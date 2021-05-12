Eliteserien 2021 – Scout Picks Runde 2

GOALKEEPER
Andreas Linde (MOL – 6.5mNOK, 16.2%) vs. Tromsø (A)
- Tromsø (A) = They might have had 13 shots against Bodø/Glimt, but only 2 of them were on target
- vs Kristiansund he saved 5/5 on target shots – the most of any goalkeeper in Runde 1 to save all target shots faced
- Made 31 successful high claims in the Eliteserien last season – the most of any goalkeeper playing this week
- Sits behind a good defence and even better midfield – Molde are more than capable of coming away from this game with a clean sheet especially as Runar Espejord (7.5mNOK) is set to miss out for Tromsø
DEFENDERS
Birk Risa (MOL – 6.0mNOK, 24.8%) vs. Tromsø (A)
- Played 2 key passes versus Kristiansund – the joint most of any defender in Runde 1 and only 5 players produced more
- Drew 3 fouls – one of which won a penalty for his team
- As well being an attacking defender, he is also quite good at defending, posting these stats against Kristiansund on Sunday: 5/6 ground duels won, 3 clearances, 2 interceptions and 2 tackles
- 12 of his 31 accurate passes were completed in the final 1/3
- Was probably Molde’s best player other than Fredrik Aursnes in Runde 1
Adam Andersson (RBK – 6.0mNOK, 1.1%) vs. Viking (H)
- Viking (H) = Rosenborg scored 3rd highest number of goals in home fixtures last season (34) while Viking conceded the 3rd highest number of goals in away fixtures (30)
- Against Vålerenga his passing accuracy was 86.21% (2nd best for Rosenborg) and recorded 2 key passes (joint highest)
- Looked good when tasked with having to deal with the best dribbler in the league (Aron Dønnum) despite receiving a yellow card
- 13 of Vålerenga’s 15 shots were inside the box yet only 4 in total were on target – Rosenborg are good at forcing other teams into making errors (Viking managed just 4 on target shots vs. Brann, a far inferior team and in particular in defence, to Rosenborg)
- Very low ownership so offers good differential potential
Alfons Sampsted (B/G – 5.5mNOK, 14.0%) vs. Kristiansund (A)
- Kristiansund (A) = Glimt are clear favourites with a decent chance of getting a clean sheet
- Almost recommended him for their season opener versus Tromsø so not surprised in the slightest to see him crop up with an assist
- The only other Glimt player to play more key passes last week than Sampsted (1) was Sondre Brunstad Fet (7.5mNOK) with 2
- His assist was a beautifully chipped ball into the middle of the box from an inside position, highlighting his ability to come in from out wide and not just rely on trying to cross from a deep position
- Good attacking potential and a promising start to the season means he’s hard to ignore for this week
Samuel Adekugbe (VIF – 5.5mNOK, 5.7%) vs. Brann (A)
- Brann (A) = Their expected goals (xG) against Viking was 0.62 – the lowest of any team (Kristiansund included) in Runde 1
- Made more tackles (4), interceptions (2) and clearances (3) than anyone else in a Valerenga shirt against Rosenborg (was also never dribbled past)
- Returned 2 key passes in the 1-1 draw with Rosenborg = 1 more than teammate Christian Dahle Borchgrevink (6.0mNOK)
- Should’ve got an assist on Sunday and for me he certainly passed the eye test and warrants being given a chance especially in such a winnable game
MIDFIELDERS
Henrik Rørvik Bjørdal (VIF – 8.5mNOK, 3.0%) vs. Brann (A)
- No other player played more key passes (4) in Runde 1
- Misplaced just 1 pass
- 9 direct goal involvements in 14 games last season
- Got an assist the last time he faced Brann (on his Vålerenga debut in 2020)
- Creative, consistent and cheap – he’s an affordable way into the Vålerenga team and while he has a lower ceiling than their front three, he is still a very good option to have
- Hugely overlooked = massive differential
Aron Dønnum (K) (VIF – 10.0mNOK, 33.5%) vs. Brann (A)
- Makes the team for the second week in a row and the Vålerenga forward picks up the armband without much hesitation whatsoever
- Had a good game against Rosenborg and I’m backing him to reproduce that form against far weaker opposition
- Attempted (10) and completed (5) more dribbles than anyone else in Runde 1
- Also attempted more shots (6) (0 on target)
- Won 12 ground duels – the closest anyone else got was August Mikkelsen (4.5mNOK) with 7
- Was fouled 6 times – twice as much as any other player
- vs. Rosenborg he produced 1 key pass which may seem underwhelming, but he was heavily targeted throughout and will be given much more room to roam against Brann
- 14 of his 20 accurate passes were completed in the final 1/3
Sander Erik Kartum (KBK – 6.0mNOK, 0.6%) vs. Bodø/Glimt (H)
- Bodø/Glimt (H) = Very tough fixture but Glimt allowed Tromsø a lot of opportunities to shoot in Runde 1 – better teams will get more success
- I’ve been critical about Kristiansund’s chances of scoring goals but Kartum returned 15 direct goal involvements last year in the OBOS (6G,9A) so if anyone is going to get the goals it’s probably going to be him
- Started ahead of Olaus Jair Skarsem (6.0mNOK) vs. Molde and even though he was replaced by him, he didn’t do enough to suggest Kartum shouldn’t start again this week
- He’s finally made the big step up to play in the Eliteserien and this season is a huge chance for him to make a name for himself
- Massive differential, cheap and will want to make a point by ruffling a few very yellow feathers
Fredrik Aursnes (MOL – 6.1mNOK, 26.7%) vs. Tromsø (A)
- Best player of the opening weekend by quite some way – he was magnificent
- Along with his 4 key passes, 1 big chance created and 2 assists, he actually scored but had his goal ruled out for offside
- Considerably less expensive than other attacking assets for the title favourites and has already registered a quarter of the attacking returns he got last season in just one game
- Tromsø will be true to form and have a go at Molde which will give Aursnes the opportunity to exploit any space they leave wide open – I can see at least one attacking return here
- Linked with Atéltico Madrid and Atalanta = huge opportunity in his career and knowing he’s being monitored by such big clubs will surely give him even more impetus to perform as good as he can
- Be sure to take advantage of his points potential before he leaves!
Kristoffer Zachariassen (V) (RBK – 10.0mNOK, 20.3%) vs. Viking (H)
- 146pts last season with 12 goals and 4 assists and 14 BFP to boot – and he seemed to play within himself at times, too
- Rosenborg have indeed strengthened and look a much better team coming into this campaign – he’s remained a central figure to their attack and after scoring away to Vålerenga, it should be a certainty he scores in this fixture
- vs. Vålerenga he registered 11 completed passes in the final 1/3 – the most of any Rosenborg player (joint top with Erlend Dahl Reitan (6.0mNOK)
- Might not have made any key passes or created any big chances but took 3 shots in Runde 1, 2 of them being on target which resulted in a well-cushioned headed goal
- Viking won’t defend anywhere near as well as Vålerenga did so he should be afforded far more goalscoring opportunities this week
FORWARD
Erik Botheim (B/G – 10.1mNOK, 22.4%) vs. Kristiansund (A)
- Got his debut goal and in general looked lively operating in the ‘Kasper Junker Role’
- 1 shot 1 goal vs. Tromsø
- He only touched the ball 21 times but produced 1 key pass from just 12 accurate passes
- Currently has zero competition for his place and will be full of confidence after such a good debut
- Surrounded by talented attacking players who will all be looking to supply him
- Sean McDermott (5.0mNOK) will prove to be one of the toughest goalkeepers to score against but Glimt are favourites for a reason and if I knew 100% that Glimt would win this game 1-0, I’d be backing Botheim for the goal
4 hours, 36 mins ago
Brilliant stats, thank you RH