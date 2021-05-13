Grealish returns from injury on the bench as Villa host Everton

Jack Grealish (£7.5m) has finally return from injury, making his first appearance in an Aston Villa matchday squad since Gameweek 24.

After missing several months with another shin injury, match fitness was the only thing stopping the midfielder from a Premier League comeback, until tonight.

Dean Smith is easing his playmaker back into the groove though, naming him among the substitutes for Aston Villa’s Triple Gameweek 35 meeting with Everton.

Ross Barkley (£5.8m) makes his fourth successive league start in Grealish’s place, flanked by Anwar El Ghazi (£5.2m) and Bertrand Traoré (£5.8m) in attacking midfield.

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins‘ (£6.5m) one-match suspension allows Keinan Davis (£4.2m) a first Premier League start of the campaign.

John McGinn (£5.5m) partners with Douglas Luiz (£4.8m) in central midfield while Smith names his first-choice unchanged back-four for the third match in a row since Matty Cash‘s (£5.0m) comeback.

Carlo Ancelotti makes two changes to the Everton side that beat West Ham on Sunday, including a first start for Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.1m) since Double Gameweek 26.

He features in central midfield of a 3-4-1-2 formation, joined there by Allan (£5.2m) and flanked by wing-backs Lucas Digne (£6.2m) and Seamus Coleman (£4.9m).

In James Rodríguez‘s (£7.7m) continued absence, Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.9m) looks to be Everton’s number 10 for the evening, supporting a two-man strike force of Richarlison (£7.8m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m). The latter ranks joint-top among all players for big chances in the last six matches.

Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) and Mason Holgate (£4.8m) are in the back-three either side of Michael Keane (£5.0m) and in front of Jordan Pickford (£4.8m), who has seemingly fought off the competition to start the last five Premier League matches in a row.

Triple Gameweek 35 Line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Keane, Holgate; Digne, Allan, Doucouré, Coleman; Sigurdsson; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Aston Villa XI: Martínez; Targett, Konsa, Mings, Cash; McGinn, D Luiz; El Ghazi, Barkley, B Traoré; Davis.

Triple Gameweek 35 so far…

