking midfield at Villa Park, the 19-year-old leads the line on Tuesday evening with Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) and Edinson Cavani (£8.0m) on the bench.
They are joined there by Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), Paul Pogba (£7.6m), Luke Shaw (£5.5m), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.7m) and Dean Henderson (£5.2m).
Premier League debutants Amad Diallo (£5.4m) and Anthony Elanga provide the width this evening, either side of Juan Mata (£5.8m), who makes his first league start since Gameweek 9.
Nemanja Matic (£4.7m) and Donny van de Beek (£6.6m) look set for central midfield duties while Solskjaer has named a back-four of Brandon Williams (£4.2m), Eric Bailly (£4.8m), Axel Tuanzebe (£4.1m) and Alex Telles (£5.3m) in front of David de Gea (£5.3m).
Leicester are in much strong first-team shape with James Maddison (£7.3m) and Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) the only two to drop the bench.
As expected, Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.3m) lead the line with Ayoze Pérez (£6.0m) taking on a number 10 role in front of Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m) and Youri Tielemans (£6.4m).
Luke Thomas (£4.1m) and Marc Albrighton (£5.2m) are the left and right wing-backs respectively with Timothy Castagne (£5.8m) tucked into a back-three with Caglar Söyüncü (£5.3m) and Wesley Fofana (£5.0m).
Triple Gameweek 35 Line-ups
Manchester United XI: De Gea; B Williams, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Telles; Matic, van de Beek; Diallo, Mata, Elanga; Greenwood.
Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Söyüncü, Fofana, Castagne; Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton; Pérez; Vardy, Iheanacho.
Triple Gameweek 35 so far…
