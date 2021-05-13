329
Dugout Discussion May 13

Grealish returns from injury on the bench as Villa host Everton

329 Comments
Share

Jack Grealish (£7.5m) has finally return from injury, making his first appearance in an Aston Villa matchday squad since Gameweek 24.

After missing several months with another shin injury, match fitness was the only thing stopping the midfielder from a Premier League comeback, until tonight.

Dean Smith is easing his playmaker back into the groove though, naming him among the substitutes for Aston Villa’s Triple Gameweek 35 meeting with Everton.

Ross Barkley (£5.8m) makes his fourth successive league start in Grealish’s place, flanked by Anwar El Ghazi (£5.2m) and Bertrand Traoré (£5.8m) in attacking midfield.

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins‘ (£6.5m) one-match suspension allows Keinan Davis (£4.2m) a first Premier League start of the campaign.

John McGinn (£5.5m) partners with Douglas Luiz (£4.8m) in central midfield while Smith names his first-choice unchanged back-four for the third match in a row since Matty Cash‘s (£5.0m) comeback.

Carlo Ancelotti makes two changes to the Everton side that beat West Ham on Sunday, including a first start for Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.1m) since Double Gameweek 26.

He features in central midfield of a 3-4-1-2 formation, joined there by Allan (£5.2m) and flanked by wing-backs Lucas Digne (£6.2m) and Seamus Coleman (£4.9m).

In James Rodríguez‘s (£7.7m) continued absence, Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.9m) looks to be Everton’s number 10 for the evening, supporting a two-man strike force of Richarlison (£7.8m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m). The latter ranks joint-top among all players for big chances in the last six matches.

Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) and Mason Holgate (£4.8m) are in the back-three either side of Michael Keane (£5.0m) and in front of Jordan Pickford (£4.8m), who has seemingly fought off the competition to start the last five Premier League matches in a row.

Triple Gameweek 35 Line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Keane, Holgate; Digne, Allan, Doucouré, Coleman; Sigurdsson; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Aston Villa XI: Martínez; Targett, Konsa, Mings, Cash; McGinn, D Luiz; El Ghazi, Barkley, B Traoré; Davis.

Triple Gameweek 35 so far…

Smith Rowe tops the GW35 points table as Tuchel laments his own rotation
Greenwood the form United asset as he earns another Triple Gameweek 35 rest

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

329 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sergeant Slaughter
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Digne won’t make 90, but 60 looking likely. Hopefully

    Open Controls
    1. Babit1967
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’ll take that

      Open Controls
    2. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Really could do with Everton cs wiped - won't happen, though

      Open Controls
    3. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Bit of a worry for the weekend.

      Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Villa really missing Ollie?

    Open Controls
  3. Noisy Neighbour
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Why is Richarlison still in this match? They’d be better off playing a man short.

    Open Controls
  4. Egg noodle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    DCL muppet MOVE IT!

    Open Controls
  5. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Jota starts.

    Open Controls
  6. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Thank Jebus Greenwood finally benched...

    Open Controls
    1. Yank Revolution
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      He'll come on as a sub.

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Certainly

        Open Controls
    2. Houldsworth Hatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Flash score says Greenwood and Maguire start????

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Flash score is wrong

        Open Controls
  7. Pukkipartyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Maguire starts???

    Open Controls
    1. Donnie D
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      No. Not in squad as expected. Bailly and Lindelöf as center backs

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes, on the right side of his couch at home.

      Open Controls
  8. Grounderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Greenwood on the bench.

    Open Controls
  9. JBG
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    FPL_rockstar lied to us. Riot!

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      He guesses most of the time anyway

      Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      just now

      who?

      Open Controls
  10. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Wow mane benched

    Open Controls
    1. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Didn't expect that

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Me neither

        Open Controls
  11. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Amazing all 6 of my Utd and Pool players start!

    Open Controls
    1. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      You know what that means…

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      6pts incoming.

      Open Controls
      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        A Utd clean sheet along with Salah and Jota goals too much to ask for then.

        Open Controls
    3. JayLegend
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Same - Games off then lol

      Open Controls
  12. Limbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    All 5 start. Good good.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Trent, Salah, Jota, Bruno, Shaw ✅

      Open Controls
  13. Qaiss
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    FPL_Rockstar wrong dun dun dunn

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Always guessing. Sometimes right, sometimes wrong

      Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      just now

      he's been setup, fed the wrong team and outed

      Open Controls
    3. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      He should just play it off as a troll 😆

      Open Controls
  14. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    4/5 starts. Ill take that

    Open Controls
  15. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Salah, Trent, Jota, Rashy, Shaw. Check. Greenwood benched but he’s done his thing.

    Open Controls
  16. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Greenwood could make hay in the last 25 against tired legs of Phillips & Williams

    Open Controls
    1. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Most he could do is get tripped for a Bruno pen.

      Open Controls
  17. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Saw a Mané benching coming.
    Thought it would be next match.
    Makes my Jota next week less appealing 😮

    Open Controls
  18. EmreCan Hustle
    • 8 Years
    just now

    4/6, not ideal but Maguire was expected and Greenwood could still score. Happy Jota starts.

    Open Controls
  19. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Everton defenders don't like the BPS

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.