Scout Notes May 12

Smith Rowe tops the GW35 points table as Tuchel laments his own rotation

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal

  • Goals: Emile Smith Rowe (£4.2m)
  • Assists: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m)
  • Bonus: Smith-Rowe x3, Bernd Leno (£5.0m) x2, Rob Holding (£4.3m), Gabriel (£4.9m) x1

Arsenal channelled the spirit of George Graham at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, grinding out a hard-earned 1-0 win.

It was a classic backs-to-the-wall display, with Arsenal registering only seven penalty box touches all evening – a total matched by Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) in a 25-minute cameo.

They did ride their luck, with Kai Havertz (£8.3m) missing an early sitter and Chelsea hitting the woodwork twice in quick succession.

But the Gunners have been solid on their travels all season and this was their eighth away clean sheet of 2020/21, a total that only Manchester City have beaten on the road.

And up next is Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, a side that have scored just twice in their last six home matches.

ROTATOR WAFFLE

A total of 18 players were used by Thomas Tuchel across his side’s Double Gameweek 35, with only Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.9m), Reece James (£5.1m), Billy Gilmour (£4.3m) and Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) escaping a benching.

Azpilicueta remains Tuchel’s most-used player since his appointment, having started 15 of the Blues’ 17 league matches from Gameweek 20 onwards.

That’s one more than even Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) has managed; the Chelsea custodian was benched again on Wednesday, with Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) handed his third Premier League start in the Tuchel era.

The Chelsea boss has had great success with his squad management since his appointment but this proved to be one step too far, with the Blues delivering a flat display.

An admirably honest Tuchel said after full-time:

The choices were not so good today from my side.

I’m not happy with my line-up, was too many changes. I should not have done it like this.

RIGHT PAIR OF BLANKERS

  • Image

Arsenal and Chelsea now take a backseat in Blank Gameweek 36, with the Blues’ involvement in the FA Cup final on Saturday meaning that they and Mikel Arteta’s troops are without a Premier League fixture this coming weekend.

With Chelsea’s Gameweek 37 and 38 fixtures sandwiched by their appearance at Wembley and the UEFA Champions League final, it seems likely that we’ll see a similar division of minutes between their squad – although a top-four place could still be on the line on the final day and Tuchel’s comments above are worth bearing in mind.

As for Arsenal, their elimination from the Europa League means that they can focus on domestic matters, although the odds on them qualifying for Europe next year are still long.

A double-header against Crystal Palace and Brighton is a decent way to round off the season for the Gunners but again, Arteta’s predilection for a spot of rotation – there were five changes tonight – will be offputting for some Fantasy managers.

RED ALERT

Wednesday’s result suddenly handed an advantage to Liverpool in the race for a top-four place.

Leicester and Chelsea face each other in Gameweek 37, meaning that the Reds ‘only’ need to win their remaining four Premier League matches to secure a qualification spot for next season’s Champions League.

That should keep Jurgen Klopp’s starting XIs at full strength for the remainder of the campaign, with their FPL assets enjoying some favourable matches against the likes of West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace in Gameweeks 36-38.

EMILE PESKY

One of FPL’s cheapest midfielders is the highest-scoring player of Gameweek 35 so far.

The busy Emile Smith Rowe (£4.2m) found the net for the second successive match to end the Gameweek on 19 points.

While not rotation-proof, he’s been a regular in Arteta’s side: of the last 19 Premier League matchday squads he has been available for, Smith Rowe has started on 16 occasions.

That’s an excellent record for someone so cheap, as is his tally of seven attacking returns in those 16 starts.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) has been less reliable for minutes but when he has featured, he has quietly delivered.

The Gabon international has seven goals and two assists in his last eight league starts and it was he who teed up Smith-Rowe for the game’s only goal in west London.

106 Comments Post a Comment
  1. fcsaltyballs
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Are we assuming Forster is rotated back out this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. GREEN JUMPERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Manager said they'd play 2 games at a time, but then seemed to walk that back a little ahead of this GW. Prepare for a benching if you're able to.

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Given he said he'd play Forster twice & then give McCarthy some games, and had delivered on the former - would guess a higher chance of yes than no.

      Open Controls
  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Good Evening all!!! Anyone going with Kane for the rest of the season??? I dont have him at the moment, have DCL, Watkins and Nacho, thinking of doing Nacho to Ings this week then Watkins to Antonio next week then DCL to Bamford final week, this is good plan??? Thoughts welcomed!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Kane does have a couple of good fixtures, but I'm not sure if he's a priority buy unless it's to captain.

      DCL & Watkins fine this week. DCL better than Kane this week, but Kane probably better than Watkins.

      Nacho is sellable for 3 chances at outscoring him - Ings/Antonio/Bamford all decent choices.

      May be worthwhile having one Spurs player but it's a risk either way. Maybe they're pants & not having them pays off, or it goes tits up.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Hello mate, yeah this is why I’m exploring going without, I will captain Salah or DCL this week and I will captain Greenwood vs Fulham coz I am doing Bruno to Son this week so I have that Spurs ‘cover’. Not at all exited about Watkins I got him in for this week after seeing people in my mini leagues picking up points from him every week and low and behold he gets sent off!! Typical haha. I quite like Ings and if I went for him next week would be Watkins to Bamford or Antonio!! Then DCL to which ever of Those two I don’t by the week after or maybe Wood away at Sheffield United

        Open Controls
        1. More Cowbell
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          I’m weighing up Bruno to Son, but can’t work out how id get him back in for 37. Are you planning to bring him back in?

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            I’ve got Greenwood mate, so I will captain him vs Fulham if I don’t get Bruno back, if I do Nacho to Kane it would mean the option to get Bruno back is gone, If I did Nacho to Ings I still have the option to get Bruno back if I need too, so need to give it a bit of thought really

            Open Controls
          2. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            I'm doing Bruno > Bale (would be Son perhaps, but short of funds).

            Not really planning on transferring him back in. Assume hell have a reduced role vs. Wolves, so would only be getting him for Fulham.

            No doubt he could do well vs. Fulham but for me personally:

            A) I have Greenwood. If Greenwood does play, that's is hopefully decent coverage.

            B) He is a good captain choice that week, but I can potentially get away with captaining Salah (BUR) or Kane/Bale (AVL).

            C) I already have a benching headache in GW37, and I have 0 ITB. Only way of getting him now would be a -4, or for Salah, which isn't worth it.

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              I really fancied Bale, but it be played safe on gone Bruno to Son!! Both great options but everyone I my league below me has him so I went for him to shut up shop a bit there and he’s on good scoring form too,
              I have Greenwood too and will probably captain him against Fulham which is why I decided to let Bruno go, and like you say the Wolves game I don’t see him playing at all or at least he won’t start, no need to risk him before the Europa League final!!

              Open Controls
              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                *but I decided to play safe mean to say

                Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          I fell into the Watkins trap this GW too. Fun times 🙂

          At least we didn't have to sell immediately for next GW...

          I like the sound of Wood for SHU personally. I feel like Wood has finished strongly a couple of seasons or so, good player.

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Yeah I’ve had him twice this season and not had a return at all and missed penalty too I remember!! Yeh bit of luck that we get him for Palace, then he’s gonna go for me.
            Yeah he’s been immense mate!! Very reliable, quite fancy him there for the last gameweek could be a brace for sure!!

            Open Controls
  3. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Poor FFS having to squeeze in their Scout Picks & Squad between the tight Gameweek end/next deadline!

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Not all heroes wear capes

      Open Controls
  4. GREEN JUMPERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Rudiger to Coufal for a -4 worth it for the run in? Have 10 players next week.

    Open Controls
    1. SuperG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    2. FPLord
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    4. GREEN JUMPERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Cheers all.

      Open Controls
  5. wulfrunian
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Do you think that Bruno could get a rest vs Fulham?

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Bruno will play I reckon.

      Open Controls
    2. SuperG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Bruno plays. But I’d expect a very weakened team for Wolves.

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I don't see much point in him resting that match.

      13th > 18th > 23rd > 26th (Europa League Final)

      He'll play vs. Liverpool. 5 day gap before Fulham.

      There's another 5 day gap between Fulham & Wolves, but only 3 days between that and the final.

      It feels sensible that he plays Fulham, then rests up for the final - but Bruno loves to play, and likely is still around the squad for 38.

      I just don't see the other scenario happening with him playing 90 in GW38 & missing GW37. (Since no way he misses both. Frankly more likely he just plays all lol.)

      Open Controls
  6. More Cowbell
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Can decide between Bamford, Antonio and Ings to bring in for Nacho

    Open Controls
    1. More Cowbell
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Can’t *

      Open Controls
    2. Eastman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Ings. Wish I could afford him

      Open Controls
    3. FPLord
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      I prefer Antonio but could go either way

      Open Controls
    4. JBG
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Antonio, specially if you don't have Lingard.

      Open Controls
    5. No Kane No Gain
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Ings

      Open Controls
    6. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bamford

      Open Controls
  7. FPLord
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Pretty set on a -8 (2 FT) to field eleven. Which move would you prefer?

    A. Maguire, Davis, Vardy, Ihenacho > Coufal, DCL, Bamford, Antonio
    B. Maguire, Fernandes, Vardy, Ihenacho > Coufal, Mahrez, DCL, Kane

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I like B

      Open Controls
  8. Dirty_Harry
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Quick vote - chasing for the run in, who'd you want more?

    1. Bamford (Have Dallas)
    2. Antonio (Have Lingard)

    Open Controls
    1. FPLord
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Antonio close

      Open Controls
    2. GREEN JUMPERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Antonio since you're chasing. Lower owned.

      Open Controls
    3. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bam

      Open Controls
  9. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Any Veltman news. I know , I'm desperate.

    Open Controls
    1. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      We just have to wait.
      Atm I fielding 11 with him so the hit is depending on his form

      Open Controls
    2. ORaghallaigh
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        No news and I would like to know also, trying like mad to get into top 1k, same as yourself!

        Open Controls
        1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Don't think I'll make top 1 K now unless I get everything right in last 3 weeks. Captain is essential.
          My focus is winning my main mini league now . I'm ahead but every point counts at this stage which is affecting my choices.

          Open Controls
      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Not really an update per se but only an "outside chance".

        https://twitter.com/ColmVHayes/status/1391697208479780866?s=19

        Would wait for presser tomorrow/Friday for news?

        Open Controls
    3. Eastman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Shaw Rudiger Nacho >
      Dallas Phillips DCL for -8?
      For the run in and gives me 11 next week ??

      Open Controls
      1. FPLord
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Difficult to tell without knowing your whole team. Nacho>DCL sounds good, but there might be a better way as Shaw could be great against Fulham

        Open Controls
        1. Eastman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Yes it’s reluctant but I’m worried about utd starters now

          Open Controls
          1. FPLord
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Shaw probably wont play in 38, but maybe you have another one to downgrade first

            Open Controls
            1. Eastman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Thanks. Team is
              Martinez (Foster)
              Shaw Holding Rudiger TAA Amartey
              Salah Bruno Son Lingard Pereira
              Wood Nacho Kane

              Open Controls
              1. Eastman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                1.1 itb and exact money only for above moves

                Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Reposting as posted in error under older article. In 2 minds whether to bring in

      1 Mahrez ( heart says and captain ) or
      2. Son ( head says and captain Kane or Salah)

      Which would you go. I have closed to within 7 points of ML leader who has neither

      Forster
      TAA Dallas Digne
      Salah Lingard Jota *****
      Kane DCL Vydra

      Leno Greenwood Holding Fofana

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Son

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
      2. ORaghallaigh
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Son of course!

          Open Controls
        • No Kane No Gain
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Mahrez. High risk high reward!

          Open Controls
      3. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Lots of love for Antonio but...

        Brighton at home have conceded 11 big chances and 44 shots on target both categories the best team in the league.
        Also 4th better for goals conceded.

        He might return but I don't see anything big

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          No dunk though does help his cause

          Open Controls
          1. Peter Ouch
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Taken from Bakars analysis

            Brighton's defensive numbers without Dunk this season v with Dunk

            Big chances conceded per game: 1 v 1.34
            Average xG conceded per game: 0.85 v 0.93

            Open Controls
            1. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              The xGC kings

              Open Controls
              1. Peter Ouch
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 39 mins ago

                Don't disagree but they are 3rd better for clean sheets and 4th better for goals conceded.

                So at home they converted the good stats into results

                Open Controls
            2. Keeptrying
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Nice info, thanks!

              Open Controls
        2. Keeptrying
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          As an Antonio non-owner I do hope that's the case, but do you think not having Dunk could affect their defence negatively?
          Veltman also a doubt.

          Open Controls
          1. Peter Ouch
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            I replied above.
            Brighton more based on system.
            Of course it weakens them but West ham aren't great either lately.

            Open Controls
            1. Keeptrying
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Cheers!

              Open Controls
      4. El Fenomeno R9
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Hmm..gamble Vardy > Kun,do we think Kun start 2 of last 3?

        Open Controls
        1. Peter Ouch
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          I would go ings ad long as you have the money.
          Even if kun starts he is not explosive anymore.
          Soton have good run of fixtures

          Open Controls
        2. FPLord
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Better options out there for me

          Open Controls
        3. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Guaranteed to start the final game seeing as it’s at home in front of fans. Then you’re gambling on him starting one of the next two which I would say yes

          Open Controls
      5. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Which striker to bring in please?

        A....Bamford

        B....ings

        Like ings as a differential - but will be start 2 games in 4 days?

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Difficult but I would go Bamford

          Open Controls
          1. Flynny
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Cheers....

            Open Controls
        2. Hart-ake
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          27 mins ago

          Bam

          Open Controls
        3. duststorm
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          Bamford

          Open Controls
        4. waldo666
          • 10 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      6. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Well done to those smashing the ton this week.
        Had a shocker myself around 65 with Bruno Salah Trent and El Ghazi to play.
        Chasing now so just gotta have fun and take some risks. The likes of Rudiger Son and Greenwood have killed me lately.

        Open Controls
      7. Gudjohnsen
        • 4 Years
        2 hours ago

        Antonio or Ings?

        Open Controls
        1. Peter Ouch
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Ings

          Open Controls
        2. waldo666
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Antonio

          Open Controls
      8. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        This time with more context: ~29k OR -- I lead ML by 85, but closest rival and I have the same United players. No chips left for either of us.

        1) Greenwood, Shaw > Mahrez, Dallas (-4)
        2) Greenwood, Shaw > Son, Alioski (-4)
        3) Bruno, Rudiger > Son, Digne (-4)

        Open Controls
        1. Monster Muppets
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            you need more context..
            Rest of your team.

            Wouldn't want to throw out any united players ahead of their last two matches if you can cope for one round without them.

            Open Controls
        2. 4-6-0
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          10/10 for the 'Emile Pesky pun.

          Open Controls
          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            I was more proud of Rotator Waffle

            Open Controls
        3. Pep Roulette
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          A. Kane & Raphinha

          B. Son & Bamford

          Open Controls
          1. Hart-ake
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            59 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. waldo666
            • 10 Years
            58 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          3. Pep Roulette
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Cheers both

            Open Controls
        4. Mika-eel
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Bamford always seems to make way for Rodrigo, that's why I'm going Raphina.

          But with Raphina back, Bamford could have a haul by then.

          Open Controls
          1. Mika-eel
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Reply fail to Pep.

            Open Controls
          2. waldo666
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            The trick is to have both.

            Open Controls
          3. Pep Roulette
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Cheers mate

            Open Controls
        5. Mika-eel
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          I have the luxury of FH and want Ings this week, but Bamford is a good choice.

          Lots gonna be slit between Bam and Antonio.

          Open Controls
        6. duststorm
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour ago

          A) DCL - 4
          B) Bamford

          Open Controls
          1. duststorm
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            Need to sell Shaw to fund the move for DCL

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              DCL for a -4 might be okay however selling Shaw could bite you back given FUL in GW37. Decent chance of a CS there.

              Who are you buying for Shaw?

              Bamford is still an okay option.

              Open Controls
          2. waldo666
            • 10 Years
            just now

            B

            Open Controls
        7. POTATO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          39 mins ago

          Martinez (Forster)
          Digne Dallas Veltman* [Holding AWB]
          Salah Lingard Son Jota [Bruno]
          Bamford Kane [Iheanacho]
          1FT £0.1M

          At most I have 10 players for GW36 including a doubtful Veltman.

          Tempted to replace Holding with Phillips or a Leeds defender for free and leave it at that, though there is space for a one more mid/attacker.
          Don't have funds to replace Nacho using the FT unfortunately.

          Open Controls
          1. POTATO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            21 mins ago

            Bruno > anyone worth a -4 hit?

            Open Controls
            1. krawiecus
                1 min ago

                I would replace Veltman if unfit, not Holding. And Bruno worth -4 if you're gonna downgrade (e.g. Raphinha) and put that many into Trent.

                Open Controls
            2. waldo666
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              Yeah, Holding or Phillips to Dallas looks the way to go.

              Open Controls
              1. waldo666
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                Holding to Dallas I meant.

                Open Controls
          2. Alisson WondHaaland
            • 5 Years
            33 mins ago

            Pick 2 to bring in this week:
            A) Antonio
            B) Dallas
            C) Raphinha
            D) Ings

            Open Controls
            1. No Kane No Gain
              • 2 Years
              13 mins ago

              AD

              Open Controls
            2. krawiecus
                1 min ago

                BC, potentially B/C+A if want to hedge your bets

                Open Controls
            3. Kun, Ayew Nigerian?
              • 6 Years
              15 mins ago

              Made an early move for the first time this second half of the season because I feared Dallas will rise from no where!

              Open Controls
              1. waldo666
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Fair call, he's predicted to rise today.

                Open Controls
            4. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              10 mins ago

              On a WC what's the best front 4-3 or 5-2 for GW 36. I think DCL and Antonio definite. Not sure about Kane vs Wolves

              Open Controls
              1. waldo666
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Salah, Raphinha, Son, City mid if you think you can pick who starts.
                DCL, Antonio, Bamford

                Open Controls
            5. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Are people bringing in Dallas tonight or waiting for the pressers?

              Open Controls

