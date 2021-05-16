1
Community May 16

Hall of Fame Update

1 Comments
Share

The FFS Hall of Fame (HoF) is a ranking system applied to everyone in either our Fantasy Football Scout Community Members or our Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues. It aims to highlight those who have performed well over a number of years, taking into account scores from previous seasons.

We have a “Career” version that updates every season and a “Live” version that is updated every few Gameweeks.

The Live version may only be viewed by Premium Members. 

The latest update took place after Gameweek 34, when 56,427 managers were ranked.

The Live HoF top four were all either in or just outside the overall top thousand at the time of this update.

Fábio Borges remains number one. In the past five seasons he has finished 4,682nd, 1,145th, 671st, 95th and 1,965th.

Tom Stephenson, the latest Meet the Manager interviewee, is in second place. He has had ten successive finishes in the top 30,000.

Morten Tveito, Jonathan Ballantyne and Finn Sollie have all made big jumps into the top ten.

The table below features the current Live top ten and the higher-ranked Meet the Manager interviewees, Pro Pundits and Mods & Cons.

Live HoF RankCareer HoF RankManagerMeet The ManagerFPL Rank after GW34
 11Fábio Borges (PP, Link)1,989
^24Tom StephensonLink1,060
^333Morten Tveito1,017
^488Jonathan Ballantyne194
53Darren Wiles (PP, Link)Link33,026
65Alistair Hughes10,599
77Marius Robertsen11,496
^817Mark Hurst4,519
^9103Finn Sollie441
^1022Mark Mansfield3,984
^1671Mark Sutherns (PP, Link)Link2,263
1913Richard ClarkeLink 18,505
^45126Phil Ampleford (Philman)Link5,204
4610Sean TobinLink70,655
7538Adam HopcroftLink53,925
9231Aleksander Våge NilsenLink77,298
9587Jay EgersdorffLink31,144
11915Tom Freeman (avfc82) (PP, Link)Link140,427
^124244Utkarsh Dalmia (Zophar) (PP, Link)Link11,614
^134521Mark Reynolds (Mir)3,695
208184The Magician (TorresMagic)43,941
^209423Tarek BalbaaLink13,860
^233258Geoffrey Dance (Geoff)34,850
^236953Andy LTFPL (PP, Link)3,292
^3602,077Jack Penn (ZoumasBloomers)1,082
^389441Neale Rigg (Skonto Rigga)41,158

RedLightning - The Last Ten (w4430n) The Last Ten (w4430n) started scoring in GW29. ... The January to May League (h62bh1) started scoring in GW17. …Top 10k Any Season (8kcvzq) is only for teams whose Previous Seasons record in their Gameweek History shows that they have finished the season in the overall top 10,000 at least once. … Multiple Top 10k Finishes (8t42p6) is only for teams that have had two or more top 10,000 finishes. ... The Opening Day League is for teams that entered it in the first 24 hours after the FPL Launch on 15th August.”

1 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    This is the article Id refer the ‘is 78 with 3 to play any good’ brigade. Management based on multiple seasons rather than single gameweeks

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.