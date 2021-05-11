478
Dugout Discussion May 11

Greenwood only Man United asset to retain place as Solskjaer rotates heavily

478 Comments
As feared, Manchester United bring a heavily rotated side into their second Triple Gameweek 35 fixture.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes 10 changes from the team that beat Aston Villa on Sunday, Mason Greenwood (£7.2m) the only asset to retain his starting berth against Leicester City.

After featuring on the flanks of attacking midfield at Villa Park, the 19-year-old leads the line on Tuesday evening with Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) and Edinson Cavani (£8.0m) on the bench.

They are joined there by Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), Paul Pogba (£7.6m), Luke Shaw (£5.5m), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.7m) and Dean Henderson (£5.2m).

Premier League debutants Amad Diallo (£5.4m) and Anthony Elanga provide the width this evening, either side of Juan Mata (£5.8m), who makes his first league start since Gameweek 9.

Nemanja Matic (£4.7m) and Donny van de Beek (£6.6m) look set for central midfield duties while Solskjaer has named a back-four of Brandon Williams (£4.2m), Eric Bailly (£4.8m), Axel Tuanzebe (£4.1m) and Alex Telles (£5.3m) in front of David de Gea (£5.3m).

Leicester are in much strong first-team shape with James Maddison (£7.3m) and Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) the only two to drop the bench.

As expected, Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.3m) lead the line with Ayoze Pérez (£6.0m) taking on a number 10 role in front of Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m) and Youri Tielemans (£6.4m).

Luke Thomas (£4.1m) and Marc Albrighton (£5.2m) are the left and right wing-backs respectively with Timothy Castagne (£5.8m) tucked into a back-three with Caglar Söyüncü (£5.3m) and Wesley Fofana (£5.0m).

Triple Gameweek 35 Line-ups

Manchester United XI: De Gea; B Williams, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Telles; Matic, van de Beek; Diallo, Mata, Elanga; Greenwood.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Söyüncü, Fofana, Castagne; Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton; Pérez; Vardy, Iheanacho.

Triple Gameweek 35 so far…

478 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Captain Haddock
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is 100 points any good at this point?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      No, should have at least 200 by now.

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Average.

      Open Controls
    3. Captain Haddock
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Finally got lucky 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Mum's so proud. So, so proud.

        Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      130 should be presentable right now.

      Open Controls
    5. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Should be ashamed to even ask.

      Open Controls
    6. Captain Haddock
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Still have Martinez, Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, TAA, Fernandes, Greenwood, Salah, Jota and DCL to play.

      And Watkins not to play

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Haddock
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Plus Digne, forgot him.

        Open Controls
  2. Bushwhacker
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Perfect night for United, rested players, Leicester in the CL . . .

    Open Controls
  3. JBG
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Wtf was that Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Unless it's a penalty he's unlikely to score or have you not been watching the last two months?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Ha, ha.

        Open Controls
  4. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Unlucky for bruno the ball didnt fall on the penalty spot

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      HA!

      Open Controls
    2. Warbling Wendy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      i laughed lol

      Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Lol!

      Open Controls
  5. justaguy9
      6 mins ago

      Congrats to the 5410 fpl managers who brought in soyuncu this gw

      Open Controls
    • It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Come on Na(c)ho!

      Open Controls
    • Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Vardy has been the disappointment of the season for me

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        He's coat me my ML the last few weeks, brought him in on a WC and captained for first two weeks, rest is history

        Open Controls
        1. Lindelol
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Still it was good that I retained him on FH over KAne and Watkins

          Open Controls
    • Hulk Smash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ndidi is very underrated, probably the second best in the league in that CDM destroyer role behind Kante.

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Agreed - mom tonight .... so far.

        Open Controls
        1. Hulk Smash
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Agreed. Tuanzebe a close second.

          Open Controls
    • Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      If someine told u Bruno would play 185 mins and Salah 175 mins this gw

      Who would u have captained?

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Bruno, pool have been poo for a while

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          just now

          So has Bruno.

          Open Controls
        2. Isco Disco
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Bruno has been poo lately too.
          Only scores penalties

          Open Controls
    • Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Excellent Leicester are beating United 2-1, I have 3 Leicester players so I must be scoring well... Oh no wait absolutely everyone is outscoring me with 1 United player.

      Open Controls
      1. Milkman Bruno
          4 mins ago

          Castagne, Vardy and Iheanacho here

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Same

            Open Controls
        • Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          I have the same 3 as u but i just find it funny at this point have a laugh

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            It's impossible to laugh when it's happened to you all season

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Whats ur OR

              Open Controls
      2. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        If the score stays the same will city be champions?

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
          1. Lindelol
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Great

            Open Controls
        2. Rassi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Fitting grav.

          Open Controls
        3. justaguy9
            just now

            Yes. And top 4 decided barring any miracles

            Open Controls
        4. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Gonna own Kane, DCL, Antonio and Bamford when I sell Nacho. Guessing times ahead...

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            4 strikers? Cheat code?

            Open Controls
            1. My heart goes Salalalalah
              • 4 Years
              just now

              LOL. Daft moment there...

              Open Controls
            2. My heart goes Salalalalah
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Under the influence, what a chop I am

              Open Controls
        5. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          That Greenwood goal and Bruno appearance pulled my rank down by 8K!

          Open Controls
          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            No Greenwood?

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Changed Benteke + Greenwood + Ward to DCL + El Ghazi + Mitchell last minute. Did not feel right to have Benteke in the 11.

              Open Controls
        6. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Lol Roy such a troll, as if he’s started Mitchell for both games in the double after being seemingly out of favour for like 90% of the season

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            This! I presume he benched Ward though?

            Open Controls
            1. justaguy9
                just now

                No ward starts

                Open Controls
              • seanie3
                • 10 Years
                just now

                ??

                Open Controls
            2. Nightcrawler
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Mitchell got his place back before the DGW

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                just now

                One appearance not enough to go by, if anything suggested he would be benched in the double even more

                Open Controls
            3. Hulk Smash
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              PVA is leaving on a free mate.

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Like Aguero thought that would mean he’d get gametime to see off the club

                Open Controls
          2. Silent Friend
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            albrighton come on punch someone

            Open Controls
          3. justaguy9
              2 mins ago

              Somebody from. Leicester are gonna give away a handball penalty in injury time, arent they?

              Open Controls
            • Bookkeeper
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              rather than win the game and put the pressure on City, OGS, plays a weakened side and focusses on the game against Pool. Loser mentality, he's no winner.

              Open Controls
            • seanie3
              • 10 Years
              just now

              jeez, cant rely on utd to beat leicester at home, yes they rested tons of players but leicester rested vardy and had their best defender (evans) not playing.

              Open Controls
            • ivantys
                just now

                OGS secretly happy inside but has to fake his disappointment at losing

                Open Controls

