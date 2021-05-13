1277
Dugout Discussion May 13

Key Man United assets return but Greenwood and Mané benched at Old Trafford

1,277 Comments
Manchester United name a strong team to face Liverpool in their final match of Triple Gameweek 35.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) and Edinson Cavani (£8.0m) all return to the attack although Mason Greenwood (£7.2m) misses out on a third start in as many matches, named on the bench.

Paul Pogba (£7.6m) also comes back into the side and looks side to feature on the left-hand side of attacking midfield, which would see Rashford take up the right-hand position again.

Manchester United’s defence is also back to relative full-strength with Luke Shaw (£5.5m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.7m) in the full-back roles either side of Victor Lindelof (£4.8m) and Eric Bailly (£4.8m), the latter standing in for an injured Harry Maguire (£5.6m).

Meanwhile, despite scoring against Southampton on Saturday, Sadio Mané (£11.7m) drops to the Liverpool bench to make way for Roberto Firmino (£9.0m).

That means a fifth-successive Premier League start for the versatile Diogo Jota (£7.0m) who, today, looks set to play in Mané’s left-wing role on the opposite flank to Mohamed Salah (£12.7m).

With Ozan Kabak (£5.0m) and Ben Davies (£4.7m) still on the sidelines alongside Virgil van Dijk (£6.2m), Joel Matip (£5.4m) and Joe Gomez (£5.2m), Nathaniel Phillips (£4.1m) and Rhys Williams (£4.0m) are Liverpool’s centre-back partnership for the second match in a row.

Triple Gameweek 35 Line-ups

Manchester United XI: Henderson; Shaw, Bailly, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Fred; Pogba, B Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, N Phillips, R Williams, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Jota, Firmino, Salah.

Triple Gameweek 35 so far…

Smith Rowe tops the GW35 points table as Tuchel laments his own rotation

  1. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    132 (-4). Finally a decent BB chipping in 26 extra.

    Open Controls
  2. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    27 mins ago

    an expected small red arrow.

    115 no chips, no hits.
    778 > 952 or.

    Looking at a -4 next week so pretty scared about a third red on the bounce.
    Staying in the top 1k is hard!

    Open Controls
    1. AlternativeB
        20 mins ago

        Yup. I'm at 423 now but know I will have to do a -8 to get a full team

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          16 mins ago

          i was 299 two weeks ago before the postponement game - only got 32 and screwed me over.
          i'd need a -8 to get a keeper but thinking of ignoring that.
          (also relying on J-Rod to play so that's a worry)

          Open Controls
          1. AlternativeB
              14 mins ago

              Got 28 last round myself :/ Many changes for the next round for you?

              Open Controls
              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                11 mins ago

                Definitely : Bruno > Son.
                Probably : Fofana > Dallas
                Maybe (unlikely) : Mendy > Ederson

                would by a -8 for a real strong team -

                Ederson
                TAA, Coufal, Dallas
                Salah, Jota, Lingard, Son, J-Rod
                Kane, DCL

                Open Controls
                1. AlternativeB
                    7 mins ago

                    Hmm. Really Bruno out before Fulham?

                    Open Controls
                  • AlternativeB
                      1 min ago

                      Possible GW36 transfers

                      Martinez
                      Dallas TAA Johnson*
                      Greenwood* Salah Jota Lingard
                      Nacho* Kane DCL

                      Forster, Bruno, Shaw, Holding

                      Def: Nacho – Bamford
                      Probably: Greenwood – Siggy/Raphina
                      Probably: Johnson – 6.0/Mitchell

                      Or could do as you do. Bruno - Son. (Gives more space to get a better defender... But then. Will probably go with TAA, Dallas, Shaw out the season and not 4 defenders)

                      Open Controls
            • Little Red Lacazette
              • 4 Years
              20 mins ago

              Excellent OR. I'm trying to get into top 1k.

              Open Controls
              1. AlternativeB
                  3 mins ago

                  Hard to stay up there. But mainly just don't sell of the "big hitters" :P. Got Nacho, Bruno, Shaw, Greenwood, Holding and Johnson not playing next round. Regretting getting rid of Mitchell

                  Open Controls
                  1. Little Red Lacazette
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    I got rid of Mitchell for Phillips. Have 8 for 36. Hits time.

                    Open Controls
                • RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  just now

                  i've been top 1k since gw29 - 3 greens and now 3 reds since then.
                  feels like it will be super close to stay up there by the end but i gotta hope!

                  Open Controls
              2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
                • 11 Years
                11 mins ago

                Getting out of the top 500k is much harder at his stage of the season! 😀

                Open Controls
                1. AlternativeB
                    just now

                    😀

                    Open Controls
              3. TheDragon
                • 3 Years
                26 mins ago

                Shaw’s super power is creating a million chances and never ever getting a attacking return

                It’s impressive

                Open Controls
                1. Milkman Bruno
                    3 mins ago

                    Yeah all while AWB is cleaning

                    Open Controls
                  • djman102
                    • 11 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Shaw is the new Cancelo.

                    Open Controls
                2. Little Red Lacazette
                  • 4 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  116 and red arrow. Oh well, onto 36.

                  Open Controls
                3. Nightcrawler
                  • 1 Year
                  26 mins ago

                  Put a tenner on pool finshing top 4 right after Leicester won the other day

                  Looking good for a profit

                  Open Controls
                4. sminkypinky
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  Massive scores!
                  Well done all. Not me though. ML lead lost.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Little Red Lacazette
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Triple digits at least? ML lead can be had back easy, 3 more GWs.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Utopsis
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Looks like you're on 113? How is that not massive?

                    Open Controls
                5. DycheDycheBaby
                  • 5 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  What is the best option here?
                  a) Greenwood to Bale
                  b) Maguire/Greenwood --> Dallas/Son for -4

                  Open Controls
                  1. jonnybhoy
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                6. Gentle_Turks
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  159 all out.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Essan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Beat me, only 157 - and that off a BB as well 🙁

                    Probably my highest week score ever 😀

                    Open Controls
                7. Milkman Bruno
                    25 mins ago

                    No city players for tomorrow night is going to suck

                    Open Controls
                  • Milkman Bruno
                      25 mins ago

                      133 all out no chips involved

                      Open Controls
                    • Nightcrawler
                      • 1 Year
                      24 mins ago

                      Salah TC over Bruno fail

                      Pogba over Greenwood fail

                      Robertson over TAA fail

                      Lingard over Jota fail

                      Still somehow ended on 132 points so will take it

                      Open Controls
                    • gooberman
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      This week demonstrating how its not how many points you get but how it compares to everyone else. People getting red arrows with ton+ scores.

                      Open Controls
                    • Silecro
                      • 3 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      Which one to bring for Rashford? (already have Greenwood, Jota, Salah, Lingard)

                      A) Son
                      B) Raphinha
                      C) Anyone else

                      Open Controls
                    • Bartowski
                      • 10 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      A or B?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Little Red Lacazette
                        • 4 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        C

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bartowski
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          Only have 6.4

                          Open Controls
                    • Coaly
                      • 8 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      Looking to do Bruno Holding to Son Dallas.

                      Any reason not to pull the trigger now? Any press conferences?

                      Open Controls
                      1. RogDog_jimmy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        just now

                        just looking now - Son going up tonight it says.
                        i'm doing bruno > son, usually like to wait but might have to do it.

                        Open Controls
                    • Sgt Frank Drebin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      Anyone considering Sterling for Fernandes? I have a feeling he will want to make a good impression before the CL final. Fixtures look quite good too.

                      Open Controls
                      1. RogDog_jimmy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        18 mins ago

                        never picking sterling again. too many fails for me.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Hazz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        Sterling is not starting the Champions League Final regardless.

                        Foden & Mahrez on the wings.

                        Open Controls
                        1. RogDog_jimmy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          15 mins ago

                          yeah the first team is pretty set it seems.
                          only question is kdb fitness.
                          sterling's had all year to show form - no reason to think he'll randomly turn it on now
                          (though he well could)
                          i'd prefer silva, gundo, mahrez and foden.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Probably not, but I think he'll want to finish the season well regardless

                            Open Controls
                    • Stand By Mee
                      • 4 Years
                      18 mins ago

                      130 points and 10.4k to 7.2k 🙂
                      Happy days

                      Open Controls
                    • DycheDycheBaby
                      • 5 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      Targett is getting a bonus point now?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Hazz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Yep bumped up

                        Open Controls
                        1. DycheDycheBaby
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          Lovely stuff. Cheers 🙂

                          Open Controls
                    • Coaly
                      • 8 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      Iheanacho to Bamford or Holding to Dallas?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Little Red Lacazette
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        Both? A if only one.

                        Open Controls
                    • Ronnies
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Best option?

                      A) Bruno, Iheanacho > Son, Antonio

                      B) Azpil, Iheanacho > Dallas, Antonio

                      Cheers.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Coaly
                        • 8 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Why Antonio over Bamford?

                        Open Controls

