West Ham boosted by Rice return for Blank Gameweek 36 trip to Brighton

West Ham welcome Declan Rice (£4.7m) back into the matchday squad as they take on Brighton in Blank Gameweek 36.

The central midfielder has missed each of the Hammers’ last six Premier League matches, a period in which they have failed to register a single clean sheet.

David Moyes’ men have conceded 10 goals across that period and will be hoping to take advantage of Brighton’s key absentees tonight, Lewis Dunk (£4.8m) and Neal Maupay (£5.9m) both missing through suspension.

It looks like a back-four for West Ham at the Amex Stadium featuring Aaron Cresswell (£5.6m) and Vladimir Coufal (£4.8m) either side of Angelo Ogbonna (£4.7m) and Craig Dawson (£4.5m).

Further up the field, Michail Antonio (£6.5m) makes his third successive start since returning from injury, supported by Jesse Lingard (£6.6m), Pablo Fornals (£5.8m) and Jarrod Bowen (£5.9m) in attacking midfield.

Dan Burn (£4.2m), Adam Webster (£4.3m) and Ben White (£4.5m) comprise Brighton’s back-three without Dunk tonight while Leandro Trossard (£5.6m) and Alireza Jahanbakhsh (£5.4m) support Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) in attack.

Blank Gameweek 36 Line-ups

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: R Sánchez; Burn, Webster, White; Alzate, Moder, Bissouma, Groß; Trossard, Welbeck, Jahanbakhsh

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Dawson, Coufal; Rice, Soucek; Lingard, Fornals, Bowen; Antonio.

Blank Gameweek 36 so far…

Danny Ings (£8.4m) followed in Patrick Bamford‘s (£6.5m) footsteps as Southampton beat Fulham 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.

He came off 57 minutes into the encounter having avoided any involvement for his 7.3% ownership.

His replacement Nathan Tella (£4.3m) stole the Fantasy show with his goal and assist as well as a pair of bonus points.

The FPL midfielder has traditionally operated as a centre-forward when on the pitch for Southampton and, if he can earn some more minutes between now and the end of the season, could be a shrewd differential with Leeds (away) and West Ham (away) Saints’ last two opponents.

Che Adams (£5.7m) has shown decent short-term form too, adding his ninth goal of the campaign against Fulham and claiming maximum bonus.

Over his last two matches, he has two goals, one assist, five bonus and a total of 20 points (10 per game).

Bonus points:

3 – Che Adams

2 – Nathan Tella

1 – James Ward-Prowse

