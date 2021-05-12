28
May 12

Eliteserien 2021 – Scout Picks Runde 2

GOALKEEPER

Andreas Linde (MOL – 6.5mNOK, 16.2%) vs. Tromsø (A)
  • Tromsø (A) = They might have had 13 shots against Bodø/Glimt, but only 2 of them were on target
  • vs Kristiansund he saved 5/5 on target shots – the most of any goalkeeper in Runde 1 to save all target shots faced
  • Made 31 successful high claims in the Eliteserien last season – the most of any goalkeeper playing this week
  • Sits behind a good defence and even better midfield – Molde are more than capable of coming away from this game with a clean sheet especially as Runar Espejord (7.5mNOK) is set to miss out for Tromsø

DEFENDERS

Birk Risa (MOL – 6.0mNOK, 24.8%) vs. Tromsø (A)
  • Played 2 key passes versus Kristiansund – the joint most of any defender in Runde 1 and only 5 players produced more
  • Drew 3 fouls – one of which won a penalty for his team
  • As well being an attacking defender, he is also quite good at defending, posting these stats against Kristiansund on Sunday: 5/6 ground duels won, 3 clearances, 2 interceptions and 2 tackles
  • 12 of his 31 accurate passes were completed in the final 1/3 
  • Was probably Molde’s best player other than Fredrik Aursnes in Runde 1
Adam Andersson (RBK – 6.0mNOK, 1.1%) vs. Viking (H)
  • Viking (H) = Rosenborg scored 3rd highest number of goals in home fixtures last season (34) while Viking conceded the 3rd highest number of goals in away fixtures (30)
  • Against Vålerenga his passing accuracy was 86.21% (2nd best for Rosenborg) and recorded 2 key passes (joint highest)
  • Looked good when tasked with having to deal with the best dribbler in the league (Aron Dønnum) despite receiving a yellow card
  • 13 of Vålerenga’s 15 shots were inside the box yet only 4 in total were on target – Rosenborg are good at forcing other teams into making errors (Viking managed just 4 on target shots vs. Brann, a far inferior team and in particular in defence, to Rosenborg)
  • Very low ownership so offers good differential potential
Alfons Sampsted (B/G – 5.5mNOK, 14.0%) vs. Kristiansund (A)
  • Kristiansund (A) = Glimt are clear favourites with a decent chance of getting a clean sheet
  • Almost recommended him for their season opener versus Tromsø so not surprised in the slightest to see him crop up with an assist 
  • The only other Glimt player to play more key passes last week than Sampsted (1) was Sondre Brunstad Fet (7.5mNOK) with 2
  • His assist was a beautifully chipped ball into the middle of the box from an inside position, highlighting his ability to come in from out wide and not just rely on trying to cross from a deep position
  • Good attacking potential and a promising start to the season means he’s hard to ignore for this week
Samuel Adekugbe (VIF – 5.5mNOK, 5.7%) vs. Brann (A)
  • Brann (A) = Their expected goals (xG) against Viking was 0.62 – the lowest of any team (Kristiansund included) in Runde 1
  • Made more tackles (4), interceptions (2) and clearances (3) than anyone else in a Valerenga shirt against Rosenborg (was also never dribbled past)
  • Returned 2 key passes in the 1-1 draw with Rosenborg = 1 more than teammate Christian Dahle Borchgrevink (6.0mNOK)
  • Should’ve got an assist on Sunday and for me he certainly passed the eye test and warrants being given a chance especially in such a winnable game

MIDFIELDERS

Henrik Rørvik Bjørdal (VIF – 8.5mNOK, 3.0%) vs. Brann (A)
  • No other player played more key passes (4) in Runde 1
  • Misplaced just 1 pass
  • 9 direct goal involvements in 14 games last season
  • Got an assist the last time he faced Brann (on his Vålerenga debut in 2020)  
  • Creative, consistent and cheap – he’s an affordable way into the Vålerenga team and while he has a lower ceiling than their front three, he is still a very good option to have
  • Hugely overlooked = massive differential 
Aron Dønnum (K) (VIF – 10.0mNOK, 33.5%) vs. Brann (A)
  • Makes the team for the second week in a row and the Vålerenga forward picks up the armband without much hesitation whatsoever
  • Had a good game against Rosenborg and I’m backing him to reproduce that form against far weaker opposition 
  • Attempted (10) and completed (5) more dribbles than anyone else in Runde 1
  • Also attempted more shots (6) (0 on target)
  • Won 12 ground duels – the closest anyone else got was August Mikkelsen (4.5mNOK) with 7
  • Was fouled 6 times – twice as much as any other player
  • vs. Rosenborg he produced 1 key pass which may seem underwhelming, but he was heavily targeted throughout and will be given much more room to roam against Brann
  • 14 of his 20 accurate passes were completed in the final 1/3
Sander Erik Kartum (KBK – 6.0mNOK, 0.6%) vs. Bodø/Glimt (H)
  • Bodø/Glimt (H) = Very tough fixture but Glimt allowed Tromsø a lot of opportunities to shoot in Runde 1 – better teams will get more success
  • I’ve been critical about Kristiansund’s chances of scoring goals but Kartum returned 15 direct goal involvements last year in the OBOS (6G,9A) so if anyone is going to get the goals it’s probably going to be him
  • Started ahead of Olaus Jair Skarsem (6.0mNOK) vs. Molde and even though he was replaced by him, he didn’t do enough to suggest Kartum shouldn’t start again this week
  • He’s finally made the big step up to play in the Eliteserien and this season is a huge chance for him to make a name for himself
  • Massive differential, cheap and will want to make a point by ruffling a few very yellow feathers
Fredrik Aursnes (MOL – 6.1mNOK, 26.7%) vs. Tromsø (A)
  • Best player of the opening weekend by quite some way – he was magnificent
  • Along with his 4 key passes, 1 big chance created and 2 assists, he actually scored but had his goal ruled out for offside
  • Considerably less expensive than other attacking assets for the title favourites and has already registered a quarter of the attacking returns he got last season in just one game
  • Tromsø will be true to form and have a go at Molde which will give Aursnes the opportunity to exploit any space they leave wide open – I can see at least one attacking return here
  • Linked with Atéltico Madrid and Atalanta = huge opportunity in his career and knowing he’s being monitored by such big clubs will surely give him even more impetus to perform as good as he can
  • Be sure to take advantage of his points potential before he leaves!
Kristoffer Zachariassen (V) (RBK – 10.0mNOK, 20.3%) vs. Viking (H)
  • 146pts last season with 12 goals and 4 assists and 14 BFP to boot – and he seemed to play within himself at times, too
  • Rosenborg have indeed strengthened and look a much better team coming into this campaign – he’s remained a central figure to their attack and after scoring away to Vålerenga, it should be a certainty he scores in this fixture
  • vs. Vålerenga he registered 11 completed passes in the final 1/3 – the most of any Rosenborg player (joint top with Erlend Dahl Reitan (6.0mNOK)
  • Might not have made any key passes or created any big chances but took 3 shots in Runde 1, 2 of them being on target which resulted in a well-cushioned headed goal
  • Viking won’t defend anywhere near as well as Vålerenga did so he should be afforded far more goalscoring opportunities this week

FORWARD

Erik Botheim (B/G – 10.1mNOK, 22.4%) vs. Kristiansund (A)
  • Got his debut goal and in general looked lively operating in the ‘Kasper Junker Role’
  • 1 shot 1 goal vs. Tromsø
  • He only touched the ball 21 times but produced 1 key pass from just 12 accurate passes
  • Currently has zero competition for his place and will be full of confidence after such a good debut
  • Surrounded by talented attacking players who will all be looking to supply him 
  • Sean McDermott (5.0mNOK) will prove to be one of the toughest goalkeepers to score against but Glimt are favourites for a reason and if I knew 100% that Glimt would win this game 1-0, I’d be backing Botheim for the goal

ReindeerHotdog ESF: https://en.fantasy.eliteserien.no/entry/12433/event/17 Follow me on Twitter: @ReindeerHotdog”

28 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Brilliant stats, thank you RH

    Open Controls
  2. troux
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Thanks for this RH! You reckon Dønnum is the strongest (K) pick this GW? I had a look at the GW1 stats and Brann gave up 4 Big Chances against Viking, and Dønnum had the most shots (6) of the first round. I don't own Kjartansson, but I think he's probably also in the mix for the (K).

    Open Controls
    1. ReindeerHotdog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I make the case for Donnum because not only were his underlying stats versus arguably one of the strongest teams and defences in the league very encouraging, he passed the eye test and never stopped running.

      He's now facing a Brann side that look defensively there for the taking. I think Brann will still finish in the top half of the table but they'll struggle against the bigger clubs and I think Donnum could be lethal.

      Kjartansson did his best not to score vs RBK. I'm sure he'll come good but the stats point to Donnum for me - you have to back who you think does best though!

      Open Controls
      1. troux
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Yeah, reckon i'll go Dønnum 🙂

        Cheers mate 🙂

        Open Controls
  3. Eytexi
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Cheers RH - nice to see you backing Risa & Adekugbe.

    GW2: Karlstrøm, (Trige);
    Borchgrevink, Risa, Bjørnbak, Bjørkan, Adekugbe;
    Dønnum (V), Hestad, Saltnes, Sørli (K), (Hopmark);
    Berisha, (Hafstad, Sivertsen).

    An okay start puts me at around 10k after GW1; uninspiring but not disastrous. Borchgrevink & Risa, especially if the latter is nailed, look like great picks, both over their fair share of set-pieces in GW1. Adekugbe looks like he's on his way out of VIF, but with little clairty surrounding his situation, I've decided to hold for the time being & take Hopmark off the bench if need be. Both KBK & Glimt looked sloppy at the back in GW1, Glimt especially conceding 3 chances as a result of giving away possession whilst attempting to pass out the back. Glimt defenders didn't appeal to me at all last season and, Bjorkan's underlapping runs aside, still don't. If KBK can step up (I'd personally like to see Skarsem, Pemi & Bye all start), that game could be a goal fest. Therefore, Sørli keeps the armband. That said, it could easily have gone to Saltnes or Dønnum who got into equally good areas at the weekend. Dønnum continued his determined shooting, further cementing his place in my side - both him and Sahraoui looked consistently fantastic on the ball as well. Owning no RBK vs. Viking is a shame, but I don't fancy selling either Risa or Hestad for now. Going into DGW3 I'll be monitoring Reitan, Henriksen, Vecchia & Zachariassen all very closely having showed signs of early potential. Good luck all. Let's hope for green arrows all around.

    Open Controls
  4. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    This is why I love fantasy football......I am a West Ham fan, and dont give a poo about Chelsea and Arse, but I cant wait for the game to start. I have zero players but need both CFC and Arse to concede .............but I dont want certain players scoring......what an evil web we weave.......

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      This. So much this.

      Open Controls
  5. Better luck next year
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Best cap for this GW?

    Got Aursnes, Dønnum, Berisha and Saltnes in contention.

    Reckon Ill go for Aursnes

    Open Controls
    1. Lets Talk About 19 Baby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I had Aursnes first on my bench in gw 1, by accident instead of Hussain. So this time i doubt he'd do much. I'm putting captaincy on Saltnes.

      Open Controls
      1. ReindeerHotdog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        42 mins ago

        You could perma cap Saltnes if you really wanted to. Wouldn't be the worst idea.

        I do think Donnum is the stand out captaincy choice this week though. Am expecting a big Valerenga win tonight

        Open Controls
  6. leo_messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Where I can find early line ups ???

    Open Controls
    1. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Below

      Open Controls
  7. Mince n Tatties
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Kristiansund
    1 Sean Mcdermott
    2 Snorre Strand Nilsen
    5 Dan Peter Stensøe UlvestadKAPTEIN
    16 Ivar Erlien Furu
    22 Bent Langåssve Sørmo
    6 Andreas Eines Hopmark
    21 Amidou Diop
    23 Pål Erik Stensøe Ulvestad
    7 Olaus Jair Skarsem
    13 Bendik Bye
    29 Pemi Moumbagna Faris

    Bodø/Glimt
    12 Nikita Haikin
    3 Alfons Sampsted
    4 Marius Christopher Høibråten
    5 Fredrik André Bjørkan
    18 Brede Mathias Moe
    7 Patrick Berg
    14 Ulrik SaltnesKAPTEIN
    19 Sondre Brunstad Fet
    9 Ola Selvaag Solbakken
    20 Erik Botheim
    27 Sondre Sørli

    Open Controls
    1. ReindeerHotdog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      58 mins ago

      I really thought Kartum would keep his place.

      Shame that! I've got to try and squeeze in a very left field pick every now and then!

      Cheers MnT

      Open Controls
      1. Mince n Tatties
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        You're welcome - think I'll roll my FT to next Runde for mini DGW

        Open Controls
    2. Eytexi
      • 2 Years
      58 mins ago

      Cheers MnT. Wow, I called the KBK front three - wanted to see it but surprised they've gone with it. Maybe they're FFS subscribers 😉

      Open Controls
      1. ReindeerHotdog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        39 mins ago

        Haha maybe!

        Let's hope one of them wins a penalty so Mr Hopmark can score it...

        Open Controls
    3. Lets Talk About 19 Baby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Cheers for the team lineups Mince N Tatties.

      Open Controls
  8. ReindeerHotdog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Karlstrom
    Borchgrevink/Bjorkan/Risa
    Hopmark/Sorli/Bell/Aursnes/Donnum(k)
    Botheim(v), Berisha

    Craninx; F. Hansen/Vevatne; Hafstad

    Would love Zachariassen for this game but would have to sell Sorli for a hit - Aursnes value too good to ignore and easily swaps to Breivik or Hussain if he leaves.

    Zach comes in next week for Sorli and then Hopmark more than likely turns into Fet for B/G DGWs.

    Not expecting a huge score tonight but I'm happy to roll the dice with Hopmark - could get lucky against Glimt as they did get a tad flustered at times vs. Tromsø.

    Lykke til!

    Open Controls
    1. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Yeah Armband on Donnum here as well - should have been in amongst the points last game
      Hopefully we'll see a return tomorrow night

      Open Controls
      1. ReindeerHotdog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        41 mins ago

        Brann - Valerenga is tonight!

        Donnum hat-trick will save my week - not expecting a big score at all!

        Open Controls
        1. Mince n Tatties
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Haha - So it is...

          Open Controls
  9. ReindeerHotdog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Remember this is a marathon not a sprint - loads of the top teams play each other in these early weeks, hence why I've gone for premium attacking defenders from those teams.

    If you can navigate the first 5 or 6 GWs without taking too many hits/using your WC and post respectable scores you can have a good season.

    One thing Eytexi showed me last season was sometimes the best thing you can do...is nothing!

    Have faith in your selections - you chose them for a reason so don't let the previous GWs action sway you into a poor decision

    Open Controls
  10. tomi
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    My Allsvenskan Fantasy season started really poorly, so I am really hoping to succeed in ESF. My GW1 team was just all the most popular picks with Saltnes as captain so I got a decent 59-pointer.

    For GW2 I went Berg -> Aursnes. Apparently going with Berg was a real "casual" move, but hey, I remembered to create my team 15 minutes before the deadline!

    My GW2 team:

    Klaesson
    Bjorkan - Risa - Borchgrevink
    Saltnes - Donnum (V) - Hussain - Aursnes
    Islamovi(C) - Berisha - O. Sivertsen

    Stople, Hopmark, Heggheim, Jonassen

    Thanks for all your contributions, ReindeerHotdog, you have really helped me out.

    Open Controls
  11. ReindeerHotdog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    39 mins ago

    Going for a 2-1 Glimt win with a Hopmark goal.

    Think it'll be a close run game - can't see Glimt enjoying it too much but confident they'll get all three points.

    Really hope KBK score - need to kill any CS points for CB assets and to be honest I'd rather see as many teams playing positive football early on in the season rather than floundering from the get go.

    Open Controls
    1. Eytexi
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Really wasn't impressed with either defence in GW1, nor to the end of last season for that matter, so I'll go for KBK 1-4 Glimt. That said, I am sat typing this in a KBK kit, so maybe I should be more loyal.

      Open Controls
      1. ReindeerHotdog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 mins ago

        Hahaha.

        I'd love a Tromsø shirt - should've got one when I was there in 2019! Shame. But I'll definitely be going back - that place is magical I tell you.

        I find it hard to base a result on a single game. For me Glimt let Tromsø have too much of the ball but dealt with it well enough. They can't do it against better teams else they'll be found out.

        I just get the feeling it'll be a weird close match that Glimt will just about edge.

        I'd rather be wrong though - I want Sorli points!

        Open Controls
        1. Eytexi
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Very true, we have such a small sample size at the moment that things like this are difficult to judge.

          Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.