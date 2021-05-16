Hall of Fame Update

The FFS Hall of Fame (HoF) is a ranking system applied to everyone in either our Fantasy Football Scout Community Members or our Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues. It aims to highlight those who have performed well over a number of years, taking into account scores from previous seasons.

We have a “Career” version that updates every season and a “Live” version that is updated every few Gameweeks.

The Live version may only be viewed by Premium Members.

The latest update took place after Gameweek 34, when 56,427 managers were ranked.

The Live HoF top four were all either in or just outside the overall top thousand at the time of this update.

Fábio Borges remains number one. In the past five seasons he has finished 4,682nd, 1,145th, 671st, 95th and 1,965th.

Tom Stephenson, the latest Meet the Manager interviewee, is in second place. He has had ten successive finishes in the top 30,000.

Morten Tveito, Jonathan Ballantyne and Finn Sollie have all made big jumps into the top ten.

The table below features the current Live top ten and the higher-ranked Meet the Manager interviewees, Pro Pundits and Mods & Cons.