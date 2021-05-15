McCarthy returns for Southampton as Fulham make four changes

Fraser Forster (£4.0m) returns to the Southampton bench as they host Fulham in Blank Gameweek 36.

The budget goalkeeper started each of the last two Premier League matches but Ralph Hasenhüttl has delivered on his promises of continued rotation between the sticks.

That means Alex McCarthy (£4.4m) comes back in for his first league start since the Gameweek 34 draw with Leicester.

Mohammed Salisu (£4.3m) also comes into the side, replacing Jan Bednarek (£4.7m) in the back-four while Jack Stephens (£4.6m) plays at left-back once again.

Ongoing absences in the middle of the park means another central-midfield start for Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) alongside James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m) allowing Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) and Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) to provide the width.

Fresh from scoring twice against Crystal Palace, Danny Ings (£8.4m) starts for the second match in a row since returning from injury, partnered by Che Adams (£5.7m).

Fulham make four changes for their trip south, lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Blank Gameweek 36 Line-ups

Southampton XI: A McCarthy; J Stephens, Vestergaard, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Minamino, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Ings, Adams.

Fulham XI: Areola; Aina, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Tete; Reed, Anguissa; Carvalho, Onomah, Cavaleiro; De Cordova-Reid.

Blank Gameweek 36 so far…

Jack Harrison (£5.5m) and Rodrigo (£5.7m) were the key Fantasy stars for Leeds on Saturday lunchtime as they won 4-0 at Burnley.

The former scored and assisted twice for his third double-digit haul of the campaign while Rodrigo made the most of replacing Patrick Bamford (£5.7m) in the 57th minute to net twice and leave Turf Moor with maximum bonus points.

Making his first start since Gameweek 31, Raphinha (£5.5m) also got in on the action by assisting Mateusz Klich‘s (£5.2m) opening goal.

On a torrid afternoon for Burnley, Chris Wood (£6.5m) posted a rare blank, his first since Gameweek 32 and only a second since Gameweek 27.

The New Zealand international was not even given the full match by Sean Dyche, who replaced him and Matej Vydra (£4.8m) in the 66th minute.

Provisional bonus points

3 – Rodrigo

2 – Jack Harrison

1 – Luke Ayling, Illan Meslier

