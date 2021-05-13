Key Man United assets return but Greenwood and Mané benched at Old Trafford

Manchester United name a strong team to face Liverpool in their final match of Triple Gameweek 35.
Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) and Edinson Cavani (£8.0m) all return to the attack although Mason Greenwood (£7.2m) misses out on a third start in as many matches, named on the bench.
Paul Pogba (£7.6m) also comes back into the side and looks side to feature on the left-hand side of attacking midfield, which would see Rashford take up the right-hand position again.
Manchester United’s defence is also back to relative full-strength with Luke Shaw (£5.5m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.7m) in the full-back roles either side of Victor Lindelof (£4.8m) and Eric Bailly (£4.8m), the latter standing in for an injured Harry Maguire (£5.6m).
Meanwhile, despite scoring against Southampton on Saturday, Sadio Mané (£11.7m) drops to the Liverpool bench to make way for Roberto Firmino (£9.0m).
That means a fifth-successive Premier League start for the versatile Diogo Jota (£7.0m) who, today, looks set to play in Mané’s left-wing role on the opposite flank to Mohamed Salah (£12.7m).
With Ozan Kabak (£5.0m) and Ben Davies (£4.7m) still on the sidelines alongside Virgil van Dijk (£6.2m), Joel Matip (£5.4m) and Joe Gomez (£5.2m), Nathaniel Phillips (£4.1m) and Rhys Williams (£4.0m) are Liverpool’s centre-back partnership for the second match in a row.
Triple Gameweek 35 Line-ups
Manchester United XI: Henderson; Shaw, Bailly, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Fred; Pogba, B Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, N Phillips, R Williams, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Jota, Firmino, Salah.
Triple Gameweek 35 so far…
