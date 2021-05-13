95
Scout Academy May 13

The Scout Academy: West Ham assets and who to invest in for the run-in

95 Comments
With one of the nicest fixture swings for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) run-in, West Ham United sit third on our Season Ticker when sorted by difficulty.

Auto Draft 8

We asked the Scout Academy for their thoughts on the best West Ham picks for the final three Gameweeks of the season.

Fantasy Football South Africa

Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m) is arguably the best FPL defender under £5m for the last three Gameweeks. West Ham travel next to a Brighton and Hove Albion side without Lewis Dunk (£4.9m) and Neal Maupay (£5.9m), which will bolster their clean sheet potential. West Ham may have been struggling defensively since Declan Rice (£4.7m) has been injured but Coufal’s points have continued to flow with four assists in the last six games. Rice’s possible return will also only increase West Ham’s chances of clean sheets.

Jesse Lingard’s (£6.6m) points-per-game average is the highest in FPL at 7.2. With Rice potentially back, Lingard’s play should revert to the more advanced role that afforded him so many attacking returns in previous Gameweeks.

Fantasy Football South Africa

FPL Rabbi

Can Jesse Lingard follow up on his West Ham debut FPL haul 10

Since returning from injury in Gameweek 34, Michail Antonio (£6.4m) is tied first amongst forwards with 17 touches inside the box. He also leads West Ham for xG (1.38) in the same period. West Ham meet a Dunk-less Brighton in Gameweek 36, which adds to his appeal. When Brighton were without their captain in Gameweeks 6-8, they conceded 4.41 xGI in matches against West Bromwich Albion, Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley so there’s definitely big potential from West Ham’s big centre-forward who looks as fit as he has looked all season.

FPL Rabbi

FPL Shake n Bake

Overlooked Fornals can benefit from West Ham's appealing fixture run

A player that has caught my eye in recent weeks is Pablo Fornals (£5.8m). Although the Spaniard hasn’t registered an attacking return in the last four Gameweeks, in that timeframe he has created a big chance every 42 minutes and lies second in both shots and shots on target for the Hammers. Owned by just 0.5% of teams, he could prove to be a shrewd differential over the final weeks of the season.

Michail Antonio (£6.4m) is always a great FPL choice when fit, and looks an ideal transfer for those that are ready to hop off the Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.3m) train ahead of his blank and as his fixture difficulty ramps up. Antonio, on the other hand, faces two of the leakiest defences in the league in his last three games and, as his double against Burnley showed, he’s returned from injury well.

FPL Shake n Bake

FPL Side Net

Who has the best and worst upcoming FPL fixtures? 13

We are at that time of the season where you may be chasing in your mini-leagues. Sometimes a cheeky differential punt can make the difference. Jarrod Bowen (£5.9m), at only 2.8% ownership, could prove to be that player ahead of West Ham’s favourable end to the season. Bowen has, of late, often played out of position as a forward. If this continues, Bowen is well-placed to add to his eight goals and five assists this season as the Hammers chase Champions League football.

FPL Side Net

FPL Talking Points

Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) finishes the season with West Brom away and Southampton at home, which currently rate as two of the easiest fixtures possible in the league. Combine that with West Ham being one of the few teams with something left to play for as the season winds down, and Fabianski looks to be a good option in between the sticks for the run-in. 

In the last five games, Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m) ranks second, only behind Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) for xA. Given the upcoming fixtures, new owners should be able to confidently expect returns at both ends of the pitch. 

FPL Talking Points

Fantasy Football Academy

Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m) has eight clean sheets and eight assists to his name this season. West Ham’s last three Gameweeks include matches against Southampton and West Brom, who are both near the bottom of the league for goal attempts with 41 and 36 respectively. Over the last four matches, Coufal ranks joint-third with regards to the number of chances created on seven, which includes two big chances and an assist.

My second pick would be striker Michail Antonio (£6.4m). This stage last season saw Antonio register four goals against struggling Norwich. This time around, West Ham face Southampton and West Brom who have been defensively poor in the last few weeks. Add to this that Antonio scored a brace against Burnley in Gameweek 35 and, with the push for a top-four finish still on, Antonio has to play a very important role for his side. 

Fantasy Football Academy

FPL Focus

The West Ham fixtures mean that, for Aaron Cresswell (£5.6m), these are some great opportunities for clean sheet and assist potential in the last three Gameweeks. Since Gameweek 24, Cresswell has registered two assists, even though he missed three rounds through injury. Cresswell has the added bonus of set-piece responsibility as he is on corners and free-kicks.

Said Benrahma (£5.9m) has really impressed in the last few Gameweeks. Even during Ramadan fasting. he displayed so much energy and registered an assist against Burnley. He could have returned more FPL points had his teammates finished the chances he created. Benrahma could be an excellent differential as West Ham push for European football.

FPL Focus

FPL Hangover Podcast

1

With a strong set of fixtures to round out the season, it may be time to look back towards West Ham defensive assets. Craig Dawson (£4.5m) is a nailed-on starter and, with three goals to his name already this season, there is added potential beyond the clean sheet.

The return of Michail Antonio (£6.4m) has taken some of the limelight from a certain Man Utd loanee but 13 attacking returns in as many games suggests there’s little reason that Jesse Lingard (£6.6m) can’t finish out his loan spell as strongly as he began it. With set-piece potential also in his locker, Lingard becomes the clear choice for a Hammers midfielder.

FPL Hangover Podcast

Americans Talk FPL

Antonio proving West Ham's chief FPL threat as Dawson bolsters defensive options

Michail Antonio‘s (£6.4m) return after a few matches through injury has proved profitable for FPL points so far with his brace of goals against Burnley. As long as he’s fit, you can expect him to be front and centre in West Ham’s attack.

Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m) looks to be a great option for these final three Gameweeks as, although West Ham haven’t managed a clean sheet in their last eight matches, Coufal has continued to produce with four assists in his last six outings. Only one defender has created more chances than Coufal over that span.

Americans Talk FPL

What’s happening in the Scout Academy?

FPL Hangover Podcast – The inaugural FPL Hangover Awards will be live on their YouTube channel on Monday 17th May at 21:00. They will be running through a list of this season’s best and worst FPL moments. Their usual weekly episodes are also available on YouTube and all audio platforms. 

FPL Focus – This month, FPL Focus has appeared on FPL Nymfria‘s YouTube Channel to talk about the European Super League. He also released a preview video for Triple Gameweek 35 and appeared on the Everything Football Channel talking Gameweek 35. FPL Focus is fast approaching 400 subscribers on YouTube, so remember to hit that subscribe button!

Fantasy Football Academy – The Fantasy Football Academy’s latest episode featured FPL Libero and looked at Triple Gameweek 35

FPL Talking Points – FPL Talking Points is finishing the season with a bang. To get everyone’s ears and teams ready for the run-in, they have added over 20 new podcasts and/or streams to their website, featuring content creators from five new countries that weren’t previously represented on the Podcast Map. This new content will be highlighted on social media to aid planning for the final three Gameweeks or for FPL managers to bookmark for the start of the 2021/22 season. with a fresh new outlook from the FPL community.

FPL Side Net – April was a busy month for FPL Side Net with four episodes produced and published, ranging from a wide list of topics like the rise of Kelechi Iheanacho, the dramatic circumstances surrounding the failed Super League and the usual bemoaning of luck and benched points. The show also changed format to a solo podcast with Dubs stepping away to focus more on his business pursuits and family time. Peter joined Sam from FPL Family on another episode of ‘Scout the Gameweek’ where we previewed Blank Gameweek 33 and reflected on the action from the previous Gameweek 32. 

FPL Shake n Bake – The FPL Shake n Bake Cup Competition has continued throughout April and reached the semi-final stages in Gameweek 35, with the final set to be played in Gameweek 36.

FPL Rabbi – FPL Rabbi and some of his friends have released a new podcast in Hebrew called Mofiím BeSafek 75% ⚠️ (free translation – Doubtful 75%).
For Hebrew-speaking FPL managers, they talk through all the key conversation points of FPL and the current Gameweek. Their most recent episode featured Israel’s all-time most successful FPL manager, Moshe Davidovich, as a guest.

Fantasy Football South Africa – You can find all of Fantasy Football SA’s FPL video content over on their YouTube Channel.

The Complete Guide to FPL Blank Gameweek 36

95 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    A) DCL, Raphinha, Digne
    B) DCL, Mahrez, Keane/Coleman
    C) DCL, Mahrez, Dallas
    D) DCL, Sigurdsson, Digne

    Have no Everton or City coverage, and only Llorente from Leeds.

    Thinking A or B? Everton defence for SHU and would then get Dallas in GW37.

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Apologies for the excellent first post

      Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. No Kane No Gain
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Is there a way for Mahrez DCL and digne?!

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Unfortunately not 🙁 . Given with, for example A, I would get Dallas in GW37 anyway, do you not prefer either A or B for GW36?

        Open Controls
    4. Avery
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  2. SINGH
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    LOOOL Salah over Son as captain GW36

    Open Controls
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I agree.
      But what are you laughing out out out loud about?

      Open Controls
  3. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Cannot afford Mahrez and Son - which of following do you prefer?

    A Son and Foden
    B Bale and Mahrez
    C Son and Lingard

    Open Controls
    1. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      B look spicey

      Open Controls
    2. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      A or B

      Open Controls
    3. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      C. More nailed.

      Open Controls
    4. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Really close. Probably C.

      Open Controls
    5. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  4. OneMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    I'm not doing great this week, but seems like those near me in our mini league are all forgetting to plan for next week.

    Could this be a good time to solidify one's place.

    Open Controls
  5. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Which defender would be your priority to take out 1st?
    A. Castagne
    B. Rudiger

    Open Controls
    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Castagne imo

      Rudiger is playable in the last 2.

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Cantstandya

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Haa, seems you don't like him as a FPL asset.

        Open Controls
    4. Rhodes your boat
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      A for me

      Open Controls
    5. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      cheers all

      Open Controls
    6. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A I think.

      Open Controls
  6. Chandler Bing
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Best forward our of these for the next 3?

    A. Ings (FUL, LEE, whu)
    B. Bamford (bur, sot, WBA)
    C. DCL (SHU, WOL, mci)
    D. Wood (LEE, bench for Dallas vs sot, shu)
    E. Antonio (bri, wba, SOT) - Have Lingard

    Open Controls
    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      I want to get C but can’t afford so likely to get Antonio

      Open Controls
    3. No Salah
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A and C, 50/50!

      Open Controls
    5. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  7. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    1ft 0.1 itb
    Martinez
    Veltman* Webster KWP Phillips
    Salah Jota
    Kane DCL

    Schmeichel Holding ESR Rashford Bruno Nacho

    Veltman/Rashford/Nacho > Dallas/Mahrez/Antonio (-8) gtg to field 11?

    Open Controls
  8. Rhodes your boat
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Thoughts on iheanacho fofana to antonio Keane/coufal for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'd do it with Coufal

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes with Coufal

      Open Controls
  9. Boxwoods
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Hard to believe that Leeds and West Ham are the two teams from which I’d most like to be able to have a fourth player!

    Open Controls
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Exciting, unpredictable, attacking, and great fixtures.

      Open Controls
  10. CABAYE4
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Only have 6 for 36...

    Considering a -16 and getting 11 out. Thoughts on the following?

    Maguire, Castagne, Mount, Bruno, Vardy to TAA, Dallas, Son, Foden and Kane

    Those 5 have to be a good bet to get at least 16 between them and should all do well in 37 and 38

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I am not a fan of big hits. Can you drop it and do a -8 for now?

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Let's break it down:

      - Maguire to Trent is good move since Maguire is out till season end and Trent is Trent.
      - Castagne to Dallas is good move since Castagne blanks and then couple of tricky games where CSs is unlikely to happen.
      - Vardy to Kane, same as above. Good move.

      Bruno and Mount to Son and Foden. That's 2 moves I would reconsider for now. I guess Bruno to Son is fine if you are comfortable to roll without Bruno Vs Fulham. Mount to Foden is not worth a hit imo.

      So overall it looks fine to me, even with hits. Just reconsider these 2 moves.

      Open Controls
  11. Holmes
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Veltman out, hmmm... None of the defenders looks exciting for 3 GWs, sigh. Would you play Coady and save FT?

    Open Controls
    1. Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'd actually take a hit here. Wolves are dreadful.

      Open Controls
      1. Chandler Bing
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Use the FT*

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Who would you go for?

          Godfrey, Coufal and Lowton are on shortlist. Don't trust any of them for CSs though 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Chandler Bing
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Coufal out of those. Playable in all of his upcoming fixtures whilst also being good offensively.

            Open Controls
    2. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      What cost?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        5.2 will be budget since I would get rid of Saiss.

        Stones worth a shot?

        Open Controls
        1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Dallas?

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Already in team. Godfrey feels ok with 2 CSs possible, last week Vs Man City will be tough.

            Open Controls
        2. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          or godfrey

          Open Controls
  12. Chief Break-Everything
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    On a WC. 1.1 ITB

    Upgrade me!

    Martinez
    TAA Dallas Coleman
    Salah Son Mahrez Raphinha
    Kane DCL Bamford

    Fabri Lingard Coufal Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'd change the keeper to Ederson/Fabianski/Meslier if on a WC. Would also consider one of Lingard and Antonio for one of the Leeds players.

      Open Controls
    2. Vjm6891
        just now

        Agree with the other comment, I'd choose a different keeper. Also maybe worth having a playing second one just in case? Then it saves you a transfer? So Forster (I know doesn't always play but he might! more than Fabri anyway)

        Also no non-playing players this week. DO you not want any Man Utd / leicester / Chelsea / Arsenal players in the last 2 GW's?

        if so could put someone in and save yourself a transfer?

        Open Controls
    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Best move?
      A. Bruno+Nacho >> Son+Antonio/Bam (-4)
      B. A plus Shaw >> Digne (-8)
      C. A plus Rudiger >> Dallas/Coufal (-8)

      Forster
      TAA. Ward
      Salah. Jota. ASM
      Kane. DCL
      (Mendy. Shaw. Nacho. Bruno. Greenwood. Holding. Rudiger)

      Open Controls
      1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        C Dallas & antonio

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          Next two don’t look that great for Leeds defence? Relying on attack?

          Open Controls
          1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
            • 1 Year
            11 mins ago

            There defensive numbers have improved and Dallas always seems to be involved in something

            Open Controls
            1. RAFA THE GAFFA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Thanks. Antonio or Bamford?

              Open Controls
              1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Sorry you already said

                Open Controls
      2. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        C Dallas

        Open Controls
      3. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        And Antonio

        Open Controls
    4. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Better option here? 1ft, 1.8m itb.

      A. Zaha castagne > son Phillips -4
      B. Bruno > son for free

      Pickford
      Taa Dallas ward
      Salah siggy zaha lingard
      Dcl Watkins

      Mendy Bruno castagne Shaw nacho

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    5. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Veltman/Rashford/Nacho > Dallas/Mahrez/Antonio (-8) now veltman's out?

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Do you need to do the Rashford move?

        Open Controls
        1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
          • 1 Year
          just now

          will field 10 otherwise and already own Bruno so got man u coverage

          Open Controls
      2. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Looks good to me

        Hopefully you will have cover for Mahrez next week.

        Open Controls
    6. Guru Mediation
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Free hit... thoughts please:
      A) Mahrez+ Lingard (Coufal on bench if Mahrez no show)
      B) Mane+ Raphina (dross bench)

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Raphinha could be benched. So A

        Open Controls
      2. XX SMICER XX
        • 3 Years
        just now

        You need at least 1 player cover on the bench.
        Mitchell is the cheapest defender in the game so include him

        Open Controls
    7. fpork
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Why so much love for Mahrez?

      Open Controls
      1. cigan
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Great form, just been rested, possibly pens

        Open Controls
      2. XX SMICER XX
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Pep loves him

        Open Controls
    8. cigan
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Looks good for FH?

      Ideally, I'd want Mane & Digne instead of Jota & Coleman but no way to afford them unless I lose Mahrez (great differential imo) or Kane (is due and will destroy me if he scores well).
      The other dilemma is Wood vs. Antonio. Currently on the latter as I think West Ham will go all out attack

      Pickford
      Trent Dallas Coleman
      Salah Son Mahrez Jota
      Kane DCL Antonio
      (McCarthy Raphinha Coufal Mitchell)

      Open Controls
      1. popey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        looks really good - dont love the Jota pick, tempted for the double with Foden (strong bench cover here)

        Jota/Coleman/McCarthy > Foden/Digne/4.0 keeper

        Open Controls
    9. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Keep Bruno or Move out for Salah? Could Also move out Son to get salah but Son has 3 games and Bruno has 2 games left so I guess should move out Bruno right?

      Open Controls
    10. Vjm6891
        12 mins ago

        Which striker for the remaining games:-

        a) Bamford
        b) Antonio
        c) Ings

        Open Controls
        1. Rassi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          A

          It's hammy time for the two other guys.

          Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. XX SMICER XX
          • 3 Years
          just now

          B - West Ham have most to play for

          Open Controls
      • SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Any chance of fan protest and stuffs?

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yes. Should go ahead.

          Open Controls
        2. XX SMICER XX
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Probably will be some protests, club, police, council will be prepared

          Open Controls
      • popey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        A) Play Mitchell (no sub for 36)
        B) -4 and Maddison to Lingard (bench Mitchell)

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            B. If Lingard is in your starting XI for the final 3 games

            Open Controls
          2. popey
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            thanks, was currently on that. Can do the second move for free next week if Lingard looks involved

            Open Controls
        2. Rassi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        3. Vjm6891
            4 mins ago

            If you want Lingard for this week, and you are going to end up taking a hit next week anyway 9Lingard plus another) then you may as well do it this week!

            Open Controls
            1. popey
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              probably no hit next week - would be a toss up between MADD> Jesse or Castagne> Dallas

              Open Controls
        4. XX SMICER XX
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Why transfers are best? 0.2ITB, 1FT

          A. Saiss & Iheanacho to Coufal & Antonio (-4)
          B. Saiss & JWP to Coufal & Raphinha/Gundogan (-4)
          C. JWP & Iheanacho to Raphinha/Gundogan & Antonio (-4)

          Chasing around 20 points, they have Dallas & Lingard

          Thanks

          Open Controls
        5. Slitherene
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Plan to FH 38 if I can navigate this week.

          Areola | Sanchez
          TAA Digne Vestergaard Phillips
          Salah Son Lingard [*Pereira -> Mahrez*]
          Kane DC-L
          ¦ Shaw Iheanacho Saka

          For a hit?

          Open Controls
        6. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Kane or Son?

          Open Controls
          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I’m on both

            Open Controls
        7. fpork
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          1) Greenwood -> Mahrez
          2) Iheanacho -> Antonio

          Open Controls
          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 3 Years
            just now

            2
            I expect Mahrez to be miss 1 of the final 3 games

            Open Controls
        8. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          Any giveaways from Ralph about Forster starting again this week?

          Open Controls
        9. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I hate a -8 !

          Open Controls

