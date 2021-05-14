Guardiola rotation hits new unpredictable levels as Carson replaces Ederson

Pep Guardiola has found new levels of unpredictable rotation in his Blank Gameweek 36 team sheet.
Even Ederson (£6.1m) has lost his place this week, with Scott Carson (£ rewarded for his off-the-field service with a first Premier League start in 10 years.
Ruben Dias (£6.0m), John Stones (£5.1m) and Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) all miss out too with João Cancelo (£5.8m), Nathan Aké (£5.4m), Eric Garcia (£4.7m) and Kyle Walker (£6.1m) named in the back-four.
Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) and Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) are “not fully fit” for the game, according to a Manchester City press release so Ilkay Gündogan (£5.6m), Rodrigo (£5.3m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) are the central midfield trio behind Raheem Sterling (£11.0m), Gabriel Jesus (£9.1m) and Ferran Torres (£6.9m).
Despite recent Premier League rests, Riyad Mahrez (£8.0m) and Phil Foden (£6.0m) still do not start, each of them named on the bench for the Friday-night trip to Newcastle.
The Magpies are in 5-3-2 shape this evening featuring Joelinton (£5.7m) up-front alongside Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) while Callum Wilson (£6.5m) sits out the remaining matches of the season.
Blank Gameweek 36 Line-ups
Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Ritchie, Dummett, Fernández, Krafth, Murphy; Almirón, Shelvey, Willock; Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.
Manchester City XI: Carson; Cancelo, Ake, Garcia, Walker; Gündogan, Rodrigo, B Silva; Sterling, Jesus, Torres.
Genuinely excited to see what Vestergard and Mitchell do coming off my bench 🙂