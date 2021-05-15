108
Dugout Discussion May 15

McCarthy returns for Southampton as Fulham make four changes

108 Comments
Fraser Forster (£4.0m) returns to the Southampton bench as they host Fulham in Blank Gameweek 36.

The budget goalkeeper started each of the last two Premier League matches but Ralph Hasenhüttl has delivered on his promises of continued rotation between the sticks.

That means Alex McCarthy (£4.4m) comes back in for his first league start since the Gameweek 34 draw with Leicester.

Mohammed Salisu (£4.3m) also comes into the side, replacing Jan Bednarek (£4.7m) in the back-four while Jack Stephens (£4.6m) plays at left-back once again.

Ongoing absences in the middle of the park means another central-midfield start for Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) alongside James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m) allowing Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) and Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) to provide the width.

Fresh from scoring twice against Crystal Palace, Danny Ings (£8.4m) starts for the second match in a row since returning from injury, partnered by Che Adams (£5.7m).

Fulham make four changes for their trip south, lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Blank Gameweek 36 Line-ups

Southampton XI: A McCarthy; J Stephens, Vestergaard, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Minamino, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Ings, Adams.

Fulham XI: Areola; Aina, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Tete; Reed, Anguissa; Carvalho, Onomah, Cavaleiro; De Cordova-Reid.

Blank Gameweek 36 so far…

Jack Harrison (£5.5m) and Rodrigo (£5.7m) were the key Fantasy stars for Leeds on Saturday lunchtime as they won 4-0 at Burnley.

The former scored and assisted twice for his third double-digit haul of the campaign while Rodrigo made the most of replacing Patrick Bamford (£5.7m) in the 57th minute to net twice and leave Turf Moor with maximum bonus points.

Making his first start since Gameweek 31, Raphinha (£5.5m) also got in on the action by assisting Mateusz Klich‘s (£5.2m) opening goal.

On a torrid afternoon for Burnley, Chris Wood (£6.5m) posted a rare blank, his first since Gameweek 32 and only a second since Gameweek 27.

The New Zealand international was not even given the full match by Sean Dyche, who replaced him and Matej Vydra (£4.8m) in the 66th minute.

Provisional bonus points

  • 3 – Rodrigo
  • 2 – Jack Harrison
  • 1 – Luke Ayling, Illan Meslier
108 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gun gun
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Sorry to owners of ings. I think ings gonna blank just because i have him. Recent games in fpl i am just so unlucky with all the picks...

  2. Mac90
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Dayyum. Do I dare not to captain Salah next week against Burnley? Maaan

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Easy decision, captain someone else

      1. Mac90
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        Chasing number 1 I have to.

        But maintaining number 2 I cant tho

        1. Daniel-The FPL Fanatic 😉
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Kane for his last home game is to good to be missed . It will be emotional 4 goals or so.

          Chasing the golden booth too

  3. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    37 mins ago

    Of course it would be adams and not ings

  4. Ruinenlust
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    JWP!

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      just now

      !!!

  5. Holmes
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/23786265

    Make that last 3 GWs 😀

  6. Al Moon Yeah
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Wow how many JWP owners are there? Didn't think his EO would be high here.

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      o/

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      just now

      o/

  7. squ1rrel
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    WHOOPS I left the armband on Bale...

  8. fusen
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Just been reading back lots of people being a bit hindsight-y and praising Harrison as a sensible choice.

    Just to remind people of his GW scores since 24

    1, 2, 1, 1, 1, 3, 7, 13 ,0 ,5 ,3 ,2 ,2 ,14

    There's a reason hardly anyone has him. Congrats if you got his points today but a haul wasn't expected.

  9. F_Ivanovic
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    FML, it just gets worse.

    Planned moves this week: Bamford/Antonio + Dallas in for Rudiger + Vardy (for free - 11 players out + a sub)
    Actual moves this week: Bamford + Mahrez in for Vardy + JWP

    So now I have 10 men because Mahrez didn't play. Bamford got subbed early. Dallas got the CS. JWP got an assist.

    1. Mweene
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not the week to sell nailed on starters for non-nailed players.

  10. Milkman Bruno
      34 mins ago

      Not JWP ffs

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Just got in, so seen nothing but the scoreline, but how did Leeds score 4 and Bamford blanks?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        Bamford was taken off early

      2. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        3 goals were scored after he got substituted

        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          Out of which 2 was scored by his replacement

        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          And to annoy more, ge got substituted at 58mins

      3. Mac90
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Unlucky Bamford owners.

    • Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      JWP time!

      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Again?

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Areola saved it

    • Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Bamford owners, keep or ship him?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Ship

      2. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Keep

      3. Royal5
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Non owner but would be suprised to see him start the next game.

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Nacho first on the bench

    • Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      11k to 21k freefall in rank in the last 4 days. F this game.

      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Onwards and upwards

      2. sunzip14
        • 4 Years
        just now

        7k to 22k here. No keeper this week and Bruno>Mahrez -4 doesn't help as well. I think I've touched my highest OR for the season already and there is no way I am getting back there 🙁

    • AK_FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Hasunhuttl's FPL rival defintely has the Mendy/Forster keeper combo. Unbelievable. Two playing keepers on WC and they don't play the same week both times.

    • Mac90
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Come on Fulham what so hard about putting the ball into the back of the net

    • FPLRaiser
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I played Forster over Martinez this week knowing the likelihood of him playing was pretty slim.

      I've been trying to work out the odds of a sub keeper coming on mid-match. Very rough maths, but I thought I'd share.

      38 (games) x 20 (clubs) = 760
      There are usually about 2/3 instances a season. There have been 3 this year.

      So 760/3 or just over 253/1

      1. Mac90
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        What

        1. FPLRaiser
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Just trying to work out the odds of a sub keeper coming on.

          This Fulham game is boring me tbh

    • Daniel-The FPL Fanatic 😉
      • 11 Years
      just now

      How many goals will Kane score for his last home game against Villa?

